Successfully reported this slideshow.
Your SlideShare is downloading.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.c...
RAJASTHAN JAIPUR | SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021 02 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirst...
RAJASTHAN JAIPUR | SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021 03 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirst...
PERSPECTIVE JAIPUR | SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021 04 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefir...
To Receive Free Newspaper PDF Daily Whatsapp: http://bit.ly/whatsappjpr Telegram: https://t.me/firstindiajaipur Click the ...
Rakesh Ranjan New Delhi: Pankaj Ku- mar will be the new CS of Gujarat from next Tuesday when the 1985-batch IAS officer An...
INDIA JAIPUR | SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021 06 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindi...
First India Bureau Jaipur: CM Ashok Ge- hlot underwent angio- plasty at a government hospitalinJaipuronFri- day , Dr Raghu...
The power of information at our fingertips is one of the most beautiful impacts of technology. —Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO Edi...
www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com...
10 ETC JAIPUR | SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia ...
T he much-awaited re- lease, ‘Cruella’, based on the book, The Hun- dred and One Dalma- tians revisits the old tale but in...
28082021 first india jaipur
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
News & Politics
Aug. 27, 2021
38 views

0

Share

Download to read offline

28082021 first india jaipur

Download to read offline

News & Politics
Aug. 27, 2021
38 views

Find Latest India News and Breaking News these days from India on Politics, Business, Entertainment, Technology, Sports, Lifestyle and Coronavirus News in India and the world over that you can't miss.For real time update Visit our social media handle.Read First India NewsPaper in your morning replace.Visit First India.

CLICK:- https://firstindia.co.in/

#First_India_NewsPaper

Recommended

Related Books

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
Pastels and Pedophiles: Inside the Mind of QAnon Mia Bloom
(2.5/5)
Free
The Constitution of Knowledge: A Defense of Truth Jonathan Rauch
(3.5/5)
Free
One Vote Away: How a Single Supreme Court Seat Can Change History Ted Cruz
(3/5)
Free
The Socialist Awakening: What's Different Now About the Left John B. Judis
(3.5/5)
Free
Trumpty Dumpty Wanted a Crown: Verses for a Despotic Age John Lithgow
(2.5/5)
Free
Joe Biden: The Life, the Run, and What Matters Now Evan Osnos
(2.5/5)
Free
Hot, Flat, and Crowded 2.0: Why We Need a Green Revolution--and How It Can Renew America Thomas L. Friedman
(3.5/5)
Free
The Moment of Lift: How Empowering Women Changes the World Melinda Gates
(4.5/5)
Free
White Rage: The Unspoken Truth of Our Racial Divide Carol Anderson
(3.5/5)
Free
The Republic by Plato Plato
(3/5)
Free
No Logo: No Space, No Choice, No Jobs Naomi Klein
(4/5)
Free
No Place to Hide: Edward Snowden, the NSA, and the U.S. Surveillance State Glenn Greenwald
(4.5/5)
Free
Thank You for Being Late: An Optimist's Guide to Thriving in the Age of Accelerations Thomas L. Friedman
(4/5)
Free
Dreamland: The True Tale of America's Opiate Epidemic Sam Quinones
(4.5/5)
Free
Fear: Trump in the White House Bob Woodward
(3.5/5)
Free
What Unites Us: Reflections on Patriotism Dan Rather
(4/5)
Free

Related Audiobooks

Free with a 30 day trial from Scribd

See all
An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination Sheera Frenkel
(4/5)
Free
The Trigger: Narratives of the American Shooter Daniel J. Patinkin
(5/5)
Free
Here, Right Matters: An American Story Alexander Vindman
(3.5/5)
Free
Nightmare Scenario: Inside the Trump Administration’s Response to the Pandemic That Changed History Yasmeen Abutaleb
(4.5/5)
Free
Hatchet Man: How Bill Barr Broke the Prosecutor’s Code and Corrupted the Justice Department Elie Honig
(4/5)
Free
The Rise and Fall of Osama bin Laden Peter L. Bergen
(4/5)
Free
The Reckoning: Our Nation's Trauma and Finding a Way to Heal Mary L. Trump
(4/5)
Free
Aftershocks: Pandemic Politics and the End of the Old International Order Colin Kahl
(5/5)
Free
Freedom Sebastian Junger
(4.5/5)
Free
Slanted: How the News Media Taught Us to Love Censorship and Hate Journalism Sharyl Attkisson
(4.5/5)
Free
Persist Elizabeth Warren
(4/5)
Free
On the House: A Washington Memoir John Boehner
(4.5/5)
Free
Kamala's Way: An American Life Dan Morain
(2.5/5)
Free
The Ten Year War: Obamacare and the Unfinished Crusade for Universal Coverage Jonathan Cohn
(4/5)
Free
Unsportsmanlike Conduct: College Football and the Politics of Rape Jessica Luther
(4.5/5)
Free
The Devil You Know: A Black Power Manifesto Charles M. Blow
(4/5)
Free

