Primavera (eyad alhaj)

How to become professional planner on Primavera software ? Trainer: Eyad Alhaj Efficiency in using of Primavera software
Eyad Alhaj 1. More than 12 years of working in Syria, Iraq, and online, in planning for projects of which some exceeded $ ...
2019 Egyptian Center in Iraq/ Basra / workshops for the engineers of the South Oil refineries company. 2020/2021 1.Sana Co...
Content Trainer: Eyad Alhaj 1. Introduction in Project management. 2. Introduction in Primavera software. 3. Link between ...
1. Introduction in Project management. 1 Trainer: Eyad Alhaj Lecture: How to become professional planner on Primavera soft...
Project or operation? Overlap between project and operation A Project is a temporary work undertaken to create a unique pr...
Building project Planting Project of 15 trees around the building Delivery of the project Ovelap between project and opera...
When the project management is unsuccessful ? Failure story in project management Lecture: How to become professional plan...
Success in project management 1) The project met scope, time and cost goals. 2) The project satisfied the customer/sponsor...
2.Introduction in Primavera software Lecture: How to become professional planner on Primavera software? Chapter 2: Introdu...
81% Primavera 16% M-S Project 3% None The question posed to multiple groups in the field of project management software Po...
First issue in 1983 History of Primavera software Lecture: How to become professional planner on Primavera software? Chapt...
Primavera software is used in the any project Is Primavera software used only in construction projects ? Lecture: How to b...
Is Primavera software used only during planning process ? Primavera software used of during planning, executing, monitorin...
Is Primavera software used only in scheduling of time? Lecture: How to become professional planner on Primavera software? ...
Lecture: How to become professional planner on Primavera software? Chapter 2: Introduction in Primavera software Is Primav...
Lecture: How to become professional planner on Primavera software? Chapter 2: Introduction in Primavera software Is Primav...
Lecture: How to become professional planner on Primavera software? Chapter 2: Introduction in Primavera software Is Primav...
Schedule Scope Resources Costs Risks Lecture: How to become professional planner on Primavera software? Chapter 2: Introdu...
3.Link between PMBOK 6 guide and Primavera software Lecture: How to become professional planner on Primavera software? Cha...
Link between PMBOK 6 guide and Primavera software Knowledge areas: 1. Scope Management 2. Schedule Management 3. Resource ...
Lecture: How to become professional planner on Primavera software? Chapter 3: Link between PMBOK 6 guide and Primavera sof...
Lecture: How to become professional planner on Primavera software? Chapter 4: Link between GAO guides, DCMA assessment and...
GAO Include of: • Best practices for developing and maintaining high-quality schedules • Contains text, illustrations, and...
Explained how the link between GAO guides and Primavera software during course of (How to become professional planner on P...
Inflexible Must Finish On (MFO) Task is scheduled to finish on a specified date. Must Start On (MSO) Task is scheduled to ...
Develop Schedule: T & T Link between GAO schedule assessment guide and Primavera software. 3. Critical Chain: 1- Finish On...
Link between GAO cost estimate guide and Primavera software. Include of: • The process of collecting and analyzing data an...
Parametric cost estimates can be applied to a total project or to segments of a project. Estimate Costs: T & T 3. Parametr...
3. Parametric estimating 3-2 Indirect cost Estimate Costs: T & T Link between GAO cost estimate guide and Primavera softwa...
Link between DCMA Assessment and Primavera software. Include of: DCMA 14-point Schedule Assessment is a project management...
2. Activity Duration Estimates: Quantitative estimates of the likely duration of each activity Estimate Activity Duration:...
5. Training Standards 5
We train through interactive workshops for a project that the attendees want. 1 2 3 Lecture: How to become professional pl...
We train through interactive workshops for a project that the attendees want. 1 2 Reliance on international references and...
We train through interactive workshops for a project that the attendees want. 1 2 Reliance on international references and...
1.You can communicate with us Email: eyad.hajsa@gmail.com WhatsApp:00963992023399 2. To follow the latest events and posts...
Primavera (eyad alhaj)

  1. 1. How to become professional planner on Primavera software ? Trainer: Eyad Alhaj Efficiency in using of Primavera software
  2. 2. Eyad Alhaj 1. More than 12 years of working in Syria, Iraq, and online, in planning for projects of which some exceeded $ 40 million. 2.More than 10 years of training in PMP, feasibility study, M.S Project, and Primavera software for various companies, NGOs, training centers in Iraq, Syria, and online. 3.Speaker in conferences, publishing articles and case studies in magazines about the benefits of 4D and 5D in BIM projects.
  3. 3. 2019 Egyptian Center in Iraq/ Basra / workshops for the engineers of the South Oil refineries company. 2020/2021 1.Sana Company for construction in Nigeria, Conducted an online workshop on Zoom platform for Infrastructure project. 2.YSR Center Workshops for construction projects. 2011/2017 The General Company for Engineering Studies and Consultations Workshops for practical application to many supervision projects. Interactive workshops using Primavera software.
