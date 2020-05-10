Perbup no 24 tahun 2020 (salinan)

Successfully reported this slideshow.
BUPATI BLITAR PROVINSI JAWA TIMUR PERATURAN BUPATI BLITAR NOMOR 24 TAHUN 2020 TENTANG TATA CARA PENGANGGARAN, PELAKSANAAN,
- 2 - c. bahwa berdasarkan pertimbangan sebagaimana dimaksud dalam huruf a dan huruf b perlu menetapkan Peraturan Bupati t...
- 3 - Perundang-undangan (Lembaran Negara Republik Indonesia Tahun 2011 Nomor 82, Tambahan Lembaran Negara Republik Indone...
- 4 - 9. Peraturan Menteri Dalam Negeri Nomor 20 Tahun 2020 tentang Percepatan Penanganan Corona Virus Disease 2019 di Lin...
- 5 - 3. Keputusan Bupati Blitar Nomor 188/185/409.206/KPTS/2020 tentang Gugus Tugas Percepatan Penanganan Corona Virus Di...
- 6 - BAB II MAKSUD, TUJUAN, DAN RUANG LINGKUP Pasal 2 (1) Peraturan Bupati ini dimaksudkan sebagai dasar hukum pelaksanaa...
- 7 - BAB IV PELAKSANAAN, PENATAUSAHAAN, DAN PERTANGGUNGJAWABAN Bagian Kesatu Pendataan Pasal 5 (1) Sasaran penerima Bantu...
- 8 - Pejabat Pengelola Keuangan Daerah selaku Bendahara Umum Daerah; b. Pejabat Pengelola Keuangan Daerah selaku Bendahar...
- 9 - 2. bukti pengepakan dan pendistribusian barang, serta tanda terima penerima Bantuan Sosial oleh Perangkat Daerah yan...
- 10 - Pasal 8 (1) Jenis Bantuan Sosial ditetapkan dengan Keputusan Bupati. (2) Jenis Bantuan Sosial sebagaimana dimaksud ...
- 11 - BAB V PEMANTAUAN DAN EVALUASI Pasal 10 (1) Dalam rangka menjaga kualitas dan ketersediaan serta jaringan pendistrib...
- 12 - Agar setiap orang mengetahuinya, memerintahkan pengundangan Peraturan Bupati ini dengan penempatannya dalam Berita ...
  1. 1. BUPATI BLITAR PROVINSI JAWA TIMUR PERATURAN BUPATI BLITAR NOMOR 24 TAHUN 2020 TENTANG TATA CARA PENGANGGARAN, PELAKSANAAN, PENATAUSAHAAN, DAN PERTANGGUNGJAWABAN, SERTA PEMANTAUAN DAN EVALUASI BANTUAN SOSIAL KEPADA MASYARAKAT TERDAMPAK CORONA VIRUS DISEASE 2019 DI KABUPATEN BLITAR DENGAN RAHMAT TUHAN YANG MAHA ESA BUPATI BLITAR, Menimbang : a. bahwa dalam rangka meringankan beban masyarakat terdampak pandemik corona virus disease 2019 (covid-19) di Kabupaten Blitar yang mengakibatkan dibatasinya aktivitas masyarakat dalam hal pemenuhan kebutuhan sehari-hari dipandang perlu memberikan bantuan; b. bahwa berdasarkan Instruksi Menteri Dalam Negeri Nomor 1 Tahun 2020 tentang Pencegahan Penyebaran dan Percepatan Penanganan Corona Virus Disease 2019 di Lingkungan Pemerintah Daerah, diperlukan langkah cepat, tepat, fokus, terpadu, sinergi serta akuntabel untuk memastikan dan mengawasi kecukupan, ketersediaan, dan distribusi kebutuhan pokok bagi masyarakat terdampak Corona Virus Disease 2019; SALINAN
  2. 2. - 2 - c. bahwa berdasarkan pertimbangan sebagaimana dimaksud dalam huruf a dan huruf b perlu menetapkan Peraturan Bupati tentang Tata Cara Penganggaran, Pelaksanaan, Penatausahaan, dan Pertanggungjawaban, serta Pemantauan dan Evaluasi Bantuan Sosial Kepada Masyarakat Terdampak Corona Virus Disease 2019 Di Kabupaten Blitar; Mengingat : 1. Undang-Undang Nomor 12 Tahun 1950 tentang Pembentukan Daerah-daerah Kabupaten dalam Lingkungan Propinsi Jawa Timur (Berita Negara Republik