Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
To MyPresentation…
Human Resource Information System on Energypac.
Human Resource Information System...
Solutions offered by HRIS Systems…  HR and Payroll Factors  HRIS Popular Modules  HRIS Summary
Analysis Human Resource Information System in Energypac…  Corporate Overview  Overview  Vision
Efficiency and Effectiveness HRIS in Energypac…  HRIS must be capable of changing the work performed by the Human Resourc...
HRIS Designed For Energypac Management…  Workflow - Walker describes this as being like e-mail with a database and built-...
HR Need to Work with During an HRIS Project…  Information Technology Department - The IT department can be critical throu...
HRIS Benefits Administration On Energypac…  Benefits Administration Customization - Most HRIS solutions offer customizati...
Challenges to HRIS Implementation Energypac…  Employee and Manager Training - The value of training employees and manager...
Evaluating HRIS Vendor Support…  Implementation Support - Make sure you know what you can and cannot handle. If you’re a ...
Have a Good Day .
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×
Recruiting & HR
5 views
Apr. 17, 2021

Human resource information system

Informative system about human resource management.

no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Human resource information system

  1. 1. To MyPresentation…
  2. 2. Human Resource Information System on Energypac.
  3. 3. Human Resource Information System...
  4. 4. Solutions offered by HRIS Systems…  HR and Payroll Factors  HRIS Popular Modules  HRIS Summary
  5. 5. Analysis Human Resource Information System in Energypac…  Corporate Overview  Overview  Vision
  6. 6. Efficiency and Effectiveness HRIS in Energypac…  HRIS must be capable of changing the work performed by the Human Resources personnel by dramatically improving their level of service, allowing more time for work of higher value, and reducing their costs.
  7. 7. HRIS Designed For Energypac Management…  Workflow - Walker describes this as being like e-mail with a database and built-in intelligence.  Manager self-service - Managers can have access to 'front-end' applications on their desk tops in the form of HR portals.  Employee self-service - Similarly, employees can view company information, change selected personal details, make benefit enquiries (pension plans, sick pay entitlement), book leave and apply for training programmers.
  8. 8. HR Need to Work with During an HRIS Project…  Information Technology Department - The IT department can be critical throughout all stages of an HRIS project. Having a highly knowledgeable member of the IT department on the project team can help the company to better manage the technical aspects of implementation and software use.  Administration - Depending on the structure of the organization, it may be possible to have all members of upper management that are involved in making decisions work on an HRIS project.  Accounting or Finance - Since the accounting or finance department is in charge of keeping track of all revenues and expenses, it is critical that the accounting department be included in the budgetary conversations.
  9. 9. HRIS Benefits Administration On Energypac…  Benefits Administration Customization - Most HRIS solutions offer customization options for benefits open enrollment and management. This allows employers to set up rules like auto-enroll, tax percentages, dependent types, and benefits tiers.  New Hire, Open Enrollment, and Life Events - Filling out paper enrollment forms is time consuming and hardly the way HR Professionals should be spending their time.  Employee Self-Service and Benefits - When employee self- service portals are linked to benefits through the HRIS, employees have greater control over and access to their own information.
  10. 10. Challenges to HRIS Implementation Energypac…  Employee and Manager Training - The value of training employees and managers to use a new system should not be underestimated.  Employee Change Management - Managing change is different from training, but can be addressed during HRIS training meetings.  Configuring HRIS for Optimal Function - HRIS often have so many possible features available to use that companies become overwhelmed and stick to the basics.
  11. 11. Evaluating HRIS Vendor Support…  Implementation Support - Make sure you know what you can and cannot handle. If you’re a one-person show at your company then you may need to rely on the vendor to do the majority of the implementation work.  Training Support - The level of training support you need depends on the product and number of modules being purchased. If you are only implementing a payroll system, training may be limited to the payroll administrator and their backup.  Ongoing (Post-Implementation) Support - Day-to-day, post-implementation support can make or break your HR/payroll vendor relationship.
  12. 12. Have a Good Day .

×