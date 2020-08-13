Exodontia class

Successfully reported this slideshow.
DR JOJI PETER MDS,FIBCSOMS
“ Exodontia is the painless removal of the whole tooth or root, with minimal trauma to the investing tissues, so that the ...
“7 Minimum Essentials” • Radiograph • Anesthetic • Forceps & elevators • Flap tray • Light • Efficient assistance • Suctio...
Pre-Surgical Evaluation :-
Clinical Evaluation of teeth for removal • assess difficulty of extraction. • Access to tooth: if mouth opening of PT is c...
• Condition of crown • calculus present on tooth 7
• If adjacent tooth has amalgam restoration or undergone endodontic therapy, care must be taken while using elevators. 8
Radiographic Examination of tooth for removal • If it is a I° tooth, its relationship with a succedaneous tooth should be ...
• Relationship of associated vital structures – For Max. teeth relation with max. sinus. – For Mand. Molars inferior alveo...
Patient & surgeon Preparation • All patients should be considered as having blood born disease. • Surgeon should wear surg...
Order of extraction Lower teeth are removed before the upper & posteriors are removed before anteriors to prevent bleeding...
Indications : -
•Over retained deciduous teeth •Teeth involved in significant infection •Patients inability to afford more optimal treatme...
• Supernumerary teeth • Preprosthetic extractions • Teeth associated with pathologic lesions • Esthetics • Economics
Contraindications Local :  H/o radiation therapy in the area  Acute pericoronal infection  Teeth involved with central ...
Contraindic atr io n s : - Systemic : -  Uncontrolled metabolic diseases  Malignant diseases  Uncontrolled Cardiac cond...
CHOICE OF ANESTHESIA
• Pain and anxiety control •Position of the patient •Position of the operator •Clear access to and vision of the surgical ...
 Wedge Principle  Lever Principle  Wheel and axle Principle
PRINCIPLES OF ELEVATION 1. Lever principle: Fulcrum is between the load & the effort arm. For mechanical advantage the eff...
2. Wedge principle: Elevator forced between the root & the bone along the long axis of the tooth
3. Wheel & axle principle:. Can be used with lever or wedge principle. Cross bars work in this principles.
Mechanical Principles:-  Expansion of the bony socket  Use of a lever and fulcrum  Insertion of wedge(s) b/w root and b...
SOCKET EXPANSION WEDGE
POSITION OF THE OPERATOR
Ch a i r a n d o p e r a t o r p o s i t i o n :
ROLE OF DENTIST’S LEFT HAND
Hand Support During Extraction of Maxillary Central Incisor
Hand Support During Extraction of Maxillary Premolar
Hand Support During Extraction of Maxillary Molar
Hand Support During Extraction of Mandibular Central Incisor
Hand Support During Extraction of Mandibular Premolar
Hand Support During Extraction of Mandibular Molar
FORCEP EXTRACTION OF DECIDUOUS TEETH • Upper & lower anteriors & canines-Extracted similar to the permanent tooth • Care s...
INTRA ALVEOLAR EXTRACTION • It means direct access is gained on the tooth to be extracted. • It is carried out with the he...
Forceps Technique Indications • Fairly mobile teeth, • Extraction of single tooth, • Extraction of multiple teeth which ar...
Advantages – • It causes the least amount of trauma. • Promotes retention of a satisfactory blood clot. • Favours rapid he...
Various movement for extraction of individual tooth Upper central, lateral, canine, first pre-molar, second pre-molar Firs...
Elevator technique Indications • To luxate teeth which cannot be engaged by beaks of forceps eg: impacted, malposed or gro...
DISADV • Fracture of maxilla or mandible. • Fracture of the alveolar process. • Injuring the soft tissue if proper care is...
Rules to be followed when using an Elevator – • Never use an adjacent tooth as a fulcrum unless that tooth is also to be r...
