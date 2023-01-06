CORY AQUINO AND FIDEL RAMOS.pptx

3.
CorazonAquino was
the 11th president
(and first female
president) of the
Philippines. She
restored democracy
after the long
dictatorship of
Ferdinand Marcos.
4.
Born: 25-Jan-1933
Birthplace: Manila, Philippines
Gender: Female
Race or Ethnicity: Other
Occupation: Head of State
Nationality: Philippines
Executive summary: Former housewife turned political
widow
Husband: Benigno Aquino (Philippine Senator, m. 1955,
five children, d. 1983 assassination)
President of the Philippines 25-Feb-1986 to 30-Jun-1992
Time Man of the Year 1986
5.
Political Achievements
• 1987 Constitution
- approved and enacted in
February 1987
- crippled presidential power
to declare martial law
- proposed the creation of
autonomous regions in the
Cordilleras and Muslim
Mindanao
- -restoration of the presidential
form of government and the
bicameral Congress.
-contain articles which include
the rights of the people
-created to replace the 1973
Constitution
6.
• Restoration of democratic institutions
• Freedom Constitution (Proclamation no.3)
-provided for the carry-over of some of the
provisions of the 1973 constitution not
contrary to the ideals of democracy
-provided the abolition of Batasang
Pambansa and the reorganization of the
government
-gave the president the right to issue
executive orders which would serve as laws
while there was no congress
• National Reconciliation
-To maintain peace and order in the country,
President Aquino announced a policy of
national reconciliation asking for the
cooperation of the Filipinos especially the
rebel groups.
7.
• ARMM(Autonomous region in
Muslim Mindanao)
-Mindanao was a very independent
part of the Philippines who refused to
be a part of the Philippines. To solve
this problem, President Cory gave
them a freedom to be singled out from
the country and declared it as ARMM.
• PCGR (Presidential Commission on
Government Reorganization)
- Its main function was to streamline
bureaucracy. In the process, some
government offices were faced out,
displacing a number of government
employees
8.
Economic Achievements:
-The Aquino government believed that a large
portion of the nation’s wealth was taken by the
Marcos and so the PCGG(Presidential
Commission on Good Government) was
created.
• CARL (Comprehensive Agrarian Reform
law)
- signed by President Aquino which
implemented the Comprehensive Agrarian
Reform Program (CARP)
- Made an agrarian reform through this
9.
-The Comprehensive Agrarian Reform Program
(CARP) was a land reform law signed by
President Corazon Aquino on June 10, 1988
-CARP aims “for a more equitable distribution and
ownership of land.” It meant to distribute lands to
farmers in a span of 10 years, but was extended
by the 11th Congress due to delays in land
distribution and lack of budget allocation.
Agrarian reform-is very significant for the
economy of any country because more than
half of the population is employed in the
agricultural sector. Agriculture is the main
source of livelihood especially for the
developing countries. Reforms are important
because they protect the rights of the farmers .
10.
Social Achievements
• DSWD (Department of Social-Welfare and
Development)
-Formerly called DSSD/MSSD
-objectives are:
1)protection and rehabilitation of the mentally and
physically disabled
2) provide complete services for the needy
3) improve inhuman conditions
• Generics law
-The Generics Law of 1988 was hailed as a
landmark law that could benefit the public but it has
failed miserably, due to:
1.) weak support from doctors
2.)strong lobbying by multinational drug companies
3.)and the health department’s incompetence.
11.
FIDEL VALDEZ RAMOS
The Ramos Administration
1992-1998
12.
Fidel Ramos was the
12th Philippine
President. Under
Ramos, the Philippines
experienced a period of
political stability and
rapid economic growth
and expansion, as a
result of his policies and
programs designed to
foster national
reconciliation and unity.
13.
Born: 18-March-1928
Birthplace: Lingayen, Pangasinan
Gender: Male
Race or Ethnicity: Asian
Occupation: Head of State
Nationality: Philippines
Executive summary: 12th President of the
Philippines
Wife:Amelita Martinez
Military Service: Philippines Army (Korean War,
Vietnam War)
12th President of the Philippines from June 1992
to 1998
14.
POLITICAL
ACHIEVEMENTS
• Energy Crisis
-During the term of Ramos, he requested
the congress to enact a law that would
plan and manage the Philippines’ energy
demands.
• NIPAS
-National Integrated Protected Areas
System.
This was implemented to sustain the
environment and to protect or conserve
the country’s natural resources.
• Local Government Code
-He passed this act to provide a more
responsive and accountable local
government structure
15.
ECONOMIC
ACHIEVEMENTS
• Foreign Investments from
Travel
-Ramos was known as the
most traveled Philippine
president in recent history.
-He generated about $20B
worth of foreign investments
to the Philippines.
• Asian Tiger Cub Economy
-The countries part of this
focused on developing
goods for export to highly-
industrialized nations.
16.
SOCIAL ACHIEVEMENTS
• Philippine Centennial
-On June 12, 1998, the nation celebrated its
centennial year of Independence from Spain.
-One of the major projects of the commission was the
Expo Pilipino, a grand showcase of the Philippines'
growth as a nation for the last 100 years.
• Clean and Green Campaign
-The program aims to sustain cleanliness,
beautification, and sanitation in the city.
-He approved the adoption of the Integrated National
Waste Management System Framework.
• Peace Agreements with MNLF
-Ramos was able to secure major peace
agreements with Muslim separatists, communist
insurgents and military rebels,