  • Be the first to like this

28082021 first india jaipur

  1. 1. www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia JAIPUR l SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021 l Pages 12 l 3.00 RNI NO. RAJENG/2019/77764 l Vol 3 l Issue No. 82 OUR EDITIONS: JAIPUR, AHMEDABAD & LUCKNOW An international flight made a medical emergency landing at Nagpur airport after the health condition of the pilot deteriorated mid-air. The Biman Bang- ladesh flight was going to Dhaka from Muscat, carrying 126 passengers on board. The Boeing aircraft was near Raipur when it contacted ATC for an emergency landing and was advised to land at the nearest airport, Nagpur. Sensex and Nifty 50 ended Friday’s trading session with gains. S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.31% higher at 56,124 while the NSE Nifty 50 closed the day at 16,705, gaining 0.41%. Bank Nifty closed flat with a positive bias at 35,627. Broader markets outperformed the benchmark indices with the Nifty Smallcap 50 gaining 1% and Nifty Midcap 50 up 0.91%. MUSCAT-DHAKA FLIGHT MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING AT NAGPUR SENSEX ENDS AT 56124, NIFTY CLOSES JUST ABOVE 16700, AFTER HIGHS CORONA CATASTROPHE RAJASTHAN INDIA 44,658 new cases 496 new fatalities 17 new cases 00 new fatalities Afghanistan on verge of CivilWar DEATH TOLL BLASTS TO 170; MORE ATTACKS ON CARDS As ISIS makes its presence felt in Afghanistan with a bang reducing Taliban to a mere spectator, the prospect of the country becoming a terror nursery with various terror outfits locking horns has ripened Taliban fighters stand guard outside the airport after Thursday’s deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. Two suicide bombers and gunmen attacked crowds of Afghans flocking to Kabul’s airport on Thursday, transforming a scene of desperation into one of horror in the waning days of an airlift for those fleeing the Taliban takeover. —PHOTO BY PTI CRUCIAL READ NARAYAN RANE RESUMES ASHIRWAD YATRA, LASHES OUT AT UDDHAV GOVT Mumbai: Resuming the Jan Ashirwad Yatra in Ratna- giri Friday, Union Minister for MSMEs Narayan Rane launched a scathing attack on the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government for arresting him over his remarks against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Addressing BJP workers at the district office in Ratnagiri, Rane said, “Why arrest me? What have I done? Arresting a central minister using a force of 200-250 people as though ar- resting a robber. Such bravery.” ED ATTACHES ASSETS OVER `5 CR OF NCP LEADER EKNATH KHADSE New Delhi: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Friday said it has attached assets worth Rs 5.73 crore of former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Eknath Khadse and his family in a money laundering case. The attachment has been done in a case of “criminal miscon- duct by a public servant”. “The attached assets include immovable properties worth Rs 4.86 crore and bank bal- ance of Rs 86.28 lakh,” the agency said in a statement. Kabul: The reported toll of the bombing out- side Kabul’s airport rose sharply on Friday, with Afghan health of- ficials saying that as many as 170 people were killed and at least 200 were wounded, the New York Times re- ported. Health officials’ esti- mate of the number of bombingvictims,which did not include the 13 US service members killed and 15 wounded, was supported by inter- views with hospital of- ficials. The Pentagon said on Friday that a deadly at- tack at the gate to Kabul airport in Afghanistan yesterday was carried out by one suicide bomber, not two. Baghel gets a fresh lease of lifetill March 31! AFTER OVER 3 HR LONG MEET WITH RAHUL-PRIYANKA Aditi Nagar New Delhi: Dark clouds seem to be hover- ing around Chhattis- garh Congress where, a possibility remains of the ‘transfer of power’ from CM Bhupesh Baghel to Health Minis- ter TS Singhdeo. After being summoned for a second time to New Del- hi for a meeting with former Congress presi- dent Rahul Gandhi, Baghel reached Delhi on Thursday night and finally met Gandhi. However it was not just Rahul at the meet. While state incharge PL Punia accompanied Baghel, Rahul had at his side sister and gen- eral secretary Priyanka Gandhi. During the three and a half hour long, closed door meet- ing, Priyanka left for sometime to meet Sonia and after spending sometime with her mother, she returned and joined the meeting. But the highlight of the day was Baghel’s ad- dress to media where, in a perfect display of political word play, the Chhattisgarh CM hint- ed at not Turn to P6 AMARINDER EFFECT Sidhu’s advisor quits after row over social media posts Chandigarh: Amid raging controversy over his social media posts, Malvinder S Mali, on Friday quit as an advi- sor to Punjab PCC Pres- ident, Navjot Singh Sidhu. Mali posted his resignation on his Face- book page. In his resignation on Friday, Mali levelled al- legations against Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, SAD leaders Bikram Singh Majithia and Sukhbir Badal, and said if any physical harm is done to him then these leaders will be responsible. AMID MESS, CONG’S HARISH RAWAT ASKS TO BE RELIEVED FROM PUNJAB ROLE Chandigarh: Citing next year’s assembly elections in Ut- tarakhand, where he is the Congress’s campaign committee chairman, Harish Rawat has sought to be relieved as the in- charge of party affairs in Punjab. He said that to concentrate on the upcoming Assembly elections in Uttarakhand, it had been on his mind to seek to be relieved of responsibility. P5 I have asked the high command to allow me to take decisions and I will ensure that the Congress prospers in the state for the next two decades —Navjot Singh Sidhu, Punjab Cong Chief Ladakh’s self-reliant entity amid adverse challenges is exemplary: Om Birla Leh: Appreciating the beauty and serenity of Ladakh and its peace- loving people, Lok Sab- ha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said that the way the Union Territory is emerging as a self-reli- ant entity in the face of adverse geographical and other challenges, is exemplary . His remarks came at the inauguration of the Parliamentary Outreach Programme for the em- powermentof Panchaya- ti Raj Institutions of the Union Territory of Ladakh at the Sindhu Sanskritik Kendra, Leh. TN GUV PUROHIT GETS ADDL CHARGES OF PUNJAB, CHANDIGARH New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday appointed Tamil Nadu governor Banwarilal Purohit to discharge the functions of Governor of Punjab, in addition to his own duties, until regular arrangements are made. He has also been appointed as Admin- istrator of the Union Territory of Chandigarh. DEADLY KABUL ATTACK DEEPENS RECKONING OVER BIDEN’S AFGHANISTAN WITHDRAWAL Washington: Addressing the nation from the White House, Biden bowed his head for a moment of silence before taking questions from journalists pressing him on the bloody twist in the already tragic operation to shut down the 20-year war in Afghanistan. He appeared occasionally close to tears as he spoke of the dead “heroes”. ‘CALIPHATE IN INDIA AMONG ISIS UNIT’S GOALS’ AFGHAN MP DEPORTATION AN ERROR: CENTRE New Delhi: The ISIS unit believed to be behind Thursday’s deadly Kabul bombings have India in their crosshairs with establishing the rule of their caliphate are among lofty ideological goals, sources in Indian intel- ligence community said. New Delhi: The govern- ment has described the deportation of Rangina Kargar, a woman MP from Afghanistan, as ‘an inadvertent error’. The government has now reached out to Rangina to ask her to apply for an emergency visa. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Chief Justice of India NV Ramana turned 64 on Friday. An array of intellectuals and political leaders extended their wishes to the CJI. CJI TURNS 64 Naresh Sharma & Vikas Sharma Jaipur: Friday morn- ing brought with it an exemplary moment, one that will echo in the an- nals of Rajasthan’s pol- ity for eons as even the harshest critics of CM Ashok Gehlot had noth- ing but warmth and prayers for the three time chief minister who underwent angioplasty in Sawai Man Singh Hospital. All political differences and disa- greements were kept aside when the news of Gehlot’s ill health spread like wildfire and right from PM Modi, to state BJP leaders like Satish Poonia, Vasund- hara Raje, Rajendra Rathore amongstothers prayers for quick recov- ery of the stalwart. Gehlotwasdiagnosed with 90 perccent block- age in one artery. “There was 90 percent blockage in one of his coronary arteries and one stent was placed successfully . He is abso- lutely fine,” Dr Sudhir Bhandari, principal of the SMS medical col- lege said. Sources re- veal that along ith pain in chest, Gehlot also suffered with cervical Spondylosis and radicu- lopathy . It is learnt that he felt extreme heavi- ness in his right hand also, but the ECG was normal. Doctors sug- gested him to undergo cardiac Work-up and during the CT Coronary Angiography, one of th artery - LAD - was found to be 90 percent blocked. His wife Sunita and son Vaibhav rushed to SMS to be with the CM after he reached the hospital while his daughter Sonia rushed to her father’s bed side in the evening as soon as she reached Jaipur. Turn to P8, More on P7 ACROSS POLITICAL PLATFORMS, ENTIRE RAJ SPEAKS IN ONE VOICE... GET WELL SOON, CM GEHLOT! CM Ashok Gehlot in company of his wife Sunita and son Vaibhav at SMS after angioplasty. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel and Congress partys State in-charge PL Punia come out after meeting the party leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Friday. —PHOTO BY PTI LEADERS INCLUDING PM MODI, SONIA, RAHUL WISH FOR SPEEDY RECOVERY DELHI TOUR AND POSSIBLE CABINET RESHUFFLE POSTPONED AGAIN After learning that CM Ashok Gehlot underwent angio- plasty, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, KC Venugopal, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, and sev- eral other leaders inquired about the well being of the Chief Minister. “I wish a speedy and full recovery of Shri Ashok Gehlot ji,” Rahul Gandhi said in a Facebook post. Governor Kalraj Mishra spoke to Gehlot on phone and wished him a speedy recovery. “Post Covid, I was having health issues and since yesterday I was having severe pain in my chest. Just got my CT, Angio done in SMS hospital. Angioplasty will be done. I am happy that I’m getting it done at SMS Hospital. I am fine and will be back soon. our blessings and well wishes are with me,” Gehlot had tweeted. Chief Minister Gehlot’s program to visit Delhi was in the offing and for this, a charter aircraft was also asked to be kept on standby on Thursday itself. But later in the night he started feeling restless. Due to ill health, he can- celled the program to go to Delhi. With this, once again a possible cabinet reshuffle in the state has been postponed. Narendra Modi @narendramodi Praying for the good health and fast recovery of Rajasthan CM Shri @ashok- gehlot51 Ji and his wife, Smt. Sunita Ji.
  2. 2. RAJASTHAN JAIPUR | SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021 02 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia First India Bureau Jaipur: Polling for the second phase in pan- chayat and district council elections will be held on August 29 from 7:30 am to 5:30 pm. The campaign for the sec- ond phase came to an end on Friday evening. In the second phase, a total of 25,60,153 voters will exercise their fran- chise. Of these, 13,51,866 are male vot- ers while 12,08,279 are women voters. In the second phase of polls in six districts, a total of 1,680 candi- dates are in fray for 536 wards of 28 panchayat samitis. A total of 10 candidates have been elected unopposed in the second phase. In Jaipur, Jodhpur, Sawai Madhopur, Bharatpur, Dausa and Sirohi districts of the state, polling for the first phase was held on August 26. The second and third phase polling will be done on August 29 and September 1 re- spectively . The elections of dis- trict council chiefs and panchayat heads will be done on September 6. Campaigningends,votingfor2ndphaseonSun PANCHAYAT POLLS Aishwary Pradhan Jaipur: The 2023 As- sembly elections in Ra- jasthan appear to be a tough game for the BJP which is in a mess due to its own leaders. While the Congress mainly has two fac- tions, the Saffron party has many leaders in the state aspiring for the post of chief minister, leading to squabble within the party . BJP leaders target chief minister Ashok Gehlot and former dep- uty chief minister Sachin Pilot for their infighting but it is no more hidden that the BJP is too battling with the same problem, but here leaders are many . Though the party leaders claim that all is well and deny any in- fighting but their am- bivalence is not hidden. Top on the list of CM face is former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, who herself has been silent on the issue but her supporters have been constantly demanding from the party high-command to declare her as the CM candidate. It is noteworthy that her supporters have also made ‘Vasundhara Raje Samarthak Manch’ and ‘Team Vasundhara Raje’. Some of the party leaders and workers be- lieve that union minis- ter Bhupendra Yadav, could also be projected as the CM candidate. However, Yadav is si- lent on the matter. Supporters of BJP state president Satish Poonia too see future CM in him. Another key aspirant is Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who remains present in almost all major meet- ings of the party . Next is LoP Gulab- Chand Kataria but be- ing 76 years old, he may be ruled out. Deputy LoP Rajen- dra Rathore, a 7 time MLA, is an experienced and seasoned leader and he too is seen as the future CM of Ra- jasthan. Senior leader Om Prakash Mathur re- mains active in New Delhi but he always keeps a close eye on Ra- jasthan. BJP’s general secre- tary (organisation) in Uttar Pradesh, Sunil Bansal, also belongs to Rajasthan and party workers see him as a potential candidate for future. Other leaders who are in the race are Dalit leader and union min- ister Arjun Ram Meghwal, MPs Diya Kumari and Rajya- vardhan Rathore. PROBLEMOFPLENTYINRAJBJP? Nobiggerfacethan RajeinBJP:Dhariwal Ashvini Yadav Alwar: UDH minis- ter and senior Con- gress leader Shanti Dhariwal has said that former Vasundhara Raje is the biggest face of the party in Ra- jasthan. “There is a big fight going on in BJP. 6 to 7 leaders want to become Chief Minister but it is true that the biggest face is that of Vasundhara Raje. Among all those leaders, Raje has bigger stature,” he said. A day before, dur- ing a workshop in Alwar, Dhariwal had also praised Raje for inserting sub section 69-A in the municipality act-2009 in 2015, due to which lakhs of people will now get pattas. 