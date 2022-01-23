Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
Upcoming SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
What to Upload to SlideShare
Loading in …3
×
1 of 33

GE_: mein bericht_ueber_zaeliachie_vii_co

Jan. 23, 2022
0 likes 1 view

0

Share

Download to read offline

Healthcare

GE_: mein Kapitel VII meines Buch ueber Immunsystem und Zoeliakie, beweisst dass nicht IMMER ist es besser die Filtermasken ANTI CoronaVirus anzutragen.
Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Strength Training for Triathletes Patrick Hagerman, EdD
(3.5/5)
Free
Hell-Bent: Obsession, Pain, and the Search for Something Like Transcendence in Competitive Yoga Benjamin Lorr
(4.5/5)
Free
Fix Your Body, Fix Your Swing: The Revolutionary Biomechanics Workout Program Used by Tour Pros Joey Diovisalvi
(5/5)
Free
Why We Swim Bonnie Tsui
(4.5/5)
Free
Krav Maga: An Essential Guide to the Renowned Method--for Fitness and Self-Defense David Kahn
(4/5)
Free
Convict Conditioning: How to Bust Free of All Weakness-Using the Lost Secrets of Supreme Survival Strength Paul WADE
(5/5)
Free
Bountiful, Beautiful, Blissful: Experience the Natural Power of Pregnancy and Birth with Kundalini Yoga and Meditation Gurmukh Kaur Khalsa
(3/5)
Free
8 Weeks to SEALFIT: A Navy SEAL's Guide to Unconventional Training for Physical and Mental Toughness-Revised Edition Mark Divine
(4/5)
Free
7 Minutes to Fit: 50 Anytime, Anywhere Interval Workouts Brett Klika
(4.5/5)
Free
Every Body Yoga: Let Go of Fear, Get On the Mat, Love Your Body. Jessamyn Stanley
(4.5/5)
Free
The American Physical Therapy Association Book of Body Repair and Maintenance: Hundreds of Stretches and Exercises for Every Part of the Human Body Steve Vickery
(4.5/5)
Free
Younger Next Year: Live Strong, Fit, Sexy, and Smart—Until You're 80 and Beyond Chris Crowley
(4/5)
Free
The Yamas & Niyamas: Exploring Yoga's Ethical Practice Deborah Adele
(5/5)
Free
A History Of Secret Societies Arkon Daraul
(3/5)
Free
The Yoga Sutras of Patañjali: A New Edition, Translation, and Commentary Edwin F. Bryant
(4/5)
Free
The Spartan Way: Eat Better. Train Better. Think Better. Be Better. Joe De Sena
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Endure: Mind, Body, and the Curiously Elastic Limits of Human Performance Alex Hutchinson
(4.5/5)
Free
The Oxygen Advantage: The Simple, Scientifically Proven Breathing Techniques for a Healthier, Slimmer, Faster, and Fitter You Patrick McKeown
(4.5/5)
Free
Depression Hates a Moving Target: How Running With My Dog Brought Me Back From the Brink Nita Sweeney
(4/5)
Free
The Plant-Based Athlete: A Game-Changing Approach to Peak Performance Matt Frazier
(4.5/5)
Free
Fit Gurl: The Total-Body Turnaround Program Melissa Alcantara
(4.5/5)
Free
The Art of Impossible: A Peak Performance Primer Steven Kotler
(5/5)
Free
Good to Go: What the Athlete in All of Us Can Learn from the Strange Science of Recovery Christie Aschwanden
(4.5/5)
Free
Strong is the New Beautiful: Embrace Your Natural Beauty, Eat Clean, and Harness Your Power Lindsey Vonn
(4/5)
Free
Light on Life: The Yoga Way to Wholeness, Inner Peace, and Ultima Iyengar Iyengar
(4.5/5)
Free
T Is for Transformation: Unleash the 7 Superpowers to Help You Dig Deeper, Feel Stronger & Live Your Best Life Shaun T.
(4.5/5)
Free
Journey Into Power: How to Sculpt your Ideal Body, Free your True Self, and Transform your life with Baptiste Power Vinyasa Yoga Baron Baptiste
(4.5/5)
Free
One Simple Thing: A New Look at the Science of Yoga and How It Can Transform Your Life Eddie Stern
(5/5)
Free
Own the Day, Own Your Life: Optimized Practices for Waking, Working, Learning, Eating, Training, Playing, Sleeping, and Sex Aubrey Marcus
(4.5/5)
Free
Two Turns From Zero: Pushing to Higher Fitness Goals--Converting Them to Life Strength Stacey Griffith
(4.5/5)
Free
Body for Life for Women: 12 Weeks to a Firm, Fit, Fabulous Body at Any Age Dr. Pamela Peeke, M.D., M.P.H., F.A.C.P.
(4/5)
Free
May I Be Happy: A Memoir of Love, Yoga, and Changing My Mind Cyndi Lee
(0/5)
Free

GE_: mein bericht_ueber_zaeliachie_vii_co

  1. 1. Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin und Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin: Questi appunti che scrivevo come LaVOrO eseguito ad Berlin, vengono quivi tradotti ed ampliati ad favore c di Coloro cche desiderano Documentarsi di scienza esatta ed senza FANTASCIENZA perchè affetti da celiachia ed/od malattie strette correlabili. Per poter apprendere_capire esatto questo Capitolo III, bisogna aver Studiato : https://www.slideshare.net/GiovanniColombo13/ge-mein-buchcinoherzzugeniessen Cap.VII sistema Immunitario In corsa Affaticato od pigro sul bordo di una piscina davanti ad bikini Il ritOrno d'Obama ed la disfatta Anti ISIS I curdi di Ocalan con apprOccio ad recuperO difensivo Complessivo Come si sconfigge CoronaVirus Cliccarequi
  2. 2. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Ripetuto da Cap.V
  3. 3. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE CoronaVirus_pandemie Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico impOrtanti Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm Ripetuto da Cap.V
  4. 4. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico impOrtanti Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie Ripetuto da Cap.V
  5. 5. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico impOrtanti Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie Ripetuto da Cap.V Vediamo pErChE'
  6. 6. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico impOrtanti Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie Ripetuto da Cap.V Vediamo pErChE' Vediamo pErChE': Come possibile vedere dalle due foto con microscopio elettronico, che con il mio Teorico_pratico non rappresenta un modo assoluto di vedere, perO' solo l'approccio Microscopio Elettronico vedere esatto, gli virus anche se della stessa variante di CoronaVirus sono distinti tra loro come gli Esseri umano sono distinti tra loro. Inoltre è da vedere come delle sorte di ampliarsi del virus al di là dei limiti della buccia custode del guscio custode del RnAm+. Questi prolungarsi vanno visti di scienza esatta biocitochimica come presumibili proteici che transmembranali, che passano da citoplasma del virus ad spazio circostante il virus. Ogni di questi proteici può Essere un Epitopo, anche se si chiamano Epitopi solo quegli pezzi di complesso molecolare, che identitizzabili da linfociti, ricOrdo ogni corpo umano è distinto da ogni degli ulteriori ed puo' essere simile perO' non UGUALE, per comporre un AntiCorpo. Per cui siccome per il nuovo METODO di FARE vaccini, usano un Epitopo di CoronaVirus ed con questo stimolano il comporsi di AntiCorpi senza infattare con il virus il corpo umano, PRENDEVANO PER SCONTATO CHE CIO' POTEVA ESSERE CHIAMATO vaccino. Io quivi dimostrerO' che non E' un vaccino. Ripetuto da Cap.VI