Indonesia Tahun 1950 Nomor 41) sebagaimana telah diubah dengan Undang-Undang Nomor 2 Tahun 1965 tentang Perubahan Batas Wilayah Kotapraja Surabaya dan Daerah Tingkat II Surabaya dengan Mengubah Undang-Undang Nomor 12 Tahun 1950 tentang Pembentukan Daerah-daerah Kabupaten di Lingkungan Propinsi Jawa Timur dan Undang-Undang Nomor 16 Tahun 1950 tentang Pembentukan Daerah-daerah Kabupaten Kota Besar dalam Lingkungan Propinsi Jawa Timur, Jawa Tengah, Jawa Barat dan Daerah Istimewa Yogyakarta (Lembaran Negara Republik Indonesia Tahun 1965 Nomor 19, Tambahan Lembaran Negara Republik Indonesia Nomor 2730); 2. Undang-Undang Nomor 11 Tahun 2009 tentang Kesejahteraan Sosial (Lembaran Negara Republik Indonesia Tahun 2019 Nomor 12, Tambahan Lembaran Negara Republik Indonesia Nomor 4567); 3. Undang-Undang Nomor 12 Tahun 2011 tentang Pembentukan Peraturan Perundang-undangan (Lembaran Negara Republik Indonesia Tahun 2011 Nomor 82, Tambahan Lembaran Negara Republik Indonesia Nomor 5234) sebagaimana telah diubah dengan Undang-Undang Nomor 15 Tahun 2019 tentang Perubahan Atas Undang-Undang Nomor 12 Tahun 2011 tentang Pembentukan Peraturan
  3. 3. - 3 - Perundang-undangan (Lembaran Negara Republik Indonesia Tahun 2011 Nomor 82, Tambahan Lembaran Negara Republik Indonesia Nomor 5234); 4. Undang-Undang Nomor 23 Tahun 2014 tentang Pemerintahan Daerah (Lembaran Negara Republik Indonesia Tahun 2014 Nomor 244, Tambahan Lembaran Negara Republik Indonesia Nomor 5587) sebagaimana telah diubah beberapa kali terakhir dengan Undang-Undang Nomor 9 Tahun 2015 tentang Perubahan Kedua Atas Undang-Undang Nomor 23 Tahun 2014 tentang Pemerintahan Daerah (Lembaran Negara Republik Indonesia Tahun 2015 Nomor 58, Tambahan Lembaran Negara Republik Indonesia Nomor 5679); 5. Peraturan Pemerintah Nomor 17 Tahun 2015 tentang Ketahanan Pangan dan Gizi (Lembaran Negara Republik Indonesia Tahun 2015 Nomor 60, Tambahan Lembaran Negara Republik Indonesia Nomor 5680); 6. Peraturan Pemerintah Nomor 12 Tahun 2019 tentang Pengelolaan Keuangan Daerah (Lembaran Negara Republik Indonesia Tahun 2019 Nomor 42, Tambahan Lembaran Negara Republik Indonesia Nomor 6322); 7. Peraturan Presiden Nomor 16 Tahun 2018 tentang Pengadaan Barang/Jasa Pemerintah (Lembaran Negara Republik Indonesia Tahun 2018 Nomor 33); 8. Peraturan Menteri Dalam Negeri Nomor 80 Tahun 2015 tentang Pembentukan Produk Hukum Daerah (Berita Negara Republik Indonesia Tahun 2015 Nomor 2036) sebagaimana telah diubah dengan Peraturan Menteri Dalam Negeri Nomor 120 Tahun 2018 tentang Perubahan Atas Peraturan Menteri Dalam Negeri Nomor 80 Tahun 2015 tentang Pembentukan Produk Hukum Daerah (Berita Negara Republik Indonesia Tahun 2018 Nomor 157);
  4. 4. - 4 - 9. Peraturan Menteri Dalam Negeri Nomor 20 Tahun 2020 tentang Percepatan Penanganan Corona Virus Disease 2019 di Lingkungan Pemerintah Daerah (Berita Negara Republik Indonesia Tahun 2020 Nomor 249); 10. Peraturan Daerah Kabupaten Blitar Nomor 10 Tahun 2016 tentang Pembentukan dan Susunan Perangkat Daerah (Lembaran Daerah Kabupaten Blitar Tahun 2016 Nomor 10/D, Tambahan Lembaran Daerah Kabupaten Blitar Nomor 17); 11. Peraturan Daerah Kabupaten Blitar Nomor 18 Tahun 2019 