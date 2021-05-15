Pptlegend, aguilar, Mac reymond, 12-diamond

Successfully reported this slideshow.
THE LEGEND OF MAYON VOLCANO
A long ago in a place called Ibalon, there lived a beautiful maiden. Her name was Daragang Magayon(the beautiful one). She...
One day Daragang Magayon strolled down near the river. While crossing the river, she stumbled down on a rock and fell quic...
Help me!, Help me!" she cried. Fortunately her crieS was heard by Panganoron (the proud one) and his body guard Amihan (th...
Her beauty immediately captivated Panganoron. He realized that he finally met the perfect woman for him. At the same time,...
Panganoron asked Makusog's permission to marry Daragang Magayon. But makusog could not permit them to marry. Tribal law fo...
One night, Patuga and his cohorts kidnapped Makusog. Then, he sent word to Daragang Magayon that her father would die if s...
After the battle, Daragang Magayon was buried and her death was mourned all over the land. Where she was put to rest, a mo...
This mountain is now known as Mayon. It is said that even death and in another form, she still haunted by the men who love...
THE END Made by: Mac Reymond Aguilar 12- Diamond
