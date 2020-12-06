Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen - Set of Clarinets

Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY “ QUEEN “ Bohemian Rhapsody» –en español: «Rapsodia bohemia»– es una canción y sencillo de la banda brit...
                                       Clarinet in E Clarinet in...
                  E Cl. B Cl. 1 B Cl. 2 B Cl. 3 B Cl. 4 B Cl. 5 B Cl. 6 B. Cl.     ...
         E Cl. B Cl. 1 B Cl. 2 B Cl. 3 B Cl. 4 B Cl. 5 B Cl. 6 B. Cl. 20                 ...
                           E Cl. B Cl. 1 B Cl. 2 B Cl. 3 B Cl. 4 B Cl. 5 B...
         E Cl. B Cl. 1 B Cl. 2 B Cl. 3 B Cl. 4 B Cl. 5 B Cl. 6 B. Cl. 40               ...
         E Cl. B Cl. 1 B Cl. 2 B Cl. 3 B Cl. 4 B Cl. 5 B Cl. 6 B. Cl. 50             ...
         E Cl. B Cl. 1 B Cl. 2 B Cl. 3 B Cl. 4 B Cl. 5 B Cl. 6 B. Cl. 60                 ...
         E Cl. B Cl. 1 B Cl. 2 B Cl. 3 B Cl. 4 B Cl. 5 B Cl. 6 B. Cl. 70              ...
         E Cl. B Cl. 1 B Cl. 2 B Cl. 3 B Cl. 4 B Cl. 5 B Cl. 6 B. Cl. 80                ...
                           E Cl. B Cl. 1 B Cl. 2 B Cl. 3 B Cl. 4 B Cl. 5 B...
           Slowly                                ...
                                            ...
          Slowly                                 ...
                                            ...
             Slowly                                ...
                                           ...
          Slowly                                 ...
                58                                     ...
      Slowly                                10        ...
    66                                                 ...
         Slowly                             ...
                      58                              ...
     Slowly                    10            rit.    a tempo  17  ...
                                                           ...
     Slowly                   10      rit.     a tempo   17      ...
                           66                              ...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen - Set of Clarinets

7 views

Published on

Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen - Set of Clarinets

Published in: Education
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Bohemian Rhapsody - Queen - Set of Clarinets

