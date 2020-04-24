This Land Is Whose Land? IB Feedback

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1.       Building Quality Curriculum  MYP curriculum planning feedback   (Interdisciplinary unit planner)  2019 - 2020    Name of school: Boerum Hill School For International Studies Name of teachers: Hannah Ticoras, Sasha Fletcher, Mike Langley Subject groups & specific discipline: Language and literature; Individuals and societies MYP year level: MYP 2 Interdisciplinary unit title: This Land is Whose Land?
  2. 2. Key: 1 – Beginning/developing 2 – Using 3 – Sharing N/A – Not Applicable Interdisciplinary unit planner elements Feedback Reviewer comments 1 2 3 Approximate number of structured teaching hours (total) N/A 31 hours Purpose of integration X The purpose of integration is clearly and thoroughly described as developing students’ “understanding of the experiences of indigenous peoples from pre-colonization to present day” through an inquiry into the perspectives presented in primary and secondary historical and literary sources. A meaningful rationale is provided which clearly explains how and why discipline-specific learning in language and literature and discipline-specific learning in individuals and societies are intended to come together to achieve the identified integrated purpose. The contributions from each participating discipline are balanced and necessary for helping students develop a deeper and more nuanced understanding of this important topic. Key concept(s) N/A Perspective Related concept(s) N/A Genre, point-of-view, character Global context and specific exploration N/A Personal cultural exploration Exploration: social constructions of reality Statement of inquiry X “Through an exploration of different genres, characters, and perspectives, dominant social constructions of reality can be challenged.” The provided statement of inquiry explicitly includes the key concept “perspective”, the related concepts “genres” and “character”, and the global context exploration “social constructions of reality”. The statement clearly describes an integrative understanding that can foster student exploration of multifaceted and transferable ideas and issues that are relevant and important to both disciplines. A student-friendly version of the statement is also provided that accurately captures the essence of the original statement. Building Quality Curriculum School: Boerum Hill School For International Studies Unit title: This Land is Whose Land?
  3. 3. Inquiry questions X There are five factual, five conceptual and one debatable inquiry questions identified. These questions demonstrate a clear understanding of the distinction between each question type and the relationship between facts, concepts and debates. The questions are clearly framed and can foster deep understandings that are relevant to both participating disciplines. They can also promote inquiries which can help students understand the connections between the disciplines. The inquiry questions clearly support deep interdisciplinary understanding of the concepts and global context exploration included in the statement of inquiry. Interdisciplinary objectives N/A In the interdisciplinary criteria section of the unit plan, the following ​disciplinary​ criteria are listed: Language and literature A i, ii; B i; C i, ii; D iii, iv; Individuals and societies A i, ii; C i, ii; D i, ii, iv. As a reminder, schools must address all strands of all four objectives of interdisciplinary learning in each year of the programme. In terms of this particular unit, it is important to remember that: "The four objectives for interdisciplinary learning work together in a holistic process that envisions students engaging all four criteria in every formal interdisciplinary unit. In practice, teachers may highlight specific objectives for some units in order to develop students’ skills and provide formative feedback for subsequent, more complex units. Especially for students in MYP years 1–3, it may be appropriate to introduce criteria separately to allow for a specific focus on one of the objectives in a given unit. Teachers might scaffold the approach to an objective so that their students can reach the highest achievement levels in subsequent units. [However,] only when all four objectives are addressed in a unit of work are all the aims of interdisciplinary learning met. Working collaboratively, teachers should design holistic summative assessment tasks (performances of understanding), which address multiple objectives whenever possible.” - "Visualizing the interdisciplinary objectives" ​Fostering interdisciplinary teaching and learning in the MYP​. August 2014 (updated September 2017). For further guidance, please see “Assessing interdisciplinary units” ​Fostering interdisciplinary teaching and learning in the MYP​. August 2014 (updated September 2017). Building Quality Curriculum School: Boerum Hill School For International Studies Unit title: This Land is Whose Land?
