Marketing and Brand Communication - Hany Sewilam

Jan. 17, 2022
Marketing

In its simplest form, brand marketing is your company's promotion of a product or service. ... Your logo and company name is part of each marketing campaign but getting the company brand out there is not the main objective. Brand communications, on the other hand, is the essence of your business.

  1. 1. BRAND AUDIT & BRAND RESEARCH BRANDING AND MARKETING COMMUNICATION Hany Sewilam - 2022 1
  2. 2. DEFINITION Keller (2008, p. 126): 2 “Brand audit is a comprehensive examination of a brand to discover its sources of brand equity” Hany Sewilam - 2022
  3. 3. Concept of Brand Audit • External-oriented • Customer-focused • Assess the health of the brand • Uncover the sources of brand equity • Suggest ways to improve and leverage the brand equity 3 Hany Sewilam - 2022
  4. 4. Brand Audit Perspective • A brand audit reguires understanding sources of brand equity from the perspective of both the firm and the consumer. • The Firm perspective It is necessary to understand exactly what product and services are currently being offered to the consumer and how they are being marketed and branded • The Consumer perspective It is necessary to dig deeply in their minds and tap perceptions and beliefs to uncover the meaning of brands and products 4 Hany Sewilam - 2022
  5. 5. Brand Audit Steps Keller (2008): 1. Brand Inventory  provide a current, comprehensive profile of how all the products and services sold by a company are marketed and branded Brand inventory analysis includes the following descriptions: 1. The names, logos, symbols, characteristic, packaging, slogans, or other trademark used 2. The inherent product attributes or historical characteristics of the brand and pricing, communications, distribution policies, and any other relevant marketing activity related to the brand 5 Hany Sewilam - 2022
  6. 6. Brand Audit Steps 2. Brand Exploratory  provide detailed information about what consumers think of the brand. Brand exploratory is reserach acitivity designed to identify potential sources of brand equity. Activities that useful for brand exploratory are : 1. Reviewing past studies 2. Interviewing relevant personnel to get some insight. 3. Do qualitative and quantitave research for the wide range 6 Hany Sewilam - 2022
  7. 7. Based on above figure, The data in brand inventory, will help brand flush out the bottom left quadrant and tell the position of brand are claiming out there in the world The data in brand exploratory, will help brand fill out the top two slices of the piece, telling the brand position by customers currently think and what customer value for the brand By Keller 7
  8. 8. Brand Audit Worksheets Branding and Marketing Communication 8
  9. 9. Types of Worksheets • Market Analysis • Target Audience • Competitive Analysis • Point of Differentiation (POD) • Brand Traits 9 Hany Sewilam - 2022 • Brand Positioning • Brand Message • Brand Credentials • Marketing Communication • Brand Measurement
  10. 10. 180MM subscribers, 9 million web users (53% between 18 and 27), +9.3% growth yoy, QWERTY market Internet penetration doubled in the past 4 years (45% mail, 45% social media & chat, 10% browsing) Applications on smartphones (ala I-Phone) Community formation (BB communities) Practical, useful, worthwhile, easy to get & cheap applications on smartphones XXX Million USD per year 10 Hany Sewilam - 2022
  11. 11. Source of data: Cluster Analysis Media Segmentation Data In Depth Interviews Focus Group Discussion 11
  12. 12. Male 15-25 yo SEC A/B Live in top cities Techno savvy Progressive Want to be the best 5MM people Electronics malls Certified dealers TV (main) Magazine Radio Mobile Social network Female 15-25 yo SEC A/B Live in top cities High mobility Design vs feature Social networking Function #1 Electronics malls Certified dealers TV (main) Magazine Mobile Social network 5MM people 12
  13. 13. Nokia Blackberry 500K users (+3000 per day) IPhone 80K users 49% of cellphone category 86% of smartphone category Rp.4-6M Rp.6-8M Rp.1.5 (C class) -6M 13 Hany Sewilam - 2022
  14. 14. Result of the factors analysis! Result of Discriminant Analysis 14
  15. 15. NOKIA Blackberry Iphone Cheap internet connectivity Trend following Young, hip & cool Exclusivity Interesting Applications Trusted brand? User friendly? 15