  4. 4. Content Trainer: Eyad Alhaj 1. Introduction in Project management. 2. Introduction in Primavera software. 3. Link between PMBOK 6 guide and Primavera software. 4. Link between GAO guides, DCMA assessment and Primavera software. 5.Training Standards
  5. 5. 1. Introduction in Project management. 1 Trainer: Eyad Alhaj Lecture: How to become professional planner on Primavera software? Chapter 1: Introduction in project management
  6. 6. Project or operation? Overlap between project and operation A Project is a temporary work undertaken to create a unique product, service or result . Lecture: How to become professional planner on Primavera software? Chapter 1: Introduction in project management Source: PMBOK 1-1 Trainer: Eyad Alhaj
  7. 7. Building project Planting Project of 15 trees around the building Delivery of the project Ovelap between project and operation Watering operations of 15 trees around the building Housing operations in the second floor Repair project of sanitary in the second floor Lecture: How to become professional planner on Primavera software? Chapter 1: Introduction in project management Trainer: Eyad Alhaj 1-2
  8. 8. When the project management is unsuccessful ? Failure story in project management Lecture: How to become professional planner on Primavera software? Chapter 1: Introduction in project management 1-3 Trainer: Eyad Alhaj
  9. 9. Success in project management 1) The project met scope, time and cost goals. 2) The project satisfied the customer/sponsor. Source: PMI Lecture: How to become professional planner on Primavera software? Chapter 1: Introduction in project management 1-4 Trainer: Eyad Alhaj
  10. 10. 2.Introduction in Primavera software Lecture: How to become professional planner on Primavera software? Chapter 2: Introduction in Primavera software 2 Trainer: Eyad Alhaj
  11. 11. 81% Primavera 16% M-S Project 3% None The question posed to multiple groups in the field of project management software Posted in: 22/08/2014 What software is most used? Lecture: How to become professional planner on Primavera software? Chapter 2: Introduction in Primavera software 2-1 Trainer: Eyad Alhaj
  12. 12. First issue in 1983 History of Primavera software Lecture: How to become professional planner on Primavera software? Chapter 2: Introduction in Primavera software 2-2 Trainer: Eyad Alhaj
  13. 13. Primavera software is used in the any project Is Primavera software used only in construction projects ? Lecture: How to become professional planner on Primavera software? Chapter 2: Introduction in Primavera software 2-3 Trainer: Eyad Alhaj
  14. 14. Is Primavera software used only during planning process ? Primavera software used of during planning, executing, monitoring and controlling process. Lecture: How to become professional planner on Primavera software? Chapter 2: Introduction in Primavera software 2-4 Trainer: Eyad Alhaj
  15. 15. Is Primavera software used only in scheduling of time? Lecture: How to become professional planner on Primavera software? Chapter 2: Introduction in Primavera software 2-5 Trainer: Eyad Alhaj Primavera software using of during time management.
  16. 16. Lecture: How to become professional planner on Primavera software? Chapter 2: Introduction in Primavera software Is Primavera software used only in scheduling of time? 2-6 Trainer: Eyad Alhaj Primavera software using of during resources management.
  17. 17. Lecture: How to become professional planner on Primavera software? Chapter 2: Introduction in Primavera software Is Primavera software used only in scheduling of time? 2-7 Trainer: Eyad Alhaj Primavera software using of during cost management.
  18. 18. Lecture: How to become professional planner on Primavera software? Chapter 2: Introduction in Primavera software Is Primavera software used only in scheduling of time? Primavera software using of during risks management. 2-8 Trainer: Eyad Alhaj
  19. 19. Schedule Scope Resources Costs Risks Lecture: How to become professional planner on Primavera software? Chapter 2: Introduction in Primavera software Is Primavera software used only in scheduling of time? 2-9 Trainer: Eyad Alhaj
  20. 20. 3.Link between PMBOK 6 guide and Primavera software Lecture: How to become professional planner on Primavera software? Chapter 3: Link between PMBOK 6 guide and Primavera software 3 Trainer: Eyad Alhaj Date prepared: 1/6/2019
  21. 21. Link between PMBOK 6 guide and Primavera software Knowledge areas: 1. Scope Management 2. Schedule Management 3. Resource Management 4. Cost Management 5. Risks Management 6. Quality Management 7. Communication Management 8. Procurement Management 9.Stakeholders Management 10.Integration Management Lecture: How to become professional planner on Primavera software? Chapter 3: Link between PMBOK 6 guide and Primavera software 3-1 Trainer: Eyad Alhaj Date prepared: 1/6/2019
  22. 22. Lecture: How to become professional planner on Primavera software? Chapter 3: Link between PMBOK 6 guide and Primavera software Admin Admin Categories Units of Measure. Explained how the link between PMBOK 6 guide and Primavera software during course of (how to become professional planner on Primavera software) Link between PMBOK 6 guide and Primavera software Plan Cost Management : Output Cost Management Plan (form), include : 1-Units of Measure quantity measures or lump sum in currency 3-2 Trainer: Eyad Alhaj Date prepared: 1/6/2019
  23. 23. Lecture: How to become professional planner on Primavera software? Chapter 4: Link between GAO guides, DCMA assessment and Primavera software 4. Link between GAO guides, DCMA assessment and Primavera software. 4 Trainer: Eyad Alhaj