  7. 7. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico impOrtanti Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie Ripetuto da Cap.V Vediamo pErChE' Vediamo pErChE': Ingrandendo la foto ad microscopio elettronico, pubblicata da neue Buercher Zeitung, distinguiamo per il virus in alto destro, con il rosso il citoplasma limitato da membrana cellulare. Come si vede ogni spazio colorabile rosso è distinto tra virus ed virus anche se della stessa Variante CoronaVirus. Inoltre con il limite blu ed colorando lo spazio giallo viene messo evidente un complesso molecolare transmembranatico. Come visibile da ogni limitato con blu, il transmembranatico colorato giallo è distinto da ogni ulteriori visibile. Gli motivi sono molteplici, uno è che la foto è piatta ed il complesso molecolare è stereodinamico spaziali, ed uno è che i complessi molecolari transmembranali sono oltre cento tipologici distinti. Per cui è visibile il fatto che tra virus della stessa Variante di CoronaVirus esistono quelli che hanno l'Epitopo da cui tratto il COSIDETTO vaccino, ed possono essere anche piu' volte presenti sullo stesso virus, ed quelli che invece hanno parecchi epitopi senza avere quello del COSIDETTO vaccino. Quindi di una stessa Variante di CoronaVirus esistono virus con ed virus senza Epitopo da cui COSIDETTO vaccino, da cui il COSIDETTO vaccino è Solo un attenuatore di malattia stimolando il comporre linfocita ove ad abbattere circa non OLTRE un 30% dei CoronaVirus stessa variante come questo arriva ad infettare. Per cui questo COSIDETTO vaccino aiuta ad premettere un sistema immunitario che pronto ad abbattere da subito circa il 30% del CoronaVirus infettante, ed come tale aiuta anche se non è un vaccino. Ripetuto da Cap.VI
  8. 8. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico impOrtanti Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie Ripetuto da Cap.V Vediamo pErChE' Vediamo pErChE': Se da una parte abbiamo dimostrato che il COSIDETTO vaccino, che non è un vaccino, ci aiuta ad combattere la malattia; d'Altri parte invece è dimostrato FORTE NOCIVO. PerChE'? Il COSIDETTO vaccino se iniettato comporta che il nostrop sistema immunitario reagisce anti Epitopo senza che esiste il virus. Sembra Bello questo, perO' ha una controindicazione, che consta nel dimostrato FATTO che al momento che vi esiste la reale infezione da CoronaVirus questa partirà andando piu' lenta paragonato ad chi non , COSIDETTO, vaccinato, perchè presenti gli linfociti preparati dal COSIDETTO vaccino. Questo andare più lento diventa ad forza DI COSIDETTO vaccinarsi ogni volta predominante sul sistema Immunitario comportando che questo diventa pigro, ciuoe' ritarda la sua reazione perchè l'invadente patogen, è parziali come disarmato. Chi non si vaccina, ed questo vale anche per reali vaccini, invece affronta solo con le sue forze di sistema Immunitario l'arrivo di ogni tipo di aggressione patogena, valgasi anche il CoronaVirus, ed sviluppando da 0 il suo sistema Immunitario ad ogni nuovo tipo di Infettare, diventa il sistema Immunitario più raettivo ed più veloce, comportando un miglior difendere il corpo umano. Ripetuto da Cap.VI
  9. 9. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico impOrtanti Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie Ripetuto da Cap.V Vediamo pErChE' Vediamo pErChE': È sempre migliore non vaccinarsi ? no. PerChE'? Il vaccino abbiamo visto, anche quando reale vaccino, implica che l'infezione che arriva avra una velocità di sviluppo ridotta, ed per cui il corpo umano avrà più facile sovradominare sulla malattia. Per cui si suggerisce, ed non si ha DIRITTO DI OBBLIGARE, di vaccinarsi solo ad quelle persone che per motivi di altre patologie od motivi propri, come l'autostress, non PSICO, da paura della malattia, senza vaccino non ce la fanno ad superre l'infazione senza GRAVI LESIONI di Salute. Ad esempio per il CoronaVirus si può suggerire, anche se non OBBLIGARE, considerando che gl i Esseri umano che hanno stesse patologie reagiscono distinti tra loro, coloro che : A) affetti da asma allergica; B) affetti da ulteriori malattie ad apparato respiratorio, vedi enfisema polmonare; C) affetti da altre patologie che coinvolgono unsistema Immunitario con disfunzioni meccaniche ad reagire, vedi ad esempio HIV, mentre per Atassia ed schlerosi multipla, dipende dai casi sia di quali linfociti vengono stimolati ad autoimmunorepressione, ed sia da quanto il proprio corpo si senta debole per qualche motivo … … Ripetuto da Cap.VI
  10. 10. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico impOrtanti Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie Ripetuto da Cap.V Vediamo pErChE' Vediamo pErChE' VACCINO OBBLIGATORIO PUO' ESERE LETALE; Vaccino suggerito può essere un valido aiuto. Adesso procedo con un ripetere parte del Cap.V perchè necessario ad dimostrare che anche GLI OBBLIGHI AD RESTRIZIONI ANTI CoronaVirus HANNO IMPLICATO i numerosi MORTI IN TERAPIA INTENSIVA ED NON. Ripetuto da Cap.VI
  11. 11. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico impOrtanti Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie Mio Ing.Timbrato brevetto puo' arrivare non ad cambiare il virus, perO' ad isolarlo ed eliminarlo con lavaggio del sangue. Il mio0 sistema si basa su un ulteriore guscio che viene aggregato al guscio del virus ed isolandolo non ne permette alcun tipo di interazione con alcun complesso cellulico del corpo umano, una volta isolati i virus questi tramite lavaggio sanguigno eseguito con macchinario autonomo dla corpo umano elimina completo il virus presente nel sangue. Ripetendo questop mezzo per piu' giorni anche i virus che residenti nelle cellule non sanguigne si trovano isolati tra cellule vicine, ed piano piano il proprio sistema immunitario essendo facilitato ad esser piu' veloce del virus che isolato in singoli piccole parti del corpo reagisce diventando preponderante. Ed l'Essere umano è così non solo salvo dalla malattia ma coin sistema immunitario pronto ad reagire anti ogni attacco virale simile. Firmato ed Timbrato : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Ripetuto da Cap.V
