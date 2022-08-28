Successfully reported this slideshow.
Aug. 28, 2022
Fungi Zygomycota.ppt (T.Y. Bsc).pptx

Aug. 28, 2022
Prescott, Harley, and Klein's
Microbiology 7th edition

Prescott, Harley, and Klein’s
Microbiology 7th edition

Science

Fungi Zygomycota.ppt (T.Y. Bsc).pptx

  1. 1. Present By : Jinal Mehta T.Y.BSC (microbiology)
  2. 2. 1. Basidiomycota 2. Ascomycota 3. glomeromycota 4. zygomycota 5. chitridiomycota 6. microsporidia
  3. 3.  Kingdom : Fungi  Phylum:Zygomycota(“Pin”OR “Sugar”mold)  Class : Zygomycetes(Phycomycetes)  Order : Mucorales  Family : Mucoraceae  Genus : Rhizopus
  4. 4. ZYGOMYCOTA  The name ZYGOMYCOAT refers to the ZYGOSPORANGIA characteristic during sexual reproduction .  ZYGO = Joining ( It referring to the FUSION of TWO HYPHAL STRANDS which produces these SPORES. )  MYCOTA = Suffix ( It referring to a division of FUNGI. )
  5. 5.  WHY IT IS KNOWN AS “PINMOLD” • Many Members of the ZYGOMYCOTA produce unbranched sporangiophores with the sporangium for a ‘HEAD’ , A Structure that superficially resembles a pin ; hence the common name of ZYGOMYCOTA is “PIN MOLD” .  WHY IT IS KNOWN AS “SUGARMOLD” • Many Species commonly cause economically destructive rotes of fruits in storage. • These fruits include STRAWBEERY , SWEETPOTATO are high in simple sugars such as GLUCOSE . • So It is also Known As “SUGAR - MOLD” .
  6. 6. GENUS : RHIZOPUS  The name Rhizopus was first named by “EHRENB” in 1820.  There are around 8-10 known species of Rhizopus .  They are Saprophytic OR Parasitic . 1. Saprophytic : Grow on Decaying Organic Matter . 2. Parasitic : cause disease on Living Organism .
  7. 7. STRUCTURE OF RHIZOPUS
  8. 8.  MYCELIUM : It is Coenocytic , Tubular , Multinucleated , Vacuolated & Consist of Cytoplasmic Materials Like Golgi Body , Mitochondrial ETC .  The reserve food material is in the form of Glycogen & oil droplets .  A cell-wall of THULLUS is non-cellulose & made of chitin .  HYPHAE OF RHIZOPUS : It differentiates into THREE distinctive parts .  Namely “STOLON” , “RHIZOIDS” , “SPORANGIOPHORES” .  For the growth of Rhizopus , the most important factor is MOISTURE or WATER availability .
  9. 9. 1) RHIZOIDS : It is NODAL REGION which forms when the stolon touches the surface of the substratum.  Rhizoid is the much-branched structure that forms under the substratum.  Its main function is to INVADE all the NUTRIENTS from the substratum. 2) STOLON : It is the INTERMODAL REGION which also refers to runner.  A stolon is the AERIAL HYPHAE which grow horizontally & is found attached to the substratum.  It is aseptate branched & lacks cross walls. 3) SPORANGIOPHORES : It is REPRODUCTIVE hyphae.  It grow VERTICALLY from the stolon.  Sporangiophores are unbranched , elongated , columellate & give rise to the reproductive structures refers to SPORANGIOSPORES.
  10. 10.  CELL-WALL : The cell-wall of hyphae is composed of CHITIN CHITOSAN , LIPID , PROTEINS etc.  COLUMELLA : It arises from the Sporangiophore which is generally dome or Umbrella- shape .  Surface of Columella can be smooth or rough.  Main function is absorption of the water.  SPORANGIUM : It connects with the columella & long sporangiophore.  Shape of Sporangium is spherical or Globose.  It carries the reproductive structure refers as Sporangiospore.
  11. 11. REPRODUCTION IN RHIZOPUS  It Reproduces by Vegetative , Asexual & Sexual methods. VEGETATIVE REPRODUCTION • Some time the thallus of the Rhizopus breaks accidentally or some other factors into few fragments where each fragment give rise to a new thallus on favorable condition.
  12. 12. OVERVIEW ON RHIZOPUS REPRODUCTION
  13. 13. ASEXUAL REPRODUCTION
  14. 14. ASEXUAL REPRODUTION STEPS 1. The vegetative hypha grows to form SPORANGIOPHORE that is long & slender. 2. Then sporangiophore develops & enlarge at the apical region to form COLUMELLA which is variable shape & size.
  15. 15. 3. The columella give rise to the large , round SPORANGIUM by pushing cytoplasmic material to the peripheral wall. 4. After that , differentiation of sporangium & columella , SPORE SAC is present which carries the SPORANGIOSPORES. The structure of sporangiospores is oval , unicellular , multicellular & non-motile. 5. These Sporangiospores multiply their number in the spore sac & in extreme conditions , it ruptures the sporangial wall & releases out of the wall. 6. In the environment , the sporangiospores remain in a dormant state or in a resting state. 7. When favourable conditions return , these sporangiospores form GERM TUBE & undergo GERMINATION to form a VEGETATIVE HYPHAE.
  16. 16. SEXUAL REPRODUCTION
  17. 17.  Sexual Reproduction Requires Compatible Strain Of Opposite Mating Types Like + & – . ( They are not Morphologically distinguishable as Male OR Female. ) 1) First + & - Thallus Conjugated with Each Other , So Rhizopus is Also Known As “Conjugated Fungi”. 2) Two Mating Strain Close each And Produce a Different Harmon , Called a PHEROMONE That Causes their Hyphae That Known as PROGAMETANGIA .This Mature into GAMETANGIA . 3) After Fusion of Gametangia the Nuclei of the Two Gametes Fuse forming a ZYGOTE.
  18. 18. 4) The Zygote develops a THICK , ROUGH , BLACK COAT & become a dormant ZYGOSPORE. 5) Meiosis Often Occurs at the time Of germination. 6) The Zygospores Then Splits open & Produces a Hyphae that bears an ASEXUAL SPORANGIUM to begin the cycle Again.
  19. 19. 1) Rhizopus stolonifer : • R. stolonifer first discovered by Christian Gottfried in 1818 as R. nigricans . • The name change by J. P. vuillemin in 1902 as R. stolonifer. • R. stolonifer is a threadlike mold. • Common name of R. stolonifer is bread mold . • It is depend on sugar OR starch for its source of carbon substances for food. • It use food matter , generally breads or soft fruits , like grapes or strawberry as a food source for growth , nutrition & reproduction .
  20. 20. 2) Rhizopus oryzae : • R. oryzae was discovered by Frist went & Handrik geerligs in 1895. • It found in various soils across the world . • In east asia it is common in peanuts. • It is present in maize , pistachios , wheat , barley , potatoes , & various tropical food • It is also cause food poisone.