  1. 1. BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY “ QUEEN “ Bohemian Rhapsody» –en español: «Rapsodia bohemia»– es una canción y sencillo de la banda británica de rock Queen. Fue escrita por Freddie Mercury para el álbum de 1975 titulado A Night at the Opera. «Bohemian Rhapsody» presenta una estructura inusual, más similar a una rapsodia clásica que a la música popular. Cuando se puso a la venta como sencillo, «Bohemian Rhapsody» se convirtió en un éxito comercial que permaneció en la cima de las listas británicas durante nueve semanas. Alcanzó allí el puesto número uno otra vez en 1991, tras la muerte de Freddie Mercury. En total, alcanzó 2.176.000 ventas, siendo el tercer sencillo más vendido de todos los tiempos en Reino Unido. Bohemian Rhapsody - Wikipedia
  2. 2.                                        Clarinet in E Clarinet in B 1 Clarinet in B 2 Clarinet in B 3 Clarinet in B 4 Clarinet in B 5 Clarinet in B 6 Bass Clarinet                                       Slowly                                                                                                                                                                             E Cl. B Cl. 1 B Cl. 2 B Cl. 3 B Cl. 4 B Cl. 5 B Cl. 6 B. Cl. 5                                                                                                                                                                BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Words and Music by FREDDIE MERCURY Vers. Murtha Arr. by Gino Gonçals ©Gino Gonçals (Cover of Clarinets, Aragón, S.XXI) Recorded by QUEEN
  3. 3.                   E Cl. B Cl. 1 B Cl. 2 B Cl. 3 B Cl. 4 B Cl. 5 B Cl. 6 B. Cl.                             10                                                                                                              rit.                     a tempo                  E Cl. B Cl. 1 B Cl. 2 B Cl. 3 B Cl. 4 B Cl. 5 B Cl. 6 B. Cl. 15                                                                          17                                                            2BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY
  4. 4.          E Cl. B Cl. 1 B Cl. 2 B Cl. 3 B Cl. 4 B Cl. 5 B Cl. 6 B. Cl. 20                                                                                                                                                                                    E Cl. B Cl. 1 B Cl. 2 B Cl. 3 B Cl. 4 B Cl. 5 B Cl. 6 B. Cl.                         25                                                                                                                                                                                                         3BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY
  5. 5.                            E Cl. B Cl. 1 B Cl. 2 B Cl. 3 B Cl. 4 B Cl. 5 B Cl. 6 B. Cl. 30                                                                                            rit.                                   E Cl. B Cl. 1 B Cl. 2 B Cl. 3 B Cl. 4 B Cl. 5 B Cl. 6 B. Cl.                              Faster  35                                                                                                                                                     4BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY
  6. 6.          E Cl. B Cl. 1 B Cl. 2 B Cl. 3 B Cl. 4 B Cl. 5 B Cl. 6 B. Cl. 40                                                                                                                                                                              43                                                                                                                                                         E Cl. B Cl. 1 B Cl. 2 B Cl. 3 B Cl. 4 B Cl. 5 B Cl. 6 B. Cl. 45                                                                                                                                                                5BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY
  7. 7.          E Cl. B Cl. 1 B Cl. 2 B Cl. 3 B Cl. 4 B Cl. 5 B Cl. 6 B. Cl. 50                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                 E Cl. B Cl. 1 B Cl. 2 B Cl. 3 B Cl. 4 B Cl. 5 B Cl. 6 B. Cl. 55                                                                                                                                              58                                                                                                    6BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY
  8. 8.          E Cl. B Cl. 1 B Cl. 2 B Cl. 3 B Cl. 4 B Cl. 5 B Cl. 6 B. Cl. 60                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                            E Cl. B Cl. 1 B Cl. 2 B Cl. 3 B Cl. 4 B Cl. 5 B Cl. 6 B. Cl. 65                                                      66                                                                                                                            7BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY
  9. 9.          E Cl. B Cl. 1 B Cl. 2 B Cl. 3 B Cl. 4 B Cl. 5 B Cl. 6 B. Cl. 70                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                                               E Cl. B Cl. 1 B Cl. 2 B Cl. 3 B Cl. 4 B Cl. 5 B Cl. 6 B. Cl. 75                                                                 rit.                                                   Stately  78                                                           8BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY
  10. 10.          E Cl. B Cl. 1 B Cl. 2 B Cl. 3 B Cl. 4 B Cl. 5 B Cl. 6 B. Cl. 80                                                                                                                                                                                                                  E Cl. B Cl. 1 B Cl. 2 B Cl. 3 B Cl. 4 B Cl. 5 B Cl. 6 B. Cl. 85                               rit.                                                                    87 Piu Mosso                                                                        9BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY
  11. 11.                            E Cl. B Cl. 1 B Cl. 2 B Cl. 3 B Cl. 4 B Cl. 5 B Cl. 6 B. Cl. 90                                                                                     Slowly                                           rit.                    10BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY
  12. 12.            Slowly                                        10              rit.            a tempo                 17                                             25                                                     rit.     Faster  35                                           43                                  BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Words and Music by FREDDIE MERCURY Vers. Murtha Arr. by Gino Gonçals ©Gino Gonçals (Cover of Clarinets, Aragón, S.XXI) Recorded by QUEEN Clarinet MI
  13. 13.                                                      58                                 66                                                                      rit.           Stately  78                                        rit.                 87 Piu Mosso                                        Slowly      rit.  2 BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY
  14. 14.           Slowly                                           10                      rit.   a tempo                 17                                                25                                                rit.     Faster  35                                                    43                         BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Words and Music by FREDDIE MERCURY Vers. Murtha Arr. by Gino Gonçals ©Gino Gonçals (Cover of Clarinets, Aragón, S.XXI) Recorded by QUEEN Clarinet 1
  15. 15.                                                    58                                   66                                                           rit.                        Stately  78                                     rit.              87 Piu Mosso                                     Slowly      rit.  2BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY
  16. 16.              Slowly                                                                    10                    rit.   a tempo               17                                           25                                          rit.         Faster 35                                             43              BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Words and Music by FREDDIE MERCURY Vers. Murtha Arr. by Gino Gonçals ©Gino Gonçals (Cover of Clarinets, Aragón, S.XXI) Recorded by QUEEN Clarinet 2
  17. 17.                                                                       58                                       66                                                                    rit.           Stately  78                                       rit.        87 Piu Mosso                        Slowly      rit.   2BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY
  18. 18.           Slowly                                                                 10             rit.     a tempo          17                                        25                                          rit.       Faster  35                                         43                                                         BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Words and Music by FREDDIE MERCURY Vers. Murtha Arr. by Gino Gonçals ©Gino Gonçals (Cover of Clarinets, Aragón, S.XXI) Recorded by QUEEN Clarinet 3
  19. 19.                 58                                                                 66                                                                     rit.     Stately  78                                         rit.                   87 Piu Mosso                    Slowly          rit.   2BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY
  20. 20.       Slowly                                10            rit.     a tempo      17          25                                           rit.    Faster  35                                         43                                                                                   58                                                                                   BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Words and Music by FREDDIE MERCURY Vers. Murtha Arr. by Gino Gonçals ©Gino Gonçals (Cover of Clarinets, Aragón, S.XXI) Recorded by QUEEN Clarinet 4
  21. 21.     66                                                     rit.                  Stately 78                                          rit.         87 Piu Mosso                Slowly          rit.   2BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY
  22. 22.          Slowly                                                    10             rit.   a tempo             17                                25                                 rit.        Faster  35                                                                                                                                 BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Words and Music by FREDDIE MERCURY Vers. Murtha Arr. by Gino Gonçals ©Gino Gonçals (Cover of Clarinets, Aragón, S.XXI) Recorded by QUEEN Clarinet 5
  23. 23.                       58                                                                66                                                                                dolce          Stately  78                                            rit.      87 Piu Mosso                   Slowly        rit.    2BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY
  24. 24.      Slowly                    10            rit.    a tempo  17                 25                                    rit.         Faster  35                                                  43                                                                                            58        BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Words and Music by FREDDIE MERCURY Vers. Murtha Arr. by Gino Gonçals ©Gino Gonçals (Cover of Clarinets, Aragón, S.XXI) Recorded by QUEEN Clarinet 6
  25. 25.                                                                                66                                                          rit.                   Stately  78                             rit.      87 Piu Mosso                   Slowly        rit.    2BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY
  26. 26.      Slowly                   10      rit.     a tempo   17                  25                                       rit.      Faster  35                               43                                                             58                                                BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY Words and Music by FREDDIE MERCURY Vers. Murtha Arr. by Gino Gonçals ©Gino Gonçals (Cover of Clarinets, Aragón, S.XXI) Recorded by QUEEN Clarinet Bass
  27. 27.                            66                                                                rit.                   Stately  78                                    rit.      87 Piu Mosso                  Slowly   rit.    2 BOHEMIAN RHAPSODY

×