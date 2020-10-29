Successfully reported this slideshow.
Nuclear Chemistry and Radioactivity
Nuclear chemistry: Definition  It is the study of reactions involving changes in atomic nuclei.  Discovery - Henri Becqu...
Basics about the atom!  Atom consists of tiny central core called nucleus consisting of protons and neutrons and surround...
Nuclide  Atoms with identical atomic numbers but different mass numbers are called isotopes.  The nucleus of a specific ...
Radius of nucleus  The entire mass of atom is concentrated in its nucleus.  The density of nucleus is considerably highe...
Classification of nuclides Nuclide Isotopes Isobars Mirror nuclei Isotones Nuclear isomers Presented by: Freya Cardozo 6
SR.NO. TYPE DEFINITION EXAMPLE 1. Isotopes same number of protons but different number of neutrons 22 11 Na , 23 11 Na , 2...
Classification based on stability Stable nuclides The number of electrons and the location of nuclei may change in outer s...
How to know if nucleus is stable?  Even odd nature of protons and neutrons  Neutron: Proton ratio (N/Z) Presented by: Fr...
Even-odd nature of number of protons and neutrons  Even Z and N These are stable as They tend to form proton-proton and n...
Neutron: Proton ratio (N/Z) 1. Graph of Neutron number (N) Vs Proton number (Z) A large number of elements have several st...
2. Nuclei lighter than 40 20Ca, one observes the straight line (N=Z) passing through the belt.  The lighter nuclides are ...
3. The N/Z ratio for the stable nuclides heavier than calcium gives a curved appearance to the belt with gradually increas...
Magic numbers  The nuclei with 2, 8, 20, 28, 50, 82 and 126 neutrons or protons are particularly stable and abundant in n...
Nuclear potential  In nucleus all protons are +vely charges,  The distance between two protons present in the nucleus is...
p-p, n-n and p-n attractions  Coulomb repulsion is not the only force of attraction  There are nuclear forces between al...
Binding energy  The energy required for holding the nucleons together within the nucleus of an atom is called as the nucl...
Mass defect  In general, the exact mass of a nucleus is slightly less than sum of the exact masses of the constituent nuc...
Energy released  The conversion of mass into energy is established through Einstein's equation,  E =mc2. where m is the ...
Expression for nuclear binding energy 1. Mass defect ∆m = Calculate mass – Actual mass (m) 2. Calculated mass= Mass of nuc...
Presented by: Freya Cardozo 21  The mass defect, Δm is related to binding energy of nucleus by Einstein’s equation ΔE=Δm ...
B.E per nucleon Vs Stability  Light nuclides (A < 30) The peaks with A values in multiples of 4. For example, 4 2He, 12 6...
Presented by: Freya Cardozo 23 Calculate the mean binding energy per nucleon for the formation of 16 8 O nucleus. The mass...
Solution  The mass defect, Δm = ZmH + (A - Z) mn- m  mH = 1.0078 u, mn = 1.0087u and m = 15.994 u , Z = 8, A = 16  Δm =...
RADIOACTIVITY Presented by: Freya Cardozo 25
Types of radiations  An element is radioactive if the nuclei of its atoms are unstable.  The phenomenon in which the nuc...
Radioactive decay  The probability of decay of a radioelement does not depend on state of chemical combination, temperatu...
Rate of decay  Definition - Rate of decay of a radioelement denotes number of nuclei of its atoms which decay in unit tim...
Why – sign?  The number of nuclei decreases with time. So dN is a negative quantity. However the rate of decay is a posit...
Rate law & expression for decay constant  The rate of decay of a radioelement at any instant is propontional to the numbe...
Half life t1/2 of radioactive elements  The half life of a radioelement is the time needed for a given number of its nucl...
 At time , t=0, N=N0,  Thus t= t1/2 , N=N0/2  Substituting , Presented by: Freya Cardozo 33
Units of radioactivity  Rate of radioactive decay is expressed in dps.  The unit for the radioactivity is curie (Ci).  ...
