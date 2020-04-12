Successfully reported this slideshow.
Thahir Noorul Isra B.A, MSW (M&P),M.Phil(Psy.SW) Email: israanas@gmail.com Mob: 077-6231276
The Scientific study of the human mind and its function , especially those affecting behaviour in a given context. The wor...
Main branches of psychology 1. Clinical Psychology- Science, Theory and practice in order to understand, predict maladjust...
A doctor – Role Play
A Counsellor (Role play)
Normal behaviour Abnormal behaviour  Distressing  Dysfunctional (Maladaptive)  Deviant Normal and Abnormal (A group wor...
Normal person (WHO) Reality Orientation Self awareness & self knowledge Self esteem & self acceptance Ability to exerc...
• Genetic • War • Migration • Alcohol & drug abuse • Stress • Delay in cognition • Delay in seeking effective treatment • ...
Identification areas • General appearance and behaviour • Speech • Mood and affect • Thoughts • Perception • Cognitive fun...
Classification Causes, Symptoms Goal:  A guide  A language  A Symbol  Clear  Memory Types of Classification:  DSM –V...
Abnormal disorders Neurosis Psychosis Anxiety Stress Mild Depression PTSD Phobias OCD Schizophrenia Depression Mania Bipol...
Thank you, This is your time…………. Any ?????????????????? Any experience?????????? Any Discussion??????????????? Any Clarif...
Abnormal disorder
Abnormal disorder
Introduction lesson on abnormal disorder for Counseling students

  2. 2. The Scientific study of the human mind and its function , especially those affecting behaviour in a given context. The word “Psychology” comes from the Greek word “Psyche” meaning “breath, sprit, soul” Greek word “Logia” meaning the study of something
  3. 3. Main branches of psychology 1. Clinical Psychology- Science, Theory and practice in order to understand, predict maladjustment, disability and discomfort. 2. Developmental Psychology- The scientific study of systematic psychological changes of his/her life span. 3. Evolutionary Psychology – it looks how human behaviour has affected by psychological adjustments during evaluation. 4. Forensic Psychology- involves applying psychology to criminal and the law. 5. Abnormal psychology- its also call “ Health psychology, behavioural medicine or medical psychology”- this observes how behaviour, biology and social context influence illness and health. 6. Occupational Psychology- 7. Social Psychology
  4. 4. A doctor – Role Play
  5. 5. A Counsellor (Role play)
  6. 6. Normal behaviour Abnormal behaviour  Distressing  Dysfunctional (Maladaptive)  Deviant Normal and Abnormal (A group work time)
  7. 7. Normal person (WHO) Reality Orientation Self awareness & self knowledge Self esteem & self acceptance Ability to exercise voluntary control over their behavior Ability to form affectionate relationship Pursuance of productive and goal-directive activities
  8. 8. • Genetic • War • Migration • Alcohol & drug abuse • Stress • Delay in cognition • Delay in seeking effective treatment • Non-availability of mental health services • Poor quality of available services • Stigma & discrimination • Myths & misconceptions Causes of abnormal disorders Classification Causes, Symptoms
  9. 9. Identification areas • General appearance and behaviour • Speech • Mood and affect • Thoughts • Perception • Cognitive function
  10. 10. Classification Causes, Symptoms Goal:  A guide  A language  A Symbol  Clear  Memory Types of Classification:  DSM –V Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders-(American Psychiatric Association)  ICD 11 (International Statistical Classification of Diseases and Related Health) WHO
  11. 11. Abnormal disorders Neurosis Psychosis Anxiety Stress Mild Depression PTSD Phobias OCD Schizophrenia Depression Mania Bipolar Organic disorders Personality disorder Substance abuse disorder
  12. 12. Thank you, This is your time…………. Any ?????????????????? Any experience?????????? Any Discussion??????????????? Any Clarification????????? Wish to know your feed back to update me. Pesum ullangal Counselling and Research Center At the end ???????????????????? What I have learn????????????????????