102habitualoffendersexterned First India Bureau Jaipur: In its bid to pre- vent crime, Jaipur po- lice has externed 102 criminals from the dis- trict. After checking the criminals’ records, the local police zeroed in on habitual offenders who came out of prison only to commit their next crime. DCP (North) Parish Deshmukh said that the policemadealistof mis- creants repeatedly in- volved in crimes. Their files were made and pre- sented in court. In 120 days,thecourtheard125 such cases and rejected files of 29 miscreants. Similarly , the court had heard 39 such cases last year and took a decision in 26 cases. Another 47 cases will be heard in the court in fast-track mode. Under provisions of Goonda Act, such re- peat offenders are iden- tified and externed from the district for a year after an order from a court. They are bound to record their regular attendance in a local po- lice station outside the district and are sent to jail if they violate their externment and enter the district. ACB SUBMITS CHARGESHEET AGAINST RAJARAM GURJAR AND OMKAR SAPRE DODA POST WORTH `1.50 CRORE SEIZED UNDER GUISE OF ANIMAL FEED Jaipur: The ACB on Friday submitted chargesheet in ACB court-1 against Rajaram, the husband of suspended mayor Dr Somya, and BVG company official Omkar Sapre in a case of graft.The ACB filed a 2890- page chargesheet against both the accused under sections of prevention of corruption act. Investigation against RSS leader Nimbaram and BVG company representative Sandeep Chaud- hary, who are also accused, is pending. The ACB said that notices were sent to Nimbaram’s resi- dence but could not be served.Similarly, Sandeep Chaudhary could not be interrogated. Jaipur: Police made a disclosure of doda poppy smuggling being done under the guise of animal feed. The police took action by raiding a warehouse in Krishna Colony, Akera Dungar. Around 46 quintal doda poppies were recovered. It costs around Rs 1.5 crore. Smuggler Taufeeq Ali was involved along with his partner Imran. DCP West Richa Tomar said that Jhotwara police have exposed dealers smug- gling drugs under the guise of animal feed. Bhilwara: In the case of raping a two and a half years old mentally retarded girl by the auto tipper driver of the municipality, POCSO Court No 2 sentenced the accused to 14 years of imprisonment on Friday. Meanwhile, the court has also imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 21,000 on the accused. The court convicted him on the basis of 13 witnesses and 23 documents and sentenced him to 14 years of imprisonment. MAN SENTENCED TO 14 YEARS IN JAIL FOR RAPING MINOR IN BHILWARA Jaipur: A case rape with a minor has come to light in the Sanganer Sadar police station area. In this regard, the father of the minor has lodged a complaint with the police. It is said in the complaint that the minor was playing out- side the house in morning when a young man living nearby called her on the pretext of giving her a toffee. He took her to the street and molested her. However, the girl started crying and people heard her voice. Noticing this, the accused fled from the spot. 2-YEAR-OLD RAPED & MOLESTED, FATHER LODGES POLICE COMPLAINT TWO HELD FOR KIDNAP & MURDER OF TAXI DRIVER Jaipur: A week after kidnapping and killing a taxi driver in Jaipur and throwing his body in the Kalisindh river of Jhalawar district, police have arrested two people with the help of local police in Tonk city. DCP (North) Paris Deshmukh said that the arrested ac- cused are Naimuddin alias Nammu, 30 and Farhan alias Fardeen, 23. Naimuddin is a history-sheeter and was arrested in Nepal in a drug trafficking case. Additional DCP Sumit Gupta said Naimuddin reached Jaipur on August 22 after buying intoxicants from the Nepal border. Both the accused asked driver Khemchand to take them to a dhaba in Bassi. When he refused, they stran- gulated him. They then drove to Jhalawar district and threw his body into the Kalisindh river. The accused returned to Tonk city where the Ramganj police arrested them with the help of mobile call details and CCTV footage. Gravel mafia attacks police, constable injured Meghwal abuses youth, gets him arrested for questioning him Govt working to reduce transmission: BD Kalla First India Bureau Sawai Madhopur: Over 50 gravel mafia at- tacked the Bonli police team late on Thursday night on an under-con- struction expressway near Bonli. The police team reached the spot on the information of an attack on a contrac- tor and the transport of gravel. The gang members came on motorcycles and Bolero. They damaged the PCR vehicle with sticks and stones. Constable Tej Singh was injured in the attack. He was taken to the district hospital for treatment where his condition is said to be stable. Police have seized a motorcycle and mobile from the spot. Eleven people have been identi- fied and a case has been registered against the attackers. In the past too, the mafia attacked the SDM and the police team. First India Bureau Bikaner: Khajuwala MLA and former parlia- mentary secretary Go- vindMeghwal,known for his short tem- per, hit the head- linesagain.Megh- wal was attending a programme or- ganised in a school in Kankrala village when a man sought clari- fication from the MLA over a statement made by him. Meghwal lost temperandstartedabus- ing him. An irate Meghwal got the youth, Ish- war Ram, ar- rested for dis- rupting the programme. Meghwal al- leged that the youth was trying to defame him withthevideo.Intheone- minutevideo,theMLAis seen using abusive lan- guage.Heallegedthatthe youth is a supporter of Ravi Meghwal, son of Union Minister and Bi- kaner MP Arjun Ram Meghwal. Eshwar Ram alleged that a few days ago the MLA publicly said that he got his marriage done through donation. First India Bureau Jaipur: “Govt is put- ting enormous efforts in providing quality and uninterrupted powertoindustry .You can compare Ra- jasthan with other industrialised states like Haryana, UP , Maha, etc and you will find Raj much ahead in power gen- eration. Raj has solar power installation of 4996.96 MW and it has apotentialtoincrease the capacity multi- fold.” said Dr BD Kal- la, Minister for Ener- gy&PHEDduring4th Editionof Conference on Profitability through Energy Con- servation&Efficiency . Gravel mafia damaged PCR vehicle with sticks and stones in Sawai Madhopur on Thursday. TO PROMOTE TOURISM A sand sculpture of Camel made by sand artist Ajay Rawat to promote tourist’s in desert of Pushkar on Thursday. Recently, Camel breeders protested, demanded amendments to the 2015 Act, and said that their business has suffered due to the inability to sell camels to buyers outside the state. —PHOTO BY HIMANSHU SHARMA EXEMPTION FOR MEDICAL STAFF ISSUE Saffron party has many leaders aspiring for post of chief minister —FILE PHOTO Shanti Dhariwal Govind Meghwal NEWS DIGEST
  3. 3. RAJASTHAN JAIPUR | SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021 03 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Shivendra Parmar Jaipur: Even though public transport has been one of the most affected segments due to Corona pandemic, the Jaipur Metro has done wonders even after the double whammy. After the end of the second wave, metro has made a good come- back as it is carrying more passenger load than it did after lock- down ended post the first wave. The passenger load in the metro is increas- ing continuously after the good efforts of the metro management. The average passen- ger load in July was twelve thousand per day which has now reached eighteen thousand per day. Moreover, metro staff is also ensuring that passengers follow covid protocols to the hilt. Meanwhile, 100 percent vaccination of the metro staff has also been achieved. Six days ago, a docu- mentary film has been shot inside the metro, due to which the Jaipur Metro has earned Rs 40,000. There is also a lot of focus on advertisements to in- crease the revenue of the metro. Post lockdown, passenger load increases in Jaipur Metro to 18,000 per day FLIGHTS TO DUBAI TO RESUME FROM SEP 1 Kirodi protests with private school owners for RTE dues History made! 1.5 L saplings planted in a day in Barmer Coordinator arrested for taking bribe Olympic players to be felicitated Ravi Vishnoi, Aman Singh to be honoured List soon: Wait over for 1,385 teachers Khachariyawas praises Kirodi’s commitment However, two tests mandatory for the passenger before flying Kashiram Choudhary Jaipur: Air travel to Dubai, closed for the last one year, may start from September 1. Authorities in Dubai have issued instruc- tions that passengers must produce a Covid 19 RT-PCR negative test report done 48 hrs be- fore and another Rapid PCR test done at the airport four hrs before boarding the plane. The operation of flights to Dubai has been closed for the last one year. Flights from Dubai can come to Jaipur, but there is a complete ban on outbound flights. It was banned by the Dubai authorities. But recently the rules have been relaxed and now there will be direct flights to Dubai. Three airlines have proposed to operate flights to Dubai from the Jaipur Airport. However, it is manda- tory for the passenger to get the two tests done before flying. The Jaipur airport administration has sought applications from private laborato- ries for conducting Rapid PCR test at the airport. If all goes well, the testing facility will become operational from next week on- wards. The result of the test would be hand- ed over to passengers in 30 minutes. First India Bureau Jaipur: With the Ra- jasthan government orderingtheopening of schools beginning Sep- tember1,privateschool owners from across the state have gathered in Jaipur and are protest- ing over the non-pay- ment of RTE dues. Rajya Sabha MP Dr Kirodi Lal Meena was also present along with the school owners at the Statue Circle in the city. School Shiksha Pariwar president Anil Sharma said that the government has been discriminating against small private school owners for a long time. “Today school owners from across the state staged a sit- in protest in Jaipur so that the long pending demand of school op- erators is heard.” Meena said that the condition of the pri- vate school owners has deteriorated in the past two years due to the pandemic. He warned of a state-wide agitation if the govern- ment does not fulfill their demands. First India Bureau Churu: Congress MLA Krishna Poonia, an in- ternational gold-medal- ist discus thrower, will honor the Tokyo Olym- pics medalists and the players of Rajasthan, who participated in the Olympics,onAugust28. Tokyo Olympics sil- ver medalist Ravi Da- hiya, bronze medalist wrestler Bajrang Pu- nia, Indian hockey team goalkeeper Savita Poonia, wrestler Deep- ak Poonia, discus thrower Kamal Preet Kaur, shooter Manu Bhaker are included in the list of players who will be attending the programme. She said that players who participated will also be felicitated. Naresh Sharma Jaipur: Ravi Vishnoi in the senior category and Aman Singh Shekhawat in the jun- ior category have been selected as the best cricketers for the 28th Mathuradas Mathur Award 2020-21. Rajasthan’s Senior International Score and Statics OP Shar- ma will also be hon- ored. This year Rohan Raghuvanshi and Ma- havir Sharma of Tonk district will be honored if they are selected for Bangla- desh series in India’s disabled cricket team. The award ceremo- ny will be held next month, first week i.e. September 6 at Hotel Hilton in Jaipur. First India Bureau Jaipur: Rajasthan gov- ernment has decided to release the waiting list of candidates of teach- ers recruitment-2016 for 511 vacant posts of English subject and 874 vacant posts of science and maths subjects in the non-TSP area. The decision was taken in a high-level meeting chaired by ed- ucation minister Go- vind Singh Dotasra. The minister in- formedthatinthemeet- ing, it was also decided to issue a notification soon after making suit- able bifurcation of 41,000 vacancies of edu- cation department as per the budget an- nouncement. Along with this, a detailed discussion was held re- garding the process of recruitment of com- puter teachers. The minister also discussed with the of- ficers on the reopening of schools from Sep- tember 1 and directed them to ensure compli- ance of the Corona guidelines. First India Bureau Jaipur: Transport minister Pratap Singh K h a c h a r i y a w a s praised the BJP’s RS MP Kirodi Lal Meena saying he is creating a challenge even at this age by agitating. Khachariyawas had gone to the dharna held by the private school association where Meena was also present. While address- ing the school owners, Khachariyawas took a jibe at the BJP. At the same time, he praised Kirodi Lal Meena. First India Bureau Banswara: The ACB team in Banswara arrested a project coordinator of the Medical Department Man- ish Panchal while taking a bribe of Rs 20000 on late Friday evening. ACB Ad- ditional SP Madhav Singh Soda said that accused Panchal resident of Kuan district Dungarpur has been arrested. Mukesh Matarani Barmer: Revenue min- ister Harish Choudhary on Friday created his- tory by planting 1.5 lakhs saplings in a sin- gle day . The initiative was taken under “Haryalo Baytoo Abhiyan’. On the occasional zila pramukh, Mahen- dra Choudhary, dis- trict collector, Lok- bandhu Yadav, chief executive officer at zila parishad ,Mohandan Ratnon and panchayati raj representatives were present. Choudhary has kicked off the cam- paign by planting sap- ling at Ratau village. A total of 6200 sap- lings; including 500 tree guards, 3000 me- dicinal plants, and 3500 other saplings. The revenue minis- ter also had ensured responsibility while di- recting the people to take proper care of planted saplings. The revenue minister also had inaugurated CM’s budget announcement of distribution of me- dicinal plants at the doorstep. —File Photo Kirodi Lal Meena holds meet with private school operators at Statue Circle on Friday, Assembly siege to be held soon.