  12. 12. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm Analisi qualitativa del CoronaVirus. Ora abbaimo visto con il Capitolo IV che esiste solo un tipologico virale che può descrivere il CoronaVirus. Questo coincide con Picomaviridae Perchè il Coronavirus non è un qualunque Piconaviridae è dovuto che: L'Rna+ che si distingue da ogni altro tipo di Virus, ed è simile tra CoronaVirus ed CoronaVirus, anche se non UGUALE. Il Guscio anche questo si distingue da ogni ulteriore virus, come una tartaruga ha una pelle distinta da un Essere umano, pero' non per ogni CoronaVirus UGUALE, infatti tra esseri umano esiste, chi ha la pelle chiara si distingue da chi ha la scura. Ed inoltre esiste anche un ulteriore capsula, che simile al pelo dell'Essere umano, infatti ad esempio tra chi di pelle chiara esistono quelli con il pelo scuro ed quelli con pelo chiaro, biondo, rosso, castano, marron_nero. Ecco per cui qualitativo esistono solo alcuni elementi del CoronaVirus che lo fanno CoronaVirus, attenti ad non ESSERE RAZZISTI. Infatti IL GENIO DELLA FANTASCIENZA SPARERA … BEH ANCHE GLI ESSERI UMANI HANNO TUTTI/E DUE OCCHI... da questo si dimostra CHI GENIO DELLA FANTASCIENZA da chi Scenziato di scienza esatta, infatti esistono ed è dimostrato rari casi, ed non PER QUESTO CLESSIFICABILI ne COME scimmie, anche se queste più Intelligenti che QUEI GENI, dimostrati di esseri umani con un occhio solo od con tre occhi, che gli individui più frequenti. Ecco con scienza esatta per cui non E' POSSIBILE UN MODELLO UNICO PER TUTTI/E CHE ADOLF HITLER. Da cui non esiste un solo tipo di CoronaVirus. Cio' per cui che ci interessa è che ha di frequente, calcolo semiprobabilistico, il CoronaVirus che puo' essere lesivo per quali esseri umani, ancora calcolo semiprobabilistico. Da qui nasce l'esigenza di un vaccino , che SE PRESO UNO UGUALE PER TUTTI/E DIVENTA NON in pochi casi LETALE. Ripetuto da Cap.V
  13. 13. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm Consideriamo una sola vaccinazione anti CoronaVirus: La curva viola rappresenta gli numeri dei salvati che si sono fatti vaccinare. La curva NERA rappresenta il numero di DECESSI DA VACCINAZIONE. Consideriamo dieci vaccinazioni anti Svariati CoronaVirus: La curva viola chiaro rappresenta gli numeri dei salvati che si sono fatti vaccinare. La curva ROSSA rappresenta il numero di DECESSI DA VACCINAZIONI. Da che è causdato questo descriversi con segmento curvo: A) ci esistono casi clinici di affezzioni ad patologie che s comportano indebolirsi, con possibile eccesso di sovraffaticarsi che coinvolge anche il sistema immunitario, per cui può essere suggeribile il vaccinarsi, inoltre esiste un effetto spavento ed stress che pone sotto stress anche il sistema immunitario, ovvio da non LEGGERE COME PSICO. Per cui il segmento descrive con un percento di circa 10% il successo del vaccinarsi. numeri di individui CopronaVirus numeri di individui Essere umano numeri di individui Essere umanoSalvati da vaccino in Europa numeri di individui Essere umano MORTI CAUSATI DA vaccino da vaccino in Europa Ripetuto da Cap.V
  14. 14. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm A) … … inoltre per la stragrande maggioranza un solo vaccino non implica alcun miglioare ma neanche un pericolo. Se si considera invece il segmento curvo NERA è il numero di DECESSI CAUSATI DA VACCINAZIONE, questo per il precdente 30% di vaccinati è inesistente, mentre come aumenta il numero dei vaccinati, in Europa, questo comporta un elevarsi dei rischi di DECESSO se paragonato alle condizioni di naturali esistere, per arrivare AD UN 80% dei vaccinati , CHE COMPORTANDO UNA SERIE DI STRESS PERCHE? OBBLIGHI ECONOMICI, OBBLIGHIO LAVORATIVI, OBBLIGHI AD NON potersi ricreare, COMPORTA UNA FACXILITAZIONE ALD DECESSI, ed per cui dimostrabile che LA CAUSAM MORTEM è anche l'ESSERSI VACCINATI. PER CUI IL PICCO DEI DECESSI DA vaccinarsi SI HA INTORNO ad raggiunto il 20% di non vaccinati. SUPERANDOLO OVVIO CHE lo stress si riduce PERCHE' le persone TENDONO AD VEDERE UN FATO NON Più toglibile, ED si riduce il loro stress, anche se CONTINUANO AD ESISTERE DECESSI. Inoltre IL NUMERO MASIMO DEI DECESSI VI SI ARRIVA CON FORTE VIOLENZA ANTI chi non si vuole vaccinare, che diritti_doveri non VIOLABILI. Tra questi ESSENDO UNA SORTA DI PULIZIA IGIENICA il forte opporsi si trova più cospiquo INTORNO ad 20% 30% di non vaccinati, infatti, sia perchè si cominciano ad simulare vaccinazioni, Come diritti_doveri esigono, sia perchè le persone così schifate dall'Essere umano CHE SI LASCIA CONVINCERE ALL'AUTOLESIONE ALLARGATA ANCHE ANTI chi non si VUOL LEDERE, si autoisolano. Ecco che con dieci vaccini gli segmenti curvi si SCHIACCIANO AD ANTICIPARE NELLE percentuali I loro buoni risultati per arrivare ad un massimo del 1% od 2% dei salvati, ED UCCIDERE GIA CON UN PICCO MASSIMO di 60% 70% di vaccinati. numeri di individui CopronaVirus numeri di individui Essere umano numeri di individui Essere umanoSalvati da vaccino in Europa numeri di individui Essere umano MORTI CAUSATI DA vaccino da vaccino in Europa Ripetuto da Cap.VI
  15. 15. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm Per cui ci interessa andare ad vedere come bioCitochimico hanno fatto il vaccino … … Quivi di fianco spiegato maldestramente si vede: Il libretto di istruzioni == RnAm del CoronaVirus Un pezzo pèer cui dell'ìRnAm serve ad far riconoscere il CoronaVirus al sistema immunitario == Epitopo del elemento Patogeno che coronavirus. Per cui secondo questi GENI DELLA FANTASCIENZA , LORO STESSI ISOLANO non solo ogni tipo di CoronaVirus, pero' tra questi molteplici tipi di CoronaVirus isolano solo quelli con questo Epitopo patogeno. Di fatto può sembrare intelligente perchè loro dicono essendo solo questo Epitopo ad essere patogeno, in verità è l'intero CoronaVirus ad essere patogeno, se lo può essere, noi conoscendo l'Epitopo, di alcuni CoronaVirus, nel migliore dei casi di quelle tipologie più frequenti, lo riproduciamo biochimico, ed lo forniamo come vaccino, poiché se iniettato questo scatena il sistema immunitario ad difendersi senza l'esistenza del CoronaVirus nel corpo. Perchè NON funziona: A) non ogni tipo di CoronaVirus contiene questo Epitopo ed per cui non avremo un sistema immunitario che ci difende da ogni CoronaVirus, non solo per evidenti varianti che richiedono evidenti nuove vaccinazioni, ma anche perchè ogni CoronaVirus anche di stessa variante non ha SEMPRE questo epitopo. Infatti ogni singolo CoronaVirus anche di stesso tipologico puo' avere più Epitopi, anche se non SEMPRE quell'Epitopo. Valgasi per avere un numero di vaccini che copre per il 90% dei CoronaVirus non bastano 900 vaccini. CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Ripetuto da Cap.V
  16. 16. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm B) Esiste un distinguo evidente tra BioChimica, che quella usata da FABBRICANTI ED INVENTORI DI QUESTO vaccino, ed BioCitoChimica che quella dei vaccini tradizionali. Infatti il vaccino tradizionali non è una molecola complessa composta in laboratorio, ma è invece inoculare il virus, in questo caso il CoronaVirus con ogni suo tiplologico variante, cioe' con quel Epitopo ed con altri Epitopi, ed una volta inoculato in un animale, ad esempio spesso le mucche ed i buoi, si vede quali animali vanno ad decesso, ed quali superano la potologia e dtornano ad esistere normali. Tra questi ultimi si selzionano quelli senza ALTRE MALATTIE SANGUIGNE, ed ve se estrae il siero dal sangue, questo serio contiene non solo un antigene ma ad secondo del Coronavirus ed del sistema immunitario un insieme di Immunoglobuline che saranno usate come vaccino iniettandole nel sangue di esseri umano. Questa curva famosa detta di Gauss ci fa vedere che il vaccino tradizionale ci copre per 60% ad 70% dei possibili esistenti CoronaVirus, mentre IL VACCINO ATTUALE USATO arriva ad stento ad