Islamic State Prof. Dr. Maria Bordas National University of Public Service Faculty of Public Governance and International ...
Motto
OUTLINE Roots of Islamic State (IS) Characteristic of IS Economics of IS Reaction of World and Latest development Conclusi...
1. Roots of Islamic State Al-Zarqawi, al-Qaida in Iraq (AQI); The tactics of Abu Musab al-Zarqawi were considered too extr...
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi 2010: Leader of ISI 2012: Creation of al-Nusra Front in Syria April 2013: split ...
ISIL Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL)
ISIS
ISIS December 2013: alliance with former Saddam’s military and Sunni militias, tribesmen Occupation of FALLUDJA Avril 2014...
2. Characteristic of IS It is really a state?
What is Islamic State? Islamic State (IS) is a Islamist terrorist group that has seized large swathes of territory in east...
The “Black Banner” or “Black Standard.” Mohammed: “the banner of the eagle”
„shahada” „Khatam an- Nabiyyin” "Seal of the Prophets"
Letter of Muhammad
Presence of IS
Ambition of IS
„Small ambition”
Islamic State in numbers Controlled area: 35,000 square miles (roughly size of Jordan or Belgium*); Troops: tripled in 201...
Including uninhabited areas
IS territorial losses by end of 2016
After WW I
Ethnic and religious composition of Syria
Ethnic composition of Iraq
Tribes and Major Confederation in Iraq Basic unit: Khams (extended family) Second level: Biet /house/ (vast extended famil...
Question of Kurds
largest ethnic group without a state
Division of Kurds PKK est.: 10 000 fighters Pesmerga: 150 000 fighters YPG: approx. 60 000 fighters
Iran: Shia crescent
Sunni supporter: Saudi Arabia
Two legs of IS: 1st Syria 2011: Syrian Civil War;
Syrian Refugees
Syria
More than 215,000 dead in four years of Syria war
2nd leg: Iraq 2011: US withdrawal from Iraq; 2012: series of attacks, situation is worsening 2013: permanent Sunni protest...
ISIS used the security gap the protest movement went into insurgency, explosion on 10th of June, request for autonomy Sunn...
Current situation as of 16/02 2017
Strategic level Opeartional level Tactical level
Abu Arkan al Amiri Abu Muhammad al Adnani
Our Old Friend: Omar al-Shishani The Chechen
The Kurds are in fight
After Mosul….
Air campaign against IS (Operation Inherent Resolve lead by U.S. Central Command)
James Wright Foley beheading
Now it is really happened….
„Jihadi John” alias Mohammed Emwazi He was killed in an air strike lead by U.S. forces last November Confirmed by IS
Kobani
Kurdish woman
Rehana
Kobani
ISIS advance
Peshmerga and air strikes
Turkey TR is supporting IS and Palestine terrorists
ISIS pushed back
YPG is valuable ally for US but it is a terrorist group for Turkey
Military Capabilities
High mobility
High Mobility
Weaponry
Heavy weapons
Air assets 3 fighters (Sukhoi) of IS has been shout down by Syrian Air Force
More than 2000 airstrikes • More than 3000 targets (58 tanks, 900 vehicles, 52 bunkers, 673 combat position, around 1000 o...
Confirmed air strikes
Results of air strikes 2000 killed fighters of IS costing about $8 million daily LIMITED and VERY COSTLY!!!!
Perfect targets
IS reaction to the air strikes
Mixt of conventional and asymmetric army
The best weapon: media al-Furqan Institute for Media Production the al-Hayat Media Center the Ajnad Media Foundation use o...
al-Furqan Institute for Media Production
Children soldier
Terror of IS
Ethnic and religious cleansing
Childrens
Slavery
Extreme brutality
Extreme brutality against Christians
Mass killing
29 July 2014: Butchering 1500 POWs of Iraq’s Army
Iraqi sinkhole mass grave for 4,000 ISIS victims
Order of IS stoning
Execution publicly
Beheading as a daily practise
Quasi-state Anthem: "My Nation, Dawn Has Appeared” (Dawn is the name of IS in Arabic language) Motto: "Remaining and Expan...
Education
Culture of death
Sharia
Money
No smoking Islamic State
Execution of homosexuals
3.Economics of Islamic State
Motto „To wage war, you need first of all money; second, you need money, and third, you also need money” /Prince Raimondo ...