  4. 4. PERSPECTIVE JAIPUR | SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021 04 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Vol 3 Issue No. 82 RNI NO. RAJENG/2019/77764. Printed and published by Anita Hada Sangwan on behalf of First Express Publishers. Printed at Bhaskar Printing Press, D.B. Corp Limited, Shivdaspura, Tonk Road, Jaipur. Published at 304, 3rd Floor, City Mall, Bhagwan Das Road, C-Scheme, Jaipur-302001, Rajasthan. Phone 0141-4920504. Editor-In-Chief: Jagdeesh Chandra responsible for selection of news under the PRB Act SPIRITUAL SPEAK The brightness of the sun, which lights up the world, the brightness of the moon and of fire – these are my glory. —Bhagavad Gita IN-DEPTH Ravi Shankar Prasad @rsprasad PM @narendramodi’s ‘Make in India’ is transforming India’s manufacturing. PLI scheme is strengthening India’s exports of mobile phones. India witnessed a massive growth of 250% in mobile phone exports and exported mobile phones worth `4600 crore in April-June FY 2022. Dharmendra Pradhan @dpradhanbjp The renovated complex of the Jallianwala Bagh Smarak and several other development initiatives that have been undertaken at the complex will remind our future generations about the brave men and women who fought oppression, violence and imperialism. #AmrutMahotsav TOP TWEETS PAVING THE WAY FOR DISASTERS IN UTTARAKHAND? he Union Environ- mentMinistry’sclear- ance to seven hydro- electric projects in Uttarakhand seem- ingly proves that it has not learnt anylessonfromthenaturaldisas- ters in the state which have taken a heavy toll on human lives. In 2013 unprecedented rainfall caused floods worse than a tsu- nami in the Rudraprayag district in which more than 5000 people werekilled.Morerecently ,inFeb- ruary 2021 flash floods caused by glacier melting due to global warming left at least 26 dead and over 200 missing. National Ther- mal Power Corporation’s 4x130 MW Tapovan Vishnugad project was almost destroyed. This pro- jectisamongthesevenreportedly clearedbytheministriesof Envi- ronment, Power and Jal Shakti. The mere thought of bubbly, meandering mountain rivers be- ingtamedistroubling.Withglob- al warming, glaciers are melting andmonsoonsareunpredictable. Large-scaledeforestationinUtta- rakhandandlandslidesmakethe Union ministries’ eagerness to press ahead with the hydel pro- jects questionable. It is for the Supreme Court to see if Nature can be toyed with. T abul is in a mess and the US must share the blame for it with Afghan president Ashraf Ghani who fled the capital leaving people at the mercy of the Taliban. The Ameri- can-led Allied troops landed in Kabul in 2001 to finish off al-Qaeda and the regressive Taliban. They decided to stay on until former President Donald Trump announced that the US will withdraw its forces by May 1, 2021. Joe Biden extended the with- drawal deadline to August 31. The Americans had lost the war and no one knows what they achieved from it. On Thursday , the ISIS-Kho- rasan added injury to insult by carrying out twin suicide attacks outside the crowded Kabul airport killing more than 100 Afghan men, women and children. Among the dead were 13 American sol- diers too. The Taliban regime was witness to the mayhem but was yet to respond. White House has promised a repris- al but at the moment they are in a hurry to fly out the re- maining American and allied troops out of the danger zone. President Biden put the blame for the chaotic situa- tion on how the Afghan troops, which were trained and armed by the Western forces, surrendered before the marching Taliban fight- ers without even a semblance of resistance. He may be right about Afghan soldiers meek surrender, but did the Americans correctly assess the threat from the Khorasan faction of the Islamic State? The Khorasan faction is deadlier than the Taliban and now poses a serious threat to India. It is also a se- curity hazard for Russia which has a sizeable Muslim population in Tajikistan. PRESENCE OF ISIS-K IN KABUL IS BAD NEWS President Biden put the blame for the chaotic situation on how the Afghan troops, which were trained and armed by the Western forces, surrendered before the marching Taliban fighters without even a semblance of resistance K Promoted by First India News International Pvt. Ltd. DATAFICATION BIG DATA SIMPLIFIED often wonder how my smart watch captures my physical datalikethesleephours,steps walked and calories con- sumed at a click of a button… or how social media is con- stantly optimising my work personal life! Did some re- search and got introduced to the concept of ‘Datafication’ whereweusedigitaltechnolo- gies to discharge knowledge associated with objects - by decoupling them from the as- sociated data. Too much? Let me disentangle it for you. Everybusinessownertoday requiresvaluableinformation andinsightstostayrelevantin this globally competitive mar- ketplace. Whether we need to determine our target audi- ence, or find out what our cli- ent wants…Big Data has be- come a major part of our deci- sion-making process. From online shopping to Music and TV streaming, Big Data has become an impor- tant part of our lives. It helps us process and analyse, thereby making our lives convenient. With major breakthroughs in the health- care and hospitality industry , Big Data is also helping us save money with subscrip- tions, cashbacks and dis- count coupons designed to reduce our bills. Did you know that there are almost 205 billion emails sent every minute around the globe and close to 500,000 tweets and Instagram posts sent out every 60 seconds. So- cial media is an element of Big Data that has seen rapid growth in the past few years alone. Like the cloud and the internet, Big Data has be- come an influential compo- nent of our lives. Here are my thoughts on what you can expect to see in the forthcoming years: Volumes Of Data Will Continue To Increase And Migrate To The Cloud: As per Data Age 2025 report for Seagate, IDC forecasts the global datasphere to reach 175 zettabytes in the coming years, this simply means ap- proximately 130 iPads. In that report, it was also high- lighted that 75% of the world’s population will be interacting with online data every day by 2025. AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud Platform are some of the big names in the industry who have trans- formed the way Big Data is stored and processed. Back in the day, companies needed to run data-intensive apps and physically grow their own data centres. But now, with its pay-as-you-go ser- vices, the cloud infrastruc- ture provides agility, scala- bility, and ease of use. Machine Learning (ML) Will Play A Huge Role: ML will become more sophisti- cated with every passing year. We’ll be able to see beyond self-driving cars, fraud detec- tion devices and retail trends analyses. Experts believe that the computer’s ability to learn from data will improve drastically with the enhance- ment in Artificial Intelli- gence and cognitive services thereby making our ma- chines have deeper personali- sation to read emotions, drive cars, explore the space and treat patients efficiently . Chief DataOfficers(CDO) Scientists Will Be In High Demand: The positions of data scientists and CDOs are relativelynew,buttheneedfor these specialists is going to be very high. Prior to this pan- demic, KPMG surveyed 3,600 CIOs and technology execu- tives from almost 110 coun- triesandfoundoutthat67%of them struggled with skill shortages such as big data/ analytics, security , and AI. To beat the competition, busi- nessestodayarewillingtopay highersalariestosuchtalents. Fast Data And Actiona- ble Data Will Lead The Way: Have you heard of these terms of ‘fast data’ and ‘ac- tionable data’? Big Data typi- cally relies on Hadoop and NoSQL databases to analyse information in a batch mode, but fast data will allow for processing in real-time streams. This will enable data to be analysed promptly , with- in as little as just one millisec- ond. On the other hand, ac- tionable data will plug in the gap between Big Data and Business Value. Hence help- ing businesses make deci- sions and take actions imme- diately when data arrives will be on top of the list. Hope my perspective has made you realise that Big Data in itself is futile with- out analysis, since it is too complicated, multi-struc- tured and capacious. While it enables organisations to store, manage and manipu- late disparate data at the right speed and at the right time, it also makes our pri- vacy vulnerable to hackers and cyberattacks. We need to definitely ad- dress the ‘security skill gap’ that is being caused by a lack of education and training op- portunities, rendering ap- proximately 3.5 million un- filled cybersecurity positions by the end of this year. So adopt the veracity of Big Data, evaluate for your- self and embrace the future by not just accepting it blind- ly, but having a holistic un- derstanding on how to navi- gate securely . THE VIEWS EXPRESSED BY THE AUTHOR ARE PERSONAL I From online shopping to Music and TV streaming, Big Data has become an important part of our lives. It helps us process and analyse, thereby making our lives convenient. With major breakthroughs in the healthcare and hospitality industry, Big Data is also helping us save money with subscriptions, cashbacks and discount coupons designed to reduce our bills Adopt the veracity of Big Data, evaluate for yourself and embrace the future by not just accepting it blindly, but having a holistic understanding on how to navigate securely DR DIVYA JAITLY She is a TEDx Speaker, Integrated Communication Specialist, Leadership Mentor, Public Speaking Coach, Image Consultant Renowned TV Anchor in India
  5. 5. To Receive Free Newspaper PDF Daily Whatsapp: http://bit.ly/whatsappjpr Telegram: https://t.me/firstindiajaipur Click the above link☝ subscribe us on your preferred platform.
  6. 6. Rakesh Ranjan New Delhi: Pankaj Ku- mar will be the new CS of Gujarat from next Tuesday when the 1985-batch IAS officer Anil G Mukim com- pletes his ex- tended tenure. Key sources had hinted to First India that Kumar ap- peared to have a clear edge over other contend- ers to become Mukim’s suc- cessor. Kumar will be 30th CS of Gujarat hav- ing a service tenure up to May 2022. Kumar, a native of Patna in Bihar, is cur- rently ACS in state Home Dept. The govt chose him over 2 IAS of- ficers from 1986 batch— Dr Rajiv K Gupta, ACS, Industry Mines and Vipul Mitra, ACS, Pan- chayat, Rural Housing, and Rural Dev. Further, it is widely believed that G u r u p r a s a d Mohapatra’s sudden death made way for Kumar who pre- viously held key positions in Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nig- am Ltd, Guj M a r i t i m e Board, GSRTC Revenue dept. CM Vijay Ru- pani had, amid rumours about Mukim’s fur- ther extension ahead of state Assembly elec- tions, dropped a hint on Wednesday that this was Mukim’s last Cabi- net meeting that he would be clearing deck for his junior. INDIA JAIPUR | SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021 05 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Anita Hada New Delhi: Congress’ political thinking is more like wishful think- ing where party wishes to win a state, but wish seldom gets fulfilled. And a prime example of this is why it has han- dled its senior leader Harish Rawat, who has onus of not one but 2 ‘troubled’ states where elections are due in few months. Sample this: Punjab Cong Incharge Harish Rawat has been firefightingfor6months in Punjab where Sidhu shows no signs of cohe- siveness with CM Ama- rinder Singh to pitch a united front before the electorate, so that party returns to power. But fighting new battle eve- ryday in Punjab isn’t Rawat’s only problem. He has also been made chairman of election campaign committee of Uttarakhand and Ganesh Gondiyal of his choicewasgivenrespon- sibility of state presi- dent. Despite this, Cong has not relieved him from post of in-charge of Punjab. Strategists in Congress, in their high- er wisdom, have given responsibilityof 2states to a man who himself has to contest election after high command gaveconsentthathewill be CM face. So, will he contest his own election or will he settle dispute in Punjab? He does not have enough time to go to Chandigarh to meet rebel MLAs who have opened a front against the Captain. And even if this matter is resolved, what will happen next? Will Rawat sit in U’khand preparing for elections forming campaign strategy for Punjab? It seems that Cong is unable to under- stand that if Rawat has been projected as CM candidate, then he shouldbeallowedtocon- test polls new in- charge be put in Punjab! Will Rawat spearhead his CM campaign or douse fire in Punjab? CRUCIAL READ DON’T USE MY REMARKS ON PAKISTAN’S NADEEM FOR PROPAGANDA: NEERAJ New Delhi: Neeraj Chopra, who won India’s first-ever athletics gold medal at the recently-concluded Tokyo Olympics, on Thursday urged people to not “further vested interests and propaganda” after his comments regarding Pakistan’s javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem during finals of