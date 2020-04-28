A&P II Presentation

Successfully reported this slideshow.
HOW DOES FOOD ALLERGY OR FOOD INTOLERANCE AFFECT DIGESTIVE HEALTH BIOS254: ANATOMY & PHYSIOLOGY II NORTHAMPTON COMMUNITY C...
WHAT IS A FOOD ALLERGY? Feel free to watch this YouTube video that explains what a food allergy is! • A food allergy is wh...
WHAT HAPPENS DURING A FOOD ALLERGY REACTION? • The body than creates antibodies to attack the food that was ingested, call...
FOOD ALLERGY STATISTICS IN THE UNITED STATES
WHAT IS A FOOD INTOLERANCE? • Food intolerance is a digestive response rather than an immune system response. • It occurs ...
COMMON FOOD INTOLERANCE SYMPTOMS…
WHAT ARE THE TREATMENT OPTIONS FOR FOOD INTOLERANCE? • There is a test that can be done that measures the amount of hydrog...
IN CONCLUSION… • Food allergy and food intolerances both can impair gastrointestinal health. • They both can cause similar...
WORK CITED
Topic: How Does Food Allergy or Food Intolerance Affect Digestive Health?

  1. 1. HOW DOES FOOD ALLERGY OR FOOD INTOLERANCE AFFECT DIGESTIVE HEALTH BIOS254: ANATOMY & PHYSIOLOGY II NORTHAMPTON COMMUNITY COLLEGE PROFESSOR: ANNE MARIE CORYELL BY: JESSICA JOHNSON
  2. 2. WHAT IS A FOOD ALLERGY? Feel free to watch this YouTube video that explains what a food allergy is! • A food allergy is when the body mistakes a food or a specific protein ingredient the food contains and sees it as a harmful foreign object. • It is an immune system response (Food Problems 2015).
  3. 3. WHAT HAPPENS DURING A FOOD ALLERGY REACTION? • The body than creates antibodies to attack the food that was ingested, called IgE immunoglobulins. • They are stimulated by plasma cells in several locations of the body when an allergic response takes place. • According to our text, after IgE antibodies are stimulated they then attach to mast cells. • The mast cells than release an abundant amount of histamine and other inflammatory chemicals. • The histamine than causes the following reactions: vasodilation of the blood vessels, edema, secretion of mucus, and lastly causes smooth muscles to constrict (Marieb and Hoehn, 2019 pp. 813).
  4. 4. FOOD ALLERGY STATISTICS IN THE UNITED STATES
  5. 5. WHAT IS A FOOD INTOLERANCE? • Food intolerance is a digestive response rather than an immune system response. • It occurs when food irritates a person’s digestive system. It also occurs when a person is unable to properly digest or break down certain foods (Food Problems 2015). • Food intolerances are more common than food allergies.
  6. 6. COMMON FOOD INTOLERANCE SYMPTOMS…
  7. 7. WHAT ARE THE TREATMENT OPTIONS FOR FOOD INTOLERANCE? • There is a test that can be done that measures the amount of hydrogen concentration in the breath of an individual. Should the hydrogen concentration levels be too high, a Medical Provider can correlate the results with a patient’s medical history and diagnose them with lactose intolerance. • Treatment options: - you may be able to eat small amounts of the offending food if tolerated. - There are also preventative treatments available such as lactase enzyme pills that can help aid lactose digestion. - You can also simply just avoid the triggering foods all together.
  8. 8. IN CONCLUSION… • Food allergy and food intolerances both can impair gastrointestinal health. • They both can cause similar reactions such as diarrhea, GI upset, cramping, nausea, and in some cases vomiting. • A food allergy reaction time typically occurs much faster than a food intolerance, which can take a couple hours for the reaction to take place. • There isn’t a cure for food allergies unfortunately, however the reaction itself can be treated to help minimize worsening of one’s condition. • Food intolerance can be treated by eating small amounts of the offending food if tolerated. You can also take supplements that can help aid the digestion of the enzymes your body has trouble digesting.
