GE_: mein bericht_ueber_zaeliachie_viii

Jan. 26, 2022
GE_: mein Kapitel VII meines Buch ueber Immunsystem und Zoeliakie, beweisst dass nicht IMMER ist es besser die Filtermasken ANTI CoronaVirus anzutragen.
Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011

  1. 1. Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin und Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin: Questi appunti che scrivevo come LaVOrO eseguito ad Berlin, vengono quivi tradotti ed ampliati ad favore c di Coloro cche desiderano Documentarsi di scienza esatta ed senza FANTASCIENZA perchè affetti da celiachia ed/od malattie strette correlabili. Per poter apprendere_capire esatto questo Capitolo III, bisogna aver Studiato : https://www.slideshare.net/GiovanniColombo13/ge-mein-buchcinoherzzugeniessen Cap.VIII sistema Immunitario Uso Esatto di Mascherina, guanti, Od Taffix; Ed se migliOre con vaccino OD COSIDETTO vaccino Ocalan Libre Cliccarequi
  2. 2. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Ripetuto da Cap.V
  3. 3. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE CoronaVirus_pandemie Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico impOrtanti Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm Ripetuto da Cap.V importanti tipologici tra Virus ed dimensionali corrispondenti tipologici
  4. 4. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico impOrtanti Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie Ripetuto da Cap.V importanti tipologici tra Virus ed dimensionali corrispondenti tipologici
  5. 5. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico impOrtanti Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie Vediamo pErChE' Ripetuto da Cap.V importanti è vedere che non solo per cambio di variante perO' anche la stessa variante è distinta tra singoli virus ed muta tra singoli virus
  6. 6. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico impOrtanti Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie Ripetuto da Cap.V Vediamo pErChE' Vediamo pErChE' VACCINO OBBLIGATORIO PUO' ESERE LETALE; Vaccino suggerito può essere un valido aiuto. Adesso procedo con un ripetere parte del Cap.V perchè necessario ad dimostrare che anche GLI OBBLIGHI AD RESTRIZIONI ANTI CoronaVirus HANNO IMPLICATO i numerosi MORTI IN TERAPIA INTENSIVA ED NON. Ripetuto da Cap.VI
  7. 7. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico impOrtanti Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie Mio Ing.Timbrato brevetto puo' arrivare non ad cambiare il virus, perO' ad isolarlo ed eliminarlo con lavaggio del sangue. Il mio0 sistema si basa su un ulteriore guscio che viene aggregato al guscio del virus ed isolandolo non ne permette alcun tipo di interazione con alcun complesso cellulico del corpo umano, una volta isolati i virus questi tramite lavaggio sanguigno eseguito con macchinario autonomo dla corpo umano elimina completo il virus presente nel sangue. Ripetendo questop mezzo per piu' giorni anche i virus che residenti nelle cellule non sanguigne si trovano isolati tra cellule vicine, ed piano piano il proprio sistema immunitario essendo facilitato ad esser piu' veloce del virus che isolato in singoli piccole parti del corpo reagisce diventando preponderante. Ed l'Essere umano è così non solo salvo dalla malattia ma coin sistema immunitario pronto ad reagire anti ogni attacco virale simile. Firmato ed Timbrato : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Ripetuto da Cap.V
  8. 8. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm Analisi qualitativa del CoronaVirus. Ora abbaimo visto con il Capitolo IV che esiste solo un tipologico virale che può descrivere il CoronaVirus. Questo coincide con Picomaviridae Perchè il Coronavirus non è un qualunque Piconaviridae è dovuto che: L'Rna+ che si distingue da ogni altro tipo di Virus, ed è simile tra CoronaVirus ed CoronaVirus, anche se non UGUALE. Il Guscio anche questo si distingue da ogni ulteriore virus, come una tartaruga ha una pelle distinta da un Essere umano, pero' non per ogni CoronaVirus UGUALE, infatti tra esseri umano esiste, chi ha la pelle chiara si distingue da chi ha la scura. Ed inoltre esiste anche un ulteriore capsula, che simile al pelo dell'Essere umano, infatti ad esempio tra chi di pelle chiara esistono quelli con il pelo scuro ed quelli con pelo chiaro, biondo, rosso, castano, marron_nero. Ecco per cui qualitativo esistono solo alcuni elementi del CoronaVirus che lo fanno CoronaVirus, attenti ad non ESSERE RAZZISTI. Infatti IL GENIO DELLA FANTASCIENZA SPARERA' … BEH ANCHE GLI ESSERI UMANI HANNO TUTTI/E DUE OCCHI... da questo si dimostra CHI GENIO DELLA FANTASCIENZA da chi Scenziato di scienza esatta, infatti esistono ed è dimostrato rari casi, ed non PER QUESTO CLESSIFICABILI ne COME scimmie, anche se queste più Intelligenti che QUEI GENI, dimostrati di esseri umani con un occhio solo od con tre occhi, che gli individui più frequenti. Ecco con scienza esatta per cui non E' POSSIBILE UN MODELLO UNICO PER TUTTI/E CHE ADOLF HITLER. Da cui non esiste un solo tipo di CoronaVirus. Cio' per cui che ci interessa è che ha di frequente, calcolo semiprobabilistico, il CoronaVirus che puo' essere lesivo per quali esseri umani, ancora calcolo semiprobabilistico. Da qui nasce l'esigenza di un vaccino , che SE PRESO UNO UGUALE PER TUTTI/E DIVENTA NON in pochi casi LETALE. Ripetuto da Cap.V
  9. 9. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm Consideriamo una sola vaccinazione anti CoronaVirus: La curva viola rappresenta gli numeri dei salvati che si sono fatti vaccinare. La curva NERA rappresenta il numero di DECESSI DA VACCINAZIONE. Consideriamo dieci vaccinazioni anti Svariati CoronaVirus: La curva viola chiaro rappresenta gli numeri dei salvati che si sono fatti vaccinare. La curva ROSSA rappresenta il numero di DECESSI DA VACCINAZIONI. Da che è causdato questo descriversi con segmento curvo: A) ci esistono casi clinici di affezzioni ad patologie che s comportano indebolirsi, con possibile eccesso di sovraffaticarsi che coinvolge anche il sistema immunitario, per cui può essere suggeribile il vaccinarsi, inoltre esiste un effetto spavento ed stress che pone sotto stress anche il sistema immunitario, ovvio da non LEGGERE COME PSICO. Per cui il segmento descrive con un percento di circa 10% il successo del vaccinarsi. numeri di individui CopronaVirus numeri di individui Essere umano numeri di individui Essere umanoSalvati da vaccino in Europa numeri di individui Essere umano MORTI CAUSATI DA vaccino da vaccino in Europa Ripetuto da Cap.V
