164970323712042022_First India Jaipur.pdf

Apr. 11, 2022
Find Latest India News and Breaking News these days from India on Politics, Business, Entertainment, Technology, Sports, Lifestyle and Coronavirus News in India and the world over that you can't miss.For real time update Visit our social media handle.Read First India NewsPaper in your morning replace.Visit First India.

CLICK:- https://firstindia.co.in/

#First_India_NewsPaper

Find Latest India News and Breaking News these days from India on Politics, Business, Entertainment, Technology, Sports, Lifestyle and Coronavirus News in India and the world over that you can't miss.For real time update Visit our social media handle.Read First India NewsPaper in your morning replace.Visit First India.

CLICK:- https://firstindia.co.in/

#First_India_NewsPaper

News & Politics

164970323712042022_First India Jaipur.pdf

  1. 1. JAIPUR l TUESDAY, APRIL 12, 2022 l Pages 12 l 3.00 RNI NO. RAJENG/2019/77764 l Vol 3 l Issue No. 304 Rescue operations were underway to evacuate the stranded tourists on the rope- way at Tirkut hill near Deoghar district of Jharkhand. The Indian Air Force tweeted that 19 tourists had been rescued by the IAF Mi17 V5 and Cheetah helicopters and Garud commandos. Two persons were killed and dozens were left stranded mid-air after 12 ropeway trollies collided with each other on Sunday afternoon. J’KHAND ROPEWAY MISHAP: IAF CHOPPERS CARRY OUT RESCUE Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, accompanied by his deputies Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday to discuss various matters related to the development of the state. UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took Twitter to extend greetings and thanked PM Modi for giving time to meet the UP leadership. CM YOGI, HIS DEPUTIES MEET PM MODI, AMIT SHAH IN DELHI OUR EDITIONS: JAIPUR, AHMEDABAD, LUCKNOW NEW DELHI www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia CRUCIAL READ MAMATA HITS BACK OVER GANGRAPE Kolkata: Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, under pressure over the death of a minor girl al- legedly after gangrape, hit back at critics The police has taken action in the case and made an arrest “irrespective of (political) colour,” she asserted. Son of local TMC leader has been held. ED GRILLS KHARGE IN NATIONAL HERALD CASE New Delhi: The Enforce- ment Directorate on Monday questioned senior Congress leader Mallikar- jun Kharge in connection with the National Herald corruption case. Kharge, the leader of the Opposi- tion in Rajya Sabha, is being questioned by the central probe agency in the money laundering case. P5 LANKA PM, IN ADDRESS TO CRISIS-HIT NATION, EXPLAINS WHY MONEY RAN OUT Colombo: Covid lockdown in a weak economy depleted foreign reserves, Sri Lanka Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa said on Monday, in an effort to explain worsening economic crisis and protests rag- ing in the country. “The President and I are spending every moment to formulate solutions on how to get Sri Lanka out of this current crisis,” he said. Raj’s MP is Jal Shakti Minister, yet the parched land has not got even a single national project: Gehlot First India Bureau Jaipur: With Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot attempting to corner the BJP over the East- ern Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP) and con- vert it into an election issue, Monday wit- nessed a well planned social media campaign being executed on the issue of declaring the Eastern Canal as a na- tional project. Gehlot has started this cam- paign on Twitter and other social media with the hashtag #ERCP_ NationalProjectBanao. Congress leaders and ministers also jumped in one the campaign to provide impetus to it and take the campaign forward. Congress is now preparing to raise this issue in Delhi also and it is believed that Gehlot’s ‘move’ is a pre- cursor to the Delhi ‘in- nings’ of the campaign. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Mon- day urged the Centre to give national status to the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project, Turn to P8 Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot ASSAULT ON JMCG COMMISSIONER: COURT ACQUITS MAYOR DR SOMYA Kamal Kant Jaipur: A lower court acquitted Mayor of Jaipur Municipal Corpo- ration Greater Dr Somya on Monday in a case registered against her in June last year after a dispute with Municipal Commissioner Yagy- amitra Singh Deo. The court imposed charges against four councillors and action will be taken against them. Advocate Nahar Singh Maheshwari and Niyati Maheshwari appeared on behalf of Dr Somya in ACJM Court 8 while advocate AK Jain argued on behalf of the complainant commis- sioner. P3 ‘Zero tolerance for violence, refrain from disturbing harmony: JNU to students New Delhi: A day after violence erupted on the campus over serving non-veg food, the Jawa- harlal Nehru adminis- tration warned stu- dents against involving in any activity that might disrupt peace and harmony . On Monday, the Vice- Chancellor, Santishree Dhulipudi Pandit, in an official appeal to the stu- dents reiterated its “re- solve for the zero toler- ance towards any form of violence on campus.” Meanwhile, Delhi Po- lice on Monday regis- tered an FIR against unidentified people for voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful re- straint, outraging the modesty of women, among others. Telangana’s KCR sows new farm challenge for PM Modi Communal clashes rock Gujarat, MP, J’khand, WB during Ram Navami New Delhi: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao set up a fresh confron- tation with Prime Min- ister Narendra Modi just months after the central government’s climbdown on new ag- ricultural laws, as he launched a sit-in pro- test in Delhi on Mon- day over a dispute in- volving the purchase of rice from farmers in his state. “If Modi has the guts, let him arrest me... With folded hands, I tell the PM and [Union Food Min- ister] Piyush Goyal. Please buy our food grains. I give you 24 hours, after that, we will take our decision,” said the leader who has been on the war- path with PM Modi for several months. Ram Navami cele- brations on Sunday were marred by violent communal clashes in some parts in four states — Gujarat, Mad- hyaPradesh,Jharkhand and West Bengal. While the number of injured have not been ascer- tained yet, all the areas in the aforesaid states have been kept under strict vigil. In Madhya Pradesh, at least 10 houses were set ablaze and more than two dozen people, including Superinten- dent of Police (SP) Sid- dharthChoudhary ,were injured in clashes that erupted during Ram Na- vami procession in vari- ous areas of Khargone in Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, forcing the ad- ministration to impose curfew in some pockets of the city . See also P5 Islamabad: Shehbaz Shari, the 70-year-old brother of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif and the leader of opposition PML-N, was elected unopposed as the 23rd Prime Minister of Pakistan on Mon- day, succeeding Im- ran Khan, who was removed by a no-trust vote on Saturday . PM Sharif said that good has pre- vailed over evil as he rubbished his prede- cessor’s claims of a “foreign controver- sy” behind the ongo- ing political turmoil in the country. “Dra- ma,” Sharif said as he refuted the allega- tions. The Pakistan’s Na- tional Security Com- mittee will be briefed on the controversial letter, he has as- sured. Meanwhile, Paki- stan’s President, Dr Arif Alvi, fell ill just hours away from swearing in Sharif. According to the president’s official Twitter account. New Delhi: Prime Min- ister Narendra Modi today reiterated India’s neutral stance on the war in Ukraine during his virtual meet with US President Joe Biden, who spoke of India’s contributions to war- torn Ukraine in terms of medicines and relief material. PM Modi also reminded the US Presi- dent of New Delhi’s con- demnation of the Rus- sian aggression against civilians in Ukraine’s Bucha and expressed hope that the “ongoing talks between Russia and Ukraine will pave the way for peace”. “I have spoken to the leaders of both Ukraine and Russia many times andurgedthemtodirect- ly talk,” PM Modi said today . “We hope that the ongoing talks between Russia and Ukraine will pave the way for peace,” he added. The virtual meet -- which PM Modi said was initiated by US -- co- incides with the maiden India-US 2+2 dialogue under the Biden admin- istration. It also comes amid a fresh tranche of US sanctions against Russia and Washing- ton’s efforts for a strong- er line against Moscow from New Delhi. The US President said, “I want to welcome India’s humanitarian support for the people Ukraine, who are suffer- ing a horrific assault”. CM KCR staged a day-long dharna against the Centre in Delhi, demanding procurement of 15 lakh tonnes of parboiled rice from the state Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf boycotted voting, staged a walkout from Assembly Pak President ‘complained of discomfort’ before swearing-in Shehbaz Sharif as PM, advised rest SHEHBAZ SHARIF ELECTED PAK PM UNOPPOSED 1 2 WON’T SIT WITH ‘THIEVES’: IMRAN KHAN RESIGNS FROM PAK NATIONAL ASSEMBLY Islamabad: Former Prime Minister Imran Khan decided to tender his resignation as a member of the National Assembly ahead of the election for the new prime minister of Pakistan. This develop- ment comes after Imran Khan said that he will not sit in the assemblies with ‘thieves’. “A man who has one corruption case of 16 billion rupees and another corruption case of 8 billion rupees against him...for that person to be selected and elected as the Prime Minister, there can not be a bigger insult to the country. We are resigning from the National Assembly,” Imran Khan was quoted as saying by PTI’s official Twitter account. NAWAZ SHARIF TO RETURN TO PAKISTAN FROM LONDON NEXT MONTH: PARTY LEADER Islamabad: Deposed Paki- stan prime minister Nawaz Sharif is expected to return from London next month after Eid, a senior PML-N leader Mian Javed Latif has said, amid a whirlwind of political developments that have embroiled the country following Imran Khan’s ignominious ouster from power. INDIA TAKES NEUTRAL STANCE ON UKRAINE: PM During Modi-Biden virtual meet, US President declared that two nations are going to continue ‘close consultation on how to manage the destabilising effects of this Russian war’ Telangana CM Chandrashekar Rao with BKU’s Rakesh Tikait. A policeman at the site after a communal clash during the Ram Navami procession in Himmatnagar, Gujarat. (Top) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the India-US virtual summit with US President Joe Biden in New Delhi on Monday. (Above) President Joe Biden with India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at White House in Washington on Monday. LIKE HIM, GEHLOT’S METHOD OF POLITICS HAS BECOME IRRELEVANT: SHEKHAWAT The ‘Twitter war’, that erupted between Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, refuses to come to an end and in fact, saw its revival on Monday as early on Monday morning, CM Gehlot targeted Shekhawat via his tweets. Shortly after this, Shekhawat also targeted the Chief Minister with four tweets in retaliation. Shekhawat said, “In Ashok Gehlot ji’s statements, I hear the anguish of the defeat of his son in Jodhpur. He has not forgotten the result of Jodhpur Lok Sabha seat till date, in which the people had blessed me to get Modiji become Prime Minister.” Turn to P8 We want good relations with India but a durable peace can’t be possible without Kashmir’s solution —Shehbaz Sharif, Pakistan PM