APPLICATION OF FORCEP BLADES
Maxillary forceps
Maxillary forceps
Mand ib ular forceps
Elevators
Elevators
Transal veo l ar method
OPEN METHOD/ TRANS-ALVEOLAR EXTRACTION Consists of dissecting the tooth or root from bony attachments by removal of some b...
Ind ications : -  Root # during forcep extraction  Need for excessive force that may lead to # root, bone or both  Dila...
Advantages: • Removal of teeth lying in difficult position without damaging the neuro-vascular bundle. • Fracture of bone ...
Steps in Trans-alveolar extraction: • Local anesthesia. • Incision and reflection of mucoperiosteal flap. • Removal of bon...
• Smoothening of sharp edges of bone. • Control of bleeding. • Debridement of the socket. • Suturing the flap. • Suture re...
Incision:-
Firm, continuous stroke, deep to the bone  Avoid vital adjacent structures  Base should be wider than the apex of the f...
Bone removal: • Either with a dental bur or by the use of a chisel. (hand or mallet pressure). Using Chisel & mallet is us...
Using bur: • Bone may be removed with bur either by simply cutting it using a No.8 or 10 round bur or flat fissure pattern...
Chisel vs Bur technique Criteria Chisel & mallet Bur Technique Difficult Easy Patient acceptance Not tolerated Well tolera...
B o n e r e m o v a l : -
T o o t h S e c t i o n i n g : -
Stobie technique – extraction of multiple mandibular anteriors by using elevators b/w teeth
Policy for leaving root fragments • 3 conditions must exist for a tooth to be left in the alveolar process • Root fragment...
POST OPERATIVE CARE • Care of the empty socket • Post operative instructions • Prescription of antibiotics and analgesics
REFEREENCES • THE EXTRAACTION OF TEETH, SECOND EDITION -GEOFFREY L. HOWE • PRINCIPLES OF ORAL SURGERY, FOURTH EDITION -J.R...
  1. 1. DR JOJI PETER MDS,FIBCSOMS
  2. 2. “ Exodontia is the painless removal of the whole tooth or root, with minimal trauma to the investing tissues, so that the wound heals uneventfully & no post-operative prosthetic problem is created” ~ Geffory L. Howe
  3. 3. “7 Minimum Essentials” • Radiograph • Anesthetic • Forceps & elevators • Flap tray • Light • Efficient assistance • Suction apparatus Raffles founded modern Singapore Sir Thomas Stamford Raffles (1781 – 1826)
  4. 4. Pre-Surgical Evaluation :-
  5. 5. Clinical Evaluation of teeth for removal • assess difficulty of extraction. • Access to tooth: if mouth opening of PT is compromised-surgical extraction. • Mobility of tooth: teeth with less than normal mobility should be assessed for hypercementosis and ankylosis----surgical removal 6
  6. 6. • Condition of crown • calculus present on tooth 7
  7. 7. • If adjacent tooth has amalgam restoration or undergone endodontic therapy, care must be taken while using elevators. 8
  8. 8. Radiographic Examination of tooth for removal • If it is a I° tooth, its relationship with a succedaneous tooth should be visible • Configuration of roots- If excess curvature surgical extraction • Length of roots • Hypercementosis 9
  9. 9. • Relationship of associated vital structures – For Max. teeth relation with max. sinus. – For Mand. Molars inferior alveolar canal – For Mand premolars relation with mental foramen 10
  10. 10. Patient & surgeon Preparation • All patients should be considered as having blood born disease. • Surgeon should wear surgical gloves, mask, eyewear with side shield, long sleaving gowns. • If surgeon has long hair it should be covered with surgical CAP. 11
  11. 11. Order of extraction Lower teeth are removed before the upper & posteriors are removed before anteriors to prevent bleeding from socket obscuring field of operation (prof.J.Moore) 12
  12. 12. Indications : -
  13. 13. •Over retained deciduous teeth •Teeth involved in significant infection •Patients inability to afford more optimal treatment because of limited finances or time. •teeth in the line of #
  14. 14. • Supernumerary teeth • Preprosthetic extractions • Teeth associated with pathologic lesions • Esthetics • Economics
  15. 15. Contraindications Local :  H/o radiation therapy in the area  Acute pericoronal infection  Teeth involved with central hemangioma/vascular malformation  Teeth associated with a tumor
  16. 16. Contraindic atr io n s : - Systemic : -  Uncontrolled metabolic diseases  Malignant diseases  Uncontrolled Cardiac conditions  Pregnancy  Sever blood dyscrasias
  17. 17. CHOICE OF ANESTHESIA
  18. 18. • Pain and anxiety control •Position of the patient •Position of the operator •Clear access to and vision of the surgical field •Use of controlled force- elevators & forceps •Unimpeded path of removal PRINCIPLES OF EXODONTIA
  19. 19.  Wedge Principle  Lever Principle  Wheel and axle Principle
  20. 20. PRINCIPLES OF ELEVATION 1. Lever principle: Fulcrum is between the load & the effort arm. For mechanical advantage the effort arm must be longer than the load or resistance arm.
