Presented by Anuradha Bera 1st year M. Sc. Nursing Student
Introduction • Cardiac arrest is a sudden, unexpected failure of heart function occurring due to fast fluttering action of...
Definition • CPR, the cardiopulmonary resuscitation is an life saving procedure used in emergencies, which consists of che...
The condition requiring CPR: 1. Cardiac arrest: when heart stops its circulation. Sudden cardiac arrest symptoms are immed...
Purpose : • To restart the heart. • To restore partial flow of oxygenated blood to the brain and heart. • To delay tissue ...
Types of CPR: • Compressions with rescue breaths: A universal compression to ventilation ratio of 30:2 is recommended for ...
Compression only • For adults with cardiac arrest, compression-only (hands-only ) resuscitation. CPR which involves chest ...
Characteristics of high quality CPR • Start compressions within 10 seconds of recognition of cardiac arrest. • Push hard, ...
Chain of survival of adult
Basic life support • BLS consist of a series of sequential assessments and actions, which are illustrated in a simplified ...
Sequence of BLS
Technique of chest compression • Position of rescure at the victim's side • Make sure the victim is lying face up on a fir...
Breathing technique
Summarization of step of BLS
Complication • Broken Bones Rib fractures are the most common complication of CPR. The chest bone, or sternum, also endure...
cont • Vomiting and Aspiration As chest compressions are administered, pressure builds inside the body, which can force st...
Conclusion • The individual who collapses suddenly is managed by the initial reponse and basic life support, public access...
  2. 2. Introduction • Cardiac arrest is a sudden, unexpected failure of heart function occurring due to fast fluttering action of the ventricles, which does not allow enough blood to be pumped out to the organs which include the brain and the heart itself. • After a cardiac arrest there are four to six minutes before brain death occur. Chances of survival reduce by 7-10 percent with every passing minute. • Cardiac arrest is reversible if the victim is administered prompt and appropriate emergency care. This generally involves administration of cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR), shock treatment and advanced life support. • The dictionary meaning of resuscitation is “to bring back to consciousness”. • Sudden cardiac death is a leading cause of death. So, it is very much important to appropriate skills of CPR.
  3. 3. Definition • CPR, the cardiopulmonary resuscitation is an life saving procedure used in emergencies, which consists of chest compression and artificial respiration. • Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) is a procedure to support and maintain breathing and circulation for a person who has stopped breathing (respiratory arrest) and/or whose heart has stopped (cardiac arrest).
  4. 4. The condition requiring CPR: 1. Cardiac arrest: when heart stops its circulation. Sudden cardiac arrest symptoms are immediate and drastic. It include: • Sudden collapse • No pulse • No breathing • Loss of consciousness • Sometimes other signs and symptoms precede sudden cardiac arrest. These may include fatigue, fainting, blackouts. 2. Respiratory arrest: when heart continues but lungs stops its function. It is also called pulmonary arrest. 3. Cardiopulmonary arrest: sudden cessation of heart function and ventilator action.
  5. 5. Purpose : • To restart the heart. • To restore partial flow of oxygenated blood to the brain and heart. • To delay tissue death. • To extend the brief window of opportunity for a successful resuscitation without permanent brain damage
  6. 6. Types of CPR: • Compressions with rescue breaths: A universal compression to ventilation ratio of 30:2 is recommended for adults. With children, if at least 2 trained rescuers are present a ratio of 15:2 is preferred. In newborns a ratio is 30:2 if One rescuer and 15:2 if 2 rescuers.(According to AHA 2015 Guidelines )
  7. 7. Compression only • For adults with cardiac arrest, compression-only (hands-only ) resuscitation. CPR which involves chest compressions without artificial ventilation is recommended as the method of choice for the untrained rescuer or those who are not proficient as it is easier to perform and instructions are easier to give over a phone.
  8. 8. Characteristics of high quality CPR • Start compressions within 10 seconds of recognition of cardiac arrest. • Push hard, push fast: Compress at a rate of at least 100/min with a depth of at - Least 5 cm (2 inches) for adults, approximately 5 cm (2 inches) for children, and - Approximately 4 cm (1½ inches) for infants. • Allow complete chest recoil after each compression. • Minimize interruptions in compressions (try to limit interruptions to <10 seconds). • Give effective breaths that make the chest rise. • Avoid excessive ventilation
  9. 9. Chain of survival of adult
  10. 10. Basic life support • BLS consist of a series of sequential assessments and actions, which are illustrated in a simplified BLS algorithm that unchanged from 2010. Aims of BLS • To ensure open airway and adequate ventilation • To maintain circulation until help comes and definite treatment with advanced life support can be administered.
  11. 11. Sequence of BLS
  12. 12. Technique of chest compression • Position of rescure at the victim's side • Make sure the victim is lying face up on a firm, flat surface. • If the victim is lying face down, carefully roll him face up. If suspect the victim has a head or neck injury, try to keep the head, neck, and torso in a line when rolling the victim to a face up position. • Position of rescuer’s hands and body to perform chest compression: -Put the heel of one hand in the centre the victim's chest, on the lower half of the breastbone (sternum). - Put the heel of other hand on top of the first hand. - Straighten arms and position of shoulders directly over rescuer’s hands.
  13. 13. Breathing technique
  14. 14. Summarization of step of BLS
  15. 15. Complication • Broken Bones Rib fractures are the most common complication of CPR. The chest bone, or sternum, also endures pressure and stress during chest compressions and can fracture as well. • Internal Injuries Internal organs lie within the area pressured by chest compressions. Due stress of chest compression internal bruising of the heart and liver can occur. • Gastric Distention Rescue breathing during CPR provides air directly into the lungs of the victim. If air is delivered too forcefully or for too long a time, the victim can accumulate air build-up in the stomach, gastric distention occours.
  16. 16. cont • Vomiting and Aspiration As chest compressions are administered, pressure builds inside the body, which can force stomach contents up the esophagus and result in vomiting and aspiration. • Body Fluid Exposure CPR presents the risk of exposure to body fluids. Providing mouth-to-mouth rescue breathing to a victim without use of a mask results in saliva (with/without blood) exposure between victim and rescuer
  17. 17. Conclusion • The individual who collapses suddenly is managed by the initial reponse and basic life support, public access defibrillator ( if available), advanced life support, post resuscitation care, and long term management. The initial response can be carried out by physicians, nurse, paramedical personnel, and trained lay persons. There is requirement for increasingly specialised skills.