  2. 2. First India Bureau Jaipur: The JDA on Monday, thwarted the efforts to establish two illegal colonies on gov- ernment land in Eco- logical Zone in Bagrana area. Ganpati Nagar Extension and Ramna- gar colonies were being set up on about 9 acres of government land in Zone 10 Jurisdiction, wherein, the JDA en- forcement squad took action and demolished the illegal construc- tions, said JDA Chief Controller of Enforce- ment Raghuveer Saini. The illegal colonies were being set up be- hind Roadways Bus De- pot in Bagrana near Panchayat Samiti, which were demolished using JCB. The action was taken following the policy of ‘zero toler- ance’ towards corrup- tion, Saini said. RAJASTHAN JAIPUR | TUESDAY, APRIL 12, 2022 02 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia First India Bureau Jaipur: BJP State Pres- ident Dr Satish Poonia, on Monday, stressed that from the state- ments of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, it can be in- ferred that it is not in his power to handle law and order of the state, so he should leave the chair and PM Modi will take over. He said that Gehlot should be ashamed and ques- tioned as to who is the Home Minister of Ra- jasthan, who is respon- sible for law and order? “Ashok Gehlot should fulfill his duty as Home Minister. Gehlot has al- ready realised that in 2023, with PM Modi’s popularity welfare schemes, BJP will form the govt in Rajasthan with a three-fourth ma- jority,” he said. Taking a jibe at Ge- hlot’s remark, Poonia said “Over past 3 years, Gehlot has topped in making false allega- tions. Congress Ge- hlot, who have lost peo- ple’s confidence, are fighting for their exist- ence. It seems from his remarks it seems that the CM has lost his mental balance. People majority of Hindus will reply to CM’s every lie, disobedience and atrocities in 2023.” CM doesn’t have the power to handle law order: Poonia BJP’S COUNTER ATTACK Karauli violence: BJP urges Guv to summon DGP for action Leaders told the Governor that the State govt is targeting only BJP workers in the matter A delegation of BJP leaders led by Dr Satish Poonia including Rajendra Rathore, GC Kataria, OP Mathur, Dr Kirodi Lal Meena, Ranjita Koli, Sukhbir S Jaunapuria, Jaskaur Meena, Arun Chaturvedi, Ramlal Sharma and others submitted a memorandum over Karauli violence and deteriorating law order condition in Raj to Governor Kalraj Mishra at Raj Bhawan on Monday. Aishwary Pradhan Jaipur: A 17-member delegation of the BJP gave a memorandum to GovernorKalrajMishra on Monday and de- manded action in Ka- rauli communal clash- es. They requested the Governor to summon the DGP and to ask him to file an FIR against the guilty and take action against them. BJP State President Satish Poonia said that govt permits PFI but bans Ram Navami pro- cessions. RS MP Dr Kirodi Lal Meena said that people are migrating from Ka- rauli about 195 people who have already vacat- ed their homes. Rajendra Rathore said they have given 4 videostoadministration people seen in them shouldbearrested.More than 2 dozen bikes were burnt, but still our FIR hasn’t been registered, he added. Karauli: Curfew now till today, internet restored Manoj Jain Karauli: Curfew continues in Karauli since the incident of stone pelting, arson and vandalism on bike rally on the oc- casion of Nav Sam- vatsar in Karauli. However, internet service, which was closed for 9 days was restored on Monday, bringing some relief to the people. District Magis- trate and Collector Rajendra Singh Shekhawat extended the relaxation of cur- few by one more hour on Tuesday . Instructions have been given to open the market in the city from 9 am to 6 pm amid the curfew ex- tended till April 12. So far, 28 people have been arrested in the case. Two minors were also detained and sent to the cor- rection home. On Monday, six ac- cused, who were on 2-day police remand, were produced in the court and sent to ju- dicial custody till April 22. As a major relief to people, the internet service, which was closed for 9 days, was restored in Karauli on Monday. Under the patronage of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the mask of appeasement of the Congress party has been exposed. The Congress party has a dual character. —Dr Satish Poonia, BJP State President BJP wants riots to divert public’s attention from inflation. But their plans were ruined as peace- ful processions were taken out on Ram Navami. Anyone guilty in Karauli case won’t be spared there hasn’t been any migration from Karauli. —Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Food Civil Supplies Minister 2,200 FULLY-VACCCINATED PILGRIMS FROM RAJ TO PERFORM HAJ THIS YEAR Jaipur: A press conference on behalf of Rajasthan Haj Committee Chairman Amin Kagzi regarding the Haj was held, wherein, h esaid that according to Central Haj Committee those aged 65 years or above have been prohibited to perform Haj. While informing about Haj norms received from Saudi government, he said that fully-vaccinated pilgrims would be allowed. From 2,883 people who had applied from state, only 2,200 will be sent to Haj. Jaipur: In a good news for citizens in this sizzling summer, employees of the state electricity department have decided to postpone their agitation after the management of power supply firms assured them of early resolution of their demands. Annoyed over the attack on AEN JEN in Badi, they had planned to go on a ‘tool down’ strike on Monday. The management has assured that culprits would be brought to book soon and strict action would be taken against them. AEN JEN ASSAULT: POWER EMPLOYEES POSTPONE ‘TOOL DOWN’ STRIKE Jaipur: Former CM Vasundhara Raje will be on a tour of Karauli district on Tuesday, during which, she will engage in prayers and offerings at Kaila Devi Temple. Raje will also visit the native village of Gurjar leader Colonel Kirori Singh Bainsla and offer her condolences to his family. She will discuss the situation during Karauli violence with police administrative officers at Circuit House. Karau- li-Dholpur MP Dr Manoj Rajouria wil accompany her. FORMER CM VASUNDHARA RAJE IN KARAULI TODAY; TO VISIT LATE COL BAINSLA’S HOME NEWS DIGEST HEATWAVE CONTINUES TO GRIP RAJ! There was a curfew-like situation in several cities villages of the state on Monday as temperature soared to 45 degree Celsius in Sri Ganganagar for the second consecutive day. Jaipur recorded a maximum day temperature of 41.6 degree Celsius on Monday. (Left) Commuters while driving through the JLN Marg in Jaipur, on a hot Monday afternoon, are illusioned by a puddle of water a few hundred meters further down the road, which is nothing but an optical illusion called mirage. (Above) Monkey drinks water from a roadside water tank during a hot summer day in Pushkar, Ajmer on Monday. JDA cracks down on two illegal colonies in Bagrana 38-yr-old man held for trying to rape minor Hem Singh Rajpurohit Rai Singhnagar: A 38-year-old man has been arrested for luring an eight-year-old girl living in his neighbour- hood to his house and trying to rape her after showing porn videos. The victim’s father complained that inci- dent occurred on Sat- urday when he was working in the fields when his wife started searching for their missing daughter reached accused’s house, he was showing her a porn video fled after seeing her. A case has been filed probe has been hand- ed over to Nodal Officer RPS Dhannaram, Wom- en’s Investigation Cell in Sriganganagar. TWO MINORS RAPED IN AJMER Ajmer: A case of rape has been registered under Posco Act at Ajmer’s Clock Tower police station. SO Dinesh Kumawat said that a woman com- plained that a minor living in her neigh- bourhood allegedly raped her 11-year-old son a minor nephew on pretext of catch- ing parrots and also threatened them not to tell this to anyone. The two victims, on reach- ing home, narrated the ordeal to their families. Aryaattendslate JSJaitawat’sstatue unveilinginPali Unorganised Workers Cong meet held FIR over offensive remark on Prophet First India Bureau Jaipur : The Unorgan- ised Workers Congress meeting was held at the PCC here which was at- tended by Congress Dalit leader Udit Raj. Abdul Razzaq Bhati, the state chairman of Workers Congress was also present. Raj said, “Congress has been friendly with the working class and has always brought welfare schemes for them. MGNREGA, BOCW Welfare Board for construction work- ers and restoration of the old pension scheme in Rajasthan was the contribution of the Congress party.” Raj said that since the BJP government at the Centre is attacking the interests of this class, we must strength- en the organization by promoting a digital membership drive. Jaipur: Acting on a complaint of three law- yers, RK Sharma, Ikra- mullah Khan Sayad Masum Ali Sadar police registered an FIR against unidentified persons for posting ob- jectionable remarks on social media against Prophet Mohd. The plaint said that it would create communal dis- harmony . —FIB Congress leader Udit Raj Dr Satish Poonia addresses a press conference held at BJP HQs in Jaipur on Monday. Also seen here are Dr Kirodi Lal Meena Rajendra Rathore. —PHOTO BY SANTOSH SHARMA Niranjan Arya Jaitawat family during the unveiling of statue of philanthropist late JS Jaitawat at Khokhra village in Pali. First India Bureau Sojat (Pali): A statue of Late Jogendra Singh Jaitawat in Khokhra village of Sojat tehsil of Pali district was un- veiled on Monday. For- mer Chief Secretary Niranjan Arya was the chief guest at the event. The Jaitawat family welcomed Arya amid the presence of a large number of villagers. Niranjan Arya held a public hearing, in which the villagers were given approval of about Rs 47 lakh for Li- ladi river in Khokhra and the asphaltization of the road in the area. Advisor to CM Ashok Gehlot, Nranjan Arya also visited various oth- er villages during his Sojat tour and ad- dressed peoples’ con- cerns during public hearings. ALL FOR DEVP JPR: TEJASVI SURYA TO PROTEST ON APRIL 13 BJP State President and MLA Dr Satish Poonia said that Tejasvi Surya, National President of BJYM, will visit Jaipur on April 13 for a protest about the incident. —PHOTO BY SANTOSH SHARMA —PHOTO BY HIMANSHU SHARMA I I ‘CONG’S SINS CAN’T BE WASHED AWAY’