  10. 10. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm A) … … inoltre per la stragrande maggioranza un solo vaccino non implica alcun miglioare ma neanche un pericolo. Se si considera invece il segmento curvo NERA è il numero di DECESSI CAUSATI DA VACCINAZIONE, questo per il precedente 30% di vaccinati è inesistente, mentre come aumenta il numero dei vaccinati, in Europa, questo comporta un elevarsi dei rischi di DECESSO se paragonato alle condizioni di naturali esistere, per arrivare AD UN 80% dei vaccinati , CHE COMPORTANDO UNA SERIE DI STRESS PERCHE' OBBLIGHI ECONOMICI, OBBLIGHIO LAVORATIVI, OBBLIGHI AD NON potersi ricreare, COMPORTA UNA FACILITAZIONE AD DECESSI, ed per cui dimostrabile che LA CAUSAM MORTEM è anche l'ESSERSI VACCINATI. PER CUI IL PICCO DEI DECESSI DA vaccinarsi SI HA INTORNO ad raggiunto il 20% di non vaccinati. SUPERANDOLO OVVIO CHE lo stress si riduce PERCHE' le persone TENDONO AD VEDERE UN FATO NON Più toglibile, ED si riduce il loro stress, anche se CONTINUANO AD ESISTERE DECESSI. Inoltre IL NUMERO MASSIMO DEI DECESSI VI SI ARRIVA CON FORTE VIOLENZA ANTI chi non si vuole vaccinare, che diritti_doveri non VIOLABILI. Tra questi ESSENDO UNA SORTA DI PULIZIA IGIENICA il forte opporsi si trova più cospiquo INTORNO ad 20% 30% di non vaccinati, infatti, sia perchè si cominciano ad simulare vaccinazioni, Come diritti_doveri esigono, sia perchè le persone così schifate dall'Essere umano CHE SI LASCIA CONVINCERE ALL'AUTOLESIONE ALLARGATA ANCHE ANTI chi non si VUOL LEDERE, si autoisolano. Ecco che con dieci vaccini gli segmenti curvi si SCHIACCIANO AD ANTICIPARE NELLE percentuali I loro buoni risultati per arrivare ad un massimo del 1% od 2% dei salvati, ED UCCIDERE GIA CON UN PICCO MASSIMO di 60% 70% di vaccinati. numeri di individui CopronaVirus numeri di individui Essere umano numeri di individui Essere umanoSalvati da vaccino in Europa numeri di individui Essere umano MORTI CAUSATI DA vaccino da vaccino in Europa Ripetuto da Cap.VI
  11. 11. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm Per cui ci interessa andare ad vedere come bioCitochimico hanno fatto il vaccino … … Quivi di fianco spiegato maldestramente si vede: Il libretto di istruzioni == RnAm del CoronaVirus Un pezzo pèer cui dell'ìRnAm serve ad far riconoscere il CoronaVirus al sistema immunitario == Epitopo del elemento Patogeno che coronavirus. Per cui secondo questi GENI DELLA FANTASCIENZA , LORO STESSI ISOLANO non solo ogni tipo di CoronaVirus, pero' tra questi molteplici tipi di CoronaVirus isolano solo quelli con questo Epitopo patogeno. Di fatto può sembrare intelligente perchè loro dicono essendo solo questo Epitopo ad essere patogeno, in verità è l'intero CoronaVirus ad essere patogeno, se lo può essere, noi conoscendo l'Epitopo, di alcuni CoronaVirus, nel migliore dei casi di quelle tipologie più frequenti, lo riproduciamo biochimico, ed lo forniamo come vaccino, poiché se iniettato questo scatena il sistema immunitario ad difendersi senza l'esistenza del CoronaVirus nel corpo. Perchè NON funziona: A) non ogni tipo di CoronaVirus contiene questo Epitopo ed per cui non avremo un sistema immunitario che ci difende da ogni CoronaVirus, non solo per evidenti varianti che richiedono evidenti nuove vaccinazioni, ma anche perchè ogni CoronaVirus anche di stessa variante non ha SEMPRE questo epitopo. Infatti ogni singolo CoronaVirus anche di stesso tipologico puo' avere più Epitopi, anche se non SEMPRE quell'Epitopo. Valgasi per avere un numero di vaccini che copre per il 90% dei CoronaVirus non bastano 900 vaccini. CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Ripetuto da Cap.V
  12. 12. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm B) Esiste un distinguo evidente tra BioChimica, che quella usata da FABBRICANTI ED INVENTORI DI QUESTO vaccino, ed BioCitoChimica che quella dei vaccini tradizionali. Infatti il vaccino tradizionali non è una molecola complessa composta in laboratorio, ma è invece inoculare il virus, in questo caso il CoronaVirus con ogni suo tipologico variante, cioe' con quel Epitopo ed con altri Epitopi, ed una volta inoculato in un animale, ad esempio spesso le mucche ed i buoi, si vede quali animali vanno ad decesso, ed quali superano la potologia e tornano ad esistere normali. Tra questi ultimi si selezionano quelli senza ALTRE MALATTIE SANGUIGNE, ed ve se estrae il siero dal sangue, questo serio contiene non solo un antigene ma ad secondo del Coronavirus ed del sistema immunitario un insieme di Immunoglobuline che saranno usate come vaccino iniettandole nel sangue di esseri umano. Questa curva famosa detta di Gauss ci fa vedere che il vaccino tradizionale ci copre per 60% ad 70% dei possibili esistenti CoronaVirus, mentre IL VACCINO ATTUALE USATO arriva ad stento ad un 30%. Cio implica si un beneficio, perchè il nostro sistema immunitario si trova esonerato da combattere un 30% od un 70% del CoronaVirus che aggredisce, pero' ad discapito di un suo stesso essere allenato naturali dal reagire completo. Il che implica che per pazienti con debolezza fisica forte, cioè affetti da patologie gravi, ed per anziani che non desiderano stress, il vaccino riducendo lo sforzo richiesto al sistema immunitario puo' portare giovare. Mentre per coloro che normali il vaccino IMPLICA COMUNQUE UN RENDERE il proprio sistema immunitario piu' debole ed meno reattivo. Gli ulteriori argomenti di scienza esatta che apportabili anti VACCINAZIONE AD ogni, li esporrO' in ulteriori lezioni, perchè richiedono ancora maggiori approfondire che devo chiarire con le prossime lezioni. % CopronaVirus che disinnescati ad essere patologia Numeri di tipologici di stessa variante CoronaVirus numeri di CoronaVirus aventi stesso Epitopo Punto del VACCINO DEI GENIALI FANTASCIENTIFICI circa copertura ad 30% Linea di vaccini tradizioonali Copertura circa 60% 70% Ripetuto da Cap.V
  13. 13. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm 0 0.01% 1% 2% Cina Usa Israel UK Deutschland Canada Brasile mondo Mondo 40% 01/01/2022 01/01/2021 Bisogna considerare che NEL 2021 Israel era SOTTO ATTACCO DI MISSILI DI HABAS HAMMAS; CHE UK AVEVA COMINCIATO BREXIT; CHE IN Usa GOVERNAVANO I REPUBBLICANI; In Germania vi era CDU, CHE PASSANDO AD AMPEL CON FDP PROVOCAVA IL TASSO DI VACCINATI PARECCHIO ALTO. Ripetuto da Cap.VI
  14. 14. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm 0 0.01% 1% 2% Cina Usa Israel UK Deutschland Canada Brasile mondo 01/01/2021 Flora Batterica Oltre un milione di batteri che cambiano tipo; arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Oltre un milione di virus di distinto tipo arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Tipologici di mascherine; uso consentito di Leggi, ed riscopntro pratico per come migliori ad quale uso. 100% limite teorico 50% 0% Limite reale ZonaFFP Zona EquoPollente il COSIDETTO vaccino anzi un po' migliori 40% 60% 90% ImpOrtanti che normatizzate ad marcio CE FPP perchè necessarie per medici_chirurghi ed loro assistenti in camera operatoria Ripetuto da Cap.VII
  15. 15. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm 0 0.01% 1% 2% Cina Usa Israel UK Deutschland Canada Brasile mondo 01/01/2021 Flora Batterica Oltre un milione di batteri che cambiano tipo; arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Oltre un milione di virus di distinto tipo arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Tipologici di mascherine; uso consentito di Leggi, ed riscopntro pratico per come migliori ad quale uso. 100% limite teorico 50% 0% Limite reale ZonaFFP Zona ad bassa riduzione di rischio 40% Zona EquoPollente il COSIDETTO vaccino anzi un po' migliori 60% 90% Tipologici di mascherine secondo % di filtrato: Le particelle vanno da ogni sorta di pulviscono: residuo carbone, metalli, plastiche, cartacei, ecc... ed microbi; da piu' grandi ad piu' piccoli: paramiceti, miceti, batteri, virus Mascherine che filtrano particellare con un effetto di limitare il da 0% ad 40% l'ingresso, ed anche uscita il passare di particelle, per cui passano sia le particelle piu' grandi di pulviscono che quasi ogni microbo, tranne che paramice ed miceti piu' grandi. In pratica tranne per malattie polmonari da pulviscolo od per malattie dovute ad paramiceti, come alcune amebe, od da alcuni miceti, è come respirare senza. Mascherine con filtro particellare da 40% ad 60% zona ad togliere il rischio di pulviscoli medi ed grandi granulometrici, ed ad togliere il pericolo di qualsiasi paramicete ed micete Mascherine con filtro particellare da 60% ad 80% zona ad togliere il pulviscolo anche piccolo anche se non completo togliere ed che tolgono sia paramiceti che miceti che batteri, se proprio si desidera usare od COSIDETTO vaccino ED/OD la mscherina il miglior influire ce lo ha la mascherina. Oltre 90% mascherine professionali per chirurghi, PERICOLOSE, se non si è medici_chirurghi ed assistenti in sala operatoria. 80% Ripetuto da Cap.VII : ove chiarito inerente ad FPP migliOri