un 30%. Cio implica si un beneficio, perchè il nostro sistema immunitario si trova esonerato da combattere un 30% od un 70% del CoronaVirus che aggredisce, pero' ad discapito di un suo stesso essere allenato naturali dal reagire completo. Il che implica che per pazienti con debolezza fisica forte, cioè affetti da patologie gravi, ed per anziani che non desiderano stress, il vaccino riducendo lo sforzo richiesto al sistema immunitario puo' portare giovare. Mentre per coploro che normali il vaccino IMPLICA COMUNQUE UN RENDERE il proprio sistema imunitario piu' debole ed meno reattivo. Gli ulteriori atrgomenti di scienza esatta che apportabili anti VACCINAZIONE AD ogni, li esporrO' in ulteriori lezioni, perchè richiedono ancora maggiori approfondire che devo chiarire con le prossime lezioni. % CopronaVirus che disinnescati ad essere patologia Numeri di tipologici di stessa variante CoronaVirus numeri di CoronaVirus aventi stesso Epitopo Punto del VACCINO DEI GENIALI FANTASCIENTIFICI circa copertura ad 30% Linea di vaccini tradizioonali Copertura circa 60% 70% Ripetuto da Cap.V
  17. 17. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm 0 0.01% 1% 2% Cina Usa Israel UK Deutschland Canada Brasile mondo Mondo 40% 01/01/2022 01/01/2021 Bisogna considerare che NEL 2021 Israel era SOTTO ATTACCO DI MISSILI DI HABAS HAMMAS; CHE UK AVEVA COMINCIATO BREXIT; CHE IN Usa GOVERNAVANO I REPUBBLICANI; In Germania vi era CDU, CHE PASSANDO AD AMPEL CON FDP PROVOCAVA IL TASSO DI VACCINATI PARECCHIO ALTO. Ripetuto da Cap.VI
  18. 18. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm 0 0.01% 1% 2% Cina Usa Israel UK Deutschland Canada Brasile mondo 01/01/2021 Flora Batterica Oltre un milione di batteri che cambiano tipo; arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Oltre un milione di virus di distinto tipo arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Tipologici di mascherine; uso consentito di Leggi, ed riscopntro pratico per come migliori ad quale uso. 100% limite teorico 50% 0% Limite reale ZonaFFP Zona EquoPollente il COSIDETTO vaccino anzi un po' migliori 40% 60% 90%
  19. 19. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm 0 0.01% 1% 2% Cina Usa Israel UK Deutschland Canada Brasile mondo 01/01/2021 Flora Batterica Oltre un milione di batteri che cambiano tipo; arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Oltre un milione di virus di distinto tipo arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Tipologici di mascherine; uso consentito di Leggi, ed riscopntro pratico per come migliori ad quale uso. 100% limite teorico 50% 0% Limite reale ZonaFFP Zona ad bassa riduzione di rischio 40% Zona EquoPollente il COSIDETTO vaccino anzi un po' migliori 60% 90% Tipologici di mascherine secondo % di filtrato: Le particelle vanno da ogni sorta di pulviscono: residuo carbone, metalli, plastiche, cartacei, ecc... ed microbi; da piu' grandi ad piu' piccoli: paramiceti, miceti, batteri, virus Mascherine che filtrano particellare con un effetto di limitare il da 0% ad 40% l'ingresso, ed anche uscita il passare di particelle, per cui passano sia le particelle piu' grandi di pulviscono che quasi ogni microbo, tranne che paramice ed miceti piu' grandi. In pratica tranne per malattie polmonari da pulviscolo od per malattie dovute ad paramiceti, come alcune amebe, od da alcuni miceti, è come respirare senza. Mascherine con filtro particellare da 40% ad 60% zona ad togliere il rischio di pulviscoli medi ed grandi granulometrici, ed ad togliere il pericolo di qualsiasi paramicete ed micete Mascherine con filtro particellare da 60% ad 80% zona ad togliere il pulviscolo anche piccolo anche se non completo togliere ed che tolgono sia paramiceti che miceti che batteri, se proprio si desidera usare od COSIDETTO vaccino ED/OD la mscherina il miglior influire ce lo ha la mascherina. Oltre 90% mascherine propfessionali per chirurghi, PERICOLOSE, se non si è medici_chirurghi ed assistenti in sala operatoria. 80%
  20. 20. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm 0 0.01% 1% 2% Cina Usa Israel UK Deutschland Canada Brasile mondo 01/01/2021 Flora Batterica Oltre un milione di batteri che cambiano tipo; arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Oltre un milione di virus di distinto tipo arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Tipologici di mascherine; uso consentito di Leggi, ed riscopntro pratico per come migliori ad quale uso. 100% limite teorico 50% 0% Limite reale ZonaFFP Zona ad bassa riduzione di rischio 40% Zona EquoPollente il COSIDETTO vaccino anzi un po' migliori 60% 90% Tipologici di mascherine secondo % di filtrato: Le particelle vanno da ogni sorta di pulviscono: residuo carbone, metalli, plastiche, cartacei, ecc... ed microbi; da piu' grandi ad piu' piccoli: paramiceti, miceti, batteri, virus Mascherine che filtrano particellare con un effetto di limitare il da 0% ad 40% l'ingresso, ed anche uscita il passare di particelle, per cui passano sia le particelle piu' grandi di pulviscono che quasi ogni microbo, tranne che paramice ed miceti piu' grandi. In pratica tranne per malattie polmonari da pulviscolo od per malattie dovute ad paramiceti, come alcune amebe, od da alcuni miceti, è come respirare senza. Mascherine con filtro particellare da 40% ad 60% zona ad togliere il rischio di pulviscoli medi ed grandi granulometrici, ed ad togliere il pericolo di qualsiasi paramicete ed micete Mascherine con filtro particellare da 60% ad 80% zona ad togliere il pulviscolo anche piccolo anche se non completo togliere ed che tolgono sia paramiceti che miceti che batteri, se proprio si desidera usare od COSIDETTO vaccino ED/OD la mscherina il miglior influire ce lo ha la mascherina. Oltre 90% mascherine propfessionali per chirurghi, PERICOLOSE, se non si è medici_chirurghi ed assistenti in sala operatoria. 80% Dimostrazione: FFP : Il filtro di Oltre 90% va visti in una direzione come in quella opposta poiche' questo tipo di mascherine come le altre non possono essere prodotte semipermeabili per conseguenti parecchio elevati costi. In Camera Chirurgica sia il medico_chirurgo che gli suoi assistenti, non devono infettare le parti tagliate del paziente, per cui devono trattenere dallla parte del proprio sistema respiratorio ogni possibile elemento patogeno, per cui sono marcate CE FPP, ad questo risulatto stretto necessario per non UCCIDERE chi paziente. Il caso contrario è che chi Essere umano non desidera venir contaminato, ed PER QUESTO SUO DESIDERIO IMPONE AD LUI STESSO ED AD CHIUNQUE gli è intoprno DI NON CONTAMINARE. In realttà se lui si mette la mascherina CE FPP, non puo' venir contaminato neanche su uno gli alita continuato di fronte la mascherina, per cui si puo' apprendere capire la sua esigenza di non voler essere contaminato, solo che tale sua esigenza è completa soddisfatta nel mettersi una mascherina CE FPP. Di contro va anche incontro ad un rischio parecchio superiore se porta la mascherina oltre 40 od 50 minuti di fila.
