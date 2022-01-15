Successfully reported this slideshow.
GE_: mein bericht_ueber_zaeliachie_vi_co

  1. 1. Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin und Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin: Questi appunti che scrivevo come LaVOrO eseguito ad Berlin, vengono quivi tradotti ed ampliati ad favore c di Coloro cche desiderano Documentarsi di scienza esatta ed senza FANTASCIENZA perchè affetti da celiachia ed/od malattie strette correlabili. Per poter apprendere_capire esatto questo Capitolo III, bisogna aver Studiato : https://www.slideshare.net/GiovanniColombo13/ge-mein-buchcinoherzzugeniessen Cap.V sistema Immunitario In corsa Affaticato od pigro sul bordo di una piscina davanti ad bikini L'ESERCITO SI ARRENDE ALL'ISIS Cliccarequi
  2. 2. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE
  3. 3. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE CoronaVirus_pandemie Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico impOrtanti Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm
  4. 4. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico impOrtanti Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie
  5. 5. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico impOrtanti Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie
  6. 6. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico impOrtanti Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie Mio Ing.Timbrato brevetto puo' arrivare non ad cambiare il virus, perO' ad isolarlo ed eliminarlo con lavaggio del sangue. Il mio0 sistema si basa su un ulteriore guscio che viene aggregato al guscio del virus ed isolandolo non ne permette alcun tipo di interazione con alcun complesso cellulico del corpo umano, una volta isolati i virus questi tramite lavaggio sanguigno eseguito con macchinario autonomo dla corpo umano elimina completo il virus presente nel sangue. Ripetendo questop mezzo per piu' giorni anche i virus che residenti nelle cellule non sanguigne si trovano isolati tra cellule vicine, ed piano piano il proprio sistema immunitario essendo facilitato ad esser piu' veloce del virus che isolato in singoli piccole parti del corpo reagisce diventando preponderante. Ed l'Essere umano è così non solo salvo dalla malattia ma coin sistema immunitario pronto ad reagire anti ogni attacco virale simile. Firmato ed Timbrato : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011
  7. 7. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico impOrtanti Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie Questo è impOrtanti perchè dimostra che esistono anche virus che difendono il corpo umano eliminando batteri che invece lo ledono. Anche questo è parecchio impOrtanti perchè implica che l'importare piante da altre zone della terra fa conseguire che oltre le piante si importano non solo uova di insetti pero' anche virus batteri protozoi ed miceti che DISTRUGGONO il biosistema dell zona ove vengono importate le piante
  8. 8. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico impOrtanti Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm
  9. 9. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico impOrtanti Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm Vediamo la concentrazione di virus per dm3 ad secondo del percento di virus come peso tra materiali in solido, liquido, gas 0% 100% Peso Del CoronaVirus Peso Dell' aria Peso Dell' acqua Peso Solo eccipenti Come è possibile pensare cio' che più difficile di questo approccio è togliere SOLO il CoronaVirus. Infatti per procedere il mezzo piu' semplice è mettere un filtro all'aria od all'acqua ove passano solo con le dimensioni di CoronnaVirus od virus con dimensioni piu' piccole. Ottenuto in pratica un'aria od un acqua contaminata solo di virus pari ad CoronaVirus od più piccoli, si rifiltra con un filtro che fa non passare solo il CoronaVirus. Abbiamo così il peso del quantitativo di CoronaVirus che contenuto nell'aria, dividendo inoltre per il volume del singolo CoronaVirus, abbiamo il peso specifico del CoronaVirus moltiplicato il numero di CoronaVirus. Se adesso potevamo pesare un singolo CoronaVirus avevamo anche il numero dei CoronaVirus. Purtroppo pesare un singolo CoronaVirus è pressocche non esatto ed difficile. Infatti ben che vada arriviamo ad pesare un singolo CoronaVirus, ma come per il peso di un Essere umano anche per il Corona Virus prendendo un peso medio di 70 Kg ed oscillando da 50 Kg ed 120 Kg, non possiamo stimare ogni singolo CoronaVirus quanto pesa pero' solo il peso medio. Al contrario cio' implica che ilò calcolo di questo peso si puo' fare solo per grosse quantita di CoronaVirus, solo che il problema ed il quanti sono i CoronaVirus in grosse quantità. Da cui ci si puo' rassegnare ad considerare solo un peso mdio ed un volume medio del CoronaVirus. Quivi la completa aleatorietà di poter stimare volume ed peso del CoronaVirus.