  16. 16. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm 0 0.01% 1% 2% Cina Usa Israel UK Deutschland Canada Brasile mondo 01/01/2021 Flora Batterica Oltre un milione di batteri che cambiano tipo; arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Oltre un milione di virus di distinto tipo arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Tipologici di mascherine; uso consentito di Leggi, ed riscopntro pratico per come migliori ad quale uso. 100% limite teorico 50% 0% Limite reale ZonaFFP Zona ad bassa riduzione di rischio 40% Zona EquoPollente il COSIDETTO vaccino anzi un po' migliori 60% 90% Tipologici di mascherine secondo % di filtrato: Le particelle vanno da ogni sorta di pulviscono: residuo carbone, metalli, plastiche, cartacei, ecc... ed microbi; da piu' grandi ad piu' piccoli: paramiceti, miceti, batteri, virus Mascherine che filtrano particellare con un effetto di limitare il da 0% ad 40% l'ingresso, ed anche uscita il passare di particelle, per cui passano sia le particelle piu' grandi di pulviscono che quasi ogni microbo, tranne che paramice ed miceti piu' grandi. In pratica tranne per malattie polmonari da pulviscolo od per malattie dovute ad paramiceti, come alcune amebe, od da alcuni miceti, è come respirare senza. Mascherine con filtro particellare da 40% ad 60% zona ad togliere il rischio di pulviscoli medi ed grandi granulometrici, ed ad togliere il pericolo di qualsiasi paramicete ed micete Mascherine con filtro particellare da 60% ad 80% zona ad togliere il pulviscolo anche piccolo anche se non completo togliere ed che tolgono sia paramiceti che miceti che batteri, se proprio si desidera usare od COSIDETTO vaccino ED/OD la mscherina il miglior influire ce lo ha la mascherina. Oltre 90% mascherine propfessionali per chirurghi, PERICOLOSE, se non si è medici_chirurghi ed assistenti in sala operatoria. 80% Dimostrazione: Filtro particellare da 60% ad 80% : Il filtro con questa esattezza impedisce non miceti ed paramiceti perO' batteri ed virus. È simile al COSIDETTO vaccino, anche se piu' certo nel non far arrivare infezioni ne batteriche ne virali, se si tiene la mascherina costante ed la si cambia solo in spazi completio sterili. In queste condizioni non esistendo ne battere ne virus che entra nel sistema respiratorio funziona migliore che il COSIDETTO vaccino, in pratica è come se ci si vaccina da ogni battere ed da ogni virus. Di fatto perO' ci si cambia la mascherina in spazio non sterile od per un momento, mentre si beve il caffè la si abbassa, ed comincia l'EFFETTO ALL'INCONTRARIO, infatti quei pochi batteri ed/od virus che entreranno nel sistema respiratorio in quel momento, troveranno un sistema Immunitario IMPIGRITO, dall'assenza di batteri ed virus pressocchè costante, ed pèer cui piu' lento reattivo, CONSEGUENDONE minimo per gli precedenti momenti dall'avvenuta contaminazione un più veloce replicarsi virale batterico che degli AntiCorpi del sistema Immunitario, da cui assommandosi che tenendo la mascherina questi non potranno essere espulsi da sistema respiratorio con espettorare, è evidente che si accumuleranno ed replicheranno ancora piu' veloci nel sistema respiratorio, portando più apida malattia che anche piu' grave.
  17. 17. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm 0 0.01% 1% 2% Cina Usa Israel UK Deutschland Canada Brasile mondo 01/01/2021 Flora Batterica Oltre un milione di batteri che cambiano tipo; arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Oltre un milione di virus di distinto tipo arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Tipologici di mascherine; uso consentito di Leggi, ed riscopntro pratico per come migliori ad quale uso. 100% limite teorico 50% 0% Limite reale ZonaFFP Zona ad bassa riduzione di rischio 40% Zona EquoPollente il COSIDETTO vaccino anzi un po' migliori 60% 90% Tipologici di mascherine secondo % di filtrato: Le particelle vanno da ogni sorta di pulviscono: residuo carbone, metalli, plastiche, cartacei, ecc... ed microbi; da piu' grandi ad piu' piccoli: paramiceti, miceti, batteri, virus Mascherine che filtrano particellare con un effetto di limitare il da 0% ad 40% l'ingresso, ed anche uscita il passare di particelle, per cui passano sia le particelle piu' grandi di pulviscono che quasi ogni microbo, tranne che paramice ed miceti piu' grandi. In pratica tranne per malattie polmonari da pulviscolo od per malattie dovute ad paramiceti, come alcune amebe, od da alcuni miceti, è come respirare senza. Mascherine con filtro particellare da 40% ad 60% zona ad togliere il rischio di pulviscoli medi ed grandi granulometrici, ed ad togliere il pericolo di qualsiasi paramicete ed micete Mascherine con filtro particellare da 60% ad 80% zona ad togliere il pulviscolo anche piccolo anche se non completo togliere ed che tolgono sia paramiceti che miceti che batteri, se proprio si desidera usare od COSIDETTO vaccino ED/OD la mscherina il miglior influire ce lo ha la mascherina. Oltre 90% mascherine propfessionali per chirurghi, PERICOLOSE, se non si è medici_chirurghi ed assistenti in sala operatoria. 80% Dimostrazione: Filtro particellare da 40% ad 60% : Il filtro con questa esattezza impedisce non miceti, paramiceti ed batteri perO' virus. Il che implica che solo virus rimangono non infiltrati cioe' se si tiene ogni momento la mascherina tranne quando si è in spazio completo sterile, il che è quasi non posibile, si potranno contrarre infezioni da miceti, paramiceti ed batteri, perO' non virali. Solo che se sitoglie anche solo una volta la mascherina in uno spazio non sterile, implica che l'infezione virale puo' avvenire, ed se viene poi contenuta dalla mascherina senza poter espettorare verrà ad ampliare una malattia virale. Questa al contrario di quella batterica è difficile che diventi GRAVE. Le infezioni virali nel sistema respiratorio diventano GRAVI PER AGGIUNGERSI DELL'infezione batterica. Che accade allora. Se da una parte i batteri possono entrare ed sucire dal sistema respiratorio, implica che il nostro sietma Immunitario non si impigrisce ed li aggredisce da subito con una reazione Immunitaria normali, il che implica una facile sconfitta anti batterica, che coadiuvata dal poterli anche espettorare implica un ulteriore aiuto ad togliere l'infezione batterica. IL PROBLEMA GIUNGE COME avvenuta l'infeziuone virale, che non espetorabile ed con un sistema immunitario impigrito, questa mette gli tessuti del sistema respiratorio più debooli ed facil aggredibili anche da batteri, che perO' ad loro volta possono venir espettorati ed trovano un sistema Immunitario non impigrito ed per cui reattivo normali, riducendo il possibile arrivo da malattie virali ad GRAVI MALATTIE. MigliOri tra le mascherine in CoronaVirus pandemie