  21. 21. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm 0 0.01% 1% 2% Cina Usa Israel UK Deutschland Canada Brasile mondo 01/01/2021 Flora Batterica Oltre un milione di batteri che cambiano tipo; arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Oltre un milione di virus di distinto tipo arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Tipologici di mascherine; uso consentito di Leggi, ed riscopntro pratico per come migliori ad quale uso. 100% limite teorico 50% 0% Limite reale ZonaFFP Zona ad bassa riduzione di rischio 40% Zona EquoPollente il COSIDETTO vaccino anzi un po' migliori 60% 90% Tipologici di mascherine secondo % di filtrato: Le particelle vanno da ogni sorta di pulviscono: residuo carbone, metalli, plastiche, cartacei, ecc... ed microbi; da piu' grandi ad piu' piccoli: paramiceti, miceti, batteri, virus Mascherine che filtrano particellare con un effetto di limitare il da 0% ad 40% l'ingresso, ed anche uscita il passare di particelle, per cui passano sia le particelle piu' grandi di pulviscono che quasi ogni microbo, tranne che paramice ed miceti piu' grandi. In pratica tranne per malattie polmonari da pulviscolo od per malattie dovute ad paramiceti, come alcune amebe, od da alcuni miceti, è come respirare senza. Mascherine con filtro particellare da 40% ad 60% zona ad togliere il rischio di pulviscoli medi ed grandi granulometrici, ed ad togliere il pericolo di qualsiasi paramicete ed micete Mascherine con filtro particellare da 60% ad 80% zona ad togliere il pulviscolo anche piccolo anche se non completo togliere ed che tolgono sia paramiceti che miceti che batteri, se proprio si desidera usare od COSIDETTO vaccino ED/OD la mscherina il miglior influire ce lo ha la mascherina. Oltre 90% mascherine propfessionali per chirurghi, PERICOLOSE, se non si è medici_chirurghi ed assistenti in sala operatoria. 80% Dimostrazione: FFP : Infatti poiche' non si può portare una mascherina contnuo senza mai togliersela, od togliendosela per cambiarla solo in un ambiente completo sterile, come si cambia la mascherina od la si abbassa anche solo un secondo in spazio non completo sterile, non è evitabile che entreranno nel suo sistema respiratorio anche pulviscoli di ogni sorta ed microbi di ogni sorta tra cui anche batteri ed virus. Ad questo punto il rimettersi la mascherina CE FPP implica che ogni microbo entrato nel sistema respiratorio ed che il proprio sistema immunitario non capace ad eliminare completo rimarrà imprigionato, senza venir espettorato dalla mascherina, ed replicandosi aumenterà drasticop il suo numero ed potere lesivo, poiché appunto non potendo espettorare con lòa mascherina, non uscira dal sistema respiratorio ove si trova cibo ed non offensivo ad replicarsi. In pratica il KAMIKAZE AD MALATTIA GRAVE ED MORTE E' QUASI SICURO AL 100%, se non si interrompe la situazione, vedi intubazioni. Vedremo quivi di seguito anche esplicizzato il perchè … …
  22. 22. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm 0 0.01% 1% 2% Cina Usa Israel UK Deutschland Canada Brasile mondo 01/01/2021 Flora Batterica Oltre un milione di batteri che cambiano tipo; arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Oltre un milione di virus di distinto tipo arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Tipologici di mascherine; uso consentito di Leggi, ed riscopntro pratico per come migliori ad quale uso. 100% limite teorico 50% 0% Limite reale ZonaFFP Zona ad bassa riduzione di rischio 40% Zona EquoPollente il COSIDETTO vaccino anzi un po' migliori 60% 90% Tipologici di mascherine secondo % di filtrato: Le particelle vanno da ogni sorta di pulviscono: residuo carbone, metalli, plastiche, cartacei, ecc... ed microbi; da piu' grandi ad piu' piccoli: paramiceti, miceti, batteri, virus Mascherine che filtrano particellare con un effetto di limitare il da 0% ad 40% l'ingresso, ed anche uscita il passare di particelle, per cui passano sia le particelle piu' grandi di pulviscono che quasi ogni microbo, tranne che paramice ed miceti piu' grandi. In pratica tranne per malattie polmonari da pulviscolo od per malattie dovute ad paramiceti, come alcune amebe, od da alcuni miceti, è come respirare senza. Mascherine con filtro particellare da 40% ad 60% zona ad togliere il rischio di pulviscoli medi ed grandi granulometrici, ed ad togliere il pericolo di qualsiasi paramicete ed micete Mascherine con filtro particellare da 60% ad 80% zona ad togliere il pulviscolo anche piccolo anche se non completo togliere ed che tolgono sia paramiceti che miceti che batteri, se proprio si desidera usare od COSIDETTO vaccino ED/OD la mscherina il miglior influire ce lo ha la mascherina. Oltre 90% mascherine propfessionali per chirurghi, PERICOLOSE, se non si è medici_chirurghi ed assistenti in sala operatoria. 80% Dimostrazione: L am ascherina Lam ascherina In questa tabella granulometrica ho messo evidenti Le dimensioni Granulometriche, valgasì diometro con cui si passa attraverso un Flitro di batteri Ed virus. Ciò che certo è che se non passano virus Non passano Neanche i batteri PerO' se passano I virus, non Implica che Passano i batteri.
