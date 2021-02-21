Pwersang Militar/ Divide and Rule

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Classroom Observation EMELITAA. FERNANDO Teacher III January 17, 2021
Magandang Umaga mga Bata! Handa na ba kayong Mag- aral?
Pakinggan ang awitin at pagkatapos sagutin ang mga tanong sa ibaba nito
Sagutin ang mga tanong batay sa awiting ating napakinggan?
Sino ang nakatuklas ng Pilipinas?
Kailan ito natuklasan?
Anong operasyon sa Mathematics ang dapat nating gamitin upang malaman kung ilang taon na ang Pilipinas sa kasalukuyan ?
Ilang taon na ang Pilipinas buhat ng ito ay matuklasan ni Magellan?
Balik- aral: Ekspedisyon ni Ferdinand E. Magellan – ang unang Ekspedisyon na ipinadala ng Espanya.
Balik- aral: Panuto: Pagtapatin ang larawan ayon sa pagkakasunod-sunod ng pangyayari upang mabuo ang timeline
Marso 16, 1521- Ang Pagdating ng Pangkat ni Ferdinand Maggellan sa Pilipinas sa pulo ng Samar .
Marso 31, 1521 – Naganap ang unang misa sa Limasawa Leyte
April 5, 1521 – Pagtatayo ng Krus sa pampang ng Cebu , palatandaan na inaangkin nila ito sa ngalan ng Spain
April 14, 1521 – Ang unang pagbibinyag sa panguguna ni Raha Humabon ang Hari ng Cebu.
April 27, 1521 – Ang Labanan sa Mactan (The Battle of Mactan) At pagkagapi kay Magellan .
C. Pagganyak: Hanapin at bilugan sa puzzle ang tatlong K na may kinalaman sa pananakop ng mga kastila.
P U Z Z L E S D L H D F G H I J M O L Z G K O S A W D V B M I N C K O L O N I S A S Y O N X B L L L Q R F I H B N U R J O ...
Paghahawan ng Balakid:
KOLONISASYON - Tumutukoy sa tuwiran at sapilitang pagsakop ng isang bansa sa isang mas mahinang bansa
Paalala: Mga dapat tandaan: Maging handa sa pakikinig Unawaing mabuti ang bawat mensahe Iwasang magkaroon ng interapsyon h...
- Ito ay isang taktika na isinisimbulo ay krus
. Ito ay ginamit upang hatiin at pagharian ang mga tribo kung saan pinag-aaway ng mga mananakop
ang mga local na pinuno na naninirahan sa isang lugar upang masakop ang ibang tribo
Ganito ginamit ni Ferdinand Magellan upang masakop ang Pilipinas
Kinaibigan niya ang mga pook na kanilang unang pinuntahan, isa na rito si Rajah Humabon na pinuno ng barangay.
Ang pagpapalaganap ng relihiyong Katolisismo at pagpapabinyag ay ilan lang sa ginamit
upang maisakatuparan ang kanilang hangaring sakupin ang Pilipinas at gawin itong Kolonya ng Espanya.
Nagpatayo ng simbahan ang mga misyonero upang dito magturo ng mga aral ng Kristianismo.
Nagtalaga ng misyonerong prayle ang mga espanyol upang hikayatin ang mga katutubong tanggapin ang Kristiyanismo.
Ito ay sumisimbolo sa espada na kinatawan ng mga sundalo o conquistador
sa hangarin na mapasunod at masakop ang mga Pilipino sa pamamagitan ng dahas
dahas gamit ang kanilang mga armas tulad ng baril, kanyon at iba pang uri ng pampasabog
Sa pagkatalaga ng pamahalaang local sa lungsod ng Maynila ay opisyal na nahirang Puwersang Militar
si Miguel Lopez de Legaspi bilang gobernador–heneral ng Pilipinas na pinamunuan ni Juan Salcedo at Martin de Goiti Puwersa...
1. Napasailalim ang ating bansa sa kamay ng mga kastila na hindi natin namamalayan.
2. Nasakop tayo ng mga kastila sa mapayapang paraan
3. Tuluyan nating niyakap ang relihiyong Kristiyanismo na hanggang sa kasalukuyan ay relihiyon ng karamihan.
4. Nag-alsa ng mga Pilipino bunga ng Relihiyon, usaping agraryo, pagputol sa pamamahala at patakarang ipinatupad ng mga ma...
. 5 .Ang pang-aabuso sa labis na kapangyarihan, pagnanasa sa kayamanan at paghahangad sa karangalan.
Panuto: Lagyan ng tsek kung ang pamamaraang ginamit ay tumutukoy sa Pwersang Militar o Divide and Rule .
Pahayag/ Pangyayari Pwersang Militar Divide and Rule 1.Pagbibinyag sa mga Pilipino / 2.Pang-aabuso sa kapangyarihan /
Pahayag/ Pangyayari Pwersang Militar Divide and Rule 3. Pagbubuwis ng buhay para sa kalayaan / 4.Pagyakap sa relihiyong Kr...
Fact or Bluff Fact 1. Isa sa layunin ng pagsakop ng mga Espanyol sa Pilipinas ang pagpapalaganap ng Kristiyanismo Panuto: ...
Fact 2. Madaling nasakop ang Pilipinas gamit ang pwersang militar Bluff 3. Isa sa 3K na layunin ng pagsakop sa bansa ay an...
Fact 4. Nasakop tayo ng mga Espanyol sa mapayapang paraan gamit ang Divide and rule Fact5. Nag-alsa ang mga Pilipino bunga...
Generalization: Generalization: Ano ang dalawang paraang ginamit upang masakop ang Pilipinas ng mga Espanyol
Laro : Magellan Maze Panuntunan ng laro: 1.Tulungan si Magellan sa kanyang paglalakbay o matawid ang bawat istasyon sa pam...
Laro : Magellan Maze 2. Sa bawat tanong na masasagot, si Magellan ay lalakad patungo sa ibang istasyon hangang sa marating...
Laro : Magellan Maze 3. Ang batang hindi masasagot ang tanong ay hindi na kasali sa laro, at ang batang may pinakamaraming...
Laro : Magellan Maze Sagutin ang mga tanong upang matapos ang paglalakbay ni Magellan. 1. Anong uri ng pananakop ang sumas...
Laro : Magellan Maze 3. Sinong opisyal ang nahirang bilang Gobernador–Heneral ng Maynila? Miguel Lopez de Legaspi 4. Anu-a...
Laro : Magellan Maze 5. Ang pangunahing layunin ng Espanya ay ang sakupin ang Pilipinas, tama o mali? Tama
Magellan Maze
Gumawa collage na nagpapakita ng pananakop ng mga Espanyol gamit ang kaparaanang ating napag-aralan ( Gumamit ng mga bagay...
×