  18. 18. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm 0 0.01% 1% 2% Cina Usa Israel UK Deutschland Canada Brasile mondo 01/01/2021 Flora Batterica Oltre un milione di batteri che cambiano tipo; arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Oltre un milione di virus di distinto tipo arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Tipologici di mascherine; uso consentito di Leggi, ed riscopntro pratico per come migliori ad quale uso. 100% limite teorico 50% 0% Limite reale ZonaFFP Zona ad bassa riduzione di rischio 40% Zona EquoPollente il COSIDETTO vaccino anzi un po' migliori 60% 90% Tipologici di mascherine secondo % di filtrato: Le particelle vanno da ogni sorta di pulviscono: residuo carbone, metalli, plastiche, cartacei, ecc... ed microbi; da piu' grandi ad piu' piccoli: paramiceti, miceti, batteri, virus Mascherine che filtrano particellare con un effetto di limitare il da 0% ad 40% l'ingresso, ed anche uscita il passare di particelle, per cui passano sia le particelle piu' grandi di pulviscono che quasi ogni microbo, tranne che paramice ed miceti piu' grandi. In pratica tranne per malattie polmonari da pulviscolo od per malattie dovute ad paramiceti, come alcune amebe, od da alcuni miceti, è come respirare senza. Mascherine con filtro particellare da 40% ad 60% zona ad togliere il rischio di pulviscoli medi ed grandi granulometrici, ed ad togliere il pericolo di qualsiasi paramicete ed micete Mascherine con filtro particellare da 60% ad 80% zona ad togliere il pulviscolo anche piccolo anche se non completo togliere ed che tolgono sia paramiceti che miceti che batteri, se proprio si desidera usare od COSIDETTO vaccino ED/OD la mscherina il miglior influire ce lo ha la mascherina. Oltre 90% mascherine propfessionali per chirurghi, PERICOLOSE, se non si è medici_chirurghi ed assistenti in sala operatoria. 80% Dimostrazione: L am ascherina Lam ascherina In questa tabella granulometrica ho messo evidenti Le dimensioni Granulometriche, valgasì diometro con cui si passa attraverso un Flitro di batteri Ed virus. Ciò che certo è che se non passano virus Non passano Neanche i batteri PerO' se passano I virus, non Implica che Passano i batteri. Ripetuto da Cap.VII : Ove chiarito perch+ funzionano le mascherine
  19. 19. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm 0 0.01% 1% 2% Cina Usa Israel UK Deutschland Canada Brasile mondo 01/01/2021 Flora Batterica Oltre un milione di batteri che cambiano tipo; arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Oltre un milione di virus di distinto tipo arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Tipologici di mascherine; uso consentito di Leggi, ed riscopntro pratico per come migliori ad quale uso. 100% limite teorico 50% 0% Limite reale ZonaFFP Zona ad bassa riduzione di rischio 40% Zona EquoPollente il COSIDETTO vaccino anzi un po' migliori 60% 90% Tipologici di mascherine secondo % di filtrato: Le particelle vanno da ogni sorta di pulviscono: residuo carbone, metalli, plastiche, cartacei, ecc... ed microbi; da piu' grandi ad piu' piccoli: paramiceti, miceti, batteri, virus Mascherine che filtrano particellare con un effetto di limitare il da 0% ad 40% l'ingresso, ed anche uscita il passare di particelle, per cui passano sia le particelle piu' grandi di pulviscono che quasi ogni microbo, tranne che paramice ed miceti piu' grandi. In pratica tranne per malattie polmonari da pulviscolo od per malattie dovute ad paramiceti, come alcune amebe, od da alcuni miceti, è come respirare senza. Mascherine con filtro particellare da 40% ad 60% zona ad togliere il rischio di pulviscoli medi ed grandi granulometrici, ed ad togliere il pericolo di qualsiasi paramicete ed micete Mascherine con filtro particellare da 60% ad 80% zona ad togliere il pulviscolo anche piccolo anche se non completo togliere ed che tolgono sia paramiceti che miceti che batteri, se proprio si desidera usare od COSIDETTO vaccino ED/OD la mscherina il miglior influire ce lo ha la mascherina. Oltre 90% mascherine propfessionali per chirurghi, PERICOLOSE, se non si è medici_chirurghi ed assistenti in sala operatoria. 80% Dimostrazione: L am ascherina Lam ascherina In questa tabella granulometrica ho messo evidenti Le dimensioni Granulometriche, valgasì diometro con cui si passa attraverso un Flitro di batteri Ed virus. Ciò che certo è che se non passano virus Non passano Neanche i batteri PerO' se passano I virus, non Implica che Passano i batteri. M ascherinaFFP M ascherina quasicom e vaccino,pero' antiB atteriPIU ' G R A VOSA ,anti virusm igliOre M ascherina m igliOre
  20. 20. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm 0 0.01% 1% 2% Cina Usa Israel UK Deutschland Canada Brasile mondo 01/01/2021 Flora Batterica Oltre un milione di batteri che cambiano tipo; arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Oltre un milione di virus di distinto tipo arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Tipologici di mascherine; uso consentito di Leggi, ed riscopntro pratico per come migliori ad quale uso. 100% limite teorico 50% 0% Limite reale ZonaFFP Zona ad bassa riduzione di rischio 40% Zona EquoPollente il COSIDETTO vaccino anzi un po' migliori 60% 90% Tipologici di mascherine secondo % di filtrato: Le particelle vanno da ogni sorta di pulviscono: residuo carbone, metalli, plastiche, cartacei, ecc... ed microbi; da piu' grandi ad piu' piccoli: paramiceti, miceti, batteri, virus Mascherine che filtrano particellare con un effetto di limitare il da 0% ad 40% l'ingresso, ed anche uscita il passare di particelle, per cui passano sia le particelle piu' grandi di pulviscono che quasi ogni microbo, tranne che paramice ed miceti piu' grandi. In pratica tranne per malattie polmonari da pulviscolo od per malattie dovute ad paramiceti, come alcune amebe, od da alcuni miceti, è come respirare senza. Mascherine con filtro particellare da 40% ad 60% zona ad togliere il rischio di pulviscoli medi ed grandi granulometrici, ed ad togliere il pericolo di qualsiasi paramicete ed micete Mascherine con filtro particellare da 60% ad 80% zona ad togliere il pulviscolo anche piccolo anche se non completo togliere ed che tolgono sia paramiceti che miceti che batteri, se proprio si desidera usare od COSIDETTO vaccino ED/OD la mscherina il miglior influire ce lo ha la mascherina. Oltre 90% mascherine propfessionali per chirurghi, PERICOLOSE, se non si è medici_chirurghi ed assistenti in sala operatoria. 80% Dimostrazione: L am ascherina Lam ascherina Poiché il sistema normativo, ComE Giusto, Non riportano valori limite QUANTITATIVI Per la qualità Dell'aria, riporto quivi Suggeriti valori Che non IMPLICANO PER FORZA UN AMBIENTE NON Salubre. Non solo suggerisco Di studiare Il da me proposto Codice Unico: ParegGio Al LaVOrO. Per batteri : U nitàForm antiColonie U FC/m 3==caricabatterica Ripetuto da Cap.VII : Da un direzionali non normatizzabile di come valutare l'infettabilità di uno spazio, eccezione camere operatorie medico_chirurgiche