  23. 23. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm 0 0.01% 1% 2% Cina Usa Israel UK Deutschland Canada Brasile mondo 01/01/2021 Flora Batterica Oltre un milione di batteri che cambiano tipo; arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Oltre un milione di virus di distinto tipo arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Tipologici di mascherine; uso consentito di Leggi, ed riscopntro pratico per come migliori ad quale uso. 100% limite teorico 50% 0% Limite reale ZonaFFP Zona ad bassa riduzione di rischio 40% Zona EquoPollente il COSIDETTO vaccino anzi un po' migliori 60% 90% Tipologici di mascherine secondo % di filtrato: Le particelle vanno da ogni sorta di pulviscono: residuo carbone, metalli, plastiche, cartacei, ecc... ed microbi; da piu' grandi ad piu' piccoli: paramiceti, miceti, batteri, virus Mascherine che filtrano particellare con un effetto di limitare il da 0% ad 40% l'ingresso, ed anche uscita il passare di particelle, per cui passano sia le particelle piu' grandi di pulviscono che quasi ogni microbo, tranne che paramice ed miceti piu' grandi. In pratica tranne per malattie polmonari da pulviscolo od per malattie dovute ad paramiceti, come alcune amebe, od da alcuni miceti, è come respirare senza. Mascherine con filtro particellare da 40% ad 60% zona ad togliere il rischio di pulviscoli medi ed grandi granulometrici, ed ad togliere il pericolo di qualsiasi paramicete ed micete Mascherine con filtro particellare da 60% ad 80% zona ad togliere il pulviscolo anche piccolo anche se non completo togliere ed che tolgono sia paramiceti che miceti che batteri, se proprio si desidera usare od COSIDETTO vaccino ED/OD la mscherina il miglior influire ce lo ha la mascherina. Oltre 90% mascherine propfessionali per chirurghi, PERICOLOSE, se non si è medici_chirurghi ed assistenti in sala operatoria. 80% Dimostrazione: L am ascherina Lam ascherina Poiché il sistema normativo, ComE Giusto, Non riportano valori limite QUANTITATIVI Per la qualità Dell'aria, riporto quivi Suggeriti valori Che non IMPLICANO PER FORZA UN AMBIENTE NON Salubre. Non solo suggerisco Di studiare Il da me proposto Codice Unico: ParegGio Al LaVOrO. Per batteri : U nitàForm antiColonie U FC/m 3==caricabatterica
  24. 24. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm 0 0.01% 1% 2% Cina Usa Israel UK Deutschland Canada Brasile mondo 01/01/2021 Flora Batterica Oltre un milione di batteri che cambiano tipo; arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Oltre un milione di virus di distinto tipo arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Tipologici di mascherine; uso consentito di Leggi, ed riscopntro pratico per come migliori ad quale uso. 100% limite teorico 50% 0% Limite reale ZonaFFP Zona ad bassa riduzione di rischio 40% Zona EquoPollente il COSIDETTO vaccino anzi un po' migliori 60% 90% Tipologici di mascherine secondo % di filtrato: Le particelle vanno da ogni sorta di pulviscono: residuo carbone, metalli, plastiche, cartacei, ecc... ed microbi; da piu' grandi ad piu' piccoli: paramiceti, miceti, batteri, virus Mascherine che filtrano particellare con un effetto di limitare il da 0% ad 40% l'ingresso, ed anche uscita il passare di particelle, per cui passano sia le particelle piu' grandi di pulviscono che quasi ogni microbo, tranne che paramice ed miceti piu' grandi. In pratica tranne per malattie polmonari da pulviscolo od per malattie dovute ad paramiceti, come alcune amebe, od da alcuni miceti, è come respirare senza. Mascherine con filtro particellare da 40% ad 60% zona ad togliere il rischio di pulviscoli medi ed grandi granulometrici, ed ad togliere il pericolo di qualsiasi paramicete ed micete Mascherine con filtro particellare da 60% ad 80% zona ad togliere il pulviscolo anche piccolo anche se non completo togliere ed che tolgono sia paramiceti che miceti che batteri, se proprio si desidera usare od COSIDETTO vaccino ED/OD la mscherina il miglior influire ce lo ha la mascherina. Oltre 90% mascherine propfessionali per chirurghi, PERICOLOSE, se non si è medici_chirurghi ed assistenti in sala operatoria. 80% Dimostrazione: L am ascherina Lam ascherina Prendiamo L'inquinare Microbiologico Piu' basso, Cioe' 100 UFC/m3 In appartamento ed 50 UFC/m3 In spazi comuni non industriali. Intanto è ovvio che non esisteranno Normative In proposito Poiché non si possono ISOLARE ERMETICI GLI SPAZI, Per cui ad ogni Istante anche Conservando il Valore di carica Batterica Cambiareanno i tipi Di batteri della carica. Per batteri : U nitàForm antiColonie U FC/m 3==caricabatterica
  25. 25. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm 0 0.01% 1% 2% Cina Usa Israel UK Deutschland Canada Brasile mondo 01/01/2021 Flora Batterica Oltre un milione di batteri che cambiano tipo; arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Oltre un milione di virus di distinto tipo arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Tipologici di mascherine; uso consentito di Leggi, ed riscopntro pratico per come migliori ad quale uso. 100% limite teorico 50% 0% Limite reale ZonaFFP Zona ad bassa riduzione di rischio 40% Zona EquoPollente il COSIDETTO vaccino anzi un po' migliori 60% 90% Tipologici di mascherine secondo % di filtrato: Le particelle vanno da ogni sorta di pulviscono: residuo carbone, metalli, plastiche, cartacei, ecc... ed microbi; da piu' grandi ad piu' piccoli: paramiceti, miceti, batteri, virus Mascherine che filtrano particellare con un effetto di limitare il da 0% ad 40% l'ingresso, ed anche uscita il passare di particelle, per cui passano sia le particelle piu' grandi di pulviscono che quasi ogni microbo, tranne che paramice ed miceti piu' grandi. In pratica tranne per malattie polmonari da pulviscolo od per malattie dovute ad paramiceti, come alcune amebe, od da alcuni miceti, è come respirare senza. Mascherine con filtro particellare da 40% ad 60% zona ad togliere il rischio di pulviscoli medi ed grandi granulometrici, ed ad togliere il pericolo di qualsiasi paramicete ed micete Mascherine con filtro particellare da 60% ad 80% zona ad togliere il pulviscolo anche piccolo anche se non completo togliere ed che tolgono sia paramiceti che miceti che batteri, se proprio si desidera usare od COSIDETTO vaccino ED/OD la mscherina il miglior influire ce lo ha la mascherina. Oltre 90% mascherine propfessionali per chirurghi, PERICOLOSE, se non si è medici_chirurghi ed assistenti in sala operatoria. 80% Dimostrazione: L am ascherina Lam ascherina Per batteri : U nitàForm antiColonie U FC/m 3==caricabatterica Ammettiamo per cui , anche se parecchio più frequente, vi sia un ricambio di 1UFC di un tipo Batterico che sostituisce 1UFC di un altro tipo batterico ogni ora: In un giorno 123 UFC/m3 Adesso consideriamo che cambiano tipo anche da m3 ad m3 , e scriviamo, parecchio Sottodimensionato 1UFC cambia tipo ogni m3 di stesso spazio, da cui uno spazio 10m x 10m x 3m_alto In un Giorno in 300m3 spazio 1090 UFC/Giorno_300m3 Di questi 1090 UFC se presa l'aria naturali, l'incidenza di quelli apportanti affezioni patologiche è circa 1/100 per cui Per pericolo inquinamento patologico diventa In un Giorno in 300m3 spazio carattere Patologico 109 UFC/Giorno_300m3