quadrennial event were blown out of propor- tion on social media. The 23-year-old bagged India’s second-ever individual Olympic gold medal earlier this month with a throw of 87.58m in the men’s javelin final. NARAVANE VISITS SOUTH COMMAND HQ IN PUNE TO REVIEW OPERATIONAL PREPS Pune: Army Chief General MM Naravane on Friday visited Southern Command Headquarters at Pune and reviewed the operational preparedness. He appreciated the assistance provided to civil administration by the Army during the Covid-19 pandemic and recent floods. “General MM Naravane #COAS visited Headquarters #Southern- Command. #COAS reviewed the operational prepared- ness and appreciated the assistance provided to civil administration during the COVID pandemic and recent floods. #IndianArmy #StrongAndCapable,” the Indian Army wrote in a tweet. Didi traps Cong like anglers’ fly... can’t swallow, can’t spit out! Kartikey Dev Singh Jaipur: Congress party is now out of Northeast politics as its old and strong lead- ers have either passed away or have left the party. Howev- er, leaving the party, in North- east, is not a big deal as leaders move about be- tween parties in accord- ance to who is in power at the Centre. But the real concern of the Cong is that its leaders who went with BJP, no longer want to return to it. Their first choice, at the time of re- turn, is now the Trina- mool Congress (TMC). Many Cong leaders in Tripura are currently pre- paring to join TMC many leaders who left Cong and joined BJP, also want to join TMC. So, now TMC has be- come real Congress in NE Cong party will have to accept this reality. Sush- mita Deb, who was the face of Congress in NE, joined TMC, the very next day Cong made former IPS officer Ajay Kumar in charge of some other states including Tripura. Congress feels that Ajay Kumar can bring succes- sor of erstwhile Tripura royal family ex-Cong leader Pradyot Dev Bur- man back to Cong due to Kumar’s friendship with him. But it is also a fact that Dev Burman has more goodwill with Sush- mita Deb also. So, he is more likely to go with TMC. Now, Cong has neither leader nor in-charge for NE. If at all there is some- one left before high com- mand, it is Gaurav Gogoi, who is doing politics in the name of his father. It is al- ways Gaurav Gogoi who moves around and meets everything in NE and this is also a big reason for Su- shmita Deb’s displeasure. However, after the as- sembly elections in As- sam, 2 MLAs left the party and now Sushmita Deb has parted ways. This month i.e. in August itself, Manipur Cong Prez Go- vind Das Konthujam left Cong joined BJP. Tripu- ra working prez Piyush Biswas has also left party and although Cong lead- ers have persuaded him for some time, but he is also certain to go to TMC. But even though TMC may be ‘defacto’ Cong in NE states, Cong is on the back foot everywhere else too as, in the current state of politics, party is com- pelled to keep Mamata Ba- nerjee in the opposition alliance even though on one hand she is ‘breaking’ the Cong party. She her- self met many Cong lead- ers including Sonia and Rahul Gandhi in Delhi and recently on August 20, on the birth anniversary of late Rajiv Gandhi, So- nia held a virtual meeting of opposition parties, and Mamata Banerjee also at- tended the same. TMC working prez Piyush Bis- was joining TMC is just a matter of time. Mukul Roy, who returned to TMC after leaving BJP, is trying to bring the remaining Congress leaders to Trina- mool in Tripura. Mamata has provided a non-Cong alternative to the leaders who are angry with the BJP in NE. Despite Cong is compelled to maintain rapport with Mamata as Cong is worried that if Mamata forms separate front, it will be direct loss to Cong and BJP. Cong party is now out of NE politics as its old strong leaders have either passed away or have left party; real concern of Cong is that leaders who went with BJP, no longer want to return KHELA HOBE UTTARAKHAND RAINS Bridgecollapses,roadcavesin Dehradun: A road caved in and merged into the river on Fri- day, due to the inces- sant rainfall in Deh- radun. Incessant rain in Dehradun for the last 48 hours has wreaked havoc be- cause of which the Maldevata-Sahasrad- hara link road has been submerged in the river for several meters. According to infor- mation received from the Dehradun district administration, po- lice officials and oth- er officials, this inci- dent has happened in Kheri village. —ANI Very heavy down- pour has caused waterlogging in sev- eral parts of the state, damaging roads and other infrastructure. The weather department has issued a warning, forecasting heavy rain in the state. According to the meteorological department, heavy rain may occur over Nainital, Champawat, Udham Singh Nagar, Bageshwar and Pithoragarh. MET WARNS U’KHAND CM INSPECTS THE SITE... Uttrakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday conducted an on-site inspection of Sahastradhara- Maldevta road, which had caved in as a river submerged it following a rise in water level of the river triggered by heavy rains. The Chief Minister directed the District Magistrate Dehradun R Rajesh Kumar to channelize the river and get the damaged part of the road repaired soon. Uttarakhand Police @uttarakhandcops A part of the bridge over Jakhan river at Rani Pokhari on Dehra- dun-Rishikesh road has collapsed due to heavy rain and strong current of water. The public is requested to please not use the above route and use other alterna- tive routes. New Delhi: Deputy Chairman of RS Hari- vansh LS Speaker Om Birla will represent In- dia at Fifth World Con- ference of Speakers of theParliament(5WCSP) scheduled to be held from September 7 8 in Vienna, Austria, said sources on Friday . “The Fifth World Conference of Speakers of the Parliament will be held from 7-8 Septem- ber in Vienna, Austria. LS Speaker Om Birla RS Deputy Chairman Harivansh to represent India,” said a source. The Indian delegation will also include Utpal K Singh, Secretary- General, LS; Dr Ajay Kumar, Joint Secretary, LS Secretariate; and Ra- jeev Dutta, OSD to Speaker of LS. —ANI Singrauli: Suspi- cious of his wife’s “character” a man stitched her private parts in MP’s Sin- grauli district, who suffered injuries. We are fully cooperating with police on case,” company added. Ac- cording to police, ac- cused, 55, used to have arguments with his wife as he sus- pected her of having an extra-marital rela- tionship with a man of the same village. Birla, Harivansh to take part in 5WCSP in Austria SUSPICION:Man stitches private parts of his wife Change of Guard: Pankaj Kumar is new Gujarat CS Mysuru Rape: Min says victim should not have gone at night Afghans arriving in India to get 6-month visa: Foreign Ministry INDIA AT UNSC: ETHIOPIA NEEDS SUPPORT FROM INTERNATIONAL COMMUNITY CENTRAL AGENCIES BEING USED TO HARASS POL OPPONENTS: SHIV SENA New Delhi: After the TPLF rebels seized the northern Ethiopian town of Lalibela, included in the UNESCO World Heritage List, India, on Thursday, 26 August, appealed to International community to provide all necessary support to African country during this time of crisis. Speaking at UNSC on Peace Security in Africa, India’s Permanent Rep- resentative to UN, TS Tirumurti said that there is an urgent need to scale up efforts consistent with UN guiding principles for humanitarian assistance. Mumbai: Central agencies like the CBI and ED have become branches of Bharatiya Janata Party and ED is more active in the states where the party is not in power, alleged the Shiv Sena mouthpiece ‘Saamana’ on Friday. The editorial claimed the Supreme Court has reprimanded the functioning of the Central agencies. “The Court has already declared that ‘CBI is the parrot of the government cage’. Now it has also expressed doubts about the functioning of the ED and Income Tax Department. The Central agencies are being used to harass political opponents,” it said. New Delhi:IndiaonFri- day said that Afghan na- tionals arriving in the country will get a six- month visa govt will “take it from there” as making long term plans have not been the “best of ideas” under current circumstance. “We were moving to e-Emergency visa sys. It appears that this could have led to some confusion, which led to unfortunate inci- dent of denial of entry to particular Afghan na- tional,”Bagchisaid.—ANI Bengaluru: Echoing the sentiments of Kar- nataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, state tourism minister Anand Singh said the Mysuru gangrape vic- tim should not have ven- tured into an isolated area at night. Karnataka home min- ister Araga Jnanendra had triggered a contro- versyonThursdaywhen he said that the girl should not have gone to such a deserted place. “Around 7-7:30 pm they went there. It is a desert- ed place. They should not have gone, but we can’t stop anyone from going where they went to. It is a deserted place no one usually goes there, ” HM stated. —ANI Be it young lovers or newly- wed couples, they shouldn’t go to such places. We can- not tell everyone not to go. Police can’t be deployed at all such spots. —Anand Singh, Karnataka Tourism Minister Evacuation efforts have involved coordination with many countries. Harish Rawat Om Birla So they (Afghans) are currently coming here under the six-month visa regime. We will take it from there. That’s the cur- rent plan, this is an evolving situation. Making long term plans have not been the best of ideas. —Arindam Bagchi, MEA Spokesperson Mukim’s spotless career controversy- free stint may earn him dividends Pankaj Kumar Anil G Mukim
  7. 7. INDIA JAIPUR | SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021 06 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Pune: Defence Min Ra- jnath Singh on Friday said if India made tech- nological advances, we could become super- power. He mentioned this when talking to students and research- ers at DRDO, a univer- sity that is considered the Defense Research and Development Org anization (DIAT). Rajnath Sin- gh said PM Modi has promised to lead the country on the path of progress in re- search and innovation. “Several initiatives have been initiated by the Ministry of Defense to advance research and innovation through joint efforts from the military, industry and academia, and it is only through mutual under- standing and sharing of knowledge and best practices. It can hap- pen, “he said.According to Singh, the Min of De- fense has created a plat- form called “iDEX” (in- novation for defense excellence) to attract new talent and increase the importance of secu- rity , so it has experience in the field. We are be- ing informed by mili- tary personnels. —PTI ACHIEVING ADVANCEMENT IN TECH CAN MAKE INDIA SUPERPOWER: RAJNATH Thiruvananthapuram: At a time when the Ker- ala government is draw- ing flak for its alleged failed COVID-19 man- agement in view of high test positivity rate and increased daily cas- es, CM Pinarayi Vijay- an has rejected the crit- icism terming it as un- wanted and suspected it as attempts to under- mine people's support in its fight against cov- id. In an article pub- lished in the latest edi- tion of Chintha week- ly, one of the mouth- piece publications of the ruling CPI(M), he said a section in the so- ciety was making delib- erate attempts to create confusion among peo- ple by criticising the state's disease manage- ment strategies. He alleges that these moves were to trigger sentiments against govt and thus create situa- tion in which the fight viewed lightly . —PTI Kerala Chief Minister rejects criticism against Covid-19 mgmt In MP, 5 siblings orphaned by coronavirus beg for survival “No one died of oxygen shortage”, Pinarayi defends Kerala model Mumbai: The celebra- tion of Ganpati Fest go- ing to be restricted again this year. The Brihanmumbai municipal corporation (BMC) has allowed only 519 mandals to set up Ganpati pandals for Ganeshotsav this year. As many as 1,273 man- dals had approached the civic body for per- mission, whereas be- fore the pandemic over 3,000 mandals would ap- ply before the BMC for permission. The BMC has put strict protocols in place for Ganpati mandals during Ganeshotsav this year, which begins on September 10. For the second year run- ning, Mumbai will cel- ebrate Ganesh festival minus the pomp and show. The pandemic ef- fect is visible on the streets – sales of Gane- sha idols are low. Ganeshotsav 2021: Barely 16% Pandals Get BMC Nod New Delhi: The Delhi High court on Friday said it will hear the privacy policy matter in October. The appeals of Fa- cebook and WhatsApp challenging its single- judge order dismiss- ing their pleas against the probe ordered by the Competition Com- mission of India (CCI) into the instant mes- saging app’s new pri- vacy policy. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice Jyoti Singh listed the mat- ter for October 11 while extending the time to file replies to the June 4 and 8 no- tices issued by CCI to WhatsApp and Face- book, till then. —PTI HC to hear appeals of FB, WhatsApp in October New Delhi: The SC on Friday told Securi- ties and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) not to take any coercive steps against NDTV pro- moters Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy. The court said no action should be taken against the Roys till it heard their pleas on September 3, challenging penalty proceedings related to alleged vio- lation of securities norms by concealing information from shareholders on certain loan agreements. —PTI SC asks Sebi to be firm against NDTV promoters New Delhi: As inves- tigation in the INX me- dia case is still on, the accused Cong leader P Chidambaram and his son Karti cannot be allowed to inspect the seized documents as it may result in tamper- ing of evidence, says the CBI to Delhi HC on Friday . “Mostly the onus has been shifted to the accused. Law also has to progress. Every in- vestigating agency seizes 1000 documents. They rely on it. It is not your property” said the justice Mukta. INX Media! CBI to HC: Can’t allow inspection of seized docs New Delhi: The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Friday told the SC that it is pro- posing to frame rules to curtail strikes by lawyers and to take action against Bar Associations and Ad- vocates who promote such strikes through social media. A Bench of Justice DY Chandrachud and Justice MR Shah was informed by the Bar Council of In- dia’s Chairman Sen- ior Advocate Manan Kumar Mishra that we have a meeting with all bar councils in this regard. —ANI New Delhi: This week, the Delhi High Court upheld the view that the “Right to Privacy” includes the “Right to be For- gotten” and the “Right to be Left Alone”. The court said this in an order passed in response to a suit filed by an un- named Bengali actor. In the plea, Kau- shik maintained that the “Right to be For- gotten” goes in sync with the “Right to Privacy”, which is an integral part of Arti- cle 21 of the Consti- tution, which con- cerns the right to life. New Delhi: India achieved a new mile- stone in its Covid vac- cination drive by ad- ministering over 1 crore doses today, its highest single-day count so far. Prime Minister Naren- dra Modi took to Twit- ter to congratulate the people for making the immunisation exercise a success. “Record vac- cination numbers to- day! Crossing 1 crore is a momentous feat. Ku- dos to those getting vac- cinated” he tweeted. —PTI BCI to SC:‘In talks to frame rules for strikes’ Delhi HC on ‘Right to be Forgotten’ 98 lakh Jabs per day: India’s milestone! MAMATA LIKELY TO VISIT NORTH BENGAL IN 1ST WEEK OF SEPTEMBER Kolkata: With the demand for a separate state growing stronger, CM Mamata Banerjee is likely to visit the two districts of North Bengal in the first week of September. Though the Nabanna of- ficials are tight-lipped about her visit, sources in the Chief Minister’s office said that she is likely to go to North Bengal between September 6 and 9. There are also plans for her to visit Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar. The CM is likely to hold an adminis- trative meeting at Uttar Kanya. ARUNACHAL TO UNDERTAKE GROUND ASSESSMENT OF BORDER WITH ASSAM Itanagar: Arunachal Pradesh Home Min Bamang Felix directed the deputy commissioners of 12 districts that share borders with Assam to submit ground assessment report on the inter-state boundary within two months, officials said on Fri- day. Felix issued the directive on Thursday during a meeting of the High Power Ministerial Committee (HPMC) with the district-level committees. —PTI CRUCIAL READ PARALYMPICS: INDIA ASSURED OF 1ST MEDAL AS BHAVINA REACHES TT SEMIS New Delhi: India’s para table tennis player Bhavi- naben Hasmukhbhai Patel assured India of at least a bronze medal at the ongoing Tokyo Para- lympics by reaching the semi-finals of the wom- en’s event. The Indian player defeated World No. 2 Borislava Peric- Rankovic of Serbia 3-0 in the quarter-finals at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gym- nasium on Friday. Bhavinaben Patel overwhelmed the defending champion Borislava Peric Rankovic. —ANI ‘MAHA GOVT TO FOCUS ON COLLECTING EMPIRICAL DATA FOR OBC QUOTA’ Mumbai: The Maharashtra government should focus on compiling empirical data on OBCs population as part of the SC mandated triple test, so that political reservation for the com- munity can be restored, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said.The Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly was speaking to reporters after taking part in an all-party meeting chaired by CM U Thackeray to find a solution. to the OBC quota crisis. —PTI MAN GETS 20-YEAR JAIL FOR IMPREGNATING MINOR IN TAMILNADU SELF-IMMOLATION OUTSIDE SC: RETIRED IPS OFFICER AMITABH THAKUR ARRESTED Coimbatore: A court here on Friday sentenced a 21-year old man to 20 years in prison for impregnating a minor girl on the promise of mar- rying her here in 2018.The Special POCSO court Judge A S Ravi awarded the sentence to Balasu- bramaniam. According to prosecution, Balasu- braniam of K K Pudur was in love with the girl and had impregnnated the victim after promising marriage. Later, the girl complained of stomach pain, and found out she’s six months pregnant. Lucknow: Retired IPS officer Amitabh Thakur was arrested on Friday for abetment of suicide after a 24-year-old woman who had set herself on fire outside the Supreme Court succumbed to injuries at a Delhi hospital. A Lucknow court magistrate has remanded Thakur to judi- cial custody till September 9. A SIT was formed to probe into the matter submitted its report on Fridaylaimed that Amitabh Thakur took money from Atul Rai for fabricating false evidence maligning her image, inciting her to commit suicide. SINGH RENAMES PUNE'S ASI STADIUM AFTER NEERAJ CHOPRA IN THE COURTYARD KARNATAKA TO START 5 LAKH JABS DAILY FROM SEPT 1 Bengaluru: CM Basavaraj Bommai’s visit to New Delhi to speak to the central leadership about miffed ministers Anand Singh and MTB Nagaraj. Bommai had on Thursday met Union Health Minister M Mandaviya and requested him to supply 5 lakh doses of Covid vaccine per day to the state, to which the Union minister had responded positively.  In other news from Kerala amid the recent rise of coivd cases, sunday lockdown have been reimposed, reason being stated that rise is due to Onam Festival where people seen wearing no masks.  Coivd19 pan- demic outbreak have affected education since last 17 Months in India. Amid this- States boards may have adopted CBSE criteria of evaluation but they are still un- decided on CBSE’s policy of two-board exams in 2022, HIGHLIGHT New Delhi: The Sub- ject Expert Committee (SEC) has recommend- ed Phase 1 clinical tri- als of Reliance’s recom- binant COVID-19 vac- cine candidate. Earlier, Mukesh Ambani-owned Reliance Life Sciences had sought approval for the Phase I trial of its proposed two-dose COVID-19 vaccine. The company has received approval during the meeting of the SEC on Friday. After recom- mendations from SEC, the company is re- quired to get approval from the Drug Control- ler General of India (DCGI), following which the Reliance Life Sciences can commence Phase 1 trials of the COVID-19 vaccine. The trials will be done at 10 sites in India. Bhopal: The govern- ment officials on Friday rescued five minor sib- lings, who were found begging in a village in Bhind district of Mad- hya Pradesh for surviv- al. They were left to fend for themselves af- ter they lost their par- ents to Covid-19. Local administration swung into action after chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan intervened af- ter their video was widely shared on social media platforms. All five children - three girls and two boys - were shifted to a Sishu Grih (a rehab center for children). Bhind district collec- tor Dr Satish Kumar S said that he came to know about the plight of the children two days ago. “We took immedi- ate action. The child welfare committee ap- proached them and shifted them to sishu griha after taking con- sent of their grandfa- ther. We will take care of them and will do the needful in compliance with the recommenda- tions of juvenile justice laws,” he told. Eldest of them is a seven-year-old girl and the youngest one is a 10-month-old boy. Oth- ers are five, three and two years old, the offi- cial said. SEC nod to Phase 1 trials for Reliance’s recombinant vax Defence Minister reiterated that India is on the path of progress under PM Modi’s leadership Baghel gets... bowing down to the pressure and continue to fight for ‘his’ chair. “I have informed them on every aspect. We discussed all politi- cal and developmental aspects of Chhattisgarh and have extended invi- tation, as a CM, to Ra- hul Gandhi to tour the state. He will come next week and inaugurate several projects,” Baghel said. However, it seems that Baghel has been given a leash by the high command as a re- sult of the Assembly election in five states for which Baghel will be instrumental in mo- bilising ‘resources’. Highly placed sources reveal that the transfer of power in Chattisgarh has been stalled till March next year and therefore, Baghel re- turned to his state, hap- pier than he left it on Thursday . FROM PG 1
  8. 8. First India Bureau Jaipur: CM Ashok Ge- hlot underwent angio- plasty at a government hospitalinJaipuronFri- day , Dr Raghu Sharma accompanied him to the hospitalandstayedthere till late night. Former deputy CM Sachin Pilot also called Health Minis- terSharmaandthechief minister’s son Vaibhav Gehlot and enquired about his health condi- tion. Punjab Chief Min- ister Amarinder Singh expressed hope that his Rajasthan counterpart will recover soon. Meanwhile BCCI Sec- retary Jay Shah called up Vaibhav Gehlot to enquire about CM’s health as did Dr CP Joshi, Rajendra Choud- hary, KC Venugopal, Ajay Maken, Randeep Surjewala, BL Soni and Mohd Azharuddin. DharmendraRathore, Govind Singh Dotasra, Pratap Singh Khachir- yawas, Arjun Bamani- ya, Tikaram Jully , Mam- ta Bhupesh, Bhanwar Singh Bhati, Subhash Garg, Mahesh Joshi, Bhanwar Jitendra Sin- gh, Ask Ali Tank, Raghuveer Meena, Amin Kagzi, Shakunta- la Rawat, Narendra Budhaniya, Johinder Awana, Surendra Jad- awat, Minakshi Chan- drawat, Sandeep Choud- hary, Rajkumar Shar- ma, Safia Zuber, Lal Chand Kataria, Rajen- dra Yadav, Yugal Kishore, Bhavi Meena, CMDRKMarblesAshok Patni, Ramlal Meena, Dinesh Khodaniya, Anil Vyas,CSNiranjanArya, DGP ML Lather, Kul- deep Ranka, Jaipur Commissioner Anand Srivastava, Arti Dogra among others paid a visit to Gehlot at SMS Hospital. Sukhram Bishnoi, Raghuveer Meena, Udaylal Anjana, Gajen- dra Shekhawat too tweeted speedy recov- ery. While BD Kalla, Saleh Mohammed, Om Mathur, Kumari Shail- ja, Digvijay Singh, Ja- nardan Diwedi called up to inquire about CM Gehloth’s health. Later in the evening Pramod Jain Bhaya reached from Baran and immediately rushed to SMS Hospital. NEWS JAIPUR | SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021 07 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia ALL PRAYERS FOR ‘SAMRAAT’ ASHOK’STRIUMPH CM Gehlot registered as a common citizen and got his angioplasty done; A medical board has been formed to monitor CM’s health under Dr Bhandari Vasundhara Raje @VasundharaBJP The news of the ill health of Chief Minister Shri Ashok Gehlot ji was received. I pray to God for his speedy recovery. @ashokgehlot51 Priyanka Gandhi Vadra @priyankagandhi Got news about ill health of CM of Rajasthan Shri @ashokgehlot51 Ji. I pray to God that he gets speedy recovery. Sachin Pilot @SachinPilot Received the news of Chief Minister Shri @ ashokgehlot51 Ji’s being unwell. I pray to God for your speedy recovery and long life. Gajendra Singh Shekhawat @gssjodhpur Best wishes to respected Ashok Gehlot ji for his speedy recovery! I pray to Lord that you get long health. May all medical procedures be success- ful. @ashokgehlot51 MAHESH JOSHI ORGANISES PUJA AT TEMPLE IN SMS HOSPITAL Jaipur: Considered to be one of Gehlot’s top lieutenants, Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi offered prayers at Banjara Bomiya ji temple located in the basement of SMS hospital. According to sources, ‘mir- acles’ of Banjara Bomiyaji have been witnessed even by doctors serving at SMS! When Joshi learnt about the Temple, he immediately hurried there, accompanied by MLA Shakuntala Rawat, Narendra Budaniya, PCC Vice President Naseem Akhtar and other Congress leaders prayed to the deity wishing for CM Gehlot’s quick recovery. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot accompained by Health Minister Dr Raghu Sharma, Kuldeep Ranka and others on his way for tests at the SMS Hospital on Friday. —PHOTOS BY SUMAN SARKAR Principal Controller of SMS Medical College, Jaipur Dr Sudhir Bhandari giving the media CM Gehlot’s health update on Friday. Dr Mahesh Joshi and Jagdeesh Chandra on way to meet CM. Kuldeep Ranka reaches SMS Hospital to visit CM Gehlot. Dr Subhash Garg reaches SMS Hospital on Friday. Govind Dotasra and Pratap S Khachariyawas at SMS Hospital. Joginder Awana Rita Choudhary BUREAUCRACY PRAYS FOR CM Jaipur: The state’s bureaucracy also prayed hard for CM Ashok Gehlot’s quick recovery. Senior IAS officer V Sarwan wrote a Facebook post on Friday while terming CM Gehlot a simple man and Rajasthan’s Gandhi. “He is completely engrossed in people’s well being and works for twenty hours a day for Rajasthan. He is like a father figure. I pray that he recovers soon,” he said in his Facebook wall.  9 PM: Gehlot first felt neck pain in the night and thereafter Dr Sudhir Bhandari was called who rushed to CMR for Gehlot’s checkup.  1 AM: CM com- plained of chest pain at 1 o’clock in the night. Upon this, an ECG was conducted at CMR itself and the report came to be normal.  