Presented by: Freya Cardozo 41 41Ar decays initially at a rate of 575 Bq. The rate falls to 358 dps after 75 minutes. What...
Presented by: Freya Cardozo 42 The half life of 34Cl is 1.53 s. How long does it take for 99.9 % of sample of 34Cl to deca...
Presented by: Freya Cardozo 43 65% of 111In sample decays in 4.2 d. What is its half life ?
Presented by: Freya Cardozo 44 Half life 67Ga is 78 h. How long will it take to decay 12% of sample of Ga ?
Presented by: Freya Cardozo 45 0.5 g Sample of 201Tl decays to 0.0788 g in 8 days. What is its half life
Presented by: Freya Cardozo 46 Modes of decay ALPHA DECAY BETA DECAY GAMMA DECAY
Presented by: Freya Cardozo 47 Alpha decay  Emits a Helium nucleus  Mass number A decreases by 4  Atomic number Z by 2 ...
Difference nuclear reactions Presented by: Freya Cardozo 48 Chemical reactions Nuclear reactions Rearrangment of atoms by ...
Nuclear reactions 1. Transmutation : Transformation of a stable nucleus into another nucleus be it stable or unstable. How...
Types of reactions Nuclear fission  Nuclear fission is splitting of the heavy nucleus of an atom into two nearly equal fr...
What happens in a bomb?  When one Uranium 235 nucleus undergoes fission, three neutrons are emitted, which subsequently d...
solve How many α and β- particles are emitted in the following ? 237 93Np 209 83 Bi Presented by: Freya Cardozo 52
Applications Presented by: Freya Cardozo 53 Radiocarbon dating Electrical energy using nuclear fission In medicine – To tr...
How C-14 is formed?  Radioactive 14C is formed in the upper atmosphere by bombarment of neutrons from cosmic rays on 14N....
Radiocarbon dating Presented by: Freya Cardozo 55
What are advantages of using nuclear power?  It offers huge environmental benefits in producing electricity.  It release...
Presented by: Freya Cardozo 58 Tracer technique for cancer imaging
Nuclear chemistry and radioactivity

Radioactive decay. Decay constant, Isotopes, Isobars, Mass defect, carbon dating, nuclear medicine, HSC

Published in: Education
Nuclear chemistry and radioactivity

  1. 1. Nuclear Chemistry and Radioactivity Presented by: Freya Cardozo Presented by: Freya Cardozo 1
  2. 2. Nuclear chemistry: Definition  It is the study of reactions involving changes in atomic nuclei.  Discovery - Henri Becquerel (1852-1908)  Examples of nuclear reactions are : radioactive decay, artificial transmutation, nuclear fission and nuclear fusion. Presented by: Freya Cardozo 2
  3. 3. Basics about the atom!  Atom consists of tiny central core called nucleus consisting of protons and neutrons and surrounding region of space being occupied by fast moving electrons.  The radius of nucleus is of the order of 10-15 m whereas that of the outer sphere is of the order of 10-10 m.  The size of outer sphere, is 105 times larger than the nucleus. There is a large space vacant outside the nucleus  Denotation A ZX  A=Z+N Presented by: Freya Cardozo 3
  4. 4. Nuclide  Atoms with identical atomic numbers but different mass numbers are called isotopes.  The nucleus of a specific isotope is called nuclide. Presented by: Freya Cardozo 4
  5. 5. Radius of nucleus  The entire mass of atom is concentrated in its nucleus.  The density of nucleus is considerably higher, typically 105 times the density of ordinary matter.  The radius of nucleus is given by, R = Ro A1/3 where Ro is constant= 1.33 x 10-15 m.  Volume of nucleus, V α R3 and thus V α A Presented by: Freya Cardozo 5