  4. 4. Summative assessment task X The summative task, creating an indigeneous museum display, provides an opportunity for students to bring disciplinary insights from language and literature and individuals and societies together to demonstrate their understanding of the statement of inquiry. Further details are needed to describe how students will demonstrate their understanding and their achievement in each interdisciplinary criterion. If a summative task is completed as a group, clarification is needed to describe how individual student achievement is identified and assessed. Approaches to learning X There are two approaches to learning skill indicators from two skill categories identified in the unit plan however the ways in which the skills are supported in the unit are not explicitly identified. This unit plan could be strengthened by providing clear and detailed descriptions of the specific strategies that are used to support students in mindfully developing and practising the identified skill indicators. These details can describe how the skills are aligned with the unit’s disciplinary and/or interdisciplinary objectives, specific learning engagements, and/or assessment task(s), and the specific skill strategies that are explicitly taught and practised. This degree of detail, describing the​ specific​ strategies that will be explicitly taught and practised, will strengthen this section of the unit plan, help teachers envision how much time might be involved in the explicit teaching of the identified skills, and inform the school’s approaches to learning skills plan. In the learning engagements and teaching strategies sections of the unit plan, when and how these skill strategies are taught can be described. In order to support students in taking responsibility for their own learning it may be helpful to explicitly teach a skill strategy first, before providing independent practice opportunities that can be tracked through self-assessment and/or peer feedback. Disciplinary grounding X There appears to be potential for disciplinary grounding in both subjects, and this potential may be realized in the taught curriculum. In the written curriculum, as described in this unit plan, this potential needs further development and clarification in the disciplinary content and learning process sections of the unit plan. The written curriculum would be aided by the use of the interdisciplinary unit planner which is critical to the interdisciplinary unit planning process. Building Quality Curriculum School: Boerum Hill School For International Studies Unit title: This Land is Whose Land?
  5. 5. During the disciplinary learning processes, the unit’s shared inquiry questions could be used to drive learning that allows students to explore the concepts and context included in the statement of inquiry through the unique perspectives of each subject. Students can be supported in explicitly connecting and comparing the strengths and limitations of each subject’s content​ ​as they inquire into a common topic, issue, or problem. Then, both participating disciplines could focus on the synthesized, interdisciplinary learning process and complete an integrated summative task. If interdisciplinary understandings and tasks are incorporated throughout, rather than after the disciplinary learning processes, these interdisciplinary learning engagements need to be clearly identified in the unit plan and during the implementation of the unit. -Subject 1: N/A Language and literature Subject-group objectives and specific relevant strands N/A The following MYP year 3 languages and literature objectives are identified: A i, ii; B i; C i, ii; D iii, iv. These objectives provide some foundation for disciplinary grounding in this subject. Related concepts N/A Related concepts are not identified for language and literature. While identifying related concepts is not required, it is encouraged in order to strengthen the disciplinary grounding of the unit. Content that specifies topics and/or national/local standards N/A As this interdisciplinary unit planner format includes only one content section, this section is where the content in each discipline can be clearly described, it would be beneficial to organize each subject’s specific content in the categories “Knowledge” (facts, topics, vocabulary, etc), “Concepts” (disciplinary conceptual understandings), and “Skills” (disciplinary skills) Describing the content in this way can both inform the learning process and the school’s vertical curriculum map in language and literature. Disciplinary learning engagements and teaching strategies N/A The format of this unit planner includes only one disciplinary learning process section. In order to clearly describe the learning process for each disciple an additional section is needed. These sections need to be clearly distinguished in order to clarify how disciplinary grounding is established in each subject. Use of an interdisciplinary unit planner will facilitate greater clarity in the interdisciplinary unit planning process. Building Quality Curriculum School: Boerum Hill School For International Studies Unit title: This Land is Whose Land?
  6. 6. This section can be developed by clearly describing the disciplinary learning engagements and the sequence in which teaching and learning occurs. It would also be beneficial to ensure that inquiry-based learning methods are included throughout the teaching and learning process. Further details could include clear descriptions of: ● how students' prior learning in specific disciplinary knowledge, concepts and/or skills needed in this unit is assessed or utilized, ● how students develop in terms of each disciplinary objective and when formative assessments on student progress in the objectives occur, ● when and how the “big picture” inquiry questions are explored from the unique perspective of this discipline, ● (if applicable) when and how any discipline-specific related concepts that are not included in the statement of inquiry are explored, ● how the disciplinary learning engagements, including the formative tasks, align with and build towards the interdisciplinary learning engagements, ● when and how students explicitly evaluate the benefits and limitations of exploring the topic and statement of inquiry from the point of view of this discipline, ● when the approaches to learning skills related to the disciplinary objectives, learning activities and/or summative task(s) are taught and/or practised. These details would help to clarify how students will develop the disciplinary knowledge, concepts and skills in language and literature that will contribute to achievement in the objectives and summative task, and lead towards a disciplinary understanding of the statement of inquiry. It may also be beneficial to consider ways in which the learning engagements in language and literature could provoke active inquiries through responsible action in real-world situations which could increase student engagement and provide more opportunities for well-structured and authentic problem-solving. -Subject 2: N/A Individuals and societies Subject-group objectives and specific relevant strands N/A The following MYP year 3 individuals and societies objectives are identified: A i, ii; C i, ii; D i, ii, iv. These objectives provide some foundation for disciplinary grounding in this subject. Related concepts N/A Related concepts are not identified for language and literature. Building Quality Curriculum School: Boerum Hill School For International Studies Unit title: This Land is Whose Land?