  10. 10. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm Analisi qualitativa del CoronaVirus. Ora abbaimo visto con il Capitolo IV che esiste solo un tipologico virale che può descrivere il CoronaVirus. Questo coincide con Picomaviridae Perchè il Coronavirus non è un qualunque Piconaviridae è dovuto che: L'Rna+ che si distingue da ogni altro tipo di Virus, ed è simile tra CoronaVirus ed CoronaVirus, anche se non UGUALE. Il Guscio anche questo si distingue da ogni ulteriore virus, come una tartaruga ha una pelle distinta da un Essere umano, pero' non per ogni CoronaVirus UGUALE, infatti tra esseri umano esiste, chi ha la pelle chiara si distingue da chi ha la scura. Ed inoltre esiste anche un ulteriore capsula, che simile al pelo dell'Essere umano, infatti ad esempio tra chi di pelle chiara esistono quelli con il pelo scuro ed quelli con pelo chiaro, biondo, rosso, castano, marron_nero. Ecco per cui qualitativo esistono solo alcuni elementi del CoronaVirus che lo fanno CoronaVirus, attenti ad non ESSERE RAZZISTI. Infatti IL GENIO DELLA FANTASCIENZA SPARERA … BEH ANCHE GLI ESSERI UMANI HANNO TUTTI/E DUE OCCHI... da questo si dimostra CHI GENIO DELLA FANTASCIENZA da chi Scenziato di scienza esatta, infatti esistono ed è dimostrato rari casi, ed non PER QUESTO CLESSIFICABILI ne COME scimmie, anche se queste più Intelligenti che QUEI GENI, dimostrati di esseri umani con un occhio solo od con tre occhi, che gli individui più frequenti. Ecco con scienza esatta per cui non E' POSSIBILE UN MODELLO UNICO PER TUTTI/E CHE ADOLF HITLER. Da cui non esiste un solo tipo di CoronaVirus. Cio' per cui che ci interessa è che ha di frequente, calcolo semiprobabilistico, il CoronaVirus che puo' essere lesivo per quali esseri umani, ancora calcolo semiprobabilistico. Da qui nasce l'esigenza di un vaccino , che SE PRESO UNO UGUALE PER TUTTI/E DIVENTA NON in pochi casi LETALE.
  11. 11. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm Consideriamo una sola vaccinazione anti CoronaVirus: La curva viola rappresenta gli numeri dei salvati che si sono fatti vaccinare. La curva NERA rappresenta il numero di DECESSI DA VACCINAZIONE. Consideriamo dieci vaccinazioni anti Svariati CoronaVirus: La curva viola chiaro rappresenta gli numeri dei salvati che si sono fatti vaccinare. La curva ROSSA rappresenta il numero di DECESSI DA VACCINAZIONI. Da che è causdato questo descriversi con segmento curvo: A) ci esistono casi clinici di affezzioni ad patologie che s comportano indebolirsi, con possibile eccesso di sovraffaticarsi che coinvolge anche il sistema immunitario, per cui può essere suggeribile il vaccinarsi, inoltre esiste un effetto spavento ed stress che pone sotto stress anche il sistema immunitario, ovvio da non LEGGERE COME PSICO. Per cui il segmento descrive con un percento di circa 10% il successo del vaccinarsi. numeri di individui CopronaVirus numeri di individui Essere umano numeri di individui Essere umanoSalvati da vaccino in Europa numeri di individui Essere umano MORTI CAUSATI DA vaccino da vaccino in Europa
  12. 12. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm A) … … inoltre per la stragrande maggioranza un solo vaccino non implica alcun miglioare ma neanche un pericolo. Se si considera invece il segmento curvo NERA è il numero di DECESSI CAUSATI DA VACCINAZIONE, questo per il precdente 30% di vaccinati è inesistente, mentre come aumenta il numero dei vaccinati, in Europa, questo comporta un elevarsi dei rischi di DECESSO se paragonato alle condizioni di naturali esistere, per arrivare AD UN 80% dei vaccinati , CHE COMPORTANDO UNA SERIE DI STRESS PERCHE? OBBLIGHI ECONOMICI, OBBLIGHIO LAVORATIVI, OBBLIGHI AD NON potersi ricreare, COMPORTA UNA FACXILITAZIONE ALD DECESSI, ed per cui dimostrabile che LA CAUSAM MORTEM è anche l'ESSERSI VACCINATI. PER CUI IL PICCO DEI DECESSI DA vaccinarsi SI HA INTORNO ad raggiunto il 20% di non vaccinati. SUPERANDOLO OVVIO CHE lo stress si riduce PERCHE' le persone TENDONO AD VEDERE UN FATO NON Più toglibile, ED si