  6. 6. Classification of nuclides Nuclide Isotopes Isobars Mirror nuclei Isotones Nuclear isomers Presented by: Freya Cardozo 6
  7. 7. SR.NO. TYPE DEFINITION EXAMPLE 1. Isotopes same number of protons but different number of neutrons 22 11 Na , 23 11 Na , 24 11 Na. 2. Isobars same mass number and different number of protons and neutrons. 3 1H and 3 2He, 14 6C and 14 7N 3. Mirror nuclei Isobars in which the number of protons and neutrons differ by 1 and are interchanged 3 1H and 3 2 He, 13 6C and 13 7 N 4. Isotones Same number of neutrons Different no.of protons  Different A &Z 13 6 C and 14 7 N , 23 11Na and 24 12Mg 5. Nuclear isomers Same= No.of protons and neutrons OR Same= Mass number(A) Different=energy state 60mCo and 60Co M= meta stable state(higher energy) Presented by: Freya Cardozo 7
  8. 8. Classification based on stability Stable nuclides The number of electrons and the location of nuclei may change in outer sphere but the number of protons and neutrons therein is unchanged. Unstable or radioactive nuclides These nuclides undergo spontaneous change forming new nuclides. Presented by: Freya Cardozo 8
  9. 9. How to know if nucleus is stable?  Even odd nature of protons and neutrons  Neutron: Proton ratio (N/Z) Presented by: Freya Cardozo 9
  10. 10. Even-odd nature of number of protons and neutrons  Even Z and N These are stable as They tend to form proton-proton and neutron- neutron pairs and impart stability to the nucleus. Constitute 85% of earth crust  Z or N odd These nuclides are less stable than those having even number of protons and neutrons. In these nuclides one nucleon has no partner. This indicates the separate pairing of neutrons and protons. The nucleon pairing does not take place between proton and neutron.  Z and N both odd These are unstable; which can be attributed to the presence of two unpaired nucleons. Only 2% of the earth's crust consists such nuclides. Presented by: Freya Cardozo 10
  11. 11. Neutron: Proton ratio (N/Z) 1. Graph of Neutron number (N) Vs Proton number (Z) A large number of elements have several stable isotopes. Hence, the curve appears as a belt or zone called Stability zone All the stable nuclides fall within this zone. The nuclides which form outside such belt are radioactive. The straight line below the belt represents the ratio N/Z to be nearly unity. Presented by: Freya Cardozo 11
  12. 12. 2. Nuclei lighter than 40 20Ca, one observes the straight line (N=Z) passing through the belt.  The lighter nuclides are therefore stable  (N/Z being 1). Presented by: Freya Cardozo 12
  13. 13. 3. The N/Z ratio for the stable nuclides heavier than calcium gives a curved appearance to the belt with gradually increase of N/Z (> 1).  The heavier nuclides therefore, need more number of neutrons (than protons) to attain stability.  What is the reason for this? The heavier nuclides with the increasing number of protons render large coulombic repulsions.  With increased number of neutrons the protons within the nuclei get more separated, which renders them stable Presented by: Freya Cardozo 13
  14. 14. Magic numbers  The nuclei with 2, 8, 20, 28, 50, 82 and 126 neutrons or protons are particularly stable and abundant in nature.  These are magic numbers.  Lead (208 82 Pb ) has two magic numbers, 82 protons and 126 neutrons Presented by: Freya Cardozo 14
  15. 15. Nuclear potential  In nucleus all protons are +vely charges,  The distance between two protons present in the nucleus is typically 10-15 m.  Obviously, there will be lots of repulsion  then don’t they repel each other? Presented by: Freya Cardozo 15