  3. 3. First India Bureau Jaipur: Congress MLA Giriraj Singh Malinga, accused of thrashing the Assistant Engineer posted at the power company in Badi of Dholpur district, has thrown serious allega- tions against none oth- er than Director Gen- eral of Police (DGP) ML Lather. Talking to the media here on Monday, the ruling party legisla- tor claimed that Lather is harbouring a person- al grudge against him. Malinga alleged that the DGP supports BJP leader Jaswant Gurjar, who had fought elec- tion against him, and treats Gurjar as his son-in-law. He further claimed that Gurjar had even gifted a car to Lather in 1996 and the DGP’s father-in-law is Gurjar’s business part- ner. Alleging further that there is a plot to frame him just to carry out a relationship, Malinga accused DGP Lather of saving Gurjar in many serious cases when he was posted as the SP in Dholpur. He also de- manded a probe over Lather staying in Gur- jar’s Hanuman Nagar house for quite some time. RAJASTHAN JAIPUR | TUESDAY, APRIL 12, 2022 03 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Paras Jain Bhawani Mandi: BJP MP Dushyant Singh on Monday requested with folded hands to the PHED officer to remove the broken pipeline and lay a new one so that the people of rural ar- eas could get water sup- ply in summers. The problems of wa- ter and electricity were raised before Dushyant Singh at Mahatma Jy- otiba Phule Jayanti Camp held by Panchay- at Samiti in Bhawani Mandi on Monday in which Singh gave cer- tificates to the benefi- ciaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. Singh took informa- tion from the officials to deliver water from door-to-door in the gram panchayats and said that there are still broken lines, due to which people suffering. “I join hands before you Sir to get the new pipeline laid soon so that people can get wa- ter in hot summer,” he said. Singh will also hold a meeting with the District Collector re- garding the problem on April 26 from where the report will be sent to the Central Govt. Dushyant folds hands before officials FOR PEOPLE’S WELFARE lll BJP MP Dushyant Singh appealed the officials to replace broken pipelines of water so that people suffering in hot summers get some relief Assault on Deo: Mayor acquitted but four councillors to face charges Dr Somya’s counsel said she was not named in the FIR but the police named her in the chargesheet Kamal Kant Jaipur: The Jaipur Municipal Corporation Greater Mayor, Dr Somya was on Monday acquitted in a case reg- istered against her in June last year after a dispute with Municipal Commissioner Yagy- amitra Singh Deo, but four councillors ac- cused in the case will face the charges. Advocate Nahar Sin- gh Maheshwari and Ni- yati Maheshwari ap- peared on behalf of Dr Somya while advocate AK Jain argued on be- half of Deo. Advocate Singh said Deo had lodged a com- plaint against four councillors Ajay Singh, Paras Jain, Shankar Sharma and Ramk- ishore at Jyoti Nagar police station accusing them assaulting him. Mayor Dr Somya was not named in the FIR but the police present- ed a challan in the court in her name also. In February, Dr Somya got relief in the matter from the Supreme Court but a judicial in- quiry was on against her. Welcoming the court’s order, the May- or reached her office and said that truth can- not be defeated. JMC Greater Mayor Dr Somya said truth cannot be defeated. A worst example of Congress politics. It shows how the government retaliates against elected representatives of the BJP bodies and Panchayati Raj institutions. It was done under patronage of Congress. —Dr Satish Poonia, BJP state president ‘DGP has personal grudge against me’ alleges MLA Malinga AEN ASSAULT CASE Dushyant Singh with folded hands during the event on Monday. CRUCIAL READ Jaipur: Saksham 2022 (Conservation Capacity Festi- val), a programme to create awareness among people about the conservation of petroleum products, started on Monday. Food and Civil Supplies Minister Pratap S Khachariyawas inaugurated the event. Khachariyawas also asked the Central and State Govts to declare a day in a week as ‘No Vehicle Day’. Along with the production of other sources of energy, emphasis was laid on its better use and conservation of existing petroleum sources. Sunil Garg, Executive Director, IOCL said that the country is the third largest consumer of petroleum and other energy sources and competitions will be organised in schools for conserva- tion of petroleum products. Jaipur: Not a single air- port in India is included in the list of 10 busiest airports in the world in terms of passenger load for the year 2021. The list has been released by the Airport Council Interna- tional. The busiest airport is Hartsfield Jackson Atlanta Airport in America followed by Dallas Airport of America at number two and Denver Airport at number three. The top 10 includes 8 airports in the US alone. The passenger load did not reach even 4 crore at IGI Airport Delhi, the busiest airport in the country. —Kashiram Choudhary Jodhpur: The miscreants robbed jewellery worth about Rs 80 lakh from a jeweller in Jodhpur after stopping the car in front of his scooty. The business- man also chased, but in the middle of the way he fell. 58-year-old Babulal said that around 7 pm on Saturday evening, he was going home by scooty from his shop in Vishnu Market. He had two bags. There was about 1 kg 200 grams of gold and 1 kg of silver jewelry in a bag. Then the car coming from behind looted him. The police have started search ops on the basis of CCTV footage. SAKSHAM 2022: DECLARE A DAY IN A WEEK AS ‘NO VEHICLE DAY’, SAYS PSK NOT ONE INDIAN AIRPORT IN LIST OF WORLD’S TOP 10 JEWELLERY WORTH RS 80L LOOTED FROM JEWELLER Court sentences youth 20- year jail for raping minor First India Bureau Hanumangarh: The Special POCSO Court here on Monday sen- tenced a youth to 20 years of rigorous im- prisonment for outrag- ing the modesty of a minor. Special judge Madan Gopal Arya has also imposed a fine of Rs 1.05 lakh on him, non-payment which would attract addition- al imprisonment. According to the pros- ecution, the 22 years old convict Gagan Deep Singh, a resident of Chak-15 SKM village in Gharsana area, and the victim’s family used to work in the same brick kiln under Sangaria po- lice station limits. On 6 December 2019, the youth asked the 11 years old girl, who was help- ing her parents working there, to fetch water for him. As she came with water, he pulled her into his nearby shanty and sexually assaulted her. Hearinghercryforhelp, people working around rushed to her rescue. HC NOTICE TO ACB DG IN JMCH SCAM Jaipur: In the furniture scam at Jaipur Herit- age Municipal Council (JMCH), the Raj HC on Monday served a notice to the DG of ACB seeking his reply and submit a factual report. In his peti- tion, plaintiff Yunus SAID that civic body purchased a lot of furniture in March and December, 2020 and April 2021. The total cost of purchases surpassed the authorised limit. It made purchases from MNCs instead of MSMEs, incurring loss of around Rs 63 lakh. Jaipur: The general meeting of the JMCG will be held on April 18 at 11 am. There will be 5 to 7 agendas in the gen- eral assembly meeting. The discussion on agen- da of the committees may get stuck in the general meeting. If the issue comes in the gen- eral meeting, then the commissioner can ob- ject. The stay has come from the High Court in the matter related to the committees. The dis- cussion will be on is- sues of mechanized sweeping, sewerage problem, cleaning of drains. —FIB Joshi takes on Shekhawat over ERCP First India Bureau Jaipur: PHED Minister andChief WhipMahesh Joshi targeted Union Minister Gajendra Sin- gh Shekhawat for doing politics over the East Rajasthan Canal Project (ERCP). Joshi said that if re- minding the Prime Min- ister’s promise amounts to doing politics, then he would continue doing it. He said that he has risenfromthegroundin politics and has seen people’s problems. “It is also our duty to raise our voice on the right platform. Our re- quest to put political dif- ferences aside, rise above the party lines and solve drinking wa- ter related problems in East Rajasthan.” he said. Joshi suggested de- claring the foundation stonelayingprogramme of the ERCP by giving it the status of a national project and rise above party lines. 5 Udaipur cops suspended for assaulting youth in police stn Udaipur (PTI): Five constables in Udaipur district have been sus- pended for allegedly thrashing a 25-year-old youth at a police station, officials said Monday . They said the action was taken based on a complaint filed by Nir- mal Kumar who had al- leged that he was as- saulted by five police- men at the Saira police station. Udaipur SP Manoj Kumar said that a case of assault was regis- tered on Saturday against six people in- cluding the five police- men and a teacher, who the complainant had a scuffle with. The five constables— Mukesh Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Rahul Kumar, Dhanraj Gurjar, Babulal involved in the case havebeensuspended,he said on Monday . Police SI Umedi Lal said that a police team is probing the matter. CHAITRA NAVRATRI CULMINATES! Governor Kalraj Mishra along with his wife Satyavati Mishra prayed for happiness and prosperity of the country and the state on Monday at Rajrajeshwar temple in Raj Bhavan. Bio-fiel CEO cries to avoid jail; file sent thrice to UPSC to become IAS Navin Sharma Jaipur:Bio-fuelAuthor- ity CEO Surendra Singh Rathore started crying during the two-and-a- half hour interrogation of the ACB before being sent to the jail for judi- cialcustody .Forthisrea- son, he kept on pleading with the officers not to send him to jail, official sources said. In the interrogation on Sunday, Rathore an- swered many questions on the basis of which preparations are on to register another case against him. Rathore, who was an Airman in the IAF, earned Rs 1,000 crore from 2009 to 2022. Along with this, he made his reach in politics and bu- reaucracy . As a result, hisnamewassentthrice by the state govt to the UPSC board for promo- tion as IAS. Rathore told the ACB that the file to become IAS was repeat- edly rejected by UPSC. Even after that, he was sitting in a position wor- thy of an IAS. Senior RAS, AEN and JEN also worked under him. Rathore’s contacts have also been found with some famous peo- ple of Pali, Jhunjhunu and Ajmer. Surendra Singh Rathore Nirmal Kumar showing injuries in Saira Police Station. Mahesh Joshi JMCG GBM ON April 18, tussle among official, councillorslikely JUDICIAL RELIEF TO BJP LEADERS Giriraj Singh Malinga MLA MADAN DILAWAR ACQUITTED IN 1998 FRAUDULENT LEASE ALLOTMENT SCAM Kota: MLA Madan Dila- war has been acquitted in the fraudulent lease al- lotment scam in the year 1998 in Gram Panchayat Atru. Madan Dilawar along with 21 accused have been acquitted in the case. Seven accused have been convicted. Due to the death of two accused in the case, the action has been dropped. According to the case, the ACB had registered a case for converting pasture land into civil- ian land and selling it through auction plotting. In the case, the court gave its verdict regarding a total of 27 accused. 21 accused including Madan Dilawar were acquit- ted by giving them the benefit of doubt. Mahesh, Brijmohan Soni, Rajendra Kumar, Jitendra Kumar and Kasturchand were sentenced to five years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 90,000. Dilawar coming out of ACB court on Monday. RAJAWAT GETS BAIL FROM HC,WILL BE RELEASED TODAY Kota: Former MLA Bhawani Singh Rajawat, who has been in jail for ten days for slapping DFO, has got bail from the High Court. Rajawat will be released on Tuesday. Advocate Anil Upman said in the petition that he was implicated due to political malice. The forest department stopped the patch work on the Dadh Devi temple road. After which Rajawat supporters went to forest depart- ment where he was made accused in the case. Bhawani Singh Rajawat.