  26. 26. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm 0 0.01% 1% 2% Cina Usa Israel UK Deutschland Canada Brasile mondo 01/01/2021 Flora Batterica Oltre un milione di batteri che cambiano tipo; arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Oltre un milione di virus di distinto tipo arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Tipologici di mascherine; uso consentito di Leggi, ed riscopntro pratico per come migliori ad quale uso. 100% limite teorico 50% 0% Limite reale ZonaFFP Zona ad bassa riduzione di rischio 40% Zona EquoPollente il COSIDETTO vaccino anzi un po' migliori 60% 90% Tipologici di mascherine secondo % di filtrato: Le particelle vanno da ogni sorta di pulviscono: residuo carbone, metalli, plastiche, cartacei, ecc... ed microbi; da piu' grandi ad piu' piccoli: paramiceti, miceti, batteri, virus Mascherine che filtrano particellare con un effetto di limitare il da 0% ad 40% l'ingresso, ed anche uscita il passare di particelle, per cui passano sia le particelle piu' grandi di pulviscono che quasi ogni microbo, tranne che paramice ed miceti piu' grandi. In pratica tranne per malattie polmonari da pulviscolo od per malattie dovute ad paramiceti, come alcune amebe, od da alcuni miceti, è come respirare senza. Mascherine con filtro particellare da 40% ad 60% zona ad togliere il rischio di pulviscoli medi ed grandi granulometrici, ed ad togliere il pericolo di qualsiasi paramicete ed micete Mascherine con filtro particellare da 60% ad 80% zona ad togliere il pulviscolo anche piccolo anche se non completo togliere ed che tolgono sia paramiceti che miceti che batteri, se proprio si desidera usare od COSIDETTO vaccino ED/OD la mscherina il miglior influire ce lo ha la mascherina. Oltre 90% mascherine propfessionali per chirurghi, PERICOLOSE, se non si è medici_chirurghi ed assistenti in sala operatoria. 80% Dimostrazione: L am ascherina 110U FC_batterica_Patologicadidistintotipo In questo m om ento in cui si indossa la m ascherina, neancheunsolotipopatologicodi battere puo' entrare nel nostro sistem a respiratorio perchè abbiam o una m ascherina FPP
  27. 27. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm 0 0.01% 1% 2% Cina Usa Israel UK Deutschland Canada Brasile mondo 01/01/2021 Flora Batterica Oltre un milione di batteri che cambiano tipo; arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Oltre un milione di virus di distinto tipo arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Tipologici di mascherine; uso consentito di Leggi, ed riscopntro pratico per come migliori ad quale uso. 100% limite teorico 50% 0% Limite reale ZonaFFP Zona ad bassa riduzione di rischio 40% Zona EquoPollente il COSIDETTO vaccino anzi un po' migliori 60% 90% Tipologici di mascherine secondo % di filtrato: Le particelle vanno da ogni sorta di pulviscono: residuo carbone, metalli, plastiche, cartacei, ecc... ed microbi; da piu' grandi ad piu' piccoli: paramiceti, miceti, batteri, virus Mascherine che filtrano particellare con un effetto di limitare il da 0% ad 40% l'ingresso, ed anche uscita il passare di particelle, per cui passano sia le particelle piu' grandi di pulviscono che quasi ogni microbo, tranne che paramice ed miceti piu' grandi. In pratica tranne per malattie polmonari da pulviscolo od per malattie dovute ad paramiceti, come alcune amebe, od da alcuni miceti, è come respirare senza. Mascherine con filtro particellare da 40% ad 60% zona ad togliere il rischio di pulviscoli medi ed grandi granulometrici, ed ad togliere il pericolo di qualsiasi paramicete ed micete Mascherine con filtro particellare da 60% ad 80% zona ad togliere il pulviscolo anche piccolo anche se non completo togliere ed che tolgono sia paramiceti che miceti che batteri, se proprio si desidera usare od COSIDETTO vaccino ED/OD la mscherina il miglior influire ce lo ha la mascherina. Oltre 90% mascherine propfessionali per chirurghi, PERICOLOSE, se non si è medici_chirurghi ed assistenti in sala operatoria. 80% Dimostrazione: L am ascherina 110U FC_batterica_Patologicadidistintotipo Togliendola m ascherina per un secondo, non ogni del tipopatogenotra i batteri penetrerà nel sistem arespiratorio. Su110probabilecirca 7. di questi 7probabileche6vengonoelim inati dal sistem a im m unitario che reagisce, non im m unodeficiente, ed 1 sopravvive ed si replica veloce incontrando nella m ucos, ove nonesistesistem aim m unitariocheloelim ina, piùfacileciboperreplicarsipiùveloce.
  28. 28. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm 0 0.01% 1% 2% Cina Usa Israel UK Deutschland Canada Brasile mondo 01/01/2021 Flora Batterica Oltre un milione di batteri che cambiano tipo; arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Oltre un milione di virus di distinto tipo arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Tipologici di mascherine; uso consentito di Leggi, ed riscopntro pratico per come migliori ad quale uso. 100% limite teorico 50% 0% Limite reale ZonaFFP Zona ad bassa riduzione di rischio 40% Zona EquoPollente il COSIDETTO vaccino anzi un po' migliori 60% 90% Tipologici di mascherine secondo % di filtrato: Le particelle vanno da ogni sorta di pulviscono: residuo carbone, metalli, plastiche, cartacei, ecc... ed microbi; da piu' grandi ad piu' piccoli: paramiceti, miceti, batteri, virus Mascherine che filtrano particellare con un effetto di limitare il da 0% ad 40% l'ingresso, ed anche uscita il passare di particelle, per cui passano sia le particelle piu' grandi di pulviscono che quasi ogni microbo, tranne che paramice ed miceti piu' grandi. In pratica tranne per malattie polmonari da pulviscolo od per malattie dovute ad paramiceti, come alcune amebe, od da alcuni miceti, è come respirare senza. Mascherine con filtro particellare da 40% ad 60% zona ad togliere il rischio di pulviscoli medi ed grandi granulometrici, ed ad togliere il pericolo di qualsiasi paramicete ed micete Mascherine con filtro particellare da 60% ad 80% zona ad togliere il pulviscolo anche piccolo anche se non completo togliere ed che tolgono sia paramiceti che miceti che batteri, se proprio si desidera usare od COSIDETTO vaccino ED/OD la mscherina il miglior influire ce lo ha la mascherina. Oltre 90% mascherine propfessionali per chirurghi, PERICOLOSE, se non si è medici_chirurghi ed assistenti in sala operatoria. 80% Dimostrazione: Lam ascherina 110U FC_batterica_Patologicadidistintotipo R im ettendo la m ascherina anche il solo patologicobatteresi riproduceveloce, ednon potendo espettorare, com e richiede natura, com incia ad concentrarsi parecchio piu' veloce. L a M A SSA D I battere patologico infiltratosi adcui il sistem aim m unitariotrova difficoltà per cui ritardoad reagire, com incia ad aum entare vertiginoso. Siam o ad fase Polm onite, cheancoranopnletale. M aquando L AM A SSAD IVE N TAAN COR ASU PE R IOREE DPIU ? R APID A A DCR E SCE R E , L A Polm oniote D IVE N TA B roncopolm onite ed ad secondo di com e più rapidaancheB RON COPOL M ON ITEFU L M IN AN TE
  29. 29. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm 0 0.01% 1% 2% Cina Usa Israel UK Deutschland Canada Brasile mondo 01/01/2021 Flora Batterica Oltre un milione di batteri che cambiano tipo; arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Oltre un milione di virus di distinto tipo arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Tipologici di mascherine; uso consentito di Leggi, ed riscopntro pratico per come migliori ad quale uso. 100% limite teorico 50% 0% Limite reale ZonaFFP Zona ad bassa riduzione di rischio 40% Zona EquoPollente il COSIDETTO vaccino anzi un po' migliori 60% 90% Tipologici di mascherine secondo % di filtrato: Le particelle vanno da ogni sorta di pulviscono: residuo carbone, metalli, plastiche, cartacei, ecc... ed microbi; da piu' grandi ad piu' piccoli: paramiceti, miceti, batteri, virus Mascherine che filtrano particellare con un effetto di limitare il da 0% ad 40% l'ingresso, ed anche uscita il passare di particelle, per cui passano sia le particelle piu' grandi di pulviscono che quasi ogni microbo, tranne che paramice ed miceti piu' grandi. In pratica tranne per malattie polmonari da pulviscolo od per malattie dovute ad paramiceti, come alcune amebe, od da alcuni miceti, è come respirare senza. Mascherine con filtro particellare da 40% ad 60% zona ad togliere il rischio di pulviscoli medi ed grandi granulometrici, ed ad togliere il pericolo di qualsiasi paramicete ed micete Mascherine con filtro particellare da 60% ad 80% zona ad togliere il pulviscolo anche piccolo anche se non completo togliere ed che tolgono sia paramiceti che miceti che batteri, se proprio si desidera usare od COSIDETTO vaccino ED/OD la mscherina il miglior influire ce lo ha la mascherina. Oltre 90% mascherine propfessionali per chirurghi, PERICOLOSE, se non si è medici_chirurghi ed assistenti in sala operatoria. 