  21. 21. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm 0 0.01% 1% 2% Cina Usa Israel UK Deutschland Canada Brasile mondo 01/01/2021 Flora Batterica Oltre un milione di batteri che cambiano tipo; arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Oltre un milione di virus di distinto tipo arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Tipologici di mascherine; uso consentito di Leggi, ed riscopntro pratico per come migliori ad quale uso. 100% limite teorico 50% 0% Limite reale ZonaFFP Zona ad bassa riduzione di rischio 40% Zona EquoPollente il COSIDETTO vaccino anzi un po' migliori 60% 90% Tipologici di mascherine secondo % di filtrato: Le particelle vanno da ogni sorta di pulviscono: residuo carbone, metalli, plastiche, cartacei, ecc... ed microbi; da piu' grandi ad piu' piccoli: paramiceti, miceti, batteri, virus Mascherine che filtrano particellare con un effetto di limitare il da 0% ad 40% l'ingresso, ed anche uscita il passare di particelle, per cui passano sia le particelle piu' grandi di pulviscono che quasi ogni microbo, tranne che paramice ed miceti piu' grandi. In pratica tranne per malattie polmonari da pulviscolo od per malattie dovute ad paramiceti, come alcune amebe, od da alcuni miceti, è come respirare senza. Mascherine con filtro particellare da 40% ad 60% zona ad togliere il rischio di pulviscoli medi ed grandi granulometrici, ed ad togliere il pericolo di qualsiasi paramicete ed micete Mascherine con filtro particellare da 60% ad 80% zona ad togliere il pulviscolo anche piccolo anche se non completo togliere ed che tolgono sia paramiceti che miceti che batteri, se proprio si desidera usare od COSIDETTO vaccino ED/OD la mscherina il miglior influire ce lo ha la mascherina. Oltre 90% mascherine propfessionali per chirurghi, PERICOLOSE, se non si è medici_chirurghi ed assistenti in sala operatoria. 80% Dimostrazione: L am ascherina Lam ascherina Prendiamo L'inquinare Microbiologico Piu' basso, Cioe' 100 UFC/m3 In appartamento ed 50 UFC/m3 In spazi comuni non industriali. Intanto è ovvio che non esisteranno Normative In proposito Poiché non si possono ISOLARE ERMETICI GLI SPAZI, Per cui ad ogni Istante anche Conservando il Valore di carica Batterica Cambiareanno i tipi Di batteri della carica. Per batteri : U nitàForm antiColonie U FC/m 3==caricabatterica Ripetuto da Cap.VII : Da un direzionali non normatizzabile di come valutare l'infettabilità di uno spazio, eccezione camere operatorie medico_chirurgiche
  22. 22. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm 0 0.01% 1% 2% Cina Usa Israel UK Deutschland Canada Brasile mondo 01/01/2021 Flora Batterica Oltre un milione di batteri che cambiano tipo; arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Oltre un milione di virus di distinto tipo arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Tipologici di mascherine; uso consentito di Leggi, ed riscopntro pratico per come migliori ad quale uso. 100% limite teorico 50% 0% Limite reale ZonaFFP Zona ad bassa riduzione di rischio 40% Zona EquoPollente il COSIDETTO vaccino anzi un po' migliori 60% 90% Tipologici di mascherine secondo % di filtrato: Le particelle vanno da ogni sorta di pulviscono: residuo carbone, metalli, plastiche, cartacei, ecc... ed microbi; da piu' grandi ad piu' piccoli: paramiceti, miceti, batteri, virus Mascherine che filtrano particellare con un effetto di limitare il da 0% ad 40% l'ingresso, ed anche uscita il passare di particelle, per cui passano sia le particelle piu' grandi di pulviscono che quasi ogni microbo, tranne che paramice ed miceti piu' grandi. In pratica tranne per malattie polmonari da pulviscolo od per malattie dovute ad paramiceti, come alcune amebe, od da alcuni miceti, è come respirare senza. Mascherine con filtro particellare da 40% ad 60% zona ad togliere il rischio di pulviscoli medi ed grandi granulometrici, ed ad togliere il pericolo di qualsiasi paramicete ed micete Mascherine con filtro particellare da 60% ad 80% zona ad togliere il pulviscolo anche piccolo anche se non completo togliere ed che tolgono sia paramiceti che miceti che batteri, se proprio si desidera usare od COSIDETTO vaccino ED/OD la mscherina il miglior influire ce lo ha la mascherina. Oltre 90% mascherine propfessionali per chirurghi, PERICOLOSE, se non si è medici_chirurghi ed assistenti in sala operatoria. 80% Dimostrazione: L am ascherina Lam ascherina Per batteri : U nitàForm antiColonie U FC/m 3==caricabatterica Ammettiamo per cui , anche se parecchio più frequente, vi sia un ricambio di 1UFC di un tipo Batterico che sostituisce 1UFC di un altro tipo batterico ogni ora: In un giorno 123 UFC/m3 Adesso consideriamo che cambiano tipo anche da m3 ad m3 , e scriviamo, parecchio Sottodimensionato 1UFC cambia tipo ogni m3 di stesso spazio, da cui uno spazio 10m x 10m x 3m_alto In un Giorno in 300m3 spazio 1090 UFC/Giorno_300m3 Di questi 1090 UFC se presa l'aria naturali, l'incidenza di quelli apportanti affezioni patologiche è circa 1/100 per cui Per pericolo inquinamento patologico diventa In un Giorno in 300m3 spazio carattere Patologico 109 UFC/Giorno_300m3 Ripetuto da Cap.VII : Calcolo estimativo approssimato ad grandi numeri di come l'aria che respiriamo puo' esere infettata
  23. 23. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm 0 0.01% 1% 2% Cina Usa Israel UK Deutschland Canada Brasile mondo 01/01/2021 Flora Batterica Oltre un milione di batteri che cambiano tipo; arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Oltre un milione di virus di distinto tipo arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Tipologici di mascherine; uso consentito di Leggi, ed riscopntro pratico per come migliori ad quale uso. 100% limite teorico 50% 0% Limite reale ZonaFFP Zona ad bassa riduzione di rischio 40% Zona EquoPollente il COSIDETTO vaccino anzi un po' migliori 60% 90% Tipologici di mascherine secondo % di filtrato: Le particelle vanno da ogni sorta di pulviscono: residuo carbone, metalli, plastiche, cartacei, ecc... ed microbi; da piu' grandi ad piu' piccoli: paramiceti, miceti, batteri, virus Mascherine che filtrano particellare con un effetto di limitare il da 0% ad 40% l'ingresso, ed anche uscita il passare di particelle, per cui passano sia le particelle piu' grandi di pulviscono che quasi ogni microbo, tranne che paramice ed miceti piu' grandi. In pratica tranne per malattie polmonari da pulviscolo od per malattie dovute ad paramiceti, come alcune amebe, od da alcuni miceti, è come respirare senza. Mascherine con filtro particellare da 40% ad 60% zona ad togliere il rischio di pulviscoli medi ed grandi granulometrici, ed ad togliere il pericolo di qualsiasi paramicete ed micete Mascherine con filtro particellare da 60% ad 80% zona ad togliere il pulviscolo anche piccolo anche se non completo togliere ed che tolgono sia paramiceti che miceti che batteri, se proprio si desidera usare od COSIDETTO vaccino ED/OD la mscherina il miglior influire ce lo ha la mascherina. Oltre 90% mascherine propfessionali per chirurghi, PERICOLOSE, se non si è medici_chirurghi ed assistenti in sala operatoria. 80% Dimostrazione: L am ascherina 110U FC_batterica_Patologicadidistintotipo In questo m om ento in cui si indossa la m ascherina, neancheunsolotipopatologicodi battere puo' entrare nel nostro sistem a respiratorio perchè abbiam o una m ascherina FPP Ripetuto da Cap.VII : Ove chiarito perchè funzionano le mascherine