  24. 24. GAO Include of: • Best practices for developing and maintaining high-quality schedules • Contains text, illustrations, and detailed case studies Link between GAO schedule assessment guide and Primavera software. 4-1 Trainer: Eyad Alhaj Lecture: How to become professional planner on Primavera software? Chapter 4: Link between GAO guides, DCMA assessment and Primavera software U.S. Government Accountability Office
  25. 25. Explained how the link between GAO guides and Primavera software during course of (How to become professional planner on Primavera software) Develop Schedule: T & T 3. Critical Chain The critical chain method adds duration buffers that are non-work schedule activities to manage uncertainty. Trainer: Eyad Alhaj 4-2 Link between GAO schedule assessment guide and Primavera software. Lecture: How to become professional planner on Primavera software? Chapter 4: Link between GAO guides, DCMA assessment and Primavera software
  26. 26. Inflexible Must Finish On (MFO) Task is scheduled to finish on a specified date. Must Start On (MSO) Task is scheduled to start on a specified date Develop Schedule: T & T 3. Critical Chain: The critical chain method adds duration buffers that are non-work schedule activities to manage uncertainty. Link between GAO schedule assessment guide and Primavera software. Source: GAO schedule assessment 4-3 Explained how the link between GAO guides and Primavera software during course of (how to become professional planner on Primavera software) Trainer: Eyad Alhaj Lecture: How to become professional planner on Primavera software? Chapter 4: Link between GAO guides, DCMA assessment and Primavera software
  27. 27. Develop Schedule: T & T Link between GAO schedule assessment guide and Primavera software. 3. Critical Chain: 1- Finish On: constraint, the constraint date is the date on which the activity must finish. 4-4 Explained how the link between GAO guides and Primavera software during course of (how to become professional planner on Primavera software) Trainer: Eyad Alhaj Lecture: How to become professional planner on Primavera software? Chapter 4: Link between GAO guides, DCMA assessment and Primavera software
  28. 28. Link between GAO cost estimate guide and Primavera software. Include of: • The process of collecting and analyzing data and applying • techniques, tools, and databases to predict the future cost of task. 4-5 Trainer: Eyad Alhaj Lecture: How to become professional planner on Primavera software? Chapter 4: Link between GAO guides, DCMA assessment and Primavera software
  29. 29. Parametric cost estimates can be applied to a total project or to segments of a project. Estimate Costs: T & T 3. Parametric estimating Source: GAO cost estimate Link between GAO cost estimate guide and Primavera software. 4-6 Explained how the link between GAO guides and Primavera software during course of (how to become professional planner on Primavera software) Trainer: Eyad Alhaj Lecture: How to become professional planner on Primavera software? Chapter 4: Link between GAO guides, DCMA assessment and Primavera software
  30. 30. 3. Parametric estimating 3-2 Indirect cost Estimate Costs: T & T Link between GAO cost estimate guide and Primavera software. 4-7 Explained how the link between PMBOK 6 guide, GAO guides and Primavera software during course of (how to become professional planner on Primavera software) Trainer: Eyad Alhaj Lecture: How to become professional planner on Primavera software? Chapter 4: Link between GAO guides, DCMA assessment and Primavera software
  31. 31. Link between DCMA Assessment and Primavera software. Include of: DCMA 14-point Schedule Assessment is a project management guideline established on 14 metrics that provide the possibility to make a qualitative and quantitative evaluation of the schedule. 4-8 Trainer: Eyad Alhaj Lecture: How to become professional planner on Primavera software? Chapter 4: Link between GAO guides, DCMA assessment and Primavera software Defense Contract Management Agency
  32. 32. 2. Activity Duration Estimates: Quantitative estimates of the likely duration of each activity Estimate Activity Duration: Outputs Important note Source: DCMA Link between DCMA Assessment and Primavera software. Explained how the link between DCMAAssessment and Primavera software during course of (how to become professional planner on Primavera software) 4-9 Trainer: Eyad Alhaj Lecture: How to become professional planner on Primavera software? Chapter 4: Link between GAO guides, DCMA assessment and Primavera software
  33. 33. 5. Training Standards 5
  34. 34. We train through interactive workshops for a project that the attendees want. 1 2 3 Lecture: How to become professional planner on Primavera software? Chapter 5: Training Standards 5-1
  35. 35. We train through interactive workshops for a project that the attendees want. 1 2 Reliance on international references and standards. 3 Lecture: How to become professional planner on Primavera software? Chapter 5: Training Standards 5-2
  36. 36. We train through interactive workshops for a project that the attendees want. 1 2 Reliance on international references and standards. 3 The use of training methods suitable for the attendees. Lecture: How to become professional planner on Primavera software? Chapter 5: Training Standards Attend a workshop in training of trainers (TOT)/2011 5-3
  37. 37. 1.You can communicate with us Email: eyad.hajsa@gmail.com WhatsApp:00963992023399 2. To follow the latest events and posts https://www.facebook.com/EyadAlhaj1 https://www.linkedin.com/in/eyadalhaj/ For connection and follow-up