The ISIS Business Model 8 million people are living under IS control ISIS has created a number of revenue streams “half-ma...
OIL 38% NATURAL GAS 17% CEMENT 10% PHOSPHATE 10% EXTORSION 12% K&R 4% DONATIONS 2% WHEAT 7% Islamic State funding sources ...
The looting of banks in Mosul in 2014 20 private banks and 15 or so government bank branches 2 bn USD
Illicit arms trade
Taxation and extortion Islamic State generates up to $360 million per year though taxation and extortion Customs tax and p...
Underground trade of antiquities
Apamea on July 2011
Apamea on July 2015
Palmira Several hundreds places like Palmira
Statues from Palmira Approx. 250 000 $ each
Tax on illicit trade of antiquities IS is taxing the illicit trade under the Islamic principle of Al-Khums (the Arabic wor...
Donations to ISIS Rich individuals of Gulf states Exp.: Abdulrahman al-Nuaymi (Qatar) 2 m USD ~ 100 m USD/year
Slave trade around 4,000 Yazidi women and girls
Selling Human Organs Approx. 2 million USD / year
Kidnappings 80 journalist kidnapped about 20 percent of ISIS’s revenue ISIS has received $20 million in ransoms so far thi...
around 300 oil wells in Iraq alone
Oil in Syria ISIS possesses about 60 percent of Syria’s total production capacity around 385,000 barrels a day
Oil
The ISIS Economy No female-run businesses; IS decide on prices and people have to accept that and deal with it; ISIS contr...
Financing terror Muslim Financing House (Central Bank) 90 banks in Iraq, 100 banks is Syria Own currency
4. Reaction of World
135 Reaction of muslims
US changed his policy
Coalition against IS 62 countries against IS (although most play no direct role in the air strikes) US, UK, France, Bahrai...
US: leading role
Operation Inherent Resolve U.S. and coalition have conducted a total of 8,125 strikes (5,321 Iraq / 2,804 Syria). U.S. has...
France
United Arab Emirates
Cost of Operation As of Jan. 31, 2016, the total cost of operations related to ISIL since kinetic operations started on Au...
Latest development Cyber attack of ANONYMUS „War is declared. Get prepared”
Burning alive of Jordanian pilot
Jordan: revenge and “earth- shattering” response
United Arab Emirates
Barqa Province of the Islamic State. (Islamic state in Libya)
Revenge of Egypt
Islamic State’s expansion plan
Islamic State affiliates in North Africa
Islamic State in Egypt
Egyptian reaction
Egypt bloodies war against terrorism
Russian intervention in Syria
Russian airstrikes
ISIS strikes back
Terrorist serial attacks in Paris
French reaction
Tikrit More than 1 month of fight 20-30000 versus 1-2000 Mainly Shia militia + Islamic Republican Guard
Revenge
Lesson learnds Lot of IEDs, car bombs, snipers Too many KIAs Need for Combat Engineers Military Capabilities of IS are und...
Ramadi
Recapture Ramadi 7 month of fight 600 US-led coalition airstrikes F-16 fighter jets flown by Iraqi pilots the composition ...
Deadly reaction of IS
Bombing in Istanbul
Finally Turkey has decided to fight against IS 4,000–8,000 troops
GERMANY Germany to send up to 1,200 troops; Six reconnaissance jets; satellite reconnaissance; Air tanker
Poland
Mosul
Raqqa
Al Bagdadi killed on 26/10/2019
New leader Amir Mohammed Abdul Rahman al-Mawli al- Salbi; one of the terror group’s founding members and has led the ensla...
December 2019: The Year the Islamic State Lost Its Last Strongholds
Conclusion Many of its militants are now in prison, but that doesn’t mean the battle is over. In 2020, conflict could rise...
Conclusion With so many ex-Islamic State foreign fighters in prisons in different countries now, their recruitment base ha...
Thank you for your attention! Questions?
  1. 1. Islamic State Prof. Dr. Maria Bordas National University of Public Service Faculty of Public Governance and International Relations 2020.