  21. 21. 2. Wedge principle: Elevator forced between the root & the bone along the long axis of the tooth
  22. 22. 3. Wheel & axle principle:. Can be used with lever or wedge principle. Cross bars work in this principles.
  23. 23. Mechanical Principles:-  Expansion of the bony socket  Use of a lever and fulcrum  Insertion of wedge(s) b/w root and bony socket wall
  24. 24. SOCKET EXPANSION WEDGE
  25. 25. POSITION OF THE OPERATOR
  26. 26. Ch a i r a n d o p e r a t o r p o s i t i o n :
  27. 27. ROLE OF DENTIST’S LEFT HAND
  28. 28. Hand Support During Extraction of Maxillary Central Incisor
  29. 29. Hand Support During Extraction of Maxillary Premolar
  30. 30. Hand Support During Extraction of Maxillary Molar
  31. 31. Hand Support During Extraction of Mandibular Central Incisor
  32. 32. Hand Support During Extraction of Mandibular Premolar
  33. 33. Hand Support During Extraction of Mandibular Molar
  34. 34. FORCEP EXTRACTION OF DECIDUOUS TEETH • Upper & lower anteriors & canines-Extracted similar to the permanent tooth • Care should b taken with the extraction of the primary molars due to the developing permanent premolars underneath them • Broken primary molar teeth can be elevated using the right angled Warwick James elevator.
  35. 35. INTRA ALVEOLAR EXTRACTION • It means direct access is gained on the tooth to be extracted. • It is carried out with the help of dental forceps and elevators.
  36. 36. Forceps Technique Indications • Fairly mobile teeth, • Extraction of single tooth, • Extraction of multiple teeth which are scattered. Contraindications • In complicated extractions, • Deformed roots, • Hard tissue pathology of roots like hyper-cementosis etc. • Badly destroyed teeth.
  37. 37. Advantages – • It causes the least amount of trauma. • Promotes retention of a satisfactory blood clot. • Favours rapid healing.
  38. 38. Various movement for extraction of individual tooth Upper central, lateral, canine, first pre-molar, second pre-molar First apical slight labial/buccal slight palatal rotation with traction Upper molars First apical buccal palatal deliver the tooth buccaly Lower central, lateral, canine, first pre-molar, second pre-molar First apical slight labial/buccal slight lingual rotation with traction Lower molars First apical buccal lingual deliver the tooth buccaly
  39. 39. Elevator technique Indications • To luxate teeth which cannot be engaged by beaks of forceps eg: impacted, malposed or grossly destructed teeth. • To remove roots
  40. 40. DISADV • Fracture of maxilla or mandible. • Fracture of the alveolar process. • Injuring the soft tissue if proper care is not taken. • Penetrating into the maxillary sinus, during extraction of maxillary posterior teeth. • Forcing a maxillary root into the maxillary sinus or forcing the apical third of the root of the lower third molar into the mandibular canal or into submaxillary or pterygomandibular space depending upon the position of the impacted third molar.