  16. 16. p-p, n-n and p-n attractions  Coulomb repulsion is not the only force of attraction  There are nuclear forces between all the nucleons that hold them together  These are attractions between proton-proton, neutron-neutron and proton-neutron.  These attractive forces are independent of the charge on nucleons or p-p, n-n and p-n attractions are equal.  These attractive forces operate over short range within the nucleus.  The p-p, n-n and p-n attractions constitute what is called the nuclear potential which is responsible for the nuclear stability Presented by: Freya Cardozo 16
  17. 17. Binding energy  The energy required for holding the nucleons together within the nucleus of an atom is called as the nuclear binding energy.  It may be defined as the energy required to break the nucleus into its constituents, wherein the binding of electrons to the nucleus has been neglected. Presented by: Freya Cardozo 17
  18. 18. Mass defect  In general, the exact mass of a nucleus is slightly less than sum of the exact masses of the constituent nucleons. The difference is called mass defect. (Δm)  Δm = Calculated mass – Observed mass. Presented by: Freya Cardozo 18
  19. 19. Energy released  The conversion of mass into energy is established through Einstein's equation,  E =mc2. where m is the mass of matter converted into energy E and c velocity of light.  Units of nuclear masses and energy : The nuclear mass is expressed in atomic mass unit (u) which is exactly 1/12th of the mass of 12C atom. Thus, u = 1/12th mass of C - 12 atom =1.66 x 10-27 kg.  The energy released in the conversion of one u mass into energy is given by :  E = mc2 = (1.66 x 10-27kg) x (3 x 108m s-1)2 Presented by: Freya Cardozo 19
  20. 20. Expression for nuclear binding energy 1. Mass defect ∆m = Calculate mass – Actual mass (m) 2. Calculated mass= Mass of nucleons(p+n) + Mass of electron= (A-Z) mn + Z mp + Z me Δm = [(A-Z) mn+ Z mp + Z me] – m = [(A-Z) mn+ Z (mp+me)] - m If we consider no.of proton=1 and no.of neutron=1 then that means it is Hydrogen atom. Thus, Δm = [(A-Z) mn + Z mH] – m Δm = [Zmp + (A-Z) mn] - m Presented by: Freya Cardozo 20
  21. 21. Presented by: Freya Cardozo 21  The mass defect, Δm is related to binding energy of nucleus by Einstein’s equation ΔE=Δm x c2 ΔE is the binding energy, Δm is the mass deffect.  Nuclear energy is measured in million electron volt (MeV).  The total binding energy is then given by B.E. =Δm (u) x 931.4, where 1.00 u = 931.4 MeV B.E.= 931.4(ZmH + (A-Z) mn) – m  Total binding energy of nucleus containing A nucleons is the B.E. The binding energy per nucleon is then given by,
  22. 22. B.E per nucleon Vs Stability  Light nuclides (A < 30) The peaks with A values in multiples of 4. For example, 4 2He, 12 6 C, 16 8O are more stable  Medium mass nuclides : (30 < A < 90) B increases typically from 8 MeV for A=16 to nearly 8.3 MeV for A between 28 and 32 and it remains nearly constant 8.5 MeV beyond this and shows a broad maximum. These are most stable Eg. 56Fe 8.79 MeV is the most stable.  Heavy nuclides (A > 90) −B decreases from maximum 8.79 MeV to 7.7 MeV for A ≅ 210, 209Bi is the stable nuclide. Beyond this all nuclides are radioactive Presented by: Freya Cardozo 22
  23. 23. Presented by: Freya Cardozo 23 Calculate the mean binding energy per nucleon for the formation of 16 8 O nucleus. The mass of oxygen atom is 15.994 u. The masses of H atom and neutron are 1.0078 u and 1.0087 u, respectively.
