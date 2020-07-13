Sla slides 3

Successfully reported this slideshow.
IN THE NAME OF ALLAH, THE MOST BENIFICENT, THE MOST MERCIFUL
3. JOHN SCHUMANN’S ACCULTURATION MODEL FOR SECOND LANGUAGE ACQUISITION
Definitions of acculturation 1. cultural modification of an individual, group, or people by adapting to or borrowing trait...
Theoretical foundations of John Schumann’s Acculturation Model L2 learning is an aspect of acculturation and the degree to...
Schumann’s Famous Case Study Pertaining to the Process of Acculturation Schumann based much of his original work on the la...
Schuman’s Approach with regard to the Role of Social & Psychological Distances while Learning L2 According to Schuman (198...
Characteristics of Social Distance According to Schumann (1986), with regard to second language learner’s acculturation, t...
Characteristics of Psychological Distance According to Schumann (1986), with regard to second language learner’s accultura...
BIBLIOGRAPHY Ausubel, D.P. (1968). Educational Psychology: A Cognitive View. New York, NY: Holt. Brown, H. D. (2002). Prin...
