In the olden days there lived a lovely maiden named Daragang Magayon. She was the daughter of Rajah Makusog of Rawis and D...
Daragang Magayon’s beauty attracted many suitors from different tribes. Among them was the haughty Pagtuga, the great hunt...
He had saved her from death in the river one morning. She had gone to bathe in the Yawa river which was swollen after a ni...
Not long after, he spoke to her of his love. Daragang Magayon shyly admitted that she had also fallen inlove with him. Thi...
Realizing that his daughter love the young man and whishing only happiness for her, Makusog gave the couple his blessing. ...
The news of the approaching wedding reach Pagtuga’s ears in no time. He was very angry, and he thought of a way to prevent...
And so Daragang Magayon was brought before Pagtuga. Told that Makusog would be put to death if she refused to be Pagtugas’...
And he ordered his people to prepare for a wedding. Learning of this sudden turn of events, Panganoron abandoned his own w...
This started the war between the two tribes. Panganuron fought in the battle too, and killed in the fight.
When Daragang Magayon heard the news about Panganuron’s death, it broke her heart. She cried everyday until she got sick. ...
With much sadness Daragang Magayon’s family and the townspeople buried the beautiful maiden.
But after a few months had passed, the ground where she was buried grew and grew. After a few hundreds of years it became ...
On certain days, when the tip of the volcano is shrouded in mist and cloud, the old folks say that Panganoron is kissing M...
Pptlegend lasatin,franz andrea 12-beryl
May. 15, 2021

Pptlegend lasatin,franz andrea 12-beryl

Pptlegend lasatin,franz andrea 12-beryl

