CORY AQUINO AND FIDEL RAMOS.pptx

Jan. 06, 2023
CORY AQUINO AND FIDEL RAMOS.pptx

Jan. 06, 2023
Government & Nonprofit

biography of President Cory Aquino and Fidel Ramos

biography of President Cory Aquino and Fidel Ramos

Government & Nonprofit
CORY AQUINO AND FIDEL RAMOS.pptx

  1. 1. Ma. Corazon C. Aquino and Fidel V. Ramos Ph.D. 801 Education and Philippine Socio Economic Development Reporter: Ms. Inna Jean V. Sta. Rita
  2. 2. The Aquino Administration 1986-1992
  3. 3. CorazonAquino was the 11th president (and first female president) of the Philippines. She restored democracy after the long dictatorship of Ferdinand Marcos.
  4. 4. Born: 25-Jan-1933 Birthplace: Manila, Philippines Gender: Female Race or Ethnicity: Other Occupation: Head of State Nationality: Philippines Executive summary: Former housewife turned political widow Husband: Benigno Aquino (Philippine Senator, m. 1955, five children, d. 1983 assassination) President of the Philippines 25-Feb-1986 to 30-Jun-1992 Time Man of the Year 1986
  5. 5. Political Achievements • 1987 Constitution - approved and enacted in February 1987 - crippled presidential power to declare martial law - proposed the creation of autonomous regions in the Cordilleras and Muslim Mindanao - -restoration of the presidential form of government and the bicameral Congress. -contain articles which include the rights of the people -created to replace the 1973 Constitution
  6. 6. • Restoration of democratic institutions • Freedom Constitution (Proclamation no.3) -provided for the carry-over of some of the provisions of the 1973 constitution not contrary to the ideals of democracy -provided the abolition of Batasang Pambansa and the reorganization of the government -gave the president the right to issue executive orders which would serve as laws while there was no congress • National Reconciliation -To maintain peace and order in the country, President Aquino announced a policy of national reconciliation asking for the cooperation of the Filipinos especially the rebel groups.
  7. 7. • ARMM(Autonomous region in Muslim Mindanao) -Mindanao was a very independent part of the Philippines who refused to be a part of the Philippines. To solve this problem, President Cory gave them a freedom to be singled out from the country and declared it as ARMM. • PCGR (Presidential Commission on Government Reorganization) - Its main function was to streamline bureaucracy. In the process, some government offices were faced out, displacing a number of government employees
  8. 8. Economic Achievements: -The Aquino government believed that a large portion of the nation’s wealth was taken by the Marcos and so the PCGG(Presidential Commission on Good Government) was created. • CARL (Comprehensive Agrarian Reform law) - signed by President Aquino which implemented the Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) - Made an agrarian reform through this
  9. 9. -The Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program (CARP) was a land reform law signed by President Corazon Aquino on June 10, 1988 -CARP aims “for a more equitable distribution and ownership of land.” It meant to distribute lands to farmers in a span of 10 years, but was extended by the 11th Congress due to delays in land distribution and lack of budget allocation.  Agrarian reform-is very significant for the economy of any country because more than half of the population is employed in the agricultural sector. Agriculture is the main source of livelihood especially for the developing countries. Reforms are important because they protect the rights of the farmers .
  10. 10. Social Achievements • DSWD (Department of Social-Welfare and Development) -Formerly called DSSD/MSSD -objectives are: 1)protection and rehabilitation of the mentally and physically disabled 2) provide complete services for the needy 3) improve inhuman conditions • Generics law -The Generics Law of 1988 was hailed as a landmark law that could benefit the public but it has failed miserably, due to: 1.) weak support from doctors 2.)strong lobbying by multinational drug companies 3.)and the health department’s incompetence.
  11. 11. FIDEL VALDEZ RAMOS The Ramos Administration 1992-1998
  12. 12. Fidel Ramos was the 12th Philippine President. Under Ramos, the Philippines experienced a period of political stability and rapid economic growth and expansion, as a result of his policies and programs designed to foster national reconciliation and unity.
  13. 13. Born: 18-March-1928 Birthplace: Lingayen, Pangasinan Gender: Male Race or Ethnicity: Asian Occupation: Head of State Nationality: Philippines Executive summary: 12th President of the Philippines Wife:Amelita Martinez Military Service: Philippines Army (Korean War, Vietnam War) 12th President of the Philippines from June 1992 to 1998
  14. 14. POLITICAL ACHIEVEMENTS • Energy Crisis -During the term of Ramos, he requested the congress to enact a law that would plan and manage the Philippines’ energy demands. • NIPAS -National Integrated Protected Areas System. This was implemented to sustain the environment and to protect or conserve the country’s natural resources. • Local Government Code -He passed this act to provide a more responsive and accountable local government structure
  15. 15. ECONOMIC ACHIEVEMENTS • Foreign Investments from Travel -Ramos was known as the most traveled Philippine president in recent history. -He generated about $20B worth of foreign investments to the Philippines. • Asian Tiger Cub Economy -The countries part of this focused on developing goods for export to highly- industrialized nations.
  16. 16. SOCIAL ACHIEVEMENTS • Philippine Centennial -On June 12, 1998, the nation celebrated its centennial year of Independence from Spain. -One of the major projects of the commission was the Expo Pilipino, a grand showcase of the Philippines' growth as a nation for the last 100 years. • Clean and Green Campaign -The program aims to sustain cleanliness, beautification, and sanitation in the city. -He approved the adoption of the Integrated National Waste Management System Framework. • Peace Agreements with MNLF -Ramos was able to secure major peace agreements with Muslim separatists, communist insurgents and military rebels,