  4. 4. PERSPECTIVE JAIPUR | TUESDAY, APRIL 12, 2022 04 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia l Vol 3 l Issue No. 304 l RNI NO. RAJENG/2019/77764. Printed and published by Anita Hada Sangwan on behalf of First Express Publishers. Printed at Bhaskar Printing Press, D.B. Corp Limited, Shivdaspura, Tonk Road, Jaipur. Published at 304, 3rd Floor, City Mall, Bhagwan Das Road, C-Scheme, Jaipur-302001, Rajasthan. Phone 0141-4920504. Editor-In-Chief: Jagdeesh Chandra. Editor: Anita Hada Sangwan responsible for selection of news under the PRB Act SPIRITUAL SPEAK The Lord is my strength and my shield. My heart trusts him. I was helped, my heart rejoiced, and I thank him with my song. —Bible IN-DEPTH Amit Shah @AmitShah Mahatma Jyotiba Phule ji not only gave the right of respect and equality to women in the society by giving the mantra of women empowerment through education but also created a progressive and prosperous society by organizing the deprived and backward class against the evils. His ideas will always be the center of inspiration of the nation. Dharmendra Pradhan @dpradhanbjp Deeply shocked and disturbed by the selective targeting and continued string of attacks, including hurling of bombs at the residence of Smt. Jayanti and Shri Ramchandra Patra in Dhenkanal. The voice of BJP leaders’ will not be silenced with such acts of terror intimidation. TOP TWEETS IS ELON MUSK’S NO TO JOINING TWITTER’S BOARD END OF STORY? esla and SpaceX chief Elon Musk’s decision to not join Twitter’s board may not be the end of the story . The billionaire, who is the richest person in the world, re- cently sprang a surprise by an- nouncing that he has become Twitter’s largest stakeholder with a 9.2 percent stake. After becoming the social media gi- ant’s biggest shareholder, Musk said he will be joining Twitter’s board of directors as a member but chose not to when the posi- tion was offered to him. Twit- ter’s CEO Parag Agarwal said that Musk was offered a seat but he declined the offer. As soon as Musk’s sharehold- er status became public, he be- gan tweeting his ideas about the social media platform. One of them was to have an edit button to change tweets. His other ideas included banning advertising and the option to pay in crypto- currency . It is now being wondered if Musk will raise his stake in Twitter to gradually buy it off, something which he is fully ca- pable of. T pposition parties in Uttar Pradesh are in a self-de- structive mood. After allegations of Mayawati playing footsie with the BJP , the Bahujan Sa- maj Party came a cropper in the recent state assembly elections. The party is now making an effort at restruc- turing by infusing fresh blood but for now it is as good as finished, a pale shadow of its glorious days. The Sama- jwadi Party which put up a reasonably good perfor- mance finds its age-old Ya- dav-Muslim formula is fall- ing apart. The surprising part is that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has not spoken a word to dismiss suggestions that his party was not doing enough for Muslims. The first criticism came from Shafiqur Rehman Barq, party’sMPfromSambhal,who said that the SP was not work- ingfortheinterestof Muslims. For some reason, Akhilesh Ya- dav did not react to Barq’s re- mark. Now a more serious charge against Akhilesh has been levelled by Azam Khan’s camp. Azam’s close aide Fasa- hat Ali alias Shanu found CM Yogi Adityanath’s statement that Akhilesh Yadav does not want Azam to come out of jail to be “correct”. Akhilesh Yadav has sacri- ficed Azam Khan. We have been made enemies of the BJP. Akhilesh Yadav did not even go to jail to meet Azam Khan,” Fasahat said while giving Muslims credit for the 111 seats won by the SP . If this disenchantment of Muslims spreads, the SP will meet the same fate as the BSP. The older he gets the more he comes across as one still needing mentoring in poli- tics. The uncle he listens to isn’t sagacious either. AKHILESH YADAV IS ALIENATING MUSLIMS The Samajwadi Party which put up a reasonably good performance finds its age-old Yadav-Muslim formula is falling apart. The surprising part is that SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has not spoken a word to dismiss suggestions that his party was not doing enough for Muslims O SINO INDIAN RELATIONS POST GALWAN THE PATH AHEAD ndia and China, the 2 ancient civilisations had a rich histo- ry of cultural exchanges and other historical lineage in- cluding spread of Buddhism to China, mutual visits of many scholars, monks and tradeexchangesviaSilkRoad. Post-independence Sino Indi- anrelationsstartedwellonan optimistic note where Nehru and Zhou Enlai articulated a vision governed by the ethics of the 5 Principles of Peaceful Coexistence-Panchsheel.Asit stands today , China and India are the two most populous countriesintheWorld,second and fifth largest economies (Nominal GDPs of $18,013bn / $3312bn)withbalanceof trade tilted towards China. China is almost 2.9 times India’s size with defence spending thrice that of India. In today’s global scenario China has emerged as World Power and India is making big progressasamili- tary and economic power. However,overaperiodof time the Panchsheel between two countries has almost got re- placed by‘Panchshool’ (Irri- tants/Thorns). Border Disputes: India and China share about 3440 km long border separated by mighty Himalayas but not fully delineated. Both nations have fought a war in 1962, bor- der skirmishes in Sikkim in 1967, Sumdorong Chu Valley 1987, Daulat Beg Oldie 2013, Doklam in 2017 and Galwan in 2020. Border dispute re- mains a major irritant and a potential source of conflict between the two neighbours. The Strings of Pearls and Sino Pak Nexus: China has undeclared policy of Strings of ‘Pearls to encircle’ India and has been building ports and naval bases around In- dia’s maritime reaches. India on the other hand has im- proved relations with Chi- nese neighbours. China con- sidersPakistanasall-weather friend and despite Indian ob- jections is constructing Chi- na- Pakistan-Economic-Cor- ridor(CPEC)passingthrough Pakistan Occupied Kashmir. River Water Dispute and Conflicting Economic Inter- ests: Water sharing of Brah- maputra River is a major flashpoint between India and China. China has been build- ings dams after dams in up- per reaches of Brahmaputra also called Tsangpo. Lack of information sharing from China on river waters has ex- posed Indian states to sudden and huge floods. Both the countries are fast growing economies of the World with huge domestic markets and potential in tapping foreign markets. Being competitors in the World market, both have conflict of interests in trade and commerce. Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and Indo Pacific Initia- tive: A Chinese initiative to spread its influence in neigh- bourhood in the form of BRI less India and India joining the US policy of free and open Indo- Pacific region with four QUAD nations is a thorn in eye of both countries. The Dalai Lama / Tibet and Arunachal/StapledVisa:Chi- na occupied Tibet in 1950 that led to mass uprising by locals. The 14th Dalai Lama fled to Indiain1959withhisfollowers and took political asylum much against Chinese wishes. Chinabeganthepracticeof is- suingstapledvisastoresidents of Arunachal and JK. On In- dian objection China stopped this practice for residents of JK but continues to do for people living in Arunachal. Galwan Valley Dispute: In Jun 2020, on differing percep- tions on LAC, Indian and Chi- nese troops got engaged in a brawl in Galwan Valley that left casualties on both sides. This border dispute marked an implacable decline in In- dia-China ties. In reality it is not the border technicalities but rising tempers on both sides alongside more robust nationalism in each country that frames the other as an antagonistic power. Russia-Ukraine War: India and China took a similar stance and abstained from votingonaUNSecurityCoun- cil resolution condemning Russia’s assault on Ukraine’s sovereignty . The conflict has given both countries proxim- ity to a common friend Russia and similarities of views on this international conflict. Post Galwan - The Path Ahead: As the snow melts in Himalayas, India will have to make a move of high deter- rence value. The bilateral discussions between India and China post Galwan con- flict need to pick up common grounds and require a recon- ciliatory approach rather than confrontational one. India will have to carefully craft its way to use Russia as moderating influence on Chi- na and US as countervailing partner. India will also have to strengthen its position in Shanghai Cooperation Or- ganisation (SCO), BRICS, Indo Pacific Initiative and other global fora. Bigger stress on “Aatm Nirbhar Bharat” and bal- anced trade and economic relationship with China might lay a solid foundation for future relations, given the size of both economies. The commonality of stand between India and China on Russia- Ukraine war and suc- cessful Modi - Xi Ping sum- mit meetings should be fur- ther explored to build mutual trust and arrive at mutually acceptable solutions to nor- malise bilateral relations.. THE VIEWS EXPRESSED BY THE AUTHOR ARE PERSONAL I RAJESH BHUKAR The writer has served JK for over 5 years and is a keen follower of Kashmir socio-political scene India will have to carefully craft its way to use Russia as moderating influence on China and US as countervailing partner. India will also have to strengthen its position in Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), BRICS, Indo Pacific Initiative and other global fora. Bigger stress on “Aatm Nirbhar Bharat” and balanced trade and economic relationship with China might lay a solid foundation for future relations, given the size of both economies. The commonality of stand between India and China on Russia- Ukraine war and successful Modi - Xi Ping summit meetings should be further explored to build mutual trust and arrive at mutually acceptable solutions to normalise bilateral relations China is almost 2.9 times India’s size with defence spending thrice that of India. In today’s global scenario China has emerged as World Power and India is making big progress as a military and economic power. However, over a period of time the Panchsheel between two countries has almost got replaced by‘Panchshool’ (Irritants/Thorns)
  6. 6. INDIA JAIPUR | TUESDAY, APRIL 12, 2022 05 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Upset with Akhilesh, Azam may ditch SP Lucknow (Agen- cies): The Samajwa- di Party (SP) may soonfaceanotherma- jor jolt as specula- tions about senior party leader Mohd Azam Khan leaving the party and, possi- bly, forming his own party, gained ground. Azam Khan’s me- dia in charge Fasahat Khan Shanu said, “Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath was right when he said that Akhilesh does not want Azam Khan to be out of jail.” Fasahat made the remark at a meeting of Khan’s supporters at the party office in Rampur, late on Sun- day night. Jagan’s Cabinet rejig triggers rebellion in YSRC Amravati (PTI): Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will continue to have five deputies along with 20 other ministers in his reconstituted Cabinet. On Monday, Reddy reconstituted the state cabinet, inducting 13 new faces and re-in- ducting 11 from his first team. Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan adminis- tered the oath of office and secrecy to 25 mem- bers of the cabinet at a public function near the state secretariat in Amaravati. Kharge grilled by ED in National Herald case New Delhi (Agen- cies): Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge was examined on Monday in the Nation- al Herald corruption case by the Enforce- ment Directorate. The 79-year-old leader of opposition in the Ra- jya Sabha,a relentless BJP critic, was sum- moned to appear be- fore the officials. His statement will be recorded under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) as the agency wants to understand some issues in the in- vestigation. The probe in the Na- tional Herald corrup- tion case - linked to the Congress and the Gan- dhis - has been going on for years. There have been ac- cusations of cheating, conspiracy and crimi- nal breach of trust in the acquisition of the Associated Journals Limited or AJL by Young Indian Pvt. Ltd (YI). Mallikarjun Kharge Tej Pratap invites Nitish to re-enter Mahagathbandhan Patna (Agencies): RJD chief Lalu Pras- ad’s elder son Tej Pratap Yadav has in- vited Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to re-en- ter the ‘Mahagathband- han’. Taking to Twitter, Tej Pratap has shared a poster with his picture on one side of the frame and “Entry Nitish Cha- cha (Uncle)” written on the other. Tej Pratap’s move comes at a time when the BJP and JD-U are at loggerheads over sev- eral issues, including caste-based census, leadership of NDA in Bihar, liquor ban, law and order situation. Recently, BJP leader and minister Janak Ram had claimed that the BJP is the single largest party in Bihar Assembly with 77 seats while JD-U has only 45 seats. Hence the chief minister should come from the BJP quota. Tej Pratap Yadav STABILITY IN NEIGHBOURHOOD IS GOOD FOR US: MUFTI ON PAKISTAN Srinagar (PTI): De- mocracy is gaining roots in Pakistan and political stability in the neighbourhood “is good for us”, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti said here on Monday. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said Pakistan should decide whether it wants a new govern- ment or to hold fresh elections so that de- mocracy flourishes there. “(Former Pakistan prime minister Zulfi- kar Ali) Bhutto used to say that India is alive because of the hustle- bustle of its democracy . Today, we are also see- ing the hustle-bustle of democracy in Pakistan and the democracy in that country is gaining roots,” she told report- ers outside her party office here. “It is our neighbour and we want it to be a stable country. They should take a decision soon whether have a new government or fresh elections, what- ever they want — so that the democracy flourishes there in the same way as it is in our country. Stability in our neighbourhood is good for us,” she said. Asked about the seiz- ing of properties of those charged with har- bouring militants, Me- hbooba Mufti said that it was “wrong”. She also called for dialogue and reconcili- ation with the people of Kashmir. Ex-JK Chief Minister and PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. AFGHANISTAN WILL REMAIN UNTOUCHED BY PAKISTAN CRISIS, SAY TALIBAN Kabul (Agencies): Taliban has issued a statement saying the political crisis in Pakistan seeing a constant soar, will have no effect on Afghanistan. However, analysts predict an impact is inevitable on Afghanistan’s situation due to changes in Pakistan’s administration. “The Islamic Emirate seeks good economic and political relations between the two countries”, said the deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate, Inamullah Samanga- ni. “The current political crisis in Pakistan will not have any particular impact on relations between Afghanistan and Pakistan,” he said in a further statement, reported TOLO News. Meanwhile, political analysts claimed that there will be some impact on Afghanistan’s situation as there will be a major change in the administration in Pa- kistan. In a statement, Tahir Khan, a Pakistani journalist explained “There is a possibility that the consultation between the two sides will increase”. 3 BJP teams to begin K’taka poll prep tour from today Bengaluru (PTI): The BJP has formed three teams, led by senior leaders to travel across Karnataka from Tues- day, to prepare the ground for the state as- sembly elections next year, party strongman and former chief minis- ter B S Yediyurappa said on Monday . Making an appeal to end the flare-up of com- munal issues in the state, he said Hindus and Muslims should lead their lives as “chil- dren of one mother.” “From April 12 to 24, in three teams, we will be travelling across the state. BJP state presi- dent Nalin Kumar Ka- teel will be in the first team, our national gen- eral secretary (Arun Singh) and I will be to- gether in the second teamandChief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be in the third team,” Yediyurappa said. Talking to reporters here, he said this tour is aimed at strengthening the party, holding dis- cussions with party workers for drawing up strategies and prepar- ing for the polls. “Such tours will con- tinue here...in the first phase we will be travel- ling in three teams,” he added. BJP sources in Delhi said every team will have seven to eight members. Former Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa Will enter politics if people want: Robert Vadra Indore (PTI): Congress president Sonia Gan- dhi’s son-in-law Robert Vadra has said he is readytoenterpolitics“if people want” and this will allow him to serve them in a major way . Speaking to a local YouTube channel on Sunday after offering prayers at the Ma- hakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Robert Vadra (53), the husband of Congress general secre- tary Priyanka Gandhi, said he understands politics. “If people wish I should represent them and if I can bring some change for them, then I will definitely take this step,” he said, adding that by doing so, he will be able to serve people. Hate, violence weakening nation: Rahul New Delhi (Agencies): After reports of vio- lence in many parts of the country during Ram Navami processions, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday said that hate was weaken- ing the country . In a tweet, he said, “Hate, violence and ex- clusion are weakening our beloved country. The path to progress is paved with the bricks of brotherhood, peace and harmony . Let’s stand to- gether to secure a just, inclusive India.” Communal violence erupted in Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand and Bengal during the Ram Navami celebrations on Sunday . Rahul Gandhi CONGRESS CALLS MEET BEFORE ‘CHINTAN SHIVIR’ New Delhi: The Congress has called a meeting of the party general secretaries and state in-charges on Tues- day to discuss the issue of the membership drive and proposed ‘Chintan Shivir’ on the poll debacle in five states. CWC had decided to organise a brainstorming session. CONG ISSUES NOTICE TO K V THOMAS, JAKHAR New Delhi: The discipli- nary action committee of the Congress on Monday issued show-cause notices to former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar and former Union minister KV Thomas for their comments and actions that were not in tune with the party line. ...on clashes during Ram Navami CRUCIAL READ ‘WILL TAKE ACTION OVER AL-QAEDA PRAISING STUDENT’ Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Monday that he would consider appropriate action against Karnataka student Muskan Khan, who was recently praised by Al-Qaeda ter- rorist Ayman al-Zawahiri over the hijab row. The row erupted after Zawahiri praised Muskan for raising the slogan ‘Allahu Akbar’ to counter a mob chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’. AFRAID THAT KIRIT SOMAIYA, SON WILL FLEE COUNTRY: RAUT Mumbai: Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut on Monday claimed that BJP leader Kirit Somaiya and his son Neil Somaiya, “who committed a scam” under the pretext of saving the decommissioned aircraft carrier Vikrant, may es- cape from the country and hence, a lookout notice should be issued against them. The Shiv Sena leader has been accusing Somaiyas over funds. TAMIL NADU CM STALIN MOVES RESOLUTION IN TN ASSEMBLY SEEKING REMOVAL OF CUET Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly on Monday “unanimously” adopted a resolution urging the Union gov- ernment to withdraw the proposal of con- ducting of Common University Entrance Test (CUET). All politicial parties except the BJP supported the resolution moved by Chief Minister MK Stalin. The Assembly resolution said the people of Tamil Nadu felt the CUET would only favour further mushrooming of coaching centres and enforcing such an entrance examination along with regular schooling would lead to mental stress among students. Lok Sabha Speaker Shri Om Birla, who is on a five day tour to Assam, inaugurated the 8th Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (India Region) Conference at Assam Legislative Assembly in Guwahati on Monday.Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Harivansh among others were also present during the occasion.
  7. 7. INDIA JAIPUR | TUESDAY, APRIL 12, 2022 06 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia New Delhi (PTI): Expo- sure to air pollution has been linked to 1,00,000 excessprematuredeaths in the Indian cities of Mumbai, Bangalore, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Chennai, Surat, Pune and Ahmedabad be- tween 2005 and 2018, ac- cording to a study . The international team of scientists aimed to address data gaps in air quality for 46 cities in Africa, Asia and the Middle East us- ing space-based obser- vations from instru- ments onboard NASA and European Space Agency (ESA) satellites for 2005 to 2018. The study, published last week in the journal Sci- ence Advances, shows rapid degradation in air quality and increas- es in urban exposure to air pollutants which are hazardous to health. The researchers found significant annu- al increases in pollut- ants directly hazardous to health of up to 14 per cent for nitrogen diox- ide (NO2) and up to 8 per cent for fine particles (PM2.5).Theyalsofound increase in the level of up to 12 per cent for am- monia and up to 11 per cent for reactive volatile organic compounds. The team, including researchers from the Harvard University in the US, attributed this rapid degradation in air quality to emerging industries and residen- tial sources like road traffic, waste burning, and widespread use of charcoal and fuelwood. “Open burning of bi- omass for land clear- ance and agricultural waste disposal has in the past overwhelm- ingly dominated air pol- lution in the tropics,” said study lead author Karn Vohra from Uni- versity College London. 1L premature deaths in 8 Indian cities AIR POLLUTION KILLS Man from Bihar’s Buxar released from Pakistan jail after 12 years Patna (Agencies): The Pakistan government has released from its jail a man from Bihar’s Buxar district, 12 years after he accidentally strayed into the neigh- bouring country, a po- lice official said. Chavi Kumar, a na- tive of Khilafat Pur un- der Mufassil police sta- tion in the district, had gone to Punjab as a la- bourer to earn his live- lihood. One night, while returning from an agri- cultural field after work, he lost his way and reached Pakistan. He was arrested by the rangers for illegally entering the territories of Pakistan. “We received a letter from a special branch in the month of December last year regarding him. We immediately went to the village and gathered the information about him and cross checked the details mentioned in the letter. The villagers said that a person had been missing for 12 years. Accordingly, we met Chavi Kumar’s mother who immediate- ly identified him,” said Amit Kumar, SHO of Mufassil police station. “Following the confir- mation, we submitted the report with a special branch which further communicated to exter- nal affairs ministry . ED attaches assets of Indians working to ‘resurrect’ LTTE New Delhi (PTI): The Enforcement Directo- rate on Monday said it has attached assets worth Rs 3.59 crore of four Indians allegedly involved in drugs and arms smuggling as part of a plan to ‘revive’ the banned Sri Lankan ter- ror group LTTE that was militarily defeated by the island nation in 2009. The accused are being probed by the fed- eral agency in a case linked to the seizure of 3,000 kgs of heroin, arms and ammunition from a Sri Lankan boat that was intercepted by the Coast Guard in In- dian waters on March 18 last year. Six plots, a dozen ve- hicles, cash and bank deposits of Suresh Raj A, Satkunam alias Sabeshan, Ramesh A and Soundararajan ali- as Sounder have been provisionally attached under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), the agency said. INDIA ADDS NAME TO DESIGNATED TERRORISTS LIST HUGE CACHE OF ARMS RECOVERED IN KOKRAJHAR New Delhi: The Centre on Monday designated Jaish-e-Mohammed’s Mohiuddin Aurang- zeb, involved in the Pulwama terror attack, as a terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The Home Ministry said Mohiuddin Au- rangzeb Alamgir was designated a terrorist after it was ascertained that he was involved in the terror attack on a CRPF bus in Pulwama in Jammu Kashmir in 2019. Guwahati: The Assam police has recovered huge cache of so- phisticated arms and ammunition in Assam’s Kokrajhar district in a major breakthrough, the police said on Mon- day. Acting on a secret information that some weapons are kept hidden forest areas of Kokrajhar district, and recovered three AK-56, one AK-47, one Sniper Rifle, one M-16 Rifle, one Serili Rifle, four magazines and 130 rounds of AK series. Seoni: A tiger was found dead at Pench Tiger Reserve (PTR) in Madhya Pradesh’s Seoni district, with officials suspecting that it was killed by another feline during a territorial fight. This is the fifth tiger death in the state in a fortnight. A forest patrolling team on Sunday spotted the carcass of the tiger, around two years old, in Kurai range. Following an inspection of the spot, it appears the tiger was killed in a fight with another adult tiger. Ghaziabad: At least 20 cows died after a massive fire took place in Kinauni village near Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram on Monday, officials said. DM of Ghaziabad, Rakesh Kumar Singh, while interacting with the reporters said that prima facie it looked like around 15-20 cows have been charred to death. People present at the site claimed that over 50 cows were charred to death, although the exact number of cows burned in the incident remains unknown. 1 MORE TIGER FOUND DEAD IN MADHYA PRADESH RESERVE; 5TH IN 14 DAYS 20 COWS CHARRED TO DEATH IN DEADLY INFERNO IN GHAZIABAD CRUCIAL READ Lankan parties seek interim Govt with new PM as IMF talks loom Colombo (Agencies): Three parties that re- cently withdrew from Sri Lanka’s ruling coa- lition have proposed forming an interim gov- ernment with a new prime minister replac- ing President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s brother, they said on Monday, as the country’s economic crisis rolls on. Dragged down by debt, the island nation of 22 million people is running short of power, fuel, food and medicines due to a lack of money for imports. It has reached out to the Inter- nationalMonetaryFund (IMF) and countries like India and China for ur- gent financial help. Rajapaksa dissolved his cabinet last week and called for a unity government to help tackle the crisis, as 41 lawmakers walked out of the ruling coalition to become independ- ents in the 225-seat par- liament. Three parties that 16 of those lawmakers be- long to told reporters that they had met the president and the prime minister, Mahinda Ra- japaksa, and that more talks were scheduled for Tuesday. The prime minister is expected to address the nation later on Monday . “The main proposal is to have an all-party committee to make key decisions and the ap- pointment of a new prime minister and a limited Cabinet,” said Udaya Gammanpila, chief of the Jathika Hela Urumaya party . “We want this before a new election. We have to reverse shortages and stabilise the econo- my.” The Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), with 14 lawmakers, said the independents would speak with other politi- cal parties to come to a consensus, as the gov- ernment prepares to hold loan discussions with the IMF next week. “Talks with the IMF will need a stable gov- ernment capable of im- plementing clear poli- cies,” SLFP General- Secretary Dayasiri Jayasekera said. “This is necessary to repair the economy and bring relief to the people.” In his address, the prime minister said the government would re- introduce a critical fer- tiliser subsidy to assist farmers who have been hit by crop losses after a ban on chemical ferti- lisers last year. A protestor holds a Sri Lankan national flag in front of the Presidential Secretariat during a protest against Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, in Colombo, Sri Lanka. —FILE PHOTO Moscow-backed separatists claim control of key port Moscow (Agencies): A Moscow: A pro-Russia rebel leader said Mon- day that separatist forc- es in eastern Ukraine have taken control of the port of the strategic city of Mariupol. “Regarding the port of Mariupol, it is al- ready under our con- trol,” Denis Pushilin, leader of the separa- tists in the breakaway Donetsk region, said in televised remarks. AFP could not inde- pendently verify these claims. Russian troops have for over a month besieged Mariupol on the shores of the Sea of Azov. Thousands of civilians are believed to have died there since the start of Russia’s mili- tary operation in Ukraine. Eduard Basurin, a senior official in the re- bel stronghold of Donetsk, said the re- maining Ukrainian forces in Mariupol were concentrated in the city’s large Azovstal metallurgical plant. Come,‘makeinIndia’:Rajnath exhorts aerospace giants in US Phule champion of social justice, source of hope for people: PM New Delhi: Paying tributes to noted social reformer Jyotirao Phule on his birth an- niversary, PM Naren- dra Modi on Monday said he was a multifac- eted personality who worked tirelessly for social equality, women empowerment. Phule is widely re- spected as a champion of social justice and sourceof hopeforcount- less people, he said. Noting that the birth anniversary of BR Ambedkar, a key archi- tect of the Constitution who like Phule came from disadvantaged section of society and fought for social re- forms, follows in a few days on April 14. Washington: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has met senior execu- tives of American aero- space and defence ma- jors Boeing and Raythe- on and asked them to take advantage of poli- cy initiatives in India to steadily march from ‘Make in India’ towards ‘Make for the World’. Rajnath Singh along with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar arrived in the US capi- tal yesterday to attend the India-US 2+2 minis- terial dialogue in Wash- ington on Monday — the first under the US President Joe Biden administration. NTAGI chief says‘nothing to panic’ as India confirms‘XE’ New Delhi: New Cov- id-19 variants will keep coming, however, the new variants aren’t causing severe diseases or increasing the num- ber of cases said Chair- man of the Covid-19 working group of India, National Technical Ad- visory Group on Immu- nisation (NTAGI), Dr NK Arora. Dr Arora said,” vari- ants will keep coming but at the moment these aren’t causing se- vere disease or in- crease in the number of cases.” “So, I would like to tell people that these variants will keep on occurring,” he added. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh meets with the US aerospace and defence majors in Washington on Monday. —PHOTO BY ANI 2 GHAZIABAD SCHOOLS SHUT AS 5 STUDENTS ‘FOUND’ COVID POSITIVE SHANGHAI COVID CASES TOP 26,000 CENTRE: SC FIXES TIME FOR RELIEF EAM S JAISHANKAR TO MEET US TRADE REPRESENTATIVE TODAY NIA COURT TO FRAME CHARGES AGAINST YASIN SC NOTICE TO CENTRE ON TMC LEADER’S PLEA CHOPPER CASE: COURT SUMMONS EX-CHIEF AUDITOR New Delhi: Two schools in Ghaziabad have been shut after five students were claimed to be found infected with Covid-19. The health department officials said that they have set up camps which will test school staff and children for next three days. The officials said that the school in Indirapuram reported two children infected while three were reported from the school in Vaishali. Shanghai: China’s largest Covid outbreak contin- ues to spread despite an extended lockdown of Shanghai’s 25 million people. There were 26,087 new daily infections re- ported in Shanghai. Resi- dents have been locked down for weeks now, with frustration building. New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry in a state- ment on Monday said that the Supreme Court vide its order dated March 24 in the Miscellaneous Applica- tion No. 1805 of 2021 in Writ Petition (C) No. 539 has fixed the a timeline to file claims for the payment of ex-gratia assistance. Washington: India’s External Affairs Minister S Jais- hankar will meet United States Trade Representative (USTR) Katherine Tai on Tuesday.“Ambassador Tai will meet with India’s Minister of External Affairs Dr Sub- rahmanyam Jaishankar. This meeting is closed press,” US Trade Representative said in a statement on Sunday. New Delhi: A Special NIA Court on April 18 will frame formal charges against Yasin Malik and others in connec- tion with the Jammu and Kashmir terror funding case. Earlier the court had ordered the framing of charges against several separatist leaders under UAPA and IPC. Special NIA Judge Praveen Singh on Monday deferred the framing of formal charges against the accused persons in this case. New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to the Centre and oth- ers on TMC leader Sushmita Dev’s plea seeking issuance of Aadhaar numbers to persons included in the final supplementary list of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Assam. A three- judge Bench led by Justice UU Lalit asked the Centre, Assam Government and the UIDAI to respond to the peti- tion by May 17. New Delhi: A Special Court on Monday issued summons against former Defence Secretary and former CAG, Shashi Kant Sharma and four IAF retired officials in AgustaWestland VVIP Chopper alleged scam case. Special Judge Arvind Kumar issued summons against all accused named in the chargesheet. The court took cognizance and directed all the accused to appear before it on April 28, 2022. IN THE COURTYARD
  8. 8. Dr Rituraj Sharma Jaipur: CS Usha Shar- ma in a review meeting of State Traffic Man- agement Committee at Secretariat said that the hoardings of Mukhy- amantri Chiranjeevi Jeevan Raksha Yojna should be put up in vil- lage panchayats and po- lice stations also so that injured person can reach hospital on time Sharma directed the officials to give wide publicity to yojana, un- der which Rs 5,000 is given as reward to peo- ple who take seriously injured in road acci- dents to hospital. She directed officers to identify sensitive places in road accidents ensure action. Additional Chief Secre- tary, Transport, Abhay Kumar through a pres- entation of Integrated Road Accident Data- base (iRAD) showed how live data related to road accidents is ob- tained using this app. This would help ambu- lances reach quickly . First India Bureau Jodhpur: The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has imposed a fine of Rs 2 cr each on RIICO Jodhpur Barmer for illegally discharging polluted water from in- dustries in Jojri, Luni Bandi rivers. NGT gave decision on a petition filed by Gram Panchayat Araba. Bench headed by NGT Justice Adarsh Goel di- rected the Rajasthan State Pollution Preven- tion Board to monitor water from any type of treatment plant is not released into river with- out treatment. Order said if water is discharged without be- ing treated completely, then it should be sealed. It was informed 300 mil- lion liters of chemical- laden water is released every day . NGT ordered district collectors to conduct survey and pre- pare a report, said an official. NEWS JAIPUR | TUESDAY, APRIL 12, 2022 07 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia Publicise ‘Mukhyamantri Chiranjeevi Jeevan Raksha’:CS TO CURB ROAD ACCIDENTS lll CS stressed on the scheme under which Rs 5,000 is given as reward to people who take seriously injured in road accidents to hospital Sirohi Food Inspector, 1 more held taking bribe of `17,000 A dairy operator was harassed by Food Inspector in the name of sample testing Ashok Kumawat Sirohi: Taking action on corrupt medical de- partment employee, Ja- lore ACB on Monday arrested food inspector Grade IV employee red-handed. Jalore ACB team in- spector Rajendra Singh said a milk dairy opera- tor in Jawal town was harassed by Food In- spector Vinod Sharma, who threatened him for sample testing de- manded bribe. On complaint, ACB team got demand for a bribe verified, during which food inspector demanded Rs 22,000. During action, when complainant reached Food Inspector’s office with bribe, Food Inspec- tor asked complainant to hand over bribe to subordinate, Grade IV employee Vishal Singh. Food Inspector Vinod Sharma. ACB arrests then VDO in 12-yr-old bribery case Rajsamand: The ACB on Monday arrested the then VDO of Kun- waria in a 12 years old Rs 51,000 embez- zlement case. The accused Jeevraj Singh was later forwarded to the Special Anti- Corruption Court-I in Udaipur, which in turn remanded him to judi- cial custody. According to ACB sources, Singh had demanded Rs 51,000 from complain- ant Gayatri Devi for issuing land record in her name in 2010. Neither had he given any receipt for applica- tion money she had deposited nor did he follow the prescribed procedure to issue the patta as per law. —Tarun Joshi Jeevraj Singh Jaisalmer: Helina Guided Missile System, one of the world’s most advanced anti-tank weapons, was successfully test-fired from an indigenously developed helicopter on Monday at Pokhran range here. The missile was launched from a home made advanced light helicopter jointly under supervision of scientists of DRDO, Indian Army and Indian Air Force. This missile is effective in day and night. This missile has ability to directly defeat battle tanks on battlefield. The Indian Army’s version is known as Helina, while Air Force’s version is Dhruvastra. Jaipur: BJP national spokesperson and Jaipur Rural MP Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore reached Amer assembly constituency on Monday to meet the ben- eficiaries of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He said that the scheme has brought change in the lives of the people. “Every section of the society is getting benefits of welfare schemes of Central govt. Women got freedom from smoke due to gas connection provided under Ujjwala scheme,” he said. ANTI-TANK GUIDED MISSILE HELINA TEST FIRED FROM CHOPPER, HITS TARGET RATHORE MEETS BENEFICIARIES OF PRADHAN MANTRI AWAS YOJANA CRUCIAL READ NGT imposes penalty of `2 cr each on Jodhpur-Barmer RIICO Crowd surges in Charbhuja procession, police use force Naveen Joshi Bhilwara: There was a huge uproar over un- controllable crowd in Lord Charbhuja’s pro- cession entering route other than prescribed one gathering in more numbers. The administration had allowed only 100 people, but due to the arrival of more than 1500 people, the police used mild force. Crowd was driven out, due to which shops in inner area of Bhilwara city were closed. Thousands of people attended procession of Lord Charbhuja Nath from Kotdi town to get married with Tulsi on Monday here to reach Rishi Shringa Sansthan with pomp. Crowd was stopped by police and administration. People present in crowd start- ed making a ruckus and insisted to go to temple, then police used mild force to disperse the crowd. Jhajpur MLA Gop- ichand Meena called it pure religious event. TEXTILE DYEING WORK DONE IN JODH Water has turned red in Bandi river due to dyeing-printing units. Rukcus in Lord Charbhuja’s procession on Monday. 7 more held in Deva Gurjar murder case Gul Mohammad Kota: The SIT team ar- resting seven more ac- cused in Deva Gurjar murder case in Rawatb- hata. The mastermind, Sanwara Gurjar has also been arrested. Po- lice arrested nine ac- cused earlier. The prime main accused in the murder, Babu Gurjar, has also been arrested. The seven arrested are Sanwara Gurjar, Prem Sagar, Balchand, Arjun, Kalyan, Shanti- lal and Ramesh Chand. So far, the police have arrested about 16 ac- cused in the murder but about six are abscond- ing. The SIT team is led by Kota SP. Forty-year-old Gur- jar, a resident of Bora- bas village in Kota, was brutally murdered at a salon in Rawatbhatta town of Chittorgarh district. A mob had set a road- ways bus on fire, smashed windowpanes of another after the in- cident. They had also blocked a road near Bo- rabas village by placing burning beams. Woman jumps into well with 2 grandkids, all die Ashok Kumawat Sirohi: An elderly woman committed sui- cide by jumping into a well with her grand- daughter and grand- son. The incident took place in Sirodki vil- lage of Kalandri area in Sirohi. According to Kalan- dri Police Officer Gani Mohammad, a 70-year- old woman committed suicide by jumping into a well on her agri- cultural land along with 6-year-old grand- daughter and 4-year- old grandson. The bodies of three were taken out of the well and kept in the mortuary. As per the information, the bod- ies of deceased Jatu Devi (70), her grand- daughter Mamta (6) and grandson Bhaiyya (4) recovered. The deceased Jatu Devi’s son informed that when he woke up in morning, his moth- er, son and daughter were not on the cot. The report stated that the deceased elderly was mentally ill. The police have handed over the dead bodies. Deva Gurjar Deceased Jatu Devi, Mamta and Bhaiyya. Agarwal asks discoms to prepare roadmap for issuing agri connections First India Bureau Jaipur: Additional CS, Energy Department, Subodh Agarwal has di- rected three discoms of state to prepare a road- map for issuing new ag- riculture connections in sync with the budget announcement. He held a virtual meeting with Managing Directors, Finance Of- ficers and Technical Of- ficers of the discoms at Secretariat. Agarwal said discoms would have to strengthen in- frastructure for unin- terrupted power supply . Work should be com- pleted before rainy sea- son no compromise on quality . Meeting was attend- ed by Gopal Vijay, Fi- nance Officer of Jaipur discom, Kirti Kachha- wa of Jodhpur MK Goyal, Finance Officer of Ajmer others. Extortionists open fire to create fear First India Bureau Pali:  Miscreants opened fire at shop owned by a youth for not giving the money they had demanded, but ran away as people around started hooting at them. Bullets hit shutter and the ceiling of the shop but no one was injured. According to po- lice, 4-5 miscre- ants came in a ve- hicle to Baba Ram- dev jewellery shop and demanded Rs 10 lakh from own- er Bharat Soni. When he refused, they started firing in air to create fear. Preliminary investigations re- veal Soni had tiff with owner of a restaurant. Crowd gathered at the crime spot. Usha Sharma, Abhay Kumar and Mahendra Soni during the review meeting on Monday. Hoardings of Mukhyamantri Chi- ranjeevi Jeevan Raksha Yojna should be put up in village pan- chayats and police stations also so that in- jured person can reach hospital on time. Give wide publicity to yojana, under which Rs 5,000 is given as reward to peo- ple who take seriously injured in road ac- cidents to hospital. —Usha Sharma, Chief Secretary Subodh Agarwal chairing meeting with discom officials. Two cousins arrested for honour killing PK Agarwal Chittorgarh: Police on Monday arrested a man and his cousin for kill- ing a youth annoyed over his affair with his daughter. Police said deceased Monu Dubey, a resident of Bundi Road area here, had gone to meet daughter of Chhotu Singh at her house in Gangrar on April 6. Angry over it, Singh and his cousin brother Kalu Singh (21) first thrashed him and later strangled him to death. Duo then took the body in a sack to Hajyakhedi bridge on Chittorgarh- Udaipur highway and disposed of it into Wa- gan river there. Monu was wanted in a case. This is a pure religious event and the administration should take it sensitive- ly. The event was being organized in a peaceful manner. I urge the government and the administration not to behave in such a way that provokes excitement in any society. —Vitthal Shankar Awasthi, MLA First India Bureau Alwar: ACB on Mon- day forwarded 11 ac- cused arrested from DTO in Shahjahanpur its check post located on NH-48 here a day be- fore, to court which in turn remanded 4 of them to judicial custo- dy sent 7 others to jail. ACB team had raid- ed 2 places arrested Inspector Ravindra Singh Bhatti, 7 guards middlemen Ravi Chouhan, Sube Singh and Harish. Transport Inspector, three middlemen remanded to JC