  2. 2. Motto
  3. 3. OUTLINE Roots of Islamic State (IS) Characteristic of IS Economics of IS Reaction of World and Latest development Conclusions and Q/A session
  4. 4. 1. Roots of Islamic State Al-Zarqawi, al-Qaida in Iraq (AQI); The tactics of Abu Musab al-Zarqawi were considered too extreme by al-Qaida leaders; Death 2006 AQI Islamic State in Iraq (ISI)
  5. 5. Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi 2010: Leader of ISI 2012: Creation of al-Nusra Front in Syria April 2013: split of al-Nusra Front and creation of Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL) June 2013: ISIL more frequantly named as The Islamic State of Iraq and Sham (ISIS) „Caliph Ibrahim”
  6. 6. ISIL Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant (ISIL)
  7. 7. ISIS
  8. 8. ISIS December 2013: alliance with former Saddam’s military and Sunni militias, tribesmen Occupation of FALLUDJA Avril 2014: break with al-Qaeda June 2014: overran MOSUL, advance towards Baghdad July 2014: ISIS Declares the Caliphate
  9. 9. 2. Characteristic of IS It is really a state?
  10. 10. What is Islamic State? Islamic State (IS) is a Islamist terrorist group that has seized large swathes of territory in eastern Syria and across northern and western Iraq.
  11. 11. The “Black Banner” or “Black Standard.” Mohammed: “the banner of the eagle”
  12. 12. „shahada” „Khatam an- Nabiyyin” "Seal of the Prophets"
  13. 13. Letter of Muhammad
  14. 14. Presence of IS
  15. 15. Ambition of IS
  16. 16. „Small ambition”
  17. 17. Islamic State in numbers Controlled area: 35,000 square miles (roughly size of Jordan or Belgium*); Troops: tripled in 2014, 100 000 – 130 000**; In 2014: around 20 000 executed by IS; Value of IS’s: 2 – 5 billion USD Daily revenue: around $3,000,000 (oil, gas, taxes, etc.) * Just inhabited areas **However, by November 2014, the Chief of Staff of Iraqi Kurdistan estimated that ISIL had a total of 200,000 fighters in Iraq and Syria
  18. 18. Including uninhabited areas
  19. 19. IS territorial losses by end of 2016
  20. 20. After WW I
  21. 21. Ethnic and religious composition of Syria
  22. 22. Ethnic composition of Iraq
  23. 23. Tribes and Major Confederation in Iraq Basic unit: Khams (extended family) Second level: Biet /house/ (vast extended family) Number of houses: clan or fakhdh Group of clans: Ashira or tribe Group of tribes: Qabila (confederation)
  24. 24. Question of Kurds
  25. 25. largest ethnic group without a state
  26. 26. Division of Kurds PKK est.: 10 000 fighters Pesmerga: 150 000 fighters YPG: approx. 60 000 fighters
  27. 27. Iran: Shia crescent
  28. 28. Sunni supporter: Saudi Arabia
  29. 29. Two legs of IS: 1st Syria 2011: Syrian Civil War;
  30. 30. Syrian Refugees
  31. 31. Syria
  32. 32. More than 215,000 dead in four years of Syria war
  33. 33. 2nd leg: Iraq 2011: US withdrawal from Iraq; 2012: series of attacks, situation is worsening 2013: permanent Sunni protest and upheaval, brutal governmental reactions (Hawija)
  34. 34. ISIS used the security gap the protest movement went into insurgency, explosion on 10th of June, request for autonomy Sunni regions Marriage with ISIS
  35. 35. Current situation as of 16/02 2017
  36. 36. Strategic level Opeartional level Tactical level
  37. 37. Abu Arkan al Amiri Abu Muhammad al Adnani
  38. 38. Our Old Friend: Omar al-Shishani The Chechen
  39. 39. The Kurds are in fight
  40. 40. After Mosul….
  41. 41. Air campaign against IS (Operation Inherent Resolve lead by U.S. Central Command)
  42. 42. James Wright Foley beheading
  43. 43. Now it is really happened….