  24. 24. Solution  The mass defect, Δm = ZmH + (A - Z) mn- m  mH = 1.0078 u, mn = 1.0087u and m = 15.994 u , Z = 8, A = 16  Δm = 8 x 1.0078u + 8 x 1.0087u - 15.994 u= 0.137144 u  Total binding energy, B.E. (MeV) = Δm (amu) x 931.4 Hence, B.E. = 0.137144 x 931.4 = 127.73 MeV Presented by: Freya Cardozo 24
  25. 25. RADIOACTIVITY Presented by: Freya Cardozo 25
  26. 26. Types of radiations  An element is radioactive if the nuclei of its atoms are unstable.  The phenomenon in which the nuclei spontaneously emit a nuclear particle and gamma radiation transforming to a different nuclide is called radioactivity.  The elements which undergo nuclear changes are radioactive elements The radioactivity is the phenomenon related to the nucleus.  The radiations emitted by radioactive elements are : alpha (α), beta (β) and gamma (ϒ) radiations. Presented by: Freya Cardozo 26
  27. 27. Radioactive decay  The probability of decay of a radioelement does not depend on state of chemical combination, temperature, pressure, presence of catalyst or even the age of nucleus. Presented by: Freya Cardozo 27
  28. 28. Rate of decay  Definition - Rate of decay of a radioelement denotes number of nuclei of its atoms which decay in unit time. It is also called activity of radioelement.  If dN is the number of nuclei that decay within time interval dt, then rate of decay at any time t is given by Presented by: Freya Cardozo 28
  29. 29. Why – sign?  The number of nuclei decreases with time. So dN is a negative quantity. However the rate of decay is a positive quantity.  The negative sign is introduced in the rate expression to make the rate positive.  The rate of decay is expressed as disintegrations per second (dps). Presented by: Freya Cardozo 29
  30. 30. Rate law & expression for decay constant  The rate of decay of a radioelement at any instant is propontional to the number of nuclei (atoms) present at that instant. Thus,  λ the decay constant Presented by: Freya Cardozo 30
  31. 31. Presented by: Freya Cardozo 31
  32. 32. Half life t1/2 of radioactive elements  The half life of a radioelement is the time needed for a given number of its nuclei (atoms) to decay exactly to half of its initial value.  Each radio isotope has its own half life denoted by t1/2 and expressed in seconds, minutes, hours, days or years. Presented by: Freya Cardozo 32
  33. 33.  At time , t=0, N=N0,  Thus t= t1/2 , N=N0/2  Substituting , Presented by: Freya Cardozo 33
  34. 34. Units of radioactivity  Rate of radioactive decay is expressed in dps.  The unit for the radioactivity is curie (Ci).  1 Ci = 3.7 x 1010 dps (disintegrations per second)  Another unit of radioactivity is Becquerel (Bq) 1 Bq = 1 dps.  Thus, 1Ci = 3.7 x 1010 dps = 3.7 x 1010 Bq Presented by: Freya Cardozo 34
  35. 35. Graphical representations Presented by: Freya Cardozo 35
  36. 36. Numericals Type 2 Presented by: Freya Cardozo 36
  37. 37. Presented by: Freya Cardozo 37
  38. 38. Presented by: Freya Cardozo 38
  39. 39. Presented by: Freya Cardozo 39
  40. 40. Presented by: Freya Cardozo 40
  41. 41. Presented by: Freya Cardozo 41 41Ar decays initially at a rate of 575 Bq. The rate falls to 358 dps after 75 minutes. What is the half life of 41Ar ?
  42. 42. Presented by: Freya Cardozo 42 The half life of 34Cl is 1.53 s. How long does it take for 99.9 % of sample of 34Cl to decay?
  43. 43. Presented by: Freya Cardozo 43 65% of 111In sample decays in 4.2 d. What is its half life ?
  44. 44. Presented by: Freya Cardozo 44 Half life 67Ga is 78 h. How long will it take to decay 12% of sample of Ga ?
