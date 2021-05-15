Pptlegend tanilon liezel_12 sapphire

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  1. 1. Once upon a time, there was a beautiful princess named Daragang Magayon.
  2. 2. Her father was the ruler in the land of Bicol.
  3. 3. Daragang Magayon was so beautiful and kind that's why many young men wanted to marry her.
  4. 4. But Daragang Magayon had a secret.She was inlove with Hadiong.
  5. 5. However, Hadiong is a warrior from a tribe that was an enemy to Daragang Magayon's family.
  6. 6. So,Daragang Magayon and Hadiong had to meet in hiding,until one night Hadiong's brother caught their meeting.
  7. 7. When both families heard about it they were furios.This started a war between the two tribes.
  8. 8. You cannot be the husband of our loving princess because you came from another tribe which is our enemy. I love her so much and whatever happens i will fight for her.
  9. 9. You are so hard- headed. You are not for each other. Its better to kill you. That will never happen.
  10. 10. Hadiong fought in the battle too and got killed in the fight.
  11. 11. When Daragang Magayon heard the news of Hadiong's death.It broke her heart.She cried and cried.
  12. 12. She cried everyday until she got sick and she soon died too.With much sadness of Daragang Magayon's family and the townspeople. They buried the beautiful maiden.
  13. 13. But after a few months had passed,the ground where she burried grew and grew. After a few hundreds of years it became a very beautiful volcano.And now called MOUNT VOLCANO.
  14. 14. THE END