  7. 7. As previously mentioned, while identifying related concepts is not required, it is encouraged in order to strengthen the disciplinary grounding of the unit. Content that specifies topics and/or national/local standards N/A The format of this interdisciplinary unit planner includes only one content section. An additional section is needed in order to clearly describe the content in each discipline. It would be beneficial to organize each subject’s specific content in the categories “Knowledge” (facts, topics, vocabulary, etc), “Concepts” (disciplinary conceptual understandings), and “Skills” (disciplinary skills) Describing the content in this way can both inform the learning process and the school’s vertical curriculum map in individuals and societies. Disciplinary learning engagements and teaching strategies N/A The format of this unit planner includes only one disciplinary learning process section. In order to clearly describe the learning process for each disciple an additional section is needed. These sections need to be clearly distinguished in order to clarify how disciplinary grounding is established in each subject. Use of an interdisciplinary unit planner will facilitate greater clarity in the interdisciplinary unit planning process. This section can be developed by clearly describing the disciplinary learning engagements and the sequence in which teaching and learning occurs. It would also be beneficial to ensure that inquiry-based learning methods are included throughout the teaching and learning process. Further details could include clear descriptions of: ● how students' prior learning in specific disciplinary knowledge, concepts and/or skills needed in this unit is assessed or utilized, ● how students develop in terms of each disciplinary objective and when formative assessments on student progress in the objectives occur, ● when and how the “big picture” inquiry questions are explored from the unique perspective of this discipline, ● (if applicable) when and how any discipline-specific related concepts that are not included in the statement of inquiry are explored, ● how the disciplinary learning engagements, including the formative tasks, align with and build towards the interdisciplinary learning engagements, ● when and how students explicitly evaluate the benefits and limitations of exploring the topic and statement of inquiry from the point of view of this discipline, ● when the approaches to learning skills related to the disciplinary objectives, learning activities and/or summative task(s) are taught and/or practised. Building Quality Curriculum School: Boerum Hill School For International Studies Unit title: This Land is Whose Land?
  8. 8. These details would help to clarify how students will develop the disciplinary knowledge, concepts and skills in individuals and societies that will contribute to achievement in the objectives and summative task, and lead towards a disciplinary understanding of the statement of inquiry. It may also be beneficial to consider ways in which the learning engagements in individuals and societies could provoke active inquiries through responsible action in real-world situations which could increase student engagement and provide more opportunities for well-structured and authentic problem-solving. Interdisciplinary learning experiences and teaching strategies X The interdisciplinary learning experiences and teaching strategies are described using a list of questions that are similar to the inquiry questions listed in the unit planner. It may be beneficial for students and teachers if the same inquiry questions were used throughout the unit. This section can be developed by clearly describing the interdisciplinary learning engagements and the sequence in which teaching and learning occurs. Further details could include clear descriptions of: ● how students develop in terms of the interdisciplinary objectives and when formative assessments on student progress in those objectives occur, ● when and how the “big picture” inquiry questions are explored from a synthesized, interdisciplinary perspective, ● when and how students reflect on the development of their own interdisciplinary understanding, ● when and how students are provided with opportunities to weigh the relative contribution of each discipline by assessing the benefits and limitations of disciplinary and interdisciplinary knowledge as they consider the integrated purpose of the unit, ● when any approaches to learning skills related to the interdisciplinary objectives, learning activities and/or summative task are taught and/or practised. These details would help to clarify how students will develop the interdisciplinary understanding and skills that will contribute to achievement in the interdisciplinary objectives and summative task, and lead towards an integrated understanding of the statement of inquiry. It may also be beneficial to consider ways in which the interdisciplinary learning engagements could provoke active inquiries through responsible action in real-world situations. This could increase student engagement and provide more Building Quality Curriculum School: Boerum Hill School For International Studies Unit title: This Land is Whose Land?