  16. 16. Result of study on brand character association variables Brand Character that is in line with the brand strategy 16 Hany Sewilam - 2022
  17. 17. Smart Trendy Cool Efficient The Pioneer X X A trusted friend 17 Hany Sewilam - 2022
  18. 18. Source of data: Qualitative Assesment of Communication Assetss 18
  19. 19. Smart phones Real time, Instant Access & connectivity Only Nokia Human technology enables you to get more out of life. NOKIA Blackberry Iphone Internet connection (push email, Social networking, browsing) BB messaging Touch/QWERTY, camera, Internet Sleek design User friendly interaction Touch screen , Camera , Internet Unique & Free Applications Personal music organizer 19
  20. 20. Brand Message Worksheet What we want them to think: What the target thinks now: Core brand message : The message that will change their behavior/perception RTB: The claim support/reason to believe that brand can deliver the message Target Audience: Product : Brand : 20 Hany Sewilam - 2022
  21. 21. Brand Message Worksheet What we want them to think: What the target thinks now: Core brand message : RTB: Target Audience: Young Urbanites Product : Smart Phone Brand : Nokia Nokia is the real people connector. 21 Hany Sewilam - 2022
  22. 22. Historical tracking of brand’s good credentials 22
  23. 23. Based on media budget tracking. Should also be done on competitors as a comparison 23
  24. 24. Source of data: Retail Data Brand Health Scorecard Household Panel data 24
  25. 25. Brand Measurement Worksheet Oct 09 Nov 09 Dec 09 Jan-10 Feb-10 Sales (MM USD) 121 111 100 156 188 Distribution 89 89 89 89 90 Market Share 9% 8.9% 8.6% 9.2% 9.5% Market Price 18999 19001 19201 16700 15900 Complaints 10 12 9 9 9 Awareness 80% 80% 80% 84% 84% Brand Preference Perceived Quality Perceived Value Perceived Difference Customer Satisfaction Purchase Intent Repurchase Intent Willingness to refer Loyalty 10% 9% 8% 10.5% 11% 25 Hany Sewilam - 2022
  26. 26. Brand Research 26
  27. 27. Objectives 1. Assess customer perception about brand 2. Assess brand health 3. Assess brand competition 4. Assess brand potentials 5. Assess market opportunities 6. Evaluate brand innovation 7. Etc 27 Hany Sewilam - 2022
  28. 28. Brand Research Steps Formulate Research Problems and Objectives Conduct Explorative Study Prepare Field Study Conduct Data Collection Conduct Data Analysis Conclusion and recommendation 28 Hany Sewilam - 2022
  29. 29. Example: Sunsilk Co-Creation (1) • Sunsilk launched the co-creation formulas for shampoo and hair care in 2009. • Objective: to strengthen Sunsilk images • Problem: To what extent perception toward Sunsilk Co-Creation influences the image of Sunsilk? Research Problem • Literature study on brand extension and consumer’s perceptions of consumer goods • In-depth interview with Sunslik Senior Brand Manager and FGD with Sunsilk target market. Objectives: to identify important attributes for survey research Exploratory Study • Design questionnaire • Determine population • Design sampling method • Determine sample size • Design data collection and analysis Field Study Design 29 Hany Sewilam - 2022
  30. 30. Example: Sunsilk Co-Creation (2) Questionnaire variables: • Sunsilk as a brand which give beautiful hair result • Sunsilk as a brand that solves various hair problems • Sunsilk as a brand that gives visible result to the users • Sunsilk as a trusted brand • Sunsilk as a modern brand • Sunsilk as a brand that makes its users feels confident with their hair 30 Hany Sewilam - 2022
  31. 31. Example: Sunsilk Co-Creation (3) Respondent Data 31 Hany Sewilam - 2022
  32. 32. Example: Sunsilk Co-Creation (4) Respondents’ Perceptions No Variable Mean Top Two Box 1 More Convinced that Sunsilk Gives Beautiful Hair All Day 2.67 65.83% 2 More Convinced that Sunsilk as a Brand that Solves Various Hair Problem 2.75 66.84% 3 More Convinced that Sunsilk Gives Visible Result to its Users 2.68 63.59% 4 Establish Sunsilk Image as Trusted Brand 2.96 80.55% 5 More Convinced that Sunsilk is a Modern Brand 3.11 88.03% 6 Enhance image of Sunsilk as a Brand that Makes its Users Feel Confident 2.84 73.31% No Variable Mean Top Two Box 1 Sunsilk Gives Beautiful Hair All Day 2.49 48.88% 2 Sunsilk as a Brand that Solves Various Hair Problem 2.4 44.14% 3 Sunsilk Gives Visible Result to its Users 2.36 38.91% 4 Sunsilk is a Trusted Brand 2.72 68.33% 5 Sunsilk is a Modern Brand 2.67 65.84% 6 Sunsilk Makes its Users Feel Confident 2.38 43.40% 32 Hany Sewilam - 2022