tentang Anggaran Pendapatan dan Belanja Daerah Tahun Anggaran 2020 (Lembaran Daerah Kabupaten Blitar Tahun 2019 Nomor 18/A); 12. Peraturan Bupati Blitar Tahun 78 Tahun 2019 tentang Penjabaran Anggaran Pendapatan dan Belanja Daerah Tahun Anggaran 2020 (Berita Daerah Kabupaten Blitar Tahun 2019 Nomor 79/A) sebagaimana telah diubah beberapa kali terakhir dengan Peraturan Bupati Blitar Nomor 21 Tahun 2020 tentang Perubahan Ketiga Atas Peraturan Bupati Tahun 78 Tahun 2019 tentang Penjabaran Anggaran Pendapatan dan Belanja Daerah Tahun Anggaran 2020 (Berita Daerah Kabupaten Blitar Tahun 2020 Nomor 21/A); Memperhatikan : 1. Instruksi Presiden Nomor 4 Tahun 2020 tentang Refocussing Kegiatan, Realokasi Anggaran, serta Pengadaan Barang dan Jasa Dalam Rangka Percepatan Penanganan Corona Virus Disease 2019 (Covid-19); 2. Instruksi Menteri Dalam Negeri Nomor 1 Tahun 2020 tentang Pencegahan Penyebaran dan Percepatan Penanganan Corona Virus Disease 2019 di Lingkungan Pemerintah Daerah;
  5. 5. - 5 - 3. Keputusan Bupati Blitar Nomor 188/185/409.206/KPTS/2020 tentang Gugus Tugas Percepatan Penanganan Corona Virus Disease 2019; MEMUTUSKAN: Menetapkan : PERATURAN BUPATI TENTANG TATA CARA PENGANGGARAN, PELAKSANAAN, PENATAUSAHAAN, DAN PERTANGGUNGJAWABAN, SERTA PEMANTAUAN DAN EVALUASI BANTUAN SOSIAL KEPADA MASYARAKAT TERDAMPAK CORONA VIRUS DISEASE 2019 DI KABUPATEN BLITAR. BAB I KETENTUAN UMUM Pasal 1 Dalam Peraturan Bupati ini yang dimaksud dengan: 1. Daerah adalah Kabupaten Blitar. 2. Pemerintah Daerah adalah Pemerintah Daerah Kabupaten Blitar. 3. Bupati adalah Bupati Blitar. 4. Sekretaris Daerah adalah Sekretaris Daerah Kabupaten Blitar. 5. Perangkat Daerah adalah unsur pembantu Bupati dan Dewan Perwakilan Rakyat Daerah dalam penyelenggaraan urusan pemerintahan yang menjadi kewenangan Daerah. 6. Dinas Sosial adalah Dinas Sosial Kabupaten Blitar. 7. Bantuan Sosial adalah pemberian bantuan berupa uang/barang dari Pemerintah Daerah kepada individu, keluarga, kelompok dan/atau masyarakat yang sifatnya tidak secara terus menerus dan selektif yang bertujuan untuk melindungi dari kemungkinan terjadinya risiko sosial. 8. Penyedia Barang/Jasa Pemerintah yang selanjutnya disebut Penyedia Barang/Jasa adalah pelaku usaha yang menyediakan barang/jasa berdasarkan kontrak.
  6. 6. - 6 - BAB II MAKSUD, TUJUAN, DAN RUANG LINGKUP Pasal 2 (1) Peraturan Bupati ini dimaksudkan sebagai dasar hukum pelaksanaan Bantuan Sosial bagi masyarakat terdampak penyebaran Corona Virus Disease 2019. (2) Bantuan Sosial ini bertujuan: a. meringankan beban masyarakat akibat Corona Virus Disease 2019; b. mendukung ketersediaan kebutuhan pokok bagi masyarakat terdampak Corona Virus Disease 2019; dan c. menjaga agar dunia usaha masing-masing tetap hidup. Pasal 3 Ruang lingkup Peraturan Bupati ini meliputi: a. penganggaran; b. pelaksanaan, penatausahaan, dan pertanggungjawaban; dan c. pemantauan dan evaluasi. BAB III PENGANGGARAN Pasal 4 (1) Pemerintah Daerah mengalokasikan anggaran Bantuan Sosial bagi masyarakat yang terdampak pada belanja tidak terduga. (2) Anggaran belanja tidak terduga sebagaimana dimaksud pada ayat (1) diberikan dalam bentuk barang dan/atau uang sesuai kebutuhan.