  45. 45. Presented by: Freya Cardozo 45 0.5 g Sample of 201Tl decays to 0.0788 g in 8 days. What is its half life
  46. 46. Presented by: Freya Cardozo 46 Modes of decay ALPHA DECAY BETA DECAY GAMMA DECAY
  47. 47. Presented by: Freya Cardozo 47 Alpha decay  Emits a Helium nucleus  Mass number A decreases by 4  Atomic number Z by 2  These rays are positively charged  Example Beta decay  Neutron  Proton + electron  Mass number increases by 1  Atomic number remains same  These are negatively charged  Example Gamma decay  After alpha or beta decay the nuclide gets excited, thus while returning to ground state it emits energy which is gamma particle  Mass number and atomic number remains the same  These are uncharged  Example
  48. 48. Difference nuclear reactions Presented by: Freya Cardozo 48 Chemical reactions Nuclear reactions Rearrangment of atoms by breaking and forming chemical bonds Elements or isotopes of one elements are converted into another element in a nuclear reaction. Different isotopes of same element have same behaviour Isotopes of an element behave differently. outer shell electrons take part in the chemical reaction Electrons, protons and nuetrons are involved relatively small amounts of energy released Large amounts of energy realeased The rates of reaction is influenced by the temperature, pressure, concentration and catalyst. The rates of reaction are unaffected by temperature, pressure, concentration and catalyst.
  49. 49. Nuclear reactions 1. Transmutation : Transformation of a stable nucleus into another nucleus be it stable or unstable. However, artificial radioactivity is the nuclear transmutation where the product nucleus is radioactive.  Induced or artificial radioactivity Stable nucleus is converted into radioactive nucleus. The product nucleus decays spontaneously with emission of radiation and particles. Presented by: Freya Cardozo 49
  50. 50. Types of reactions Nuclear fission  Nuclear fission is splitting of the heavy nucleus of an atom into two nearly equal fragments accompanied by release of the large amount of energy  Ur+ n  Heat + more n (n= neutrons)  Each fission may lead to different products. The mass of the fission products is less than the parent nucleus.  A large amount of energy corresponding to the mass loss isreleased in each fission. Nuclear fusion  lighter nuclei combine (fuse) together and form a heavy nucleus which is accompanied by an enormous amount of energy.  Energy received by earth from the Sun is the result of nuclear fusion.  Representative fusion reactions occuring in the Sun and stars are Presented by: Freya Cardozo 50
  51. 51. What happens in a bomb?  When one Uranium 235 nucleus undergoes fission, three neutrons are emitted, which subsequently disintegrate into three more Uranium nuclei and thereby produce nine neutrons. Such a chain continues by itself.  In a very short time enormous amount of energy is liberated, which can be utilized for destructive (dangerous explosives) or peaceful purposes (nuclear reactor - Power Plant).  Energy released per fission is ~ 200 MeV.  There is no unique way for fission of 235U that produces Ba and Kr, and 400 ways for fission of 235U leding to 800 fission products are known.  Many of these are radioactive which undergo spontaneous disintegrations giving rise to new elements in the periodic table. Presented by: Freya Cardozo 51
  52. 52. solve How many α and β- particles are emitted in the following ? 237 93Np 209 83 Bi Presented by: Freya Cardozo 52
  53. 53. Applications Presented by: Freya Cardozo 53 Radiocarbon dating Electrical energy using nuclear fission In medicine – To treat cancer Radiotracer technique Preservation of compounds using gamma radiations from cobalt-60 or Caesium
  54. 54. How C-14 is formed?  Radioactive 14C is formed in the upper atmosphere by bombarment of neutrons from cosmic rays on 14N.  14C combines with atmospheric oxygen to form 14CO2 which mixes with ordinary 12CO2.  Half life 5730 years Presented by: Freya Cardozo 54
  55. 55. Radiocarbon dating Presented by: Freya Cardozo 55
  56. 56. What are advantages of using nuclear power?  It offers huge environmental benefits in producing electricity.  It releases zero carbon dioxide.  It releases zero sulfur and nitrogen oxides. These are atmospheric pollutants which pollute the air. Thus it is a clean energy.  Fission of 1 gram of uranium-235 produces about 24,000 kW/h of energy. Presented by: Freya Cardozo 56
  57. 57. Presented by: Freya Cardozo 57
  58. 58. Presented by: Freya Cardozo 58 Tracer technique for cancer imaging