  33. 33. Example: Sunsilk Co-Creation (5) T-Test of Mean Differences Paired Differences t Df Sig. (2- taile d) Mean Std. Deviat ion Std. Error Mean 95% Confidence Interval of the Difference Lower Upper Pair 1 Beautiful Hair Pre – Beautiful Hair Post -.17955 .63062 .03149 -.24146 -.11764 -5.702 400 .000 Pair 2 Solves Hair Problems Pre – Solves Hair Problems Post -.34165 .66745 .03333 -.40717 -.27612 -10.250 400 .000 Pair 3 Visible Result Pre – Visible Result Post -.32419 .60385 .03015 -.38347 -.26491 -10.751 400 .000 Pair 4 Trusted Brand Pre – Trusted Brand Post -.23441 .63239 .03158 -.29650 -.17233 -7.423 400 .000 Pair 5 Modern Brand Pre – Modern Brand Post -.44888 .80188 .04004 -.52760 -.37016 -11.210 400 .000 Pair 6 Give Confidence Pre – Give Confidence Post -.46135 .69938 .03493 -.53001 -.39269 -13.210 400 .000 33 Hany Sewilam - 2022
  34. 34. Example: Sunsilk Co-Creation (6) Regression Analysis Y = 0.938 + (0.017 x X1) + (0.670 x X2) Y = Overall perception of ability to solve all hair problems of Sunsilk after Co-Creation X1 = Perception of Sunsilk X2 =Perception of Sunsilk Co-Creation 34 Hany Sewilam - 2022
  35. 35. Example: Sunsilk Co-Creation (7) Conclusions “Sunsilk Co-creation significantly affects respondents’ perceptions toward Sunsilk, the strongest one is about its ability to solve all hair problems” Recommendations • Sunsilk can maximize this opportunity by adding well- known brand ingredient to its product or doing ingredient branding. • Adding a well-known hair experts, preferably Indonesian hair expert, to be a ‘local ambassador’ of Sunsilk in Indonesia 35 Hany Sewilam - 2022
  36. 36. Example: Rolex Brand Audit • History • Brand Inventory – Product related attributes – Rolex brand portfolio – Communication, pricing and distribution • Brand Exploratory – Customer knowledge – Sources of brand equity – Ambassadors – Sports & culture – Philanthropy – CBBE – Counterfeiting: threat to equity • Recommendations – Introduce new design – Connect with female customers – Attack the counterfeit industry – Understand younger consumers – Communicate long-term value 36 Hany Sewilam - 2022
  37. 37. Example : Calvin Klein Brand Audit Brand inventory Target market : The consumer who is “14 to 50 years old and desires modern fashion forward products” Distribution : distributed within all tiers department store and reach all levels of consumers Advertising : advertising spans in 21 countries and reaches and estimated 98 million people globally. Product : have a variety of product classifications, (women’s sportwear, denim, menswear, underwear, men’s accessories and footwear, swimwear, fragrances, eyewear, footwear, home furnishings) Price : have the variying prices. Promotions : used brand ambasador Place : has stores in 130 territories outside US and 650 domestic retail locations Brand Mantra : “Sex, luxurious, minimal, classic, intimate and professional” 37 Hany Sewilam - 2022
  38. 38. Brand Elements  Name : “Calvin Klein” Symbols : “CK” Slogans : - “Between love and madness lies obsession” - “Nothing comes between me and my Calvin Klein” (for CK jeans) Sultry and neutral colors for the shopping bags 38 Hany Sewilam - 2022
  39. 39. • Brand Exploratory - Consumers trusting of the brand - Consumers feel confident used the product - Consumers have perception that CK produces quality lasting products - Key word describe the brand by consumers : “ Sexy, Sophisticated, Casual, Hip, Daring and Distinct” Recommendation Calvin Klein for children is currently the weakest of the company brand extentions because it is still lacking in the profit. The brand must expand their products to include clothing that children living in household with alower income would wear. 39 Hany Sewilam - 2022
  40. 40. Mapping Brand Association 40
  41. 41. Features of Brand Association 1. Strength. 2. Favorability/valence. 3. Uniqueness. 4. Relevance. 5. Number. 41 Hany Sewilam - 2022
  42. 42. Steps 1. Determine the competitive set. 2. Generate free associations. 3. Collect response latency data for strength of associations. 4. Measure uniqueness, relevance, and favorability of associations. 5. Construct the strategic brand association maps. 42 Hany Sewilam - 2022
  43. 43. 43 Hany Sewilam - 2022