  44. 44. „Jihadi John” alias Mohammed Emwazi He was killed in an air strike lead by U.S. forces last November Confirmed by IS
  45. 45. Kobani
  46. 46. Kurdish woman
  47. 47. Rehana
  48. 48. Kobani
  49. 49. ISIS advance
  50. 50. Peshmerga and air strikes
  51. 51. Turkey TR is supporting IS and Palestine terrorists
  52. 52. ISIS pushed back
  53. 53. YPG is valuable ally for US but it is a terrorist group for Turkey
  54. 54. Military Capabilities
  55. 55. High mobility
  56. 56. High Mobility
  57. 57. Weaponry
  58. 58. Heavy weapons
  59. 59. Air assets 3 fighters (Sukhoi) of IS has been shout down by Syrian Air Force
  60. 60. More than 2000 airstrikes • More than 3000 targets (58 tanks, 900 vehicles, 52 bunkers, 673 combat position, around 1000 other buildings) • Around 5000 bombs • 15 000 combat sorties F/A-18F Super Hornet
  61. 61. Confirmed air strikes
  62. 62. Results of air strikes 2000 killed fighters of IS costing about $8 million daily LIMITED and VERY COSTLY!!!!
  63. 63. Perfect targets
  64. 64. IS reaction to the air strikes
  65. 65. Mixt of conventional and asymmetric army
  66. 66. The best weapon: media al-Furqan Institute for Media Production the al-Hayat Media Center the Ajnad Media Foundation use of social media
  67. 67. al-Furqan Institute for Media Production
  68. 68. Children soldier
  69. 69. Terror of IS
  70. 70. Ethnic and religious cleansing
  71. 71. Childrens
  72. 72. Slavery
  73. 73. Extreme brutality
  74. 74. Extreme brutality against Christians
  75. 75. Mass killing
  76. 76. 29 July 2014: Butchering 1500 POWs of Iraq’s Army
  77. 77. Iraqi sinkhole mass grave for 4,000 ISIS victims
  78. 78. Order of IS stoning
  79. 79. Execution publicly
  80. 80. Beheading as a daily practise
  81. 81. Quasi-state Anthem: "My Nation, Dawn Has Appeared” (Dawn is the name of IS in Arabic language) Motto: "Remaining and Expanding
  82. 82. Education
  83. 83. Culture of death
  84. 84. Sharia
  85. 85. Money
  86. 86. No smoking Islamic State
  87. 87. Execution of homosexuals
  88. 88. 3.Economics of Islamic State
  89. 89. Motto „To wage war, you need first of all money; second, you need money, and third, you also need money” /Prince Raimondo Montecuccoli/
  90. 90. The ISIS Business Model 8 million people are living under IS control ISIS has created a number of revenue streams “half-mafia-style commercial enterprise, half pious international charity” significant difference between ISIS and other terrorist organizations is that ISIS has managed to establish its own economy that is mostly cash-based
  91. 91. OIL 38% NATURAL GAS 17% CEMENT 10% PHOSPHATE 10% EXTORSION 12% K&R 4% DONATIONS 2% WHEAT 7% Islamic State funding sources by type
  92. 92. The looting of banks in Mosul in 2014 20 private banks and 15 or so government bank branches 2 bn USD
  93. 93. Illicit arms trade
  94. 94. Taxation and extortion Islamic State generates up to $360 million per year though taxation and extortion Customs tax and passage fees (Drivers have reported paying anywhere from $200 to $1,000 in fees and bribes to move goods into IS territory in Iraq) Business tax: 10-35% Utilities tax: 20 USD/month Religious tax: Christians: half an ounce of pure gold (to secure their protection)
  95. 95. Underground trade of antiquities
  96. 96. Apamea on July 2011
  97. 97. Apamea on July 2015
  98. 98. Palmira Several hundreds places like Palmira
  99. 99. Statues from Palmira Approx. 250 000 $ each
  100. 100. Tax on illicit trade of antiquities IS is taxing the illicit trade under the Islamic principle of Al-Khums (the Arabic word for one- fifth)
  101. 101. Donations to ISIS Rich individuals of Gulf states Exp.: Abdulrahman al-Nuaymi (Qatar) 2 m USD ~ 100 m USD/year
  102. 102. Slave trade around 4,000 Yazidi women and girls
  103. 103. Selling Human Organs Approx. 2 million USD / year
  104. 104. Kidnappings 80 journalist kidnapped about 20 percent of ISIS’s revenue ISIS has received $20 million in ransoms so far this year
  105. 105. around 300 oil wells in Iraq alone
  106. 106. Oil in Syria ISIS possesses about 60 percent of Syria’s total production capacity around 385,000 barrels a day
