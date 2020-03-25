Successfully reported this slideshow.
Hector 5th A Ocean Animals: the Shark
Héctor from 5th grade, class A is sharing with us this power point about sharks.

  1. 1. DESCRIPTION - They are big and heavy. - They are usually herbivores. - They are fish not mammal. - They are fast. - They are usually gray and White.
  2. 2. Body Tail Fins Dorsal Fin Eyes Gill Opening - They’ ve got a small eyes. - They’ve got a long and stronger body. - They’ve got a many teeth. - They’ve got a long tail. - They’ve got a dorsal fin for swimming.
  3. 3. - They can swim very fast. - They can smell food from a lot distance. - They can sometimes bite you. - They can jump of the whater two meters.
  4. 4. - They eat plankton , small fish, squid, octopus, crustaceans and some marine mammals.
  5. 5. - They live in the ocean in warm Waters. Where the most sharks are in the Atlantic ocean.
  6. 6. - They don’t usually bite people. - They can accelerate faster than a car. - The white shark, is the scariest.
  7. 7. - They are faster than octopus. - They are strongest than Blowfish. - They are more dangerous than dolphins. - They are light than whales.