  9. 9. opportunities for well-structured and authentic problem-solving. Formative assessment X Formative assessment is described through a list of activities in which students will participate. These tasks provide some opportunities for students to receive explicit feedback from both participating subject teachers on their strengths and growth areas. They also provide teachers with some opportunities to monitor evidence of student learning and make any needed adjustments to the learning experiences and teaching strategies in order to address student needs. Adding detailed descriptions of the formative tasks will strengthen this section and clearly show how these tasks provide students with opportunities to refine the skills necessary for the summative assessment. Differentiation X A brief list of two types of differentiation is provided. This section of the unit plan might be further developed by identifying all of the ​specific​ strategies used to differentiate the unit’s content, learning process and assessment task. Planning for differentiation in these three aspects of the unit may provide further opportunities for supporting all students and for addressing the individual learning needs and language profiles in this particular unit and for this specific cohort of students. This degree of specificity and customization promotes a careful and strategic approach which can benefit both student learning and program development. Some questions that may be helpful in planning for differentiated teaching and learning could be: ● How could the disciplinary and interdisciplinary content be differentiated to allow for multiple entry points and levels? ● How could the disciplinary and interdisciplinary learning engagements be expanded to accommodate a wider variety of learning needs and preferences? ● How could the assessment tasks be more open-ended to allow for differentiated demonstrations of learning? ● How could learning differences be used to promote consideration of a range of perspectives and skills? ● If applicable, how could the unit’s content, process and product be differentiated to provide support for student language profiles and specific Building Quality Curriculum School: Boerum Hill School For International Studies Unit title: This Land is Whose Land?
  10. 10. individualized learning needs of this particular group of students? Resources X Resources that support teaching and learning in this unit are described as non-text texts, historical texts, and the exhibit at the Museum of the American Indian. These resources appear to provide some of the information and learning environments necessary for achieving the unit’s purpose. Consideration of additional resources may further strengthen this unit. Examples of additional types of resources might include: ● Specific resources which provide differentiated learning support and learning extension during the disciplinary and interdisciplinary learning processes,, ● Bibliographic references to print resources such as books, magazines, posters, maps, etc, ● URL addresses for digital resources such as websites, blogs, videos, apps, ● Names of guest speakers from the school or wider community, Reflections developed before, during and after teaching X Reflections are included at each stage of the teaching process. These reflections are valuable for building on the strengths and noting opportunities for improvements as the unit is further developed in the future. It may be beneficial to consider additional aspects of the written, taught and assessed curriculum in order to further strengthen this unit. In the prior-to-teaching section, information about the collaborative planning process and the ways in which the unit might develop other components of the MYP such as the IB mission statement, the learner profile, international mindedness and possible opportunities to link the unit with student-led action and service learning can be reflected upon. This section of the unit plan is also a place where the unique makeup of the particular class of students can be considered and where a description of how students’ prior learning is determined and incorporated into the unit can be noted. Further reflection during teaching might include notes about any disciplinary or interdisciplinary skills that may need strengthening, student questions and inquiries that emerged and/or how well the learning activities promoted student engagement and intrinsic motivation, and growth in the selected objectives. It can also include reflections on aspects of the unit that are working well, not working well Building Quality Curriculum School: Boerum Hill School For International Studies Unit title: This Land is Whose Land?
  11. 11. and ideas for what could be improved when the unit is taught again. The after-teaching reflection can also include a summary of what worked well, didn’t work well and what could be improved when the unit is taught again. It may also be beneficial to note how well the chosen disciplines provided opportunities for integration and any information gleaned from an analysis of assessment data. This may provide critical information about any further adjustments that are needed in the teaching and learning process and/or in the formative and summative tasks. Reflection on the teachers’ personal responses, social-emotional learning and professional growth over the course of the planning and teaching of the unit could also reveal important elements in the impact of the unit. The questions for reflection in the “Reflection: Considering the planning, process and impact of the inquiry” section in MYP ​From principles into practice ​(May 2014, updated September 2017) can provide guidance for thorough and meaningful reflection at each phase of the teaching process.   Building Quality Curriculum School: Boerum Hill School For International Studies Unit title: This Land is Whose Land?