  7. 7. - 7 - BAB IV PELAKSANAAN, PENATAUSAHAAN, DAN PERTANGGUNGJAWABAN Bagian Kesatu Pendataan Pasal 5 (1) Sasaran penerima Bantuan Sosial adalah individu warga masyarakat Kabupaten Blitar yang terdampak dengan kriteria tertentu dan telah dilakukan verifikasi oleh Perangkat Daerah yang secara fungsional terkait dengan antisipasi dan penanganan dampak Corona Virus Disease 2019. (2) Data yang digunakan sebagai dasar pemberian Bantuan Sosial adalah data masyarakat miskin dalam basis data terpadu Kementerian Republik Indonesia kecuali masyarakat yang telah mendapat bantuan melalui program keluarga harapan dan bantuan pangan non tunai. (3) Penerima Bantuan Sosial ditetapkan dalam Keputusan Bupati. Bagian Kedua Pelaksanaan, Penatausahaan, dan Pertanggungjawaban Pasal 6 Tata cara pelaksanaan, penatausahaan, dan pertanggungjawaban belanja tidak terduga untuk mendanai kebutuhan antisipasi dan penanganan dampak pandemik Corona Virus Disease 2019 dilakukan dengan tahapan: a. Kepala Perangkat Daerah yang secara fungsional terkait dengan antisipasi dan penanganan dampak pandemik Corona Virus Disease 2019 mengajukan rencana kebutuhan belanja untuk mengantisipasi dan menangani dampak ekonomi, paling lama 1 (satu) hari kepada
  8. 8. - 8 - Pejabat Pengelola Keuangan Daerah selaku Bendahara Umum Daerah; b. Pejabat Pengelola Keuangan Daerah selaku Bendahara Umum Daerah mencairkan belanja tidak terduga kepada Kepala Perangkat Daerah yang secara fungsional terkait dengan antisipasi dan penanganan dampak pandemik Corona Virus Disease 2019, paling lama 1 (satu) hari terhitung sejak diterimanya rencana kebutuhan belanja; c. pencairan dana antisipasi dan penanganan dampak pandemik Corona Virus Disease 2019 dilakukan dengan mekanisme sesuai dengan peraturan perundang- undangan; d. pencairan sebagaimana dimaksud pada huruf c diserahkan kepada bendahara pengeluaran Perangkat Daerah yang secara fungsional terkait dengan antisipasi dan penanganan dampak pandemik Corona Virus Disease 2019; e. penggunaan dana dicatat pada buku kas umum tersendiri oleh bendahara pengeluaran pada Perangkat Daerah yang secara fungsional terkait dengan antisipasi dan penanganan dampak pandemik Corona Virus Disease 2019; f. Kepala Perangkat Daerah yang secara fungsional terkait dengan antisipasi dan penanganan dampak pandemik Corona Virus Disease 2019 bertanggung jawab secara fisik dan keuangan terhadap dana antisipasi dan penanganan dampak ekonomi yang dikelolanya; dan g. pertanggungjawaban atas penggunaan dana antisipasi dan penggunaan dampak pandemik Corona Virus Disease 2019 disampaikan oleh Perangkat Daerah yang secara fungsional terkait dengan antisipasi dan penanganan dampak pandemik Corona Virus Disease 2019 kepada Pejabat Pengelola Keuangan Daerah berupa: 1. dokumen pengadaan barang/jasa dan berita acara serah terima barang/jasa oleh Perangkat Daerah yang ditunjuk untuk melakukan pengadaan bahan pokok;
  9. 9. - 9 - 2. bukti pengepakan dan pendistribusian barang, serta tanda terima penerima Bantuan Sosial oleh Perangkat Daerah yang ditunjuk untuk melakukan pengepakan dan pendistribusian barang; dan 3. bukti transfer bendahara umum daerah ke masing- masing Perangkat Daerah yang ditunjuk untuk melakukan proses pengadaan barang/jasa atau ke masing-masing penerima Bantuan Sosial berupa uang oleh Perangkat Daerah yang ditunjuk untuk melakukan pencairan dana. Pasal 7 (1) Pelaksanaan penyediaan dan pendistribusian Bantuan Sosial dilakukan secara bertahap. (2) Perangkat Daerah yang ditunjuk untuk melakukan proses pengadaan barang/jasa dapat menunjuk Penyedia Barang/Jasa berdasarkan peraturan perundang- undangan tentang pengadaan barang/jasa pemerintah. (3) Perangkat Daerah yang ditunjuk untuk melakukan proses pengadaan barang/jasa ditetapkan dengan Keputusan Bupati. (4) Selain ketentuan sebagaimana dimaksud pada ayat (2), Penyedia Barang/Jasa harus memiliki kemampuan untuk melaksanakan pekerjaan dengan memenuhi ketentuan sebagai berikut: a. menandatangani Pakta Integritas; b. memberikan pelayanan terbaik dan menjaga kualitas barang sesuai spesifikasi; c. domisili usaha di wilayah Kabupaten Blitar; d. memiliki izin usaha dan kelengkapan operasional sesuai ketentuan peraturan perundang-undangan;dan e. mampu menyediakan produk lokal dari usaha mikro kecil dan menengah di wilayah Kabupaten Blitar. (5) Penyedia Barang/Jasa sebagaimana dimaksud pada ayat (2) bertanggung jawab secara penuh terhadap ketentuan sebagaimana dimaksud pada ayat (2) dan ayat (4).