riduce il loro stress, anche se CONTINUANO AD ESISTERE DECESSI. Inoltre IL NUMERO MASIMO DEI DECESSI VI SI ARRIVA CON FORTE VIOLENZA ANTI chi non si vuole vaccinare, che diritti_doveri non VIOLABILI. Tra questi ESSENDO UNA SORTA DI PULIZIA IGIENICA il forte opporsi si trova più cospiquo INTORNO ad 20% 30% di non vaccinati, infatti, sia perchè si cominciano ad simulare vaccinazioni, Come diritti_doveri esigono, sia perchè le persone così schifate dall'Essere umano CHE SI LASCIA CONVINCERE ALL'AUTOLESIONE ALLARGATA ANCHE ANTI chi non si VUOL LEDERE, si autoisolano. Ecco che con dieci vaccini gli segmenti curvi si SCHIACCIANO AD ANTICIPARE NELLE percentuali I loro buoni risultati per arrivare ad un massimo del 1% od 2% dei salvati, ED UCCIDERE GIA CON UN PICCO MASSIMO di 60% 70% di vaccinati. numeri di individui CopronaVirus numeri di individui Essere umano numeri di individui Essere umanoSalvati da vaccino in Europa numeri di individui Essere umano MORTI CAUSATI DA vaccino da vaccino in Europa
  13. 13. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm Per cui ci interessa andare ad vedere come bioCitochimico hanno fatto il vaccino … … Quivi di fianco spiegato maldestramente si vede: Il libretto di istruzioni == RnAm del CoronaVirus Un pezzo pèer cui dell'ìRnAm serve ad far riconoscere il CoronaVirus al sistema immunitario == Epitopo del elemento Patogeno che coronavirus. Per cui secondo questi GENI DELLA FANTASCIENZA , LORO STESSI ISOLANO non solo ogni tipo di CoronaVirus, pero' tra questi molteplici tipi di CoronaVirus isolano solo quelli con questo Epitopo patogeno. Di fatto può sembrare intelligente perchè loro dicono essendo solo questo Epitopo ad essere patogeno, in verità è l'intero CoronaVirus ad essere patogeno, se lo può essere, noi conoscendo l'Epitopo, di alcuni CoronaVirus, nel migliore dei casi di quelle tipologie più frequenti, lo riproduciamo biochimico, ed lo forniamo come vaccino, poiché se iniettato questo scatena il sistema immunitario ad difendersi senza l'esistenza del CoronaVirus nel corpo. Perchè NON funziona: A) non ogni tipo di CoronaVirus contiene questo Epitopo ed per cui non avremo un sistema immunitario che ci difende da ogni CoronaVirus, non solo per evidenti varianti che richiedono evidenti nuove vaccinazioni, ma anche perchè ogni CoronaVirus anche di stessa variante non ha SEMPRE questo epitopo. Infatti ogni singolo CoronaVirus anche di stesso tipologico puo' avere più Epitopi, anche se non SEMPRE quell'Epitopo. Valgasi per avere un numero di vaccini che copre per il 90% dei CoronaVirus non bastano 900 vaccini. CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE
  14. 14. Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin Come il corpo umano emette complessi cellulici di tipo T und tipo B ? questi vengono composti in fase primordiale staminale nel midollo osseo, se l'individuo non piu' in fase fetale, ed quivi si distinguono tra staminali comuni che diventano staminali T_cellulici ed che emigrano all'organo secernitore Timo, ed B_cellulici che invece continuano ad maturare nel midollo osseo. Successivo sia B_cellulici che T_cellulici si ritrovano per gli ultimi distinguersi da staminali così evoluti in Milza, Linfonodi, ed Tessuto linfatico dell'apparato digerente. Q uestodescriverel'evolversi di cellule stam inali adcellulem ature, ci servirà anche nella descrizione dellle affezzioni com e Sclerosi M ultipla ed Tum ori al m idolloosseood ad m idollo rosso CoronaVirus naturally live OR TERRORSLIVE Secondovirologiainoltreivirussipongonocom etaliclassicizzatiperchè: H announitàinfettiveproprie N onhannostrutturanericam biodisostanzecellulare H annobisognodicelluleincuiinocularsiperreplicarsi Sonoparassiti m onocellulari inanim ali,piante,E sserium anoedbatteri Sicom pongono:1)acidonucleicoD naodRna;2)guscioproteico Virus sono con guscio di glicoproteinici od senza CoronaVirus_pandemie G randezzaedcom etipolocizzatiivirus https://w w w .youtube.com /w atch?v=H tPXK zA vlTw Virus sono dimensionali tra 20nm ed 