80% Dimostrazione: Lam ascherina 110U FC_virale_Patologicadidistintotipo A nche se la m aggior parte D I M ORTI PR OVE N G ON O D A batteri CON uso di m ascherina, anche in CoronaVirus_pandem ie, questo è rilevabile da random _autopsie. A d m io avviso il risultato delle random _autopsie espliciteràquestom ioipotizzare. A nche nel caso che noi ipotizziam o un C oronaVirusPARE CCH IOPIU ' PE RICOL OSOdi un influenza stagionale, ediononpensochepuo' esserecosì, poiche' influenzastyagionalelieve piu' pericolosa; questo schem a fatto per batteri si ritrova anche tra virus tra cui C oronaVirus, se penetra al cam bio in un secopndo di m ascherina , AG ISCE CON E SPON A N ZIA L EPE RICOL OSITA' PA TOG E N A. CoronaVirus
  30. 30. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm 0 0.01% 1% 2% Cina Usa Israel UK Deutschland Canada Brasile mondo 01/01/2021 Flora Batterica Oltre un milione di batteri che cambiano tipo; arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Oltre un milione di virus di distinto tipo arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Tipologici di mascherine; uso consentito di Leggi, ed riscopntro pratico per come migliori ad quale uso. 100% limite teorico 50% 0% Limite reale ZonaFFP Zona ad bassa riduzione di rischio 40% Zona EquoPollente il COSIDETTO vaccino anzi un po' migliori 60% 90% Tipologici di mascherine secondo % di filtrato: Le particelle vanno da ogni sorta di pulviscono: residuo carbone, metalli, plastiche, cartacei, ecc... ed microbi; da piu' grandi ad piu' piccoli: paramiceti, miceti, batteri, virus Mascherine che filtrano particellare con un effetto di limitare il da 0% ad 40% l'ingresso, ed anche uscita il passare di particelle, per cui passano sia le particelle piu' grandi di pulviscono che quasi ogni microbo, tranne che paramice ed miceti piu' grandi. In pratica tranne per malattie polmonari da pulviscolo od per malattie dovute ad paramiceti, come alcune amebe, od da alcuni miceti, è come respirare senza. Mascherine con filtro particellare da 40% ad 60% zona ad togliere il rischio di pulviscoli medi ed grandi granulometrici, ed ad togliere il pericolo di qualsiasi paramicete ed micete Mascherine con filtro particellare da 60% ad 80% zona ad togliere il pulviscolo anche piccolo anche se non completo togliere ed che tolgono sia paramiceti che miceti che batteri, se proprio si desidera usare od COSIDETTO vaccino ED/OD la mscherina il miglior influire ce lo ha la mascherina. Oltre 90% mascherine propfessionali per chirurghi, PERICOLOSE, se non si è medici_chirurghi ed assistenti in sala operatoria. 80% Dimostrazione: Lam ascherina 110U FC_virale_Patologicadidistintotipo A m m ettiam o per cui possibile che 1 ogni 110 tipi di viruspatogeni è CoronaVirus, anche se probabilepiùraro. D al m om entochenel cam bioinunsecondodi m ascherina, una volta ogni 110 entra il C oronaVirus, ed una volta ogni dieci il nostro sistem a im m unitario non reagisce elim inandolosubito, abbiam oche 1 volta ogni 1100 volte il C oronaVirus infiltratosi porta ad rapidoespandersi di m alattia perchè teniam o lam ascherinachenonlofaespettorare. C iò dim ostra che l'U so di M ascherine soprattutto C EFPP, se non usate in am bienti FORTEC ON TAM IN A TI, presenzadi chi affettoda m alattia CoronaVirus, COM PORTA IN VE CE C H E difendersi, PIU ' R APID OCR E SCE R EA DM AL A TTIA G RA VECONPOSSIB IL EM OR TE . CoronaVirus
  31. 31. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm 0 0.01% 1% 2% Cina Usa Israel UK Deutschland Canada Brasile mondo 01/01/2021 Flora Batterica Oltre un milione di batteri che cambiano tipo; arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Oltre un milione di virus di distinto tipo arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca E ffettobuonom ascherina Ognitipodibatterenonpenetranel sistem arespiratorione' inquello digestivo E ffettom alvagiom ascherina B astaessereancheunsoloistante noninintubatrice,edl'ariaporta batterinelsistem arespiratorioedin quellodisgestivo.Questinonpotendo venirespulsitram item ascherinasi concentranosullam ascherinainterna edritornanopiu' fortiedconcentrati nelsistem arespiratorioedinquello digestivo Soluzione Taffix : Il disinfettanti aereosol permette con una sola spruzzata di impedire qualsiasi passaggio di batteri da aria ad sistema respiratorio ed digestivo, senza permettere CONCENTRAZIONI SULLA mascherina
  32. 32. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm Abbiamo visto che il COSIDETTO vaccino: A) non è un vaccino B) IMPIGRISCE il sistema immunitario Per cui è evidente che se impigrisce il sistema immunitario anche se non lo DANNEGGIA, lo rende MENO Efficace. Ciò valgasì che il sistema immunitario comincia ad venir ad essere PIU' DEBOLE cioè reagisce PIU' LENTO ed reagisce in parte IN MANIERA COMPROMESSA. Per cui anche se non si può descrivere COME COMPROMESSO è dimostrato LEGGERO COMPROMESSO. Questo nel singolo paziente non porta ad GRAVITA' INFETTIVE IMMEDIATE, perO' compromette il sistema Immunitario della prole, cioè di ogni Genia discendente che NON si crocia con chi Immunizzato. 0.01% 1% 2% Cina Usa Israel UK Deutschland Canada Brasile mondo 01/01/2021 https://unikore.it/phocadownload/userupload/5d4907b56b/Le%20polmoniti.pdf
  33. 33. Y_strutturali_chimico possono anche venir chiamati nelle loro parti distinguendo Fab_campo, che composto nella parte di pesanti ed con il pezzo lieve, che insieme costituiscono il flessibile stereometrico accogliente l'AntiGENE, ed nella parte Fc_campo che serve all'ancoraggio membranatico se IgA, od al costituirsi del complesso molecolare Ig_ che sicompone di più Y . Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin https://en.wikipedia.org/w iki/H em atopoietic_stem _cell#/m edia/File:H em atopoiesis_sim ple.svg granulociti m onociti linfociti "T-coadiuvanti_cellulici" "T-sterminatori_cellulici" "T-Tamponatori_cellulici" "B-sercernenti_cellulici" "AntiCORPI" "AntiGENI" Microbi od elementi patogeni M-fagocitatori_spazzini Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin und Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin: Questi appunti che scrivevo come LaVOrO eseguito ad Berlin, vengono quivi tradotti ed ampliati ad favore c di Coloro cche desiderano Documentarsi di scienza esatta ed senza FANTASCIENZA perchè affetti da celiachia ed/od malattie strette correlabili. Per poter apprendere_capire esatto questo Capitolo II, bisogna aver Studiato : https://www.slideshare.net/GiovanniColombo13/ge-mein-buchcinoherzzugeniessen Cap.VII sistema Immunitario In corsa Affaticato od pigro sul bordo di una piscina davanti ad bikini Il ritOrno d'Obama ed la disfatta Anti ISIS I curdi di Ocalan con apprOccio ad recuperO difensivo Complessivo Come si sconfigge CoronaVirus Cliccarequi Completato Cap.VII sistema Immunitario In corsa Affaticato od pigro sul bordo di una piscina davanti ad bikini Il ritOrno d'Obama ed la disfatta Anti ISIS I curdi di Ocalan con apprOccio ad recuperO difensivo Complessivo Come si sconfigge CoronaVirus Ci si ritrOVA ad: Cap.VIII sistema Immunitario Uso Esatto di Mascherina, guanti, Od Taffix; Ed se migliOre con vaccino OD COSIDETTO vaccino

×