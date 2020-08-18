Ndtm 2-mpt

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. NON DESTRUCTIVE TESTING AND MATERIALS ME6019 Unit-2 SURFACE NDE METHODS MPT
  2. 2. MAGNETIC PARTICLE TESTING  This method is suitable for the detection of surface and near surface discontinuities in magnetic material , mainly ferromagnetic materials.  In theory, magnetic particle inspection (MPI) is a relatively simple concept. It can be considered as a combination of two nondestructive testing methods: magnetic flux leakage testing and visual testing. Consider the case of a bar magnet. It has a magnetic field in and around the magnet.  Any place that a magnetic line of force exits or enters the magnet is called a pole.  A pole where a magnetic line of force exits the magnet is called a north pole and  a pole where a line of force enters the magnet is called a south pole.
  3. 3. CONTD. PRINCIPLE  When a bar magnet is broken in the center of its length, two complete bar magnets with magnetic poles on each end of each piece will result.  If the magnet is just cracked but not broken completely in two, a north and south pole will form at each edge of the crack.  The magnetic field exits the north pole and re-enters at the south pole.  When the magnetic field encounters a break in the magnetic field due to crack or inclusion, magnetic field disturbances are produced.  This vaiation in magnetic field can be identified by sprinkling magnetic particles on the surface of the part to be inspected.  The particles will be attracted at the edges of crack.  Critical investigation will reveal the pattern of defect in the surface or subsurface of the part.
  4. 4. PROCEDURE OF MAGNETIC PARTICLE TEST:  Cleaning  Demagnetization  Magnetizing  Addition of magnetic particles  Illumination  Interpretation  Documentation and reporting
  5. 5. PRE-CLEANING When inspecting a test part with the magnetic particle method it is essential for the particles to have an unimpeded path for migration to both strong and weak leakage fields alike. The part’s surface should be clean and dry before inspection. Contaminants such as oil, grease, or scale may not only prevent particles from being attracted to leakage fields, they may also interfere with interpretation of indications.
  6. 6. DEMAGNETIZATION • Parts inspected by the magnetic particle method may sometimes have an objectionable residual magnetic field that may interfere with subsequent manufacturing operations or service of the component. • Possible reasons for demagnetization include: – May interfere with welding and/or machining operations – Can effect gauges that are sensitive to magnetic fields if placed in close proximity. – Abrasive particles may adhere to components surface and cause and increase in wear to engines components, gears, bearings etc.
  7. 7. DEMAGNETIZATION (CONT.) • Demagnetization requires that the residual magnetic field is reversed and reduced by the inspector. • This process will scramble the magnetic domains and reduce the strength of the residual field to an acceptable level. DemagnetizedMagnetized
  8. 8. MAGNETIZATION To identify defects, the part to be examined must be magnetized Magnetization methods 1.Longitudinal Magnetization 2.Circumferential Magnetization The required magnetic field can be introduced into a component in a number of different ways. 1. Using a permanent magnet or an electromagnet that contacts the test piece 2. Flowing an electrical current through the specimen 3. Flowing an electrical current through a coil of wire around the part or through a central conductor running near the part.
  9. 9. ADDITION OF MAGNETIC PARTICLES  After magnetizing the part, magnetic particles are applied on the surface of inspection  The magnetic particles to be used must be available in powder form, hence called as magnetic powder Types of magnetic particles Dry Magnetic Particles Magnetic particles come in a variety of colors. A color that produces a high level of contrast against the background should be used. Wet Magnetic Particles  Wet particles are typically supplied as visible or fluorescent. Visible particles are viewed under normal white light and fluorescent particles are viewed under black light.  Iron oxide Particles:  Pure iron particle  Fluorescent magnetic particles
  10. 10. ILLUMINATION  To identify magnetic particles attracted near the defects, illumination is necessary  Ordinary day light is sufficient, but it is possible to manage with artificial light like strong lamp which can be moved around to illuminate the surface of the object  When coloured or fluorescent powder is used, a sufficiently strong ultraviolet light is used to achieve maximum sensitivity during inspection.
  11. 11. INTERPRETATION  After magnetization and spreading of powder, indications are appeared on the surface due to piling up of magnetic powders at the defective area. It is the task of the examiner to evaluate the cause of the indications.  A crack which is open to surface is easy to detect but in questionable situations, light polishing and magnifying glass can be helpful to determine the existence and type of defects.
  12. 12. DOCUMENTATION AND REPORTING  Photographs are useful as a permanent record of the appearance of the defect  Another way of permanent record is taking tape impressions  When making tape impressions the defects are transferred to a report sheet by means of tape which is pressed against the top of each defective indication.
  13. 13. EQUIPMENTS USED IN MAGNETIC PARTICLE TESTING  1.Magnetization Equipment  2.Portable power supply  3. Lighting equipment 1.Magnetization Equipment  Portable Magnetization Equipment  Stationary Magnetization Equipment Portable Magnetization Equipment Permanent magnet Electromagnetic yokes Prods Portable coils
  14. 14. APPLICATIONS  This method is suitable for the detection of surface and near surface discontinuities in magnetic material , mainly ferromagnetic materials  Magnetic particle testing or inspection (MT or MPI testing) is used for quality control and materials testing in all major industries. This includes Magnetic particle testing of castings, forgings, plates, extruded components, weld joints, electrical and electronic component manufacturing, production of steel, pressure vessels, ships, bridges, motor vehicles, machinery and jet engines.  In service MPI testing for preventive maintenance is used for detecting impending failure of rail road rolling stock axles, press columns, earth-moving equipment, mill rolls, mining equipment and other machines and components.  The flaws to be detected include cracks, inclusions, pipe, laminations, bursts and flakes. They may be inherent in the raw materials, may result from fabrication and heat treatment, or may occur in service from fatigue, corrosion or other causes. MPI testing effective in detecting fatigue cracks during in-service maintenance inspection of power plants, cement plants, sugar plants, petroleum refinery machinery components and structures
  15. 15. ADVANTAGES OF MPT  •Principally and relatively simple method  •Economical and easy to perform  •Portable for field testing  •Fast for production testing  •Reveal or disclose small surface flaws or cracks which may be tight  • High sensitive and complex parts can be inspected rapidly  • Elaborate surface preparation is not required
  16. 16. LIMITATIONS OF MPT  •Material must be ferromagnetic  •Orientation and strength of magnetic field is critical  •Detects surface and near-to-surface discontinuities only  •Large currents are required  •This method cannot be used if a thick paint coating is present

