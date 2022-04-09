BASIC LIFE SUPPORT.pptx

Successfully reported this slideshow.

Apr. 09, 2022
Basic life support is a skill each and every human is expected to master. In a world full of accidents and rancour, the ability of a citizen to perform adequate cardiopulmonary resuscitation is paramount.

  1. 1. E. A. ADAMU DEPARTMENT OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY, COLLEGE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES, UNIVERSITY OF MAIDUGURI, BORNO STATE, NIGERIA. 12TH February 2021
  2. 2. Aims and Objectives At the end of the presentation, participants should be able to; 1). Have the basic knowledge of basic life support 2). Understand its significance 3). Know-how and when to administer BLS 4). Know it's limitations/outcomes 5). Have a basic knowledge of chocking and it's management
  3. 3. Outline • Introduction • Definitions • Cardiopulmonary arrest • Features of cardiopulmonary arrest • Causes of Cardiopulmonary arrest • Identification of cardiopulmonary arrest • Cardiopulmonary resuscitation • Chain of survival • Managementof Choking
  4. 4. Introduction • In the developed world, BLS Certification is required from every individual before being employed for the most low status job you can think of such as a gardener or a child caregiver. • Giving BLS is a fundamental duty of every citizen. • It is unfortunate in the developing world that a major percentage of health workers including medical doctors have little or no knowledge of BLS. • This ugly trend is also aggravated by absent or epileptic emergency medical services(EMS) in this part of the world.
  5. 5. Introduction cont... • It is the desire of the writer to inform and/ or remind the audience of the importance of this life saving procedure. • Cardiopulmonary arrest can occur in every setting in which most of the time takes place outside the hospital. • Irreversible brain damage can be avoided if timely support is administered. • The service is given before definitive help is obtained.
  6. 6. Definitions • Rescuer: is a person who gives basic life support • Basic life support (BLS) : Is a Medical intervention given to an individual who has developed cardiopulmonary arrest at the scene of an event before definitive Medical services is obtainable. • Cardiopulmonary arrest: is the cessation in the activity of the heart and/ or the lungs.
  7. 7. Definitions cont... • CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation)– A life-saving technique initiated in patients with cardiac arrest and involves a combination of mouth-to-mouth rescue breathing, chest compressions, drug and defibrillation(shoking) used to keep vital structures perfused with oxygenated blood, until more definitive medical treatment is available to restore normal heart rhythm
  8. 8. Cardiopulmonary arrest
  9. 9. Features of cardiopulmonary arrest • Absent peripheral pulses • Sudden collapse • Absent chest movement • Gasping for air
  10. 10. Identification of cardiopulmonary arrest • Feel for pulsation of the carotid artery in the neck by pressing around the angle of the jaw • Observe chest movement • Listen for the breath sounds
  11. 11. CHAIN OF SURVIVAL • Chain of Survival: Describes events needed to achieve a good outcome following CPR. They include: • ~ Early access to emergency services • ~ Early bystander CPR • ~ Early defibrillation • ~ Early ALS
  12. 12. CARDIOPULMONARY RESUSCITATION • Ensure Rescuer's safety by looking upwards and 360 degrees • Remove victim from source of the injury or roadside • Loudly call and shake the individual • Lay victim on his back on a hard and flat surface. • Feel for the carotid pulse in the neck around the angle of the jaw.
  13. 13. CPR CONT... • Call for help • Start chest compressions immediately
  14. 14. CHECKING FOR RESPONSE • Shout and Tap
  15. 15. ASSESS BREATHING • Listen for breath sounds • Look for chest movement • Observe expired air
  16. 16. CHEST COMPRESSIONS • Heel position: middle of Chest and lower ½ of sternum • Depth: at least 2 inches(5cm)* • Rate: At least 100 compressions per minute* • Ratio: 30: 2 • Allow complete recoil after each compression. • Compress as fast as you can • The elbows should be straight so that the force will be from the shoulder
  17. 17. CHEST COMPRESSIONS
  18. 18. CHEST COMPRESSIONS
  19. 19. AIRWAY • Open up the airway • Head-tilt & Chin-lift • Jaw thrust
  20. 20. JAW THRUST
  21. 21. Rescue Breathing
  22. 22. CPR IN CHILDREN • Two fingers chest compressions technique • Using the thumbs
  23. 23. Two fingers chest compressions
  24. 24. Thumbs compressions
  25. 25. CONTRAINDICATIONS TO CPR • Do not resuscitate(DNR) order • When intervention would be medically useless • Unsafe environment
  26. 26. WHEN TO STOP CPR • Following return of spontaneous circulation • Qualified help(EMS) arrive to take over • Rescuer’s exhaustion
  27. 27. FOREIGN BODY ASPIRATION(CHOKING)
  28. 28. FEATURES OF CHOKING • Coughing • Stridor • Gasping • Absent breathing • Holding the neck
  29. 29. MANAGEMENT OF CHOKING • Mild : encourage to cough • Severe but conscious : • -5 abdominal thrust(Hemlich's manouvre) • -5 back blows • Severe but unconscious : start CPR
  30. 30. HEMLICH'S MANOUVRE
  31. 31. Mgt cont...
  32. 32. MANAGEMENT OF CHOKING IN CHILDREN
  33. 33. CPR IN SPECIAL CIRCUMSTANCES • CPR in Pregnancy • CPR in COVID-19era
  34. 34. CPR IN PREGNANCY • Displace gravid uterus to avoid supine hypotension syndrome • -left lateral tilt with a wedge • . - manual displacement by an assistant • . -emergency post-mortem C/S if no return of spontaneous circulation
  35. 35. CPR IN PREGNANCY
  36. 36. CHEST COMPRESSIONS IN PREGNANCY
  37. 37. CPR IN COVID-19ERA • Ensure the use of personal protective equipment • Don't offer mouth to mouth breathing.
  38. 38. PERSONAL PROTECTIVE EQUIPMENT
  39. 39. THANK YOU • T H A N K Y O U