  9. 9. Jagdeesh Chandra was on a one day visit to Srinagar on Monday and visited the renowned Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden, the largest in Asia spread over 30 hectares, to enjoy the unique arresting beauty of Tulips in full bloom. The Tulip festival is open till April 30. He also visited the Dal Lake area and interacted with locals, who told him that Kashmir tourism is touching new heights after the abrogation of Article 370 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah and life is back to normal in Jammu and Kashmir. PARADISE REVISITED! There is more beauty in an open smile and a happy face than in the world’s most expensive dress. —Jagdeesh Chandra, CEO Editor-in-Chief, First India JAIPUR | TUESDAY, APRIL 12, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia 08 2NDFRONT POSTAL REG NO. JPC/004/2022-24 BIRLA OFFERS PRAYERS AT KAMAKHYA TEMPLE! Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, who is on a tour to Assam, visited Kamakhya Devi temple in Guwahati on Monday. He worshipped and prayed for happiness and prosperity while wishing for peace and welfare of the world. Birla also talked to the local shopkeepers and asked about the situation after Corona.The shopkeepers informed him that now everything is normal and devotees are visiting in large numbers. There is a need to make an outline as per next 50 years: Dr CP Joshi Dimple Sharma Guwahati: Raj As- sembly Speaker, Dr CP Joshi said on Monday that there should be a regular discussion on youth in the House and it is need of the day to fix time in all Houses for this. “What the Con- stitution makers en- visioned about the youth, there is a need to work on it so that our country can emerge as powerful in world. Necessary changes have to be made to move nation forward,” he said. Joshi said that there is a need to make an outline as per think- ing of next 50 years. The devp of villages will also have to be re-imagined accord- ing to a strong future. Dr CP Joshi attends the eighth India Regional Conference of the CPA at the Assam Vidhan Sabha Bhawan on Monday. VIOLENCE ON RAM NAVAMI IN STATES CM GEHLOT BLAMES MODI FOR VIOLENCE, SAYSPMMODISHOULDADDRESSTHENATION Recently, Gehlot had blamed Centre over Karauli violence as well | CM: Raj govt has done its job, people have been arrested in Karauli First India Bureau Jaipur: As communal clashes gripped Ram Navami celebrations in various states of the country, CM Ashok Gehlot on Mon- day targetted PM Modi terming him to be responsible for the violent incidents. On Monday, Gehlot urged PM Modi to address the nation while also give assurance that those behind violence would not be spared. Gehlot, while address- ing the media at Jy- otiba Phule circle in Jaipur while remem- bering Phule, claimed that since the PM had not said anything, hence the violent ac- tivities were ongoing. Nation wants to listen to PM: Gehlot He stressed that if PM addresses the nation and tell people that whoever would be be- hind the violence, “From any caste, or section or community or any individual; they would not be spared and law will take it course and then, same direction should be given to the state gov- ernments as well that the state government must follow this path.” “The nation wants to listen to the PM say that violence will not be tol- erated at any cost. In the absence of such a state- ment, violence is break- ing out at places. PM should come forward and condemn the vio- lence, irrespective of who’s responsible for it” The tension that is looming in the country, I believe, is not in our best interest,” he added. BJP leaders work on igniting fire: CM Taking on BJP and its leaders, Gehlot stressed that BJP leaders work on igniting the fire. “I already told you, they have had no contribu- tion in dousing fire. Whatever happened in Karauli, the govt has done its job, people have been arrested but why it happened, who is to blame, we should go to the root of it. They are doing politics intention- ally because elections arecominginRajasthan and it is indicated from above that you could not do anything else. For 4 yrs Opp in Raj was useless: CM Gehlot said that in Ra- jasthan, for 4 years the Opposition remained useless, remained in- competent and could not play its role as op- position. We also have our shortcomings, but instead of exposing these shortcomings, these people were en- gaged in toppling the government. There- fore, when they could not achieve anything in these years, now they are left with only one way, how to create ten- sion, how to create a violent atmosphere and polarize Hindus and Muslims. CM Ashok Gehlot speaks to media at Jyotiba Phule circle in Jaipur. On Ram Navami, violence erupt- ed in some states. We talk about Maryada Purushottam Ram and violence is breaking out on his Jayanti. You can imagine the direction in which the country is heading. PM should address the nation that whoever incites vio- lence will not be spared. —Ashok Gehlot, Chief Minister First India Bureau Jaipur: The state gov- ernment has extended the tenure of Chief Minister Rajasthan Economic Transforma- tion Advisory Council (CMRETAC) till Decem- ber 2023. The council was constituted on 7 March 2020 and its ten- ure was fixed till March 2022. According to the order issued by the Planning dept, the CM is the chairman of this advisory council and Dr. Arvind Mayaram is the vice-president and govt secy is the member secretary of the plan- ning council. Similarly, Dr. Govind Sharma, Chief Secretary, Princi- pal Secretary Finance, and Principal Secretary to CM are council mem- bers. There are more members for the ex- tended tenure. GovtextendsCMRETAC tenure tillDec2023 INKIHAISIYATNAHIHAIPMKESAMNEKHADE HONEKI:GEHLOTCORNERSSHEKHAWAT JOINT BIRTH ANNIV CELEBRATIONS OF JYOTIBA PHULE AND DR BHIMRAO AMBEDKAR First India Bureau Jaipur: CM Gehlot was at his aggressive best on Monday firing salvos, one after the other at the BJP. Addressing the joint birth anniversary celebrations of Mahat- ma Jyotiba Phule and Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar, at Birla Auditorium on Monday evening, CM once again fanned fire around the effort to top- ple his govt years back. Targeting union min- ister Shekhawat, Gehlot claimed, “Inki Haisiyat Nahi Hai PM Ke Samne Khade Hone Ki” (He does not have the status to stand in front of PM). “The rest of the min- isters can’t stand, they can’t say because of fear. Rajasthan gave 25 MPs, yet they worked to bring down the govt. There were 2 main characters in attempt to topple our govt. Shah and Shekhawat were 2 main characters. They were working to buy elected MLAs,” Gehlot said while also naming Dharmendra Pradhan in the attempt to bring down his govt. CM said, “He chal- lenged that he would leave politics. He lied, he is a shameless man. He is the MP of Jodh- pur, I am the CM from Jodhpur, yet he tried to bring me down. That man was not ashamed at all. I may be from an- other party, but I am from Jodhpur.” Gehlot even took took a dig at RS MP Dr Kiro- di Meena and said, “He gave statement of exo- dus of more than 100 families, while no fam- ily migrated.” “Due to these efforts of the govt in the direc- tionof crimecontrol,the number of cases regis- tered through Istgas has comedownfrom33.4%to 16%. The average time for investigation of crimes against women has come down from 274 days to 79 days,” he said. Social Justice and Empowerment Minis- ter Tikaram Jully: Theexploited,deprived, farmers and working class of society are get- ting maximum benefit of welfare schemes and decisions of CM Gehlot. WCD Minister Mamta Bhupesh: Mahatma Jy- otiba Phule, Savitri Bai Phule and Dr. Ambed- kar gave voice to suffer- ings of people along with awakening light of women’s education. Interestingly, when it came to standing with the community, BJP’s Prabhu Lal Saini also shared the stage with CM Gehlot at the func- tion. Moreover, BJP’s youth leader Pintu Saini also attended the function, in the name of the community . CM Ashok Gehlot presents school bag to a student as Tika Ram Jully, Govind Meghwal, Khiladi Lal Bairwa, Munesh Gurjar, Bhajan Lal Jatav, Madan Meghwal and others look on at Birla Auditorium on Monday. (L) Munesh Gurjar, Bhajan Lal Jatav, Govind Ram Meghwal, Tika Ram Jully, Khiladi Lal Bairwa, Mamta Bhupesh and Madan Meghwal lend ears to CM Ashok Gehlot’s address. GEHLOT IS 'BABA SAHEB' OF DALITS, SAYS KHILADI LAL GEHLOT’S BARMER VISIT CANCELLED MLA Khiladi Lal Bair- wa, while address- ing the event, became emotionally charged that he put Gehlot on the same pedestal at Dr BR Ambedkar. You are the Babasaheb of us Dalits. You should come uo with Prashasan Daliton Ke Sang campaign, Dalit Atrocities Preven- tion Court should be established and make an IAS Nodal Officer for Dalit Employees. If the govt does these things, then no one will be able to stop the govt from coming to power again. The proposed tour of CM Gehlot to Pachpadra, to take stock of works un- dertaken at the petroleum refinery, was cancelled on Monday. The CM was also scheduled to chair a review meeting at refinery premises. Instead, now Gehlot will chair a meet- ing via VC at CMR itself. Raj’s MP... Saying this would enable the ERCP’s fast completion and hence 13 districts of east Rajasthan would get drinking and irrigation water. He also targeted Shekhawat on this issue, saying that he is not doing anything for the state despite being the Union Min of Jal Shakti from Rajasthan. LIKE HIM... I have challenged CM to prove his concocted alle- gations against Modiji, but instead of giving evidence, he wants to entangle the main issue in the debate. Like him, his method of politics has become irrelevant. He should now retire from politics, the people of his party also want the same,” Shekhawat said. Responsibility of completing the ERCP project rests with the Centre. The Union Minister must accept the mistake and the project should be completed by the Centre. Rajasthan gave 25 MPs to the Centre but the ques- tion is what are they doing now. —Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, Cabinet Minister He challenged that he would leave politics. He lied, he is a shameless man, CM takes a jibe at Shekhawat Mahatma Phule and Dr Ambedkar fought for rights of downtrodden sections of the society, CM said FROM PG 1 —PHOTOS BY SANTOSH SHARMA
  10. 10. JAIPUR, TUESDAY, APRIL 12, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/ thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia 09 atisfaction lies in the effort, not in the at- tainment because without labour, noth- ing prospers. Sapna Bundwal, a beautiful diva who rose to the top through hard work and determination, revealed her success story with City First. Tell us something about yourself. I am a rebel who wants to look good and still stand up for the equality of women. But beneath the makeup and behind my smile I am an 18-year-old girl fighting for my dream life. I consider my- self to be a positive, adapta- ble, artistic, and lifelong learner. Where do you see yourself af- ter the next 20 years? Well! Nothing is in our hands, the future has different shades and we can’t predict it but for now, I see myself 100 times a better confident and empowered woman. I want to make my loved ones proud of myself and I am trying my best for this goal of mine. I want to motivate young girls who want to pursue model- ling as their career. How did your journey be- gin? My true journey to the path of success started with one and only Elite Miss Rajasthan. I am grateful to Gaurav Gaur and the entire team for his support and guidance, he has been a major support system. Miss Elite Rajasthan has giv- en me wings and I want to fly and conquer the world. What were some of the bat- tles you fought and are still fighting in your journey? I started working at a very young age, I was just 16 when I got my first break as a model, It was very magical but chal- lenging, I had to manage my academics. I am still working on myself to improve my tal- ents and prove to my parents my love and enthusiasm for modelling. Talk to us about your achievements? I was in the top 15 Finalists of Elite Miss Rajasthan 2021. And I feel so proud of it as it has made me an independ- ent self earning girl. My mother is my back- bone. She is the one standing behind me in every situ- ation of my life. Whatever I am today is because of her she motivated me at every stage. S VALIANT AND VALIANT AND VIBRANT DIVA! VIBRANT DIVA! UTTKARSHA SHEKHAR uttkarsha.shekhar@firstindia.co.in A VALIANT DIVA, VIBRANT SOUL AND WONDERFUL WOMAN, SAPNA BUNDWAL FROM CHITTORGARH, IN A CANDID CONVERSATION WITH CITY FIRST, SHARES HER MODELLING JOURNEY AND FUTURE PLANS!
