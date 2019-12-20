Successfully reported this slideshow.
Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Submitted To: Dr. Shakeel Ahmed Awan sahib Submitted By: Madeeha Almaas M.Phil Pakistan Studi...
 PMLN  Manifesto  Objectives  History  Function
Manifesto ‫کی‬ ‫مستقبل‬ ‫روشن‬ ‫کے‬ ‫پاکستان‬‫ضمانت‬
Objectives  ‫پاکستان‬ ‫اثاثہ‬ ‫قیمتی‬ ‫سب‬ ‫ہمارا‬‫ترجیح‬ ‫پہلی‬ ‫ہماری‬ ‫خدمت‬ ‫کی‬ ‫جن‬ ‫ہیں‬ ‫عوام‬ ‫کے‬‫ہے‬  ‫ہے‬ ‫ن...
History  When Zia-Ul-Haq dismissed the government of Muhamad Khan Junijo, Junijo lost power and party was divided into tw...
History  It became the ruling party again in 1997 and turned even more conservative.  Its government was toppled in a mi...
 Following PML-N’s victory in the 2013 elections, opposition parties began accusing it of conducting widespread rigging i...
Functions  CPEC  The main achievement of Nawaz Sharif was “ Motorway” project.  Metro Bus projects in Islamabad, Lahore...