3 AM: Gehlot again complained of chest pain and yet another ECG was conducted. This time too the report was normal, however, there was no relief from the chest pain. TIMELINE 26.08.2021 27.08.2021  In the morning, it was decided to get an angiog- raphy done to get to the cause of the problem, for which CM reached SMS Hospital. Woman strangulated by husband in Barmer First India Bureau Barmer: A 25-year-old woman was strangu- lated to death by her husband in Barmer dis- trict on Friday . Incident took place under Sedwa police station area in Barmer. SedwaSHOJetharam Jayapal said that resi- dent of Bhilon Ki Dhani area a man had strangu- lated his wife to death. He said that accused has been identified as Bhanwara Ram while the deceased was identi- fied as Champa Devi. However, soon after the incident accused fled from the spot but police chased him and caught. Preliminary police investigation revealed that reason behind the incident is dispute between the couple. Choudhary participates in BRICS’ agri ministers’ meet First India Bureau Jaipur/New Delhi: Union Minister of state for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary participat- ed in the 11th meeting of Agriculture Minis- ters of BRICS on Friday . Various topics in- cluding BRICS partner- ship to strengthen agri- culture, biodiversity for food and nutritional security were discussed in the meeting. Giving information about the meeting, the minister said that BRICS countries are committed to increase productivity, food secu- rity , address nutritional challenges, increase nu- trition in the direction of eliminating poverty by 2030. He said that BRICS countries are working sensitively re- garding research, pro- motion of trade, climate resilient agriculture, making agriculture profitable through fi- nancial inclusion in the sector of cooperatives and fisheries. Kataria pooh-poohs rumours of Bhinder joining BJP Aishwary Pradhan Jaipur: “Bhinder can’t join BJP till the time Gulab Chand Kataria is alive,” these were the words of Gulab Chand Kataria on rumours of Randhir Singh Bhinder joining BJP. He was re- sponding to the queries on Bhinder meeting ex- CM Vasundhara Raje. There is nothing wrong if someone talks on the basis of his per- sonal relationships. The decision in the party cannot be taken by a sin- gle person. If there is a discussion regarding the same at the party level, he will put forth his views. In a conversa- tion, Kataria said that only Bhinder can tell why he went to meet Raje. I am not paying at- tention to the meet, he added. “I can’t match Bhinder,” Kataria said. “He is the Rao Saheb of Bhinder while I am a common man of a small village.” He said that he is a worker of a national organisation and work on national ideology . In his personal opinion, he does not consider it as the right move. Actual- ly , Bhinder had said that he would not join BJP whileKatariawasthere. So Kataria also said the same thing. Jodhpur : A video of a youth stabbing another man with a knife in Bhadwasia area of Jodhpur has become viral. The incident happened on Thursday. The young man died on the way to the hospital while the accused fled on a bike. Mahamandir PS SHO Lekhraj said the man died due to excessive bleeding. “The body has been kept in the mortuary of the hospital. Police said that the identity of the deceased and the accused is to be ascertained. Bhartpur: Senior manager of Punjab National Bank and an another officer were crushed to death by a speeding truck late on Thursday night near the Saras crossroads in Bharatpur. Four people were coming from T-Land Hotel when the accident oc- curred.According to the information, PNB senior manager Tarakeswar had gone to T-Land Hotel with wife Shweta and two employees Pradeep and one another when accident happened. Ajmer : The Ajmer police arrested five persons after the National Commission for Minorities took cognisance of a case of assault on a beggar family of a minority community. The victim’s family was brought from Gujarat to Ajmer. Police produced the victim’s family in the court on Friday and recorded their statements. Raids are on to nab absconding accused. Action comes after the video of the assault became viral on social media. Churu: A married woman was allegedly gangraped in a moving car in Churu district of Rajasthan. The accused threw the victim out of the car in Sardarshahar area after the gangrape in an unconscious state. When she gained consciousness, she went to her sister’s house following which she was admitted to a hospital. Dholpur: Police have arrested a cattle smuggler and recovered 32 cows loaded on a truck on Agra-Mumbai National Highway No. 3 on Friday. Cattle smuggler was taking the cows to Maharashtra. The Baretha police outpost in-charge Ajay Singh freed cattle sent to a gaushala in Bijauli. UNIDENTIFIED YOUTH STABBED TO DEATH IN JODHPUR, VIDEO GOES VIRAL PNB MANAGER AND ANOTHER OFFICER KILLED IN ROAD MISHAP IN BHARATPUR VIOLENCE AGAINST MINORITY: VICTIM FAMILY RECORDS STATEMENT IN COURT WOMAN GANGRAPED IN A MOVING CAR IN CHURU DISTRICT CATTLE SMUGGLER HELD WITH 32 COWS IN DHOLPUR CRIME BRANCH Gulab Chand Kataria Narendra S Tomar and Kailash Choudhary participate in a meeting of agriculture ministers of BRICS in New Delhi on Friday.
  9. 9. The power of information at our fingertips is one of the most beautiful impacts of technology. —Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO Editor-in-Chief, First India JAIPUR | SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia 08 2NDFRONT POSTAL REG NO. JPC/010/2019-21 From Pg 1... Gehlot had to undergo the procedure as a re- sult of post Covid com- plications. The 70-year- old Congress leader had tested positive for Coro- navirus in April this year, and since then was facing post Covid ef- fects. Dr Bhandari said Gehlot had complained of heaviness in his chest and pain in neck following which an ECG was conducted and it was normal. “However, we monitored every- thing very closely and advised him to get a CT angiography done. He agreed and the procedure was done. Since there was 90% blockage, one stent was placed,” Dr Bhandari said. He said Gehlot expressed con- fidence and faith in the team and infra- structure of the SMS Hospital. “He is cheer- ful,” Dr Bhandari said, adding that the Chief Minister has been ad- vised complete rest for two-three days. In fact, the Chief Minister himself in- formed the people about his health and tweeted, “Post Covid19, I was having health issues and since yesterday, I was having severe pain in my chest. Just got my CT Angiography done in SMS hospital and An- gioplasty will be done. I am happy that I am get- ting it done at SMS Hos- pital. I am fine and will be back soon. Your blessings and well wish- es are with me.” Gehlot was accom- panied to the hospital by state Health Minis- ter Raghu Sharma, Chief Whip Mahesh Joshi, MLA Rafiq Khan and other offi- cials from his office. I am fine and will be back soon, your blessings are with me: CM Jaipur: Opposing the Gujarat government's proposed Rs 1,200-crore project of redeveloping the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a series of tweets on Friday, alleged that the Central and the State governments are trying to erase the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi by tampering with its basic structure. The Chief Minister urged the government to keep the Ashram in its original form. The decision of the Central Govern- m e n t a n d t h e Government of Gujarat to destroy the original form of Sabarmati Ash- ram in Ahmedabad and modernize it is com- pletely wrong. This de- cision is being criti- cized not only in India but all over the world. With this decision, the simplicity and purity of Sabarmati Ashram will come to an end, said Gehlot in a tweet. CONTRARY TO ORIGINALITY OF BAPU'S LIFE’ Gehlot said that creat- ing state-of-the-art and luxury infrastructure in the ashram of the fa- therof thenationwould be contrary to the originality of his life. In another tweet, Ge- hlot said, Mahatma Gandhi devoted his whole life with simplic- ity in the fight for free- dom and in the service of humanity . Creating state-of-the-art and lux- ury infrastructure in the ashram of the Ma- hatma, who lives a sim- ple life, is contrary to the originality of his life.Bapu'sthoughtsand principles are reflected in Sabarmati Ashram. He claimed, The gov- ernment is trying to erase the legacy of Ma- hatma Gandhi by tam- pering with its basic structure. All the intel- lectuals have expressed their opposition to this by writing a letter to the central government. I again appeal to the Central Government not to tamper with the original form of Sabar- mati Ashram. Instead of trying to earn money from it, let it be the cent- er of contemplation, added Gehlot. Earlier too, Gehlot had accused the govern- ment of destroying the dignity of the Ash- ram stating that the pro- ject is a disrespect to the father of the nation. Destroyingthesanity and dignity of Sabarma- ti Ashram is a disrespect to our father of the Na- tion. Prime Minister Sh. @narendramodi ji must interveneandreconsider the decision and protect the historical Ashram, the Rajasthan Chief Minister had tweeted on August 9, 2021. ‘DECISION TO BUILD A MUSEUM SHOCKING’ Gehlot had said that the decision of the Gujarat government to make a museum by demolish- ing Sabarmati Ashram is shocking and un- called for. People come to visit this holy site to see how Gandhi ji lived a simple life yet orchestrated an enormous freedom movement by taking every section of society, particularly at a time when society was ex- tremely divided. He has spent 13 years of his valuable life in the Ash- ram, Gehlot said, fur- ther stating that Sabar- mati Ashram is known for its harmony ideas of fraternity went on to explain that visitors admire the simplicity and ideals of the place - that's why it is called an Ashram, not a place to be called a Museum. People from within the country or abroad don't wish to see any world-class buildings over here, claimed Ge- hlot. —ANI CENTRE,GUJ‘TRYINGTOERASE’BAPU’SLEGACY:CM REDEVELOPMENT OF SABARMATI ASHRAM AZADI KA AMRIT MAHOTSAV Guvsigns‘IdeaWall’,flags off mobile exhibition van First India Bureau Jaipur: Governor Kalraj Mishra, on Fri- day, signed the ‘Idea Wall’ built by the Re- gional Public Relations Bureau of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting under the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahot- sav at the Raj Bhawan. . Mishra wrote ideas and suggestions for building a new India by 75 dignitaries of the state on ‘Idea Wall’. Ex- pressing respect for the freedom fighters, he said that the Mahotsav would inspire everyone to participate in the making of a new India. Regional Public Re- lations Bureau’s Direc- tor Ritu Shukla and Additional Director General Pragya Pali- wal Gaur said 75 select- ed suggestions would be sent to the ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The Governor also flagged off the mobile exhibition van from Raj Bhawan to create awareness among peo- ple about coronavirus vaccine. Kalraj Mishra added saying, “It is necessary to vaccinate people to prevent the spread of Covid 19.” Jaipur: Governor Kalraj Mishra, while addressing the online inauguration ceremony of newly-constructed buildings, labs and oth- er facilities of Ra- jasthan Technical Uni- versity, Kota from Raj Bhawan, on Friday , said that text material relat- ed to technical educa- tion should be prepared in English, Hindi and local languages. Mishra said that technical education provided should be such that students must get employment and also be able to give em- ployment. He also sug- gested setting up of separate 'Skill Develop- ment Centres' in the university for this. Tech edu text must be in Eng, Hindi local languages: Guv First India Burau Alwar: Councillors of Congress met UDH Minister Shanti Dhari- wal to seek removal of Alwar Municipal Coun- cil's Chairman Bina Gupta over chargers of corruption. Earlier, the councillors had met senior party leaders, staged protests and also held demonstra- tions against the chair- man. Dhariwal was in Al- war on Thursday to at- tend a workshop with the officials of district administration, when the Congress council- lors met him and com- plained about the chair- man and put all the is- sues before the MoS for Labour, Tikaram Jully . But Gupta touched the Dhariwal’s feet ex- pressing her respect for the leader. She also met UDH Department's Principal Secretary to government, Kunji Lal Meena. During the talks, the issue of griev- ances related to the chairman came up and Meena said such things are common in politics. Jaipur Mayor was removed from the post by the state government 3 months ago. After that complaints of corrup- tion against the Alwar chairman have reached the government. Coun- cillors have staged sit- in protests. Now, it is up to the government to take action on the com- plaint of the Congress councillors. Cong councillors meet Dhariwal, seek removal of Municipal Council’s chief UDH Minister Shanti Dhariwal was honoured by the members of Jain Society during a programme held at Jain B.Ed College Auditorium in Alwar.Also seen here are Ex-MLA Banwari Lal Singhal Anil Jain. Destroying the sanity and dignity of the ashram is a disrespect to our father of the Nation. It seems that the decision is driven by a political motive to change everything that is related to Gandhiji. Any such action will go down in the history and generations to come will not forgive those who tried to destroy our rich heritage, culture and traditions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji must in- tervene and reconsider the decision and protect the historical Ashram. —Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister Governor Kalraj Mishra signed the 'Idea Wall' built by the Regional Public Relations Bureau of the Ministry of IB under #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav at the Raj Bhawan on Thursday. VIRTUAL INAUGURATION DHARIWAL SPEAK Abhishek Shrivastava / Ashvini Yadav Alwar: UDH Minister Shanti Dhariwal on Thursday ,brainstormed throughout the day with officers on how to give maximum relief to the public under the ‘Pra- shashan Shehron Ke Sang’campaignstarting from October 2 in the state. Dhariwal held dis- cussions with the offic- ers till 3 AM . Separate groups of officers were formed for discussion. During this, discussions on issuing orders and circulars at the department level in various matters and preparing a cabinet memo for cabinet-level matters were held. Advisor to UDH GS Sandhu, Principal Sec- retary UDH K L Meena, Local Self-Government Department’s Secre- tary Bhavani Singh De- tha, JDA Commission- er Gaurav Goyal, Jaipur Greater Munici- pal Corporation Com- missioner Yagya Mitra Singh Deo, Chief City Planner R K Vijayvar- giya and others were present in the meeting. Discussion on regula- tion of colonies settled on ‘Mandir- mafi’ lands, issuing pattas of hous- es in old habitation ar- eas of cities, regulation ets were discussed. PSKS drive: Dhariwal brainstorms with Mins CM GOT TREATMENT LIKE A COMMON MAN Instead of expensive hospitals, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot got treatment like a common man in SMS Hospital, the most reliable and biggest hospital of the state. Dr Sudhir Bhandari, Principal of SMS Medical College advised the CM for cardiac work-up and Gehlot expressed his desire to get all the treatment done in SMS Hospital saying he has immense faith in SMS doctors and medical system. He was registered as a common man under the newly introduced RGHS scheme and got his CT Coronary Angiography done. Dr Sudhir Bhandari, Dr Rajeev Bagarhatta, Dr BB Agrawal, Dr Vijay Pathak, Dr Sohan Kumar Sharma, Dr Meenu Bagarhatta and many other physicians were present for the procedure. TEARY- EYED SHAKUNTALA MLA Shakuntala Rawat while discussing about CM’s Angio- plasty with other MLAs, started shedding tears. She herself has undergone Angioplasty. “Angioplasty is immensely painful. How did CM Gehlot handle the pain?,” she said broke down. She had cancelled all her programmes in order to meet Gehlot. Highlighting the simplicity of CM Gehlot, Congress MLA Rafeek Khan stressed that even though Gehlot could have flown to any high end hospital in the nation, he chose to get angioplasty done at SMS like any other person which shows his level of trust and confidence in ability of SMS doctors. “I have witnessed the well-known smile of CM Ashok Gehlot after he was operated. He will be back in the old groove soon after complete recovery. Prayers of people from across the state are with CM Gehlot, said MLA Rafeeq Khan. First India Burau Jaipur: More than 20 suspended officers of state service and others may be reinstated soon. It was recom- mended in two meetings chaired by Chief Secre- tary Niranjan Arya. In the meeting held over two days, cases of suspen- sion of officers were reviewed. 