  11. 11. hewa is derived from two local dialect terms, ‘Tharna’ – meaning to hammer to get thin foils of gold from a very tiny quantity of the metal, and‘Vada’–meaningsil- ver wire, which in the loop shape forms the resting foundation for the main piece, both of which are crucial parts of the art. While the pioneers of this craft only manufactured chests and boxes, today’s experts have expanded their talent to include photo frames, mirrors, cuff links, brooches, trays, plates, and personal accessories like rings and necklaces that are worn by both men and women. This work is inspired by Mughal miniature paintings with con- ventional design subjects span- ning from mythical genres to more secular ones. In 2002, the Government of India produced a stamp with an awe-inspiring piece of thewa on a plate. Small chunks of gold are pounded into multiple slender sections, about one-tenth of a millimetre thick, and placed on the lac plate like a canvas mat. The metal becomes somewhat embedded in the lac when the plate is warmed. The design is then sketched and carefully carved out on the gold foil using tools such as ‘Hummaney’ (for- cep), ‘Katya’ (cutter), and ‘Tankale’ (to cut out the jaali). Thedesignseithercontainlocal histories of hunting adven- tures inside small vegetation and streams, animals and birds, or they represent the nature of indigenousmythssuchasimages of Radha Krishna, Sri Ram, or Hanumanji. It is critical to regu- larly inspect the lac bed for air bubbles, since these may cause unavoidable denting of the deli- cate gold foil. Master artisans, on the other hand, do not draw but instead immediately penetrate the plan with delicate chisels and sharp tools. However, because of  the intense concentration re- quired, any error or deviation in the process of separating the pat- tern might result in the waste of the entire piece of foil. All of the jail’s leftover pat- tern sheets and cutouts are melt- ed down and made ready for new production. To reduce the pos- sibility of damage, the entire jali is then set out in a silver wire frame known as “vaada.” The silver wire frame utilised in this operation is precisely construct- ed on brass dies and soldered. The entire framed artwork is then laid down on a mica sheet using forceps and very calm and steady hands. The two metals may be readily soldered together after being pinned together over the mica, and the mica can then be removed. The tiny substance so formed is then mounted on a piece of col- oured Belgian glass using a bonding procedure that is a fam- ily secret. The entire com- position, including the Bel- gian glass, is then encased in a solid silver shell known as ‘Chandi ki dibiya.’ The art has remained a well-guarded secret; even the family’s daughters are kept in the dark about the masterstroke meth- od, assuming that they would ulti- mately leave the clan. The boys of the household, on the oth- er hand, are schooled in pattern drawing from the age of ten, so that when they eventually begin to practise the art, the language and ex- pression of these jaali scener- ies unconsciously and readily flow out of their hands, right onto the foil. Every art form in India has a cultural background that may be noticed in the designs of that art form. Its origins may be traced back 400 years when the mon- archsof Pratapgarhgrantedland grants to the families of crafts- men.Itsoriginsmaybetraced back 400 years to when the monarchs of Pratapgarh grantedlandgrantstothe families of the artisans who practised the pro- fession. This type of jewellery is distin- guished by its dis- tinctive and colour- ful patterns. They are adaptable and perfect for a s t y l i s h s t y l e , thanks to their elabo- rate work- manship. 10 ETC JAIPUR | TUESDAY, APRIL 12, 2022 www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia T SHUBHANSHI PATHAK cityfirst@firstindia.co.in THEWA THE EXQUISITE THEWA THE EXQUISITE ART OF RAJASTHAN ART OF RAJASTHAN
  12. 12. P ratik Gan- dhi has been a name that doesn’t need an introduction. The actor has success- fully carved a niche for himself with his perfor- mance in se- ries like Scam 1992 etc. and now, is once again making head- lines as the makers of his upcoming movie Phule have unveiled the first look of the movie featuring the actor opposite Pa- tralekhaa. Pratik and Patralekhaa will be seen play- ing the role of social activists and reformers Mahatma Jy- otirao Govin- drao Phule and Savitrib- ai Phule re- spectively in the movie. —Agency J enner was missing from the LAs premiere of her family’s new Hulu series The Kardashians on Thursday night. The 26-year-old supermodelwasunabletoattend the event due to her health. Kendall‘triedreallyhardtobe there and support the family but was really sick.’ Fortu- nately , other Kardashians were present. —Agency T he last time Jada Pinkett Smith attended a public event, it became a massive talking point as her husband Will Smith smacked Chris Rock on the Oscars 2022 stage for making a joke about her. After weeks since the incident, Jada stepped out for the first time to attend the opening of the Rhimes Perform- ing Arts Center in LA. The actress was seen posing on the red carpet for the event. —Agency ETC www.firstindia.co.in I https://firstindia.co.in/epapers/jaipur I twitter.com/thefirstindia I facebook.com/thefirstindia I instagram.com/thefirstindia JAIPUR | TUESDAY, APRIL 12, 2022 11 FANS REACT en Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are engaged. The pair, who was a media hit in the early 2000s and revived their relationship in 2021, is ready to marry after Lopez announced their engagement on Fri- day night. The couple has received a lot of love over the last year, and that love has shown up in the after- math of the revelation. L o p e z revealed the news as well as the engage- ment ring in her On the JLo news- letter. She emotionally showed off the new bling in a short emo- tional video, and the story quickly circulat- ed on social media. ——Agency B JADA ATTENDS PUBLIC EVENT BIG B’S REUNION A mitabh Bachchan has been having a busy schedule these days. Reportedly he has been shooting for his upcoming Sooraj Barjatya film Oonchai in Delhi. It is always a visual treat for the fans to look at two actors from yesteryear reuniting. Something similar happened on the sets of Oonchai. Big B reunited with his Major Saab co-star Nafisa Ali only to send all their fans on a nostalgic trip. For the unversed, the two played a married couple in Major Saab which also starred Ajay Devgn. —Agency SPOTTED!! A ctor Sunny Deol was spotted at Jaipur airport on Monday. The actor came here for the shoot of his upcoming film. Deol plans to stay in the city for around one month. —PHOTO BY MUKESH KIRADOO P ranitha Subhash took to her Instagram handle and shared a couple of love-filled pics with her husband Nithin to announce her pregnancy . Yes! the actress, who took the plunge with Nthin in 2021, is expecting her first child. She termed this news as a special gift on her husband’s birthday . Sharing the pregnancy news with adorable pics, Pranith wrote, For my husband’s 34th bday , the angels above have a present for us.” —Agency Pregnancy announcement S ara, on the other hand, was clicked as she exited her Pilate class. Sara Ali Khan was also seen warmly greeting the paparazzi. She quickly waved to the paps and did her iconic Na- maste pose before she sat in the car and left for home. One can see the Love Aaj Kal actress donning an all-black outfit. Along with it, she also wore a black mask to protect herself from the COVID-19. —Agency T he week has begun on a sorrowful note. Noted actor and award- winning screenwriter Shiv Kumar Subramaniam passed away on Sunday night. The 2 States actor, who was known for his standout onscreen presence, starred in several Hindi film. The exact details of his demise are not yet known. —Agency 2 STATES ACTOR PASSES AWAY Jenner skips premiere SARA GREETS PAPARAZZI K im Kardashian is indeed making a name for herself in her law career as well. The SKIMS founder may be already a big name in the entertainment in- dustry but she is also now making everyone around her proud by giving her best in her law journey . Recently , Kim revealed on her Instagram Stories on Saturday that her essay was chosen as a model answer after it obtained the highest score. —Agency KIM’S MODEL ANSWER A nushka Shar- ma is gearing up to make a solid return tothemovies.Forthe unversed,theactress has already started prepping for Chak- da Xpress in which she will be seen bringing to life Jhulan Goswa- mi’s cricketing avatar. Based on the life of the fast bowler, the sports biopic is a first for Anushka. Meanwhile, direc- tor Prosit Roy and producer Karnesh Sharma are sure to not hold back. —Agency CHAKDA XPRESS SHOOT LOOK OF PHULE UNVEILED Jada Pinkett Smith Kim Kardashian Jennifer Lopez Patralekhaa Pranitha Subhash Anushka Sharma Ananya Panday Sara Ali Khan Kendall Jenner Nafisa Ali Shiv Kumar Sunny Deol T he Stu- dent Of T h e Year 2 actress was seen making her way to her Yoga class, and the Atrangi Re star was seen exiting her Pilates class. Ananya Panday was seen keeping it casual in a grey sleeveless tank top paired with yoga pants and flats. Ananya Panday will be seen next in Zoya Akhtar’s film, Kho Gaye Hum Ka- han which will also feature Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav. Next, she will fea- ture in Puri Jag- annadh’s pan- India film Liger opposite Vijay Deverakonda. —Agency ANANYA’S YOGA CLASS

×