  24. 24. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm 0 0.01% 1% 2% Cina Usa Israel UK Deutschland Canada Brasile mondo 01/01/2021 Flora Batterica Oltre un milione di batteri che cambiano tipo; arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Oltre un milione di virus di distinto tipo arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Tipologici di mascherine; uso consentito di Leggi, ed riscopntro pratico per come migliori ad quale uso. 100% limite teorico 50% 0% Limite reale ZonaFFP Zona ad bassa riduzione di rischio 40% Zona EquoPollente il COSIDETTO vaccino anzi un po' migliori 60% 90% Tipologici di mascherine secondo % di filtrato: Le particelle vanno da ogni sorta di pulviscono: residuo carbone, metalli, plastiche, cartacei, ecc... ed microbi; da piu' grandi ad piu' piccoli: paramiceti, miceti, batteri, virus Mascherine che filtrano particellare con un effetto di limitare il da 0% ad 40% l'ingresso, ed anche uscita il passare di particelle, per cui passano sia le particelle piu' grandi di pulviscono che quasi ogni microbo, tranne che paramice ed miceti piu' grandi. In pratica tranne per malattie polmonari da pulviscolo od per malattie dovute ad paramiceti, come alcune amebe, od da alcuni miceti, è come respirare senza. Mascherine con filtro particellare da 40% ad 60% zona ad togliere il rischio di pulviscoli medi ed grandi granulometrici, ed ad togliere il pericolo di qualsiasi paramicete ed micete Mascherine con filtro particellare da 60% ad 80% zona ad togliere il pulviscolo anche piccolo anche se non completo togliere ed che tolgono sia paramiceti che miceti che batteri, se proprio si desidera usare od COSIDETTO vaccino ED/OD la mscherina il miglior influire ce lo ha la mascherina. Oltre 90% mascherine propfessionali per chirurghi, PERICOLOSE, se non si è medici_chirurghi ed assistenti in sala operatoria. 80% Dimostrazione: L am ascherina 110U FC_batterica_Patologicadidistintotipo In questo m om ento in cui si indossa la m ascherina, neancheunsolotipopatologicodi battere puo' entrare nel nostro sistem a respiratorio perchè abbiam o una m ascherina FPP Non essendo io un medico-chirurgo, posso solo valutare le conseguenze che come Ing. posso stabilire certe, tramite Lezioni di medici_chirurghi che vi ripOrto quivi, senza assumermene le responsabilità ne civili ne penali: Tipi di Polmonite; broncopolmonite; ed broncopolmonite fulminante: Polmoniti generico descritto possono essere provocate sia da virus che da batteri. https://unikore.it/phocadownload/userupload/5d4907b56b/Le%20polmoniti.pdf https://www.treccani.it/enciclopedia/polmone/
  25. 25. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm 0 0.01% 1% 2% Cina Usa Israel UK Deutschland Canada Brasile mondo 01/01/2021 Flora Batterica Oltre un milione di batteri che cambiano tipo; arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Oltre un milione di virus di distinto tipo arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Tipologici di mascherine; uso consentito di Leggi, ed riscopntro pratico per come migliori ad quale uso. 100% limite teorico 50% 0% Limite reale ZonaFFP Zona ad bassa riduzione di rischio 40% Zona EquoPollente il COSIDETTO vaccino anzi un po' migliori 60% 90% Tipologici di mascherine secondo % di filtrato: Le particelle vanno da ogni sorta di pulviscono: residuo carbone, metalli, plastiche, cartacei, ecc... ed microbi; da piu' grandi ad piu' piccoli: paramiceti, miceti, batteri, virus Mascherine che filtrano particellare con un effetto di limitare il da 0% ad 40% l'ingresso, ed anche uscita il passare di particelle, per cui passano sia le particelle piu' grandi di pulviscono che quasi ogni microbo, tranne che paramice ed miceti piu' grandi. In pratica tranne per malattie polmonari da pulviscolo od per malattie dovute ad paramiceti, come alcune amebe, od da alcuni miceti, è come respirare senza. Mascherine con filtro particellare da 40% ad 60% zona ad togliere il rischio di pulviscoli medi ed grandi granulometrici, ed ad togliere il pericolo di qualsiasi paramicete ed micete Mascherine con filtro particellare da 60% ad 80% zona ad togliere il pulviscolo anche piccolo anche se non completo togliere ed che tolgono sia paramiceti che miceti che batteri, se proprio si desidera usare od COSIDETTO vaccino ED/OD la mscherina il miglior influire ce lo ha la mascherina. Oltre 90% mascherine propfessionali per chirurghi, PERICOLOSE, se non si è medici_chirurghi ed assistenti in sala operatoria. 80% Dimostrazione: L am ascherina 110U FC_batterica_Patologicadidistintotipo In questo m om ento in cui si indossa la m ascherina, neancheunsolotipopatologicodi battere puo' entrare nel nostro sistem a respiratorio perchè abbiam o una m ascherina FPP Non essendo io un medico-chirurgo, posso solo valutare le conseguenze che come Ing. posso stabilire certe, tramite Lezioni di medici_chirurghi che vi ripOrto quivi, senza assumermene le responsabilità ne civili ne penali: Tipi di Polmonite; broncopolmonite; ed broncopolmonite fulminante: BroncoPolmoniti generico descritto possono essere provocate solo da batteri. La broncopolmonite (polmonite lobulare), è uno dei due tipi di polmonite batterica classificati per la presenza di masse solide. Nella polmonite batterica, l'invasione del batterio nel parenchima polmonare produce una risposta infiammatoria. Questa risposta porta quindi al riempimento delle cavità alveolari di essudato. La perdita di sacche aerifere e il loro riempimento da parte dell'essudato è chiamato consolidamento. Nella broncopolmonite, o polmonite lobulare, ci sono focolai di infezione multipli o isolati e consolidamenti acuti che affliggono uno o più lobi polmonari.
  26. 26. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm 0 0.01% 1% 2% Cina Usa Israel UK Deutschland Canada Brasile mondo 01/01/2021 Flora Batterica Oltre un milione di batteri che cambiano tipo; arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Oltre un milione di virus di distinto tipo arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Tipologici di mascherine; uso consentito di Leggi, ed riscopntro pratico per come migliori ad quale uso. 100% limite teorico 50% 0% Limite reale ZonaFFP Zona ad bassa riduzione di rischio 40% Zona EquoPollente il COSIDETTO vaccino anzi un po' migliori 60% 90% Tipologici di mascherine secondo % di filtrato: Le particelle vanno da ogni sorta di pulviscono: residuo carbone, metalli, plastiche, cartacei, ecc... ed microbi; da piu' grandi ad piu' piccoli: paramiceti, miceti, batteri, virus Mascherine che filtrano particellare con un effetto di limitare il da 0% ad 40% l'ingresso, ed anche uscita il passare di particelle, per cui passano sia le particelle piu' grandi di pulviscono che quasi ogni microbo, tranne che paramice ed miceti piu' grandi. In pratica tranne per malattie polmonari da pulviscolo od per malattie dovute ad paramiceti, come alcune amebe, od da alcuni miceti, è come respirare senza. Mascherine con filtro particellare da 40% ad 60% zona ad togliere il rischio di pulviscoli medi ed grandi granulometrici, ed ad togliere il pericolo di qualsiasi paramicete ed micete Mascherine con filtro particellare da 60% ad 80% zona ad togliere il pulviscolo anche piccolo anche se non completo togliere ed che tolgono sia paramiceti che miceti che batteri, se proprio si desidera usare od COSIDETTO vaccino ED/OD la mscherina il miglior influire ce lo ha la mascherina. Oltre 90% mascherine propfessionali per chirurghi, PERICOLOSE, se non si è medici_chirurghi ed assistenti in sala operatoria. 80% Dimostrazione: L am ascherina 110U FC_batterica_Patologicadidistintotipo In questo m om ento in cui si indossa la m ascherina, neancheunsolotipopatologicodi battere puo' entrare nel nostro sistem a respiratorio perchè abbiam o una m ascherina FPP Non essendo io un medico-chirurgo, posso solo valutare le conseguenze che come Ing. posso stabilire certe, tramite Lezioni di medici_chirurghi che vi ripOrto quivi, senza assumermene le responsabilità ne civili ne penali: Tipi di Polmonite; broncopolmonite; ed broncopolmonite fulminante: BroncoPolmoniti generico descritto possono essere provocate solo da batteri.