2 cases were related to Home Depart- ment, 3 to Finance Dept, 2 cases of Panchayati Raj, 2 of Agriculture De- partment, 1 case of UDHandWaterRe- sources each and 2 cases of Medical Education Depart- ment. The cases are pertaining to over 20 suspended officers. The min- utes of both meet- ings will be sent to the CM, on which he will take the fi- nal decision. 20 suspended officers may be reinstated soon CM Ashok Gehlot CM Ashok Gehlot PEOPLE FROM ACROSS THE STATE ARE WITH CM: KHAN
  10. 10. www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia 09 Fashion Connect Season 10 is a much-awaited event for all the fashion influencers, bloggers, business tycoons, the First India readers and the glamour world! ‘House of 64Facets’, official partner of the Fashion Connect Season 10 is truly the magnificent and purest jewellery with luxury diamond and platinum chain necklaces, handcrafted with high quality and conflict- free rose cut diamonds! ouse of 64Facets’ is the first flagship store of 64Facets, launched in Jaipur, India in October 2019. It is a family-owned and operated ‘global fine jewellery brand’. After suc- cessfully establishing the brand at luxury destina- tions like Neiman Marcus and Saks Fifth Avenue, the family brought their craft to their hometown, Jaipur. We are focused on creating an intimate experience for lovers of fine jewellery at the house. 64Facets creates exqui- site, yet delicate di- amond and g e m s t o n e s pieces for the modern w o m a n that em- power her to reveal every facet of her true self. Every- thing is done in house - from cutting and polishing rough dia- monds to crafting fine jew- ellery. Their craftsman- ship combines multi-gen- erational expertise in diamonds with cutting- edge technologies result- ing in new looks made with innovative designs, materials and techniques. From conflict-free dia- monds to subtle, delicate fine jewellery, uncover the luxury of 64Facets. Vari- ousserviceslikeReady- to-wear, high-end di- amond and pre- cious stone jewel- lery, specialised ‘bespoke jew- ellery’, styl- ing and gift- ing, wed- ding jew- e l l e r y, men’s jewellery, recreating old jewellery among many others. Their mission is to cre- ate unique light ‘rose- cut’ fine jewellery for the modern woman that em- power her to celebrate every facet of her true self. In collaboration with in- ternationally acclaimed designers, on the ramp, House of 64 Faceta will be showcasing their exclusive ‘one of a kind’ signature pieces and the latest collec- tion. The entire team is thrilled to be onboard and look forward to the magic unfolding! MITALI DUSAD mitalidusad01@gmail.com H REVEAL YOUR FACETS JAIPUR, SATURDAY AUGUST 28, 2021
  11. 11. 10 ETC JAIPUR | SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021 www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia he audition round of the beauty pageant, Elite Miss Ra- jasthan’21 was re- cently held in the blue city, Jodhpur. The event took place at Hotel Radisson. Around 150 aspiring models took over the ramp as they showcased their skills. The chief guests dur- ing the event were Jugal Jaka- had and MD Radisson. Supermodel and actress Akanksha Bhalla, Swati Jan- gid and Riya Sen were among the judging panel during the event. Directors Gaurav Gaur, Maulik Shah, JD Maheshwari, Ajit Soni, Anil Battar, Yasheel Pandel and Ashok Bagla cu- rated the event. Elite Miss Ra- jasthan 2020 Jodhpur City fi- nalists Tanu Choudhary , Sumi- tra Godara, Isha Agarwal and Juhi Sesani along with guests including Harsh Gupta, Styl- ing Partner Manisha Malviya and Gopal Singh Bhati also tested the girls on parameters such as confidence, attitude, communication skills, among others. Rashi Gandhi and Shubdha Panwar were de- clared finalists. The finale of this year’s Elite Miss Rajasthan will be held on October 23 in Jaipur. The Blue PARADISE City First brings to you few more glimpses from the recently held auditions of Elite Miss Rajasthan at Hotel Radisson, Jodhpur! SUSHMITA AIND sushmita.aind@firstindia.co.in T DIRECTORS: Gaurav Gaur, JD Maheshwari, Maulik Shah, Ajit Soni, Anil Battar, Yasheel Pan- del and Ashok Bagla OUTFIT: Label Ekish By Ekta Soni MUA: Classic Makeup Studio by Kunjal Rawal PHOTOGRAPHERS: Sau- rav Gujrati Jodhpur and Mukesh Kiradoo The participants during the audition round of Elite Miss Rajasthan 2021 Subhdha, Anmol, Laveena, Surbhi, Alisha, Varsha, Rashi, Ekta, Sushmita, Muskaan, Lakshita Rathore, Lakshita Panwar Akanksha Bhalla, Gaurav Gaur and Swati Jangid Riya Sen, Sumitra Godara and Tanu Choudhary Dhanshree Rawal, Juhi Sesani and Isha Agarwal Prakash and Swati Jangid Anmol The finalists: Shubdha Panwar and Rashi Gandhi Rashi Gandhi and Shubdha Panwar
  12. 12. T he much-awaited re- lease, ‘Cruella’, based on the book, The Hun- dred and One Dalma- tians revisits the old tale but in a much less expected manner. Es- tella, played by Emma Stone is a person of mischief who dares to become a fashion designer. She witnesses the death of her moth- er or so she thought while the duo is about to flee to London to begin a new life. Estella flees to London and begins a new life where she b e f r i e n d s two friends, Jasper and Horace, and eventually be- comes a thief. The ‘angle’ of the story changes when Estella becomes a part of the team of de- signers hired by Baroness von Hellman. She soon discov- ers that the Baroness was responsi- ble for the death of her mother and that she wasn’t actually her mother, but, the Baroness herself is. Further, she plots the death of Estella, as Cru- ella De Vil takes over and ventures on a new adventure. Emma’s almost close to perfection acting presides over the charm in the film although certain elements lack as the movie takes off the focus from dalmatians to teh tyranny of the charac- ter, Estella. With an a m a z i n g background score, the film still fails to r e a c h upto its e x p e c - tation. K acey Musgraves has announced her new song “Justified,” which will premiere ex- clusively on MTV ahead of the release of her highly anticipated fourth studio album Star-Crossed on September 10. The announce- ment comes after the country singer was added to the lineup for MTV’s 2021 Video Music Awards, which will be held on September 12th. However, Musgraves will be singing the al- bum’s title tune, which was released earlier this week in conjunction with the album’s launch. —Agency Kacey’s new single Black is King hile the 2021 Prime- time Emmy Awards are still a few weeks away, the trophies have already begun rolling out for some of the past year’s big- gest shows. Beyoncé’s Black is King, The Masked Singer, The Simpsons and Love, Death and Robots are among the early winners for this year’s Emmy Awards, as the Television Academy an- nounced juried category honourees in the fields of animation, costume, inter- active programming and motion design. Juried cate- gories are decided by a panel of professionals in the ap- propriate peer groups with the possibility of one, more than one or no entry being awarded an Emmy. There are no nominees but a one-step evalua- tion and voting procedure with open discussions of each piece of work. —Agency ETC www.firstindia.co.in I www.firstindia.co.in/epaper/ I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia JAIPUR | SATURDAY, AUGUST 28, 2021 11 When Cruella found her Nemesis Farhan’s ladylove TURNS 41 A c t o r Farhan Akhtar has made his girlfriend Shibani Dan- dekar’s birthday special with a sweet message. Taking to In- stagram, he posted a picture, wherein we can see him and Shibani hold- ing each other’s hands while posing for the camera. Shibani has tattooed the name of Farhan on her neck. Sharing a glimpse of the new ink, she took to Instagram Story and posted a picture, in which her face isn’t visible but the word Farhan is written on one side of her neck.”Inked by the best,” she wrote alongside the image. —ANI A ctor Neha Dhupia is celebrat- ed her 41st birthday on Fri- day , and to make her day spe- cial, her husband Angad Bedi penned a heartfelt message for her on Instagram. “Happy birthday to my pillar of strength. You don’t need to be celebrated only on 27th August.. but every day for life!!! May Wahegu- ru give you everything you wished for and soo much more. Keep moving for- ward with your head held high. I have been a small part of your wonderful journey in this life..I wish that we make the coming years memorable together,” he wote. Wishing Neha on her birthday, Angad even posted a beautiful image, wherein Neha can be seen flaunting her baby bump while Angad hugs her from behind. —ANI A ctor-singer Jassie Gill is extremely excited about his upcoming film ‘Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai?’, which was shot in Uttar Pradesh. Talking about his shoot- ing experience, Jassie said, “It’s a film based in Uttar Pradesh. It was shot in the director’s hometown Badaun. It was different because in Panga, I was Delhi boy. In Happy Phir Bhaag Jayegi, I played a Sard- ar. I knew this film would allow me to explore a different culture and local experiences. We shot through September 2019 till the end of Oc- tober. We shot in real locations, in interiors of the neighbouring vil- lages. —ANI G ujarat-based Swarrnim Startup and Innovation Uni- versity hosted a mega career guidance event for students of classes 10th and 12th to help them and their parents with decision-mak- ing related to further education on August 27. Bollywood Actor Vivek Oberoi, who is also the Founder of the University, and motivational speaker Vivek Bindra will be sharing their insights with the students at the virtual event. The event will be live streamed from the University’s Facebook page. The event shall have counselors to guide students with their queries and doubts regarding ca- reers in several fields. —ANI D iane Kruger and Norman Reedus have reportedly tak- en a big step in their relation- ship. The couple is now en- gaged after four years of dating. Reedus and Kruger also share a two- and-a-half-year-old daughter togeth- er. The couple after making their relationship public in 2017 has now gotten engaged after four years of togetherness. According to Peo- ple, Diane and Norman met on the sets of 2015 film Sky. The duo after confirming their relationship began to spark pregnancy rumours in 2018, especially after Kruger’s appearance at Cannes Film Festival which ap- peared to show her sporting loose-fitting outfits at the event. —Agency S achin Tendulkar and many others in the cricketing fra- ternity remembered legend Donald Bradman on his birth anniversary on Friday. Counted as the greatest Test batsman of all time, no other player from any other gen- eration has been able to match up to his records and achievements in red- ball cricket till date. His legacy lives on more than five decades after he retired from Test cricket. “The folk- lore of Sir Don Bradman’s batting genius is synonymous with excel- lence in sports. You will continue to inspire sports women and men for- ever. Thinking of you, Sir Don on your birth anniversary,” Sachin Ten- dulkar tweeted while sharing a photo with Bradman. —ANI Birthday bells New Project Vivek’s two cents The next step Paying tribute W DIRECTOR Craig Gillespie CAST CREW Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Joel Fry, etc CRUELLA RATING: KAVITA CHAUHAN cityfirst@firstindia.co.in Angad Bedi’s post Jassie Gill Vivek Oberoi Sachin Tendulkar Diane Kruger Norman Reedus Farhan Akhtar’s post Beyonce Kacey Musgraves A still from the movie Shibani Dandekar Shibani Dandekar’s IG story

    Be the first to comment

Find Latest India News and Breaking News these days from India on Politics, Business, Entertainment, Technology, Sports, Lifestyle and Coronavirus News in India and the world over that you can't miss.For real time update Visit our social media handle.Read First India NewsPaper in your morning replace.Visit First India. CLICK:- https://firstindia.co.in/ #First_India_NewsPaper

Views

Total views

38

On Slideshare

0

From embeds

0

Number of embeds

0

Actions

Downloads

0

Shares

0

Comments

0

Likes

0

×