  107. 107. Oil
  108. 108. The ISIS Economy No female-run businesses; IS decide on prices and people have to accept that and deal with it; ISIS controls every detail of the economy; „Good Life” is just propaganda – reality: heavy taxation and high unemployment Meat and chicken are only for ISIS ISIS’s economic persecution is a deliberate tactic to force people to capitulate and support the extremists
  109. 109. Financing terror Muslim Financing House (Central Bank) 90 banks in Iraq, 100 banks is Syria Own currency
  110. 110. 4. Reaction of World
  111. 111. 135 Reaction of muslims
  112. 112. US changed his policy
  113. 113. Coalition against IS 62 countries against IS (although most play no direct role in the air strikes) US, UK, France, Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates /Iran, the BACKER
  114. 114. US: leading role
  115. 115. Operation Inherent Resolve U.S. and coalition have conducted a total of 8,125 strikes (5,321 Iraq / 2,804 Syria). U.S. has conducted 6,353 strikes in Iraq and Syria (3,695 Iraq / 2,658 Syria) The countries that have participated in the strikes include: *In Iraq: (1) Australia, (2) Belgium, (3) Canada, (4) Denmark, (5) France, (6) Jordan, (7) The Netherlands, and (8) UK *In Syria: (1) Australia, (2) Bahrain, (3) Canada, (4) France, (5) Jordan, (6) Saudi Arabia, (7) Turkey and (8) UAE
  116. 116. France
  117. 117. United Arab Emirates
  118. 118. Cost of Operation As of Jan. 31, 2016, the total cost of operations related to ISIL since kinetic operations started on Aug. 8, 2014, is $9,5 billion and the average daily cost is $11 million for 540 days of operations
  119. 119. Latest development Cyber attack of ANONYMUS „War is declared. Get prepared”
  120. 120. Burning alive of Jordanian pilot
  121. 121. Jordan: revenge and “earth- shattering” response
  122. 122. United Arab Emirates
  123. 123. Barqa Province of the Islamic State. (Islamic state in Libya)
  124. 124. Revenge of Egypt
  125. 125. Islamic State’s expansion plan
  126. 126. Islamic State affiliates in North Africa
  127. 127. Islamic State in Egypt
  128. 128. Egyptian reaction
  129. 129. Egypt bloodies war against terrorism
  130. 130. Russian intervention in Syria
  131. 131. Russian airstrikes
  132. 132. ISIS strikes back
  133. 133. Terrorist serial attacks in Paris
  134. 134. French reaction
  135. 135. Tikrit More than 1 month of fight 20-30000 versus 1-2000 Mainly Shia militia + Islamic Republican Guard
  136. 136. Revenge
  137. 137. Lesson learnds Lot of IEDs, car bombs, snipers Too many KIAs Need for Combat Engineers Military Capabilities of IS are underestimated 5 days 5 weeks
  138. 138. Ramadi
  139. 139. Recapture Ramadi 7 month of fight 600 US-led coalition airstrikes F-16 fighter jets flown by Iraqi pilots the composition of the Iraqi military forces – Counter-Terrorism Service (CTS) – formations from the 8th Iraqi Army Division – local police, and tribal fighters from the Anbar province. – Shia militia just secondary role
  140. 140. Deadly reaction of IS
  141. 141. Bombing in Istanbul
  142. 142. Finally Turkey has decided to fight against IS 4,000–8,000 troops
  143. 143. GERMANY Germany to send up to 1,200 troops; Six reconnaissance jets; satellite reconnaissance; Air tanker
  144. 144. Poland
  145. 145. Mosul
  146. 146. Raqqa
  147. 147. Al Bagdadi killed on 26/10/2019
  148. 148. New leader Amir Mohammed Abdul Rahman al-Mawli al- Salbi; one of the terror group’s founding members and has led the enslavement of Iraq’s Yazidi minority
  149. 149. December 2019: The Year the Islamic State Lost Its Last Strongholds
  150. 150. Conclusion Many of its militants are now in prison, but that doesn’t mean the battle is over. In 2020, conflict could rise anew. each party is fighting its own war
  151. 151. Conclusion With so many ex-Islamic State foreign fighters in prisons in different countries now, their recruitment base has only grown. America’s conflict with Iran is making the fight against it more complicated
  152. 152. Thank you for your attention! Questions?

