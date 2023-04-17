DOC-20230414-WA0000..pptx

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Apr. 17, 2023
Apr. 17, 2023
  1. 1. Hereditary angiedema By.. Doctor hosam Maarouf Alhussin
  2. 2. Hereditary angioedema (HAE) is an autosomal dominant disease caused by either a lack of C1-inhibitor protein or dysfunctional C1-inhibitor protein. HAE manifests with symptoms related to angioedema of the upper airway, skin, and/ or gastrointestinal tract.
  3. 3. What are the symptoms of hereditary angioedema? • These symptoms may include: • painless, non-itchy rash. • tingling skin. • skin tightness. • fatigue. • irritability. • sudden mood changes. • anxiety.
  4. 4. What is the mechanism of hereditary angioedema? loss of control over the plasma contact system or kallikrein-kinin system, which results in unrestrained bradykinin generation or signaling
  5. 5. Is angioedema bradykinin vs histamine? Most cases of angioedema are attributable to the vasoactive mediators histamine and bradykinin. Histamine-mediated (allergic) angioedema occurs through a type I hypersensitivity reaction, whereas bradykinin- mediated (non-allergic) angioedema is iatrogenic or hereditary in origin.
  6. 6. What are the 4 types of angioedema? Acute allergic angioedema. Non- allergic drug reaction. Idiopathic angioedema. Hereditary angioedema
  7. 7. What tests are used to diagnose angioedema?
  8. 8. What is the first line treatment for hereditary angioedema?in the past Hereditary angioedema (HAE) is generally refractory to treatment with catecholamines, antihistamines, and steroids. Anabolic steroids, such as danazol, may be used for the acute phase of an attack of HAE.
  9. 9. Now ICATIBANT (GENERIC) is a bradykinin B2 receptor antagonist indicated for treatment of acute attacks of Hereditary Angioedema (HAE) in adults 18 years of age and older. Generic Icatibant is delivered by subcutaneous injection and is approved for self-administration. Multiple manufacturers offer Generic Icatibant.