300nm B) Esiste un distinguo evidente tra BioChimica, che quella usata da FABBRICANTI ED INVENTORI DI QUESTO vaccino, ed BioCitoChimica che quella dei vaccini tradizionali. Infatti il vaccino tradizionali non è una molecola complessa composta in laboratorio, ma è invece inoculare il virus, in questo caso il CoronaVirus con ogni suo tiplologico variante, cioe' con quel Epitopo ed con altri Epitopi, ed una volta inoculato in un animale, ad esempio spesso le mucche ed i buoi, si vede quali animali vanno ad decesso, ed quali superano la potologia e dtornano ad esistere normali. Tra questi ultimi si selzionano quelli senza ALTRE MALATTIE SANGUIGNE, ed ve se estrae il siero dal sangue, questo serio contiene non solo un antigene ma ad secondo del Coronavirus ed del sistema immunitario un insieme di Immunoglobuline che saranno usate come vaccino iniettandole nel sangue di esseri umano. Questa curva famosa detta di Gauss ci fa vedere che il vaccino tradizionale ci copre per 60% ad 70% dei possibili esistenti CoronaVirus, mentre IL VACCINO ATTUALE USATO arriva ad stento ad un 30%. Cio implica si un beneficio, perchè il nostro sistema immunitario si trova esonerato da combattere un 30% od un 70% del CoronaVirus che aggredisce, pero' ad discapito di un suo stesso essere allenato naturali dal reagire completo. Il che implica che per pazienti con debolezza fisica forte, cioè affetti da patologie gravi, ed per anziani che non desiderano stress, il vaccino riducendo lo sforzo richiesto al sistema immunitario puo' portare giovare. Mentre per coploro che normali il vaccino IMPLICA COMUNQUE UN RENDERE il proprio sistema imunitario piu' debole ed meno reattivo. Gli ulteriori atrgomenti di scienza esatta che apportabili anti VACCINAZIONE AD ogni, li esporrO' in ulteriori lezioni, perchè richiedono ancora maggiori approfondire che devo chiarire con le prossime lezioni. % CopronaVirus che disinnescati ad essere patologia Numeri di tipologici di stessa variante CoronaVirus numeri di CoronaVirus aventi stesso Epitopo Punto del VACCINO DEI GENIALI FANTASCIENTIFICI circa copertura ad 30% Linea di vaccini tradizioonali Copertura circa 60% 70%
  15. 15. Y_strutturali_chimico possono anche venir chiamati nelle loro parti distinguendo Fab_campo, che composto nella parte di pesanti ed con il pezzo lieve, che insieme costituiscono il flessibile stereometrico accogliente l'AntiGENE, ed nella parte Fc_campo che serve all'ancoraggio membranatico se IgA, od al costituirsi del complesso molecolare Ig_ che sicompone di più Y . Relazionato di : Dott(2°).Ing.Arch.giovanni Colombo A1360 Ord.Ing.PG_I_1995 09171 Arch.kammer B_de_2003_2011 Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin ed Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin https://en.wikipedia.org/w iki/H em atopoietic_stem _cell#/m edia/File:H em atopoiesis_sim ple.svg granulociti m onociti linfociti "T-coadiuvanti_cellulici" "T-sterminatori_cellulici" "T-Tamponatori_cellulici" "B-sercernenti_cellulici" "AntiCORPI" "AntiGENI" Microbi od elementi patogeni M-fagocitatori_spazzini Relazionato inerente il mio LaVOrO eseguito in Biblioteca Charitè Berlin und Grimm_Humboldt_Uni Berlin: Questi appunti che scrivevo come LaVOrO eseguito ad Berlin, vengono quivi tradotti ed ampliati ad favore c di Coloro cche desiderano Documentarsi di scienza esatta ed senza FANTASCIENZA perchè affetti da celiachia ed/od malattie strette correlabili. Per poter apprendere_capire esatto questo Capitolo II, bisogna aver Studiato : https://www.slideshare.net/GiovanniColombo13/ge-mein-buchcinoherzzugeniessen Cap.IV sistema Immunitario In corsa Affaticato od pigro sul bordo di una piscina davanti ad bikini L'ESERCITO SI ARRENDE ALL'ISIS Cliccarequi Completato Cap.V sistema Immunitario In corsa Affaticato od pigro sul bordo di una piscina davanti ad bikini L'ESERCITO SI ARRENDE ALL'ISIS Ci si ritrOVA ad: Cap.V sistema Immunitario In corsa Affaticato od pigro sul bordo di una piscina davanti ad bikini Il ritOrno d'Obama ed la disfatta Anti ISIS