  27. 27. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm 0 0.01% 1% 2% Cina Usa Israel UK Deutschland Canada Brasile mondo 01/01/2021 Flora Batterica Oltre un milione di batteri che cambiano tipo; arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Oltre un milione di virus di distinto tipo arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Tipologici di mascherine; uso consentito di Leggi, ed riscopntro pratico per come migliori ad quale uso. 100% limite teorico 50% 0% Limite reale ZonaFFP Zona ad bassa riduzione di rischio 40% Zona EquoPollente il COSIDETTO vaccino anzi un po' migliori 60% 90% Tipologici di mascherine secondo % di filtrato: Le particelle vanno da ogni sorta di pulviscono: residuo carbone, metalli, plastiche, cartacei, ecc... ed microbi; da piu' grandi ad piu' piccoli: paramiceti, miceti, batteri, virus Mascherine che filtrano particellare con un effetto di limitare il da 0% ad 40% l'ingresso, ed anche uscita il passare di particelle, per cui passano sia le particelle piu' grandi di pulviscono che quasi ogni microbo, tranne che paramice ed miceti piu' grandi. In pratica tranne per malattie polmonari da pulviscolo od per malattie dovute ad paramiceti, come alcune amebe, od da alcuni miceti, è come respirare senza. Mascherine con filtro particellare da 40% ad 60% zona ad togliere il rischio di pulviscoli medi ed grandi granulometrici, ed ad togliere il pericolo di qualsiasi paramicete ed micete Mascherine con filtro particellare da 60% ad 80% zona ad togliere il pulviscolo anche piccolo anche se non completo togliere ed che tolgono sia paramiceti che miceti che batteri, se proprio si desidera usare od COSIDETTO vaccino ED/OD la mscherina il miglior influire ce lo ha la mascherina. Oltre 90% mascherine propfessionali per chirurghi, PERICOLOSE, se non si è medici_chirurghi ed assistenti in sala operatoria. 80% Dimostrazione: L am ascherina 110U FC_batterica_Patologicadidistintotipo In questo m om ento in cui si indossa la m ascherina, neancheunsolotipopatologicodi battere puo' entrare nel nostro sistem a respiratorio perchè abbiam o una m ascherina FPP Ripetuto da Cap.VII : Ove chiarito perchè funzionano le mascherine Non essendo io un medico-chirurgo, posso solo valutare le conseguenze che come Ing. posso stabilire certe, tramite Lezioni di medici_chirurghi che vi ripOrto quivi, senza assumermene le responsabilità ne civili ne penali: La così chiamata da me: broncopolmonite fulminante: Sulla base di Broncopolmoniti che provocate dall'insorgere di colonie batteriche nel sistema respiratorio, queste possono peggiorare parecchio rapide qualora si AUMENTA LA CONCENTRAZIONE BATTERICA, per due motivi: Piu' batteri, piu' duplicarsi batterico aumentante la massa batterica Piu' batteri piu' mutazioni genetiche batteriali, ed piu' resistenza batterica. Per determinate circostanze
  28. 28. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm 0 0.01% 1% 2% Cina Usa Israel UK Deutschland Canada Brasile mondo 01/01/2021 Flora Batterica Oltre un milione di batteri che cambiano tipo; arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Oltre un milione di virus di distinto tipo arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Tipologici di mascherine; uso consentito di Leggi, ed riscopntro pratico per come migliori ad quale uso. 100% limite teorico 50% 0% Limite reale ZonaFFP Zona ad bassa riduzione di rischio 40% Zona EquoPollente il COSIDETTO vaccino anzi un po' migliori 60% 90% Tipologici di mascherine secondo % di filtrato: Le particelle vanno da ogni sorta di pulviscono: residuo carbone, metalli, plastiche, cartacei, ecc... ed microbi; da piu' grandi ad piu' piccoli: paramiceti, miceti, batteri, virus Mascherine che filtrano particellare con un effetto di limitare il da 0% ad 40% l'ingresso, ed anche uscita il passare di particelle, per cui passano sia le particelle piu' grandi di pulviscono che quasi ogni microbo, tranne che paramice ed miceti piu' grandi. In pratica tranne per malattie polmonari da pulviscolo od per malattie dovute ad paramiceti, come alcune amebe, od da alcuni miceti, è come respirare senza. Mascherine con filtro particellare da 40% ad 60% zona ad togliere il rischio di pulviscoli medi ed grandi granulometrici, ed ad togliere il pericolo di qualsiasi paramicete ed micete Mascherine con filtro particellare da 60% ad 80% zona ad togliere il pulviscolo anche piccolo anche se non completo togliere ed che tolgono sia paramiceti che miceti che batteri, se proprio si desidera usare od COSIDETTO vaccino ED/OD la mscherina il miglior influire ce lo ha la mascherina. Oltre 90% mascherine propfessionali per chirurghi, PERICOLOSE, se non si è medici_chirurghi ed assistenti in sala operatoria. 80% Dimostrazione: L am ascherina 110U FC_batterica_Patologicadidistintotipo Togliendola m ascherina per un secondo, non ogni del tipopatogenotra i batteri penetrerà nel sistem arespiratorio. Su110probabilecirca 7. di questi 7probabileche6vengonoelim inati dal sistem a im m unitario che reagisce, non im m unodeficiente, ed 1 sopravvive ed si replica veloce incontrando nella m ucos, ove nonesistesistem aim m unitariocheloelim ina, piùfacileciboperreplicarsipiùveloce. Ripetuto da Cap.VII : Ove chiarito perchè funzionano le mascherine
  29. 29. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm 0 0.01% 1% 2% Cina Usa Israel UK Deutschland Canada Brasile mondo 01/01/2021 Flora Batterica Oltre un milione di batteri che cambiano tipo; arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Oltre un milione di virus di distinto tipo arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Tipologici di mascherine; uso consentito di Leggi, ed riscopntro pratico per come migliori ad quale uso. 100% limite teorico 50% 0% Limite reale ZonaFFP Zona ad bassa riduzione di rischio 40% Zona EquoPollente il COSIDETTO vaccino anzi un po' migliori 60% 90% Tipologici di mascherine secondo % di filtrato: Le particelle vanno da ogni sorta di pulviscono: residuo carbone, metalli, plastiche, cartacei, ecc... ed microbi; da piu' grandi ad piu' piccoli: paramiceti, miceti, batteri, virus Mascherine che filtrano particellare con un effetto di limitare il da 0% ad 40% l'ingresso, ed anche uscita il passare di particelle, per cui passano sia le particelle piu' grandi di pulviscono che quasi ogni microbo, tranne che paramice ed miceti piu' grandi. In pratica tranne per malattie polmonari da pulviscolo od per malattie dovute ad paramiceti, come alcune amebe, od da alcuni miceti, è come respirare senza. Mascherine con filtro particellare da 40% ad 60% zona ad togliere il rischio di pulviscoli medi ed grandi granulometrici, ed ad togliere il pericolo di qualsiasi paramicete ed micete Mascherine con filtro particellare da 60% ad 80% zona ad togliere il pulviscolo anche piccolo anche se non completo togliere ed che tolgono sia paramiceti che miceti che batteri, se proprio si desidera usare od COSIDETTO vaccino ED/OD la mscherina il miglior influire ce lo ha la mascherina. Oltre 90% mascherine propfessionali per chirurghi, PERICOLOSE, se non si è medici_chirurghi ed assistenti in sala operatoria. 