  10. 10. - 10 - Pasal 8 (1) Jenis Bantuan Sosial ditetapkan dengan Keputusan Bupati. (2) Jenis Bantuan Sosial sebagaimana dimaksud pada ayat (1) dapat dievaluasi berdasarkan pertimbangan tertentu. Pasal 9 (1) Perangkat Daerah yang ditunjuk untuk melakukan proses pengadaan barang/jasa menyerahkan bahan pokok kepada pengurus gudang, disertai dengan berita acara serah terima barang/jasa. (2) Pengurus gudang sebagaimana dimaksud pada ayat (1) adalah Bagian Umum Sekretariat Daerah, yang selanjutnya dilakukan pengemasan sesuai paket Bantuan Sosial. (3) Paket Bantuan Sosial sebagaimana dimaksud pada ayat (2) selanjutnya diserahkan kepada Dinas Sosial untuk didistribusikan, disertai dengan berita acara serah terima barang/jasa. (4) Masyarakat yang namanya telah ditetapkan sebagai penerima Bantuan Sosial diberikan kupon pengambilan sebagai alat tukar. (5) Kupon sebagaimana dimaksud pada ayat (1) diserahkan kepada petugas pendistribusi di tempat yang telah ditentukan untuk ditukar dengan paket Bantuan Sosial. (6) Pendistribusian kepada penerima dilakukan oleh Dinas Sosial dibantu TNI dan/atau Polri dan Perangkat Daerah yang ditunjuk. (7) Pelaksanaan pendistribusian sebagaimana dimaksud ayat (5) dan ayat (6) dilakukan dengan mematuhi protokol kesehatan dalam penanganan Corona Virus Disease 2019.
  11. 11. - 11 - BAB V PEMANTAUAN DAN EVALUASI Pasal 10 (1) Dalam rangka menjaga kualitas dan ketersediaan serta jaringan pendistribusian, dilakukan pemantauan dan evaluasi. (2) Pemantauan dan evaluasi sebagaimana dimaksud pada ayat (1) dilaksanakan oleh Gugus Tugas Percepatan Penanganan Corona Virus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Bidang Perekonomian. (3) Pemantauan dan evaluasi sebagaimana dimaksud pada ayat (1) dilaksanakan secara berkala sesuai tahap penyaluran atau sewaktu-waktu apabila dibutuhkan. (4) Hasil pelaksanaan pemantauan dan evaluasi sebagaimana dimaksud pada ayat (2) dilaporkan kepada Bupati sebagai bahan evaluasi. BAB VI KETENTUAN PENUTUP Pasal 11 Pada saat Peraturan Bupati ini mulai berlaku, Peraturan Bupati Blitar Nomor 24 Tahun 2019 tentang Tata Cara Penganggaran, Pelaksanaan dan Penatausahaan, Pertanggungjawaban dan Pelaporan, serta Monitoring dan Evaluasi Hibah dan Bantuan Sosial (Berita Daerah Kabupaten Blitar Tahun 2019 Nomor 24/E) tetap berlaku sepanjang tidak bertentangan dengan Peraturan Bupati ini. Pasal 12 Peraturan Bupati ini mulai berlaku pada tanggal diundangkan.
  12. 12. - 12 - Agar setiap orang mengetahuinya, memerintahkan pengundangan Peraturan Bupati ini dengan penempatannya dalam Berita Daerah Kabupaten Blitar. Ditetapkan di Blitar pada tanggal 9 April 2020 BUPATI BLITAR, ttd RIJANTO Diundangkan di Blitar pada tanggal 9 April 2020 SEKRETARIS DAERAH KABUPATEN BLITAR, ttd TOTOK SUBIHANDONO BERITA DAERAH KABUPATEN BLITAR TAHUN 2020 NOMOR 24/E SALINAN sesuai dengan aslinya KEPALA BAGIAN HUKUM BENNY SETYOHADI, S.H., M.H. NIP 19680830 198903 1 006

