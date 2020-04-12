Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Thahir Noorul Isra B.A, MSW (M&P),M.Phil(Psy.SW) Email: israanas@gmail.com Mob: 077-6231276 Stress
What is Stress ?  “ Any problem or situation that a person finds difficult to face and cope with can be called stress”  ...
Stress Events
Click me for a video no-1
Causes of Stress  More responsibilities  Less responsibilities  Lack of resource  Low wagers - Unwanted career or job ...
Cont….  External Factors  Health Problems - chronic illnesses  Family Conflicts  Problem of Children  Lack of relaxat...
Stress Cycle Stress Worries Muscle Tense Complaints Headache, Tiredness
Stress Cycles
Types of Stress Acute Stress - Acute stress is the most widely experienced one, since it typically is caused by the daily ...
Types of Stress Episodic Stress – Recurrent Stress Acute stress that is suffered too frequently is called episodic stress....
Types of Stress Chronic Stress – Chronic stress is the total opposite of acute stress; it’s not exciting and thrilling, bu...
Signs and Symptoms of Stress  Getting angry easily  Poor concentration  Thinking about the same things again and again ...
 Tiredness  Headache  Tense muscles  Poor appetite  Vague pain . Ex: arms, legs or chest  Disturbed menstruation in ...
 Reduced activity or energy  Over Activity  Restlessness  Taking alcohol or drugs  Difficulty in concentrating on one...
 Arguments  Disagreements  Misunderstandings  Dependence on others For decisions and support Changes in relationships
; Stress Management  Sufficient sleep  Intake sufficient water  Change positive Environment  Maintain healthy relation...
Click me for a video – no 2
Thank you, This is your time…………. Any ?????????????????? Any experience?????????? Any Discussion??????????????? Any Clarif...
Stress
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Stress

22 views

Published on

Lessen on Stress for counseling students

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Stress

  1. 1. Thahir Noorul Isra B.A, MSW (M&P),M.Phil(Psy.SW) Email: israanas@gmail.com Mob: 077-6231276 Stress
  2. 2. What is Stress ?  “ Any problem or situation that a person finds difficult to face and cope with can be called stress”  “Stress can be defined as an unrest or uncomfortable situation which arises by unexpected life incidence to an any person in day to day life”.  “ Unpleasant feelings of body and mind ” Stress is a fact of life. Our world is just "stressful" these days. Then, on top of that, we all have circumstances, situations, and activities that add to that "baseline" stress and can produce anxiety.
  3. 3. Stress Events
  4. 4. Click me for a video no-1
  5. 5. Causes of Stress  More responsibilities  Less responsibilities  Lack of resource  Low wagers - Unwanted career or job  Low dignity  Poor work environment  No Promotions  Lack of appreciation  Access to machinery equipment  Unnecessary Forcemeat  Lack of Cooperation  Lack of information system  Transport difficulties A group work session - 1
  6. 6. Cont….  External Factors  Health Problems - chronic illnesses  Family Conflicts  Problem of Children  Lack of relaxation  Low income - stress of poverty  Sexual Problems  Difficulty in Maintaining Social Status  unhappy marriage, - Relationship conflicts  Traumatic experiences  Political problems  Dysfunctional families. Causes of Stress
  7. 7. Stress Cycle Stress Worries Muscle Tense Complaints Headache, Tiredness
  8. 8. Stress Cycles
  9. 9. Types of Stress Acute Stress - Acute stress is the most widely experienced one, since it typically is caused by the daily demands and pressures encountered by each one of us. While the word “stress” connotes a negative impression, acute stress is what actually brings about excitement, joy and thrill in our lives. Would end sooner. Symptoms: Emotional distress, such as anger, anxiety, irritability, and acute periods of depression Physical problems, such as headache, pain, stomach upset, dizziness, heart, palpitations, shortness of breath, hypertension and bowel disorders
  10. 10. Types of Stress Episodic Stress – Recurrent Stress Acute stress that is suffered too frequently is called episodic stress. This type of stress is usually seen in people who make self-inflicted, unrealistic or unreasonable demands which get all clamored up and bring too much stress in their attempt to accomplish these goals. Also also typically observed in people with “Type A” personality Symptoms: Mental signs overly competitive, aggressive, demanding, sometimes tense and argument Physical Signs, Longer periods of intermitted depression, anxiety disorders and emotional distress, similar symptoms found in acute stress,
  11. 11. Types of Stress Chronic Stress – Chronic stress is the total opposite of acute stress; it’s not exciting and thrilling, but dangerous and unhealthy. Chronic stress tears the life of a person apart his mind, body or spirit. Symptoms: Mental signs , sudden irritability, tension, problems with concentration, difficulty in sleeping narrowed perception, frequent feelings of fatigue. Physical Signs, Longer periods of intermitted depression, anxiety disorders and emotional distress, similar symptoms found in acute stress,
  12. 12. Signs and Symptoms of Stress  Getting angry easily  Poor concentration  Thinking about the same things again and again  People may find it hard to describe their symptoms and know what is wrong. Changes in the mind A group work session -2
  13. 13.  Tiredness  Headache  Tense muscles  Poor appetite  Vague pain . Ex: arms, legs or chest  Disturbed menstruation in females  Decrease in sexual desire or functions in both sex (male) Changes in the body
  14. 14.  Reduced activity or energy  Over Activity  Restlessness  Taking alcohol or drugs  Difficulty in concentrating on one task  Sleep problems Changes in Behavior
  15. 15.  Arguments  Disagreements  Misunderstandings  Dependence on others For decisions and support Changes in relationships
  16. 16. ; Stress Management  Sufficient sleep  Intake sufficient water  Change positive Environment  Maintain healthy relationship  Physical exercises /Sports/Leisure  Spiritual Development  Development of professional skills  Time management  Cleanliness / bathing  Nutrition food  Counseling- Relaxation, Music, Art, healthy chat  Medication  Focus quality of life Techniques
  17. 17. Click me for a video – no 2
  18. 18. Thank you, This is your time…………. Any ?????????????????? Any experience?????????? Any Discussion??????????????? Any Clarification????????? Wish to know your feed back to update me. Pesum ullangal Counselling and Research Center At the end ???????????????????? What I have learn????????????????????

×