80% Dimostrazione: Lam ascherina 110U FC_batterica_Patologicadidistintotipo R im ettendo la m ascherina anche il solo patologicobatteresi riproduceveloce, ednon potendo espettorare, com e richiede natura, com incia ad concentrarsi parecchio piu' veloce. L a M A SSA D I battere patologico infiltratosi adcui il sistem aim m unitariotrova difficoltà per cui ritardoad reagire, com incia ad aum entare vertiginoso. Siam o ad fase Polm onite, cheancoranopnletale. M aquando L AM A SSAD IVE N TAAN COR ASU PE R IOREE DPIU ? R APID A A DCR E SCE R E , L A Polm oniote D IVE N TA B roncopolm onite ed ad secondo di com e più rapidaancheB RON COPOL M ON ITEFU L M IN AN TE Ripetuto da Cap.VII : Ove chiarito perchè funzionano le mascherine Allerta Broncopolmonite fulminante
  30. 30. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm 0 0.01% 1% 2% Cina Usa Israel UK Deutschland Canada Brasile mondo 01/01/2021 Flora Batterica Oltre un milione di batteri che cambiano tipo; arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Oltre un milione di virus di distinto tipo arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Tipologici di mascherine; uso consentito di Leggi, ed riscopntro pratico per come migliori ad quale uso. 100% limite teorico 50% 0% Limite reale ZonaFFP Zona ad bassa riduzione di rischio 40% Zona EquoPollente il COSIDETTO vaccino anzi un po' migliori 60% 90% Tipologici di mascherine secondo % di filtrato: Le particelle vanno da ogni sorta di pulviscono: residuo carbone, metalli, plastiche, cartacei, ecc... ed microbi; da piu' grandi ad piu' piccoli: paramiceti, miceti, batteri, virus Mascherine che filtrano particellare con un effetto di limitare il da 0% ad 40% l'ingresso, ed anche uscita il passare di particelle, per cui passano sia le particelle piu' grandi di pulviscono che quasi ogni microbo, tranne che paramice ed miceti piu' grandi. In pratica tranne per malattie polmonari da pulviscolo od per malattie dovute ad paramiceti, come alcune amebe, od da alcuni miceti, è come respirare senza. Mascherine con filtro particellare da 40% ad 60% zona ad togliere il rischio di pulviscoli medi ed grandi granulometrici, ed ad togliere il pericolo di qualsiasi paramicete ed micete Mascherine con filtro particellare da 60% ad 80% zona ad togliere il pulviscolo anche piccolo anche se non completo togliere ed che tolgono sia paramiceti che miceti che batteri, se proprio si desidera usare od COSIDETTO vaccino ED/OD la mscherina il miglior influire ce lo ha la mascherina. Oltre 90% mascherine propfessionali per chirurghi, PERICOLOSE, se non si è medici_chirurghi ed assistenti in sala operatoria. 80% Dimostrazione: Lam ascherina 110U FC_virale_Patologicadidistintotipo A nche se la m aggior parte D I M ORTI PR OVE N G ON O D A batteri CON uso di m ascherina, anche in CoronaVirus_pandem ie, questo è rilevabile da random _autopsie. A d m io avviso il risultato delle random _autopsie espliciteràquestom ioipotizzare. A nche nel caso che noi ipotizziam o un C oronaVirusPARE CCH IOPIU ' PE RICOL OSOdi un influenza stagionale, ediononpensochepuo' esserecosì, poiche' influenzastyagionalelieve piu' pericolosa; questo schem a fatto per batteri si ritrova anche tra virus tra cui C oronaVirus, se penetra al cam bio in un secopndo di m ascherina , AG ISCE CON E SPON A N ZIA L EPE RICOL OSITA' PA TOG E N A. CoronaVirus Ripetuto da Cap.VII : Ove chiarito perchè funzionano le mascherine Allerta Broncopolmonite fulminante
  31. 31. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm 0 0.01% 1% 2% Cina Usa Israel UK Deutschland Canada Brasile mondo 01/01/2021 Flora Batterica Oltre un milione di batteri che cambiano tipo; arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Oltre un milione di virus di distinto tipo arrivano ogni istante alla nostra bocca Tipologici di mascherine; uso consentito di Leggi, ed riscopntro pratico per come migliori ad quale uso. 100% limite teorico 50% 0% Limite reale ZonaFFP Zona ad bassa riduzione di rischio 40% Zona EquoPollente il COSIDETTO vaccino anzi un po' migliori 60% 90% Tipologici di mascherine secondo % di filtrato: Le particelle vanno da ogni sorta di pulviscono: residuo carbone, metalli, plastiche, cartacei, ecc... ed microbi; da piu' grandi ad piu' piccoli: paramiceti, miceti, batteri, virus Mascherine che filtrano particellare con un effetto di limitare il da 0% ad 40% l'ingresso, ed anche uscita il passare di particelle, per cui passano sia le particelle piu' grandi di pulviscono che quasi ogni microbo, tranne che paramice ed miceti piu' grandi. In pratica tranne per malattie polmonari da pulviscolo od per malattie dovute ad paramiceti, come alcune amebe, od da alcuni miceti, è come respirare senza. Mascherine con filtro particellare da 40% ad 60% zona ad togliere il rischio di pulviscoli medi ed grandi granulometrici, ed ad togliere il pericolo di qualsiasi paramicete ed micete Mascherine con filtro particellare da 60% ad 80% zona ad togliere il pulviscolo anche piccolo anche se non completo togliere ed che tolgono sia paramiceti che miceti che batteri, se proprio si desidera usare od COSIDETTO vaccino ED/OD la mscherina il miglior influire ce lo ha la mascherina. Oltre 90% mascherine propfessionali per chirurghi, PERICOLOSE, se non si è medici_chirurghi ed assistenti in sala operatoria. 80% Dimostrazione: Lam ascherina 110U FC_virale_Patologicadidistintotipo A m m ettiam o per cui possibile che 1 ogni 110 tipi di viruspatogeni è CoronaVirus, anche se probabilepiùraro. D al m om entochenel cam bioinunsecondodi m ascherina, una volta ogni 110 entra il C oronaVirus, ed una volta ogni dieci il nostro sistem a im m unitario non reagisce elim inandolosubito, abbiam oche 1 volta ogni 1100 volte il C oronaVirus infiltratosi porta ad rapidoespandersi di m alattia perchè teniam o lam ascherinachenonlofaespettorare. C iò dim ostra che l'U so di M ascherine soprattutto C EFPP, se non usate in am bienti FORTEC ON TAM IN A TI, presenzadi chi affettoda m alattia CoronaVirus, COM PORTA IN VE CE C H E difendersi, PIU ' R APID OCR E SCE R EA DM AL A TTIA G RA VECONPOSSIB IL EM OR TE . CoronaVirus Ripetuto da Cap.VII : Ove chiarito perchè funzionano le mascherine Allerta Broncopolmonite fulminante