  41. 41. Rules to be followed when using an Elevator – • Never use an adjacent tooth as a fulcrum unless that tooth is also to be removed. • Never use the buccal plate at the gingival line as fulcrum except in third molars. • Always use finger guards to protect the patient in case the elevator slips. • Use interseptal bone as fulcrum. • Avoid using an elevator to luxate a tooth which has a tooth distal to it.
  42. 42. APPLICATION OF FORCEP BLADES
  43. 43. Maxillary forceps
  44. 44. Maxillary forceps
  45. 45. Mand ib ular forceps
  46. 46. Elevators
  47. 47. Elevators
  48. 48. Transal veo l ar method
  49. 49. OPEN METHOD/ TRANS-ALVEOLAR EXTRACTION Consists of dissecting the tooth or root from bony attachments by removal of some bone investing the tooth/roots, which are then delivered by use of elevators and/or forceps
  50. 50. Ind ications : -  Root # during forcep extraction  Need for excessive force that may lead to # root, bone or both  Dilacerated roots  Ankylosed tooth  Impacted/submerged tooth  Endanger to anatomical structures
  51. 51. Advantages: • Removal of teeth lying in difficult position without damaging the neuro-vascular bundle. • Fracture of bone avoided. • Less danger of creating an oro-antral fistula. • Less chance of tearing of soft tissues & fracture of large pieces of alveolar bone.
  52. 52. Steps in Trans-alveolar extraction: • Local anesthesia. • Incision and reflection of mucoperiosteal flap. • Removal of bone/ bone cutting. • Sectioning of tooth, if required. • Elevation of the tooth.
  53. 53. • Smoothening of sharp edges of bone. • Control of bleeding. • Debridement of the socket. • Suturing the flap. • Suture removal & post-operative follow up.
  54. 54. Incision:-
  55. 55. Firm, continuous stroke, deep to the bone  Avoid vital adjacent structures  Base should be wider than the apex of the flap  Flap should either include or exclude a papila  Relieving incisions should cross the mucogingival junction so that flap can be reflected well  healing takes place across and not on the incision line (so length does not affect the healing time)
  56. 56. Bone removal: • Either with a dental bur or by the use of a chisel. (hand or mallet pressure). Using Chisel & mallet is usually used for removal of bone in maxilla because the bone is soft. • Adv: - post operative edema will be less - less time consuming. • Disadv: - in conscious patient, the sensation produced by chisel & mallet is objectionable. - problem to TMJ. - chances of slippage of instrument. - chances of fracture of jaw. • Contraindications: -if the bone surrounding the tooth is very hard & sclerotic - if the mandible is thin. - if the root is brittle.
  57. 57. Using bur: • Bone may be removed with bur either by simply cutting it using a No.8 or 10 round bur or flat fissure pattern or by using the ‘postage stamp method.’ • The bur must never be allowed to over-heat during bone removal. Constant irrigation should be done with sterile normal saline. Postage stamp method • In this technique, rows of small holes is made with a small round bur & then they are joined together with either bur or chisel cuts. • This simple procedure will minimize the risk of damage to the surrounding tissues & limits the cutting. • Disadv: - post operative pain & edema - delayed wound healing
  58. 58. Chisel vs Bur technique Criteria Chisel & mallet Bur Technique Difficult Easy Patient acceptance Not tolerated Well tolerated Chance of # bone High Less Healing of bone Good Delayed Post op edema Less More Dry socket Less More Post op infection Less More
  59. 59. B o n e r e m o v a l : -
  60. 60. T o o t h S e c t i o n i n g : -
  61. 61. Stobie technique – extraction of multiple mandibular anteriors by using elevators b/w teeth
  62. 62. Policy for leaving root fragments • 3 conditions must exist for a tooth to be left in the alveolar process • Root fragment must be small • Root deeply embedded in bone • Root must not be infected
  63. 63. POST OPERATIVE CARE • Care of the empty socket • Post operative instructions • Prescription of antibiotics and analgesics
