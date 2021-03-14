Successfully reported this slideshow.
Literature and epidemic

  1. 1. Humanity in the time of Epidemic and the role of Literature in shaping it Hema D. Goswami Visiting faculty at Maharani Shree Nandkunvarba Mahila Arts and Commerce College
  2. 2. Humanity?
  3. 3. Self Sacrifice vs Self Centeredness 3
  4. 4. 02 03 01 Humanity in the time of Epidemic 4 Deathly diseases Self sacrifice Self-centered Covid-19 04
  5. 5. Role of Literature 5
  6. 6. Role of literature 6 Keeps record Connects with larger truth Moulds human behaviour Reflection of reality Thought provoking
  7. 7. “Humanity” in “The Plague by Albert Camus 7
  8. 8. Dr. Bernard Rieux A man of around 35 age, treats the first victim of plague in the novel He urges the authority to take action to stop the spread of the epidemic He heads an auxiliary hospital and works long hours treating the victims He never gets home until late. Rieux works to combat the plague simply because he is a doctor and his job is to relieve human suffering. He does not do it for nay grand, religious purpose. He is a practical man, doing what needs to be done without any fuss 8 01
  9. 9. Jean Tarrou Arrived in Oran some weeks before the plague It is Tarrou who first comes up with the idea of organizing teams of volunteers to fight the plague. He does not like the official plan to get prisoners to do the work. He feels that the plague is everybody’s responsibility and that everyone should do his or her duty. When the plague epidemic is virtually over, Tarrou becomes one of its last victims but puts up a heroic struggle before dying He tells Rieux, is how to become a saint even though he does not believe in God 9 02
  10. 10. Raymond Rambert a journalist who is visiting Oran to research a story He was trapped in a city and tried many ways to escape. However changed his mind later. He decides to stay in the city and continue to help fight the plague, saying that he would feel ashamed of himself if he pursued a merely private happiness. He feels that he belongs to Oran and the plague is everyone’s business, including his. 10 03
  11. 11. Joseph Grand Fifty-year-old clerk for the city government When the Plague takes a grip on the town, Grand joins the team of volunteers, acting as general secretary, recording all the statistics. Grand catches the plague himself, but then makes an unexpected recovery. 11 04
  12. 12. Father Paneloux learned and respected Jesuit Priest Father Paneloux says that Plague is a scourge send by God to those who have hardened their heart against him. Paneloux joins the team of volunteer workers and preaches another sermon saying that the death of the innocent child is the test of faith. After few days Paneloux is taken ill and refused to call for a doctor, trusting in God alone, and dies. 12 05
  13. 13. What literature is trying to highlight: “Sikh hum bite yugo se naye yug ka kare swagat We should learn the lesson of humanity. Literature defines humanity. We have to learn from records We have to make changes. We have to be the reason for nation’s development We have to fight together. 13
  15. 15. Made with by THANK YOU ! Hope you like :)

