Control and Remedies of Micro-organism Macro-Climate Micro-Climate
a) Control of Temperature and RH: Cause: A specific temperature 24-300 C and relative humidity of 65% is most favourable f...
Control of temperature i. Use of Air Conditioner Use of Air Conditioning system is recommended only when it is used for 24...
ii. Use of HVAC System The Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system is a modern system designed for the ne...
Effect of Relative Humidity on chemistry of paper A high average humidity of almost 85% in Assam allows chemical reactions...
Effect of Relative Humidity on fungal growth Relative humidity also has profound influence on fungal growth on papers. The...
Control of Relative Humidity a. Use of Air Conditioner: Air conditioning is excellent for dehumidification, but need const...
b) Use of dehumidifiers For a constant high average RH region use of dehumidifiers are necessary. The overall climatic con...
c. HVAC system The Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system is the best to dehumidify storage areas and to...
c) Dehumidification by dehydrating chemicals Anhydrous calcium chloride Silica gel Amount: 2 to 3 kg of silica gel for a r...
Cleaning of MSS: Dry Cleaning Wet Cleaning Some Common practices for Controlling Biological Agents
1. Dry Cleaning : a) Periodical cleaning or dusting of MSS by soft brash or cotton cloth swab (Dry Cleaning) b) Periodical...
2.1 Wet Cleaning by traditional agents (also Act as Insecticides): a) Chua Oil or Resin Oil (Lac or Resin distillate) b) C...
e) 2% solution of Ethyl alcohol or Toluene with water f) 2% solution of Xylene or Trichloroethylene with water g) 2% solut...
2.2 Wet cleaning or Solvent Cleaning: Process for hydrophobic paper : 100% Ethyl Alcohol added with 5% Sodium Fluoride or ...
3. Use of Insect Repellents: a) Semi dry Neem (Azadirachta Indica) leaf, b) Semi dry Nirgandi (Vitex negundo) leaf c) Semi...
4. Preparation of a) Insecticidal Paper & b) Fungicidal Paper
a) Insecticidal Paper: 10% Para-dichloro-Benzene in rectified spirit (i.e. 10gms PDCB in 100ml rectified spirit) This solu...
b) Fungicidal Paper: 5% Thymol (C10H14O) in 100ml rectified spirit This solution is gently applied on the hand made paper ...
5. Synthetic Insecticides a) Borax Powder: for Silverfish only b) Termiseal liquid: for Termites only. Inject in the wall ...
6. Fumigation: a) Thymol fumigation b) Para-dichlorobenzene and Killoptera fumigation c) Vacuum fumigation d) Sterilization
i. Thymol fumigation: Requirements: i. An airtight fumigation chamber ii. A 40-60 watt electric bulb iii. Thymol (100-150 ...
ii. Para-dichlorobenzene and Killoptera fumigation Requirements: i. An airtight fumigation chamber ii. Para-dichlorobenzen...
c. Vacuum fumigation 1. Vacuum fumigation is one of the most effective means of getting rid of the insects and beetles. 2....
d. Sterilization 1. In this process sterilization of the microclimate of the room is possible by spraying 10% solution of ...
Remedies of Silverfish Naphthalene balls Boric acid Cedar wood oil Cinnamon oil Cloves Citrus fruits Table salt Diatomaceo...
Remedies of Cockroaches Commercial Repellent Ammonia Solution Naphthalene balls Mint Oil Listerine Cedar wood oil Insectic...
Preventive measures for Cockroaches • Use non toxic disinfectants to keep house clean. • Seal cracks in walls, cabinets, d...
Control of cockroaches and silverfish Use of insect repellent chemicals like naphthalene, D.D.T., pyrethrum, sodium fluori...
Remedies of Psocid infestations  The most effective method for controlling booklice is to reduce moisture.  Psocid gener...
Remedies of termites or white ants Dry environment White arsenic, D.D.T. powder, 1% solution of sodium arsenic in water ...
Remedies/Control of Rodents  Hygienic condition of the building  Disciplined storage condition  Trapping  Poisons are ...
Control of rodents Baits Preparation: Sausage, rusk, dry ground biscuit mixed with water, sugar meal (9 parts of wheat flo...
SITUATION LIGHT LEVELS RECOMENDATIONS Study and Research Areas 200—600 lux Optimum light recommended for comfortable visio...
Air pollution Air pollution is another major hazard that severely deteriorates manuscripts. Air contains many types of gas...
Control of Air pollution a) Use of Air conditioning b. Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system c. Use of ...
Thanks
  1. 1. Remedies for Biological Deterioration of Wood Origin Documentary Heritage Dr. Utpal Das, Dibrugarh University utpalishaan@gmail.com
  2. 2. Control and Remedies of Micro-organism Macro-Climate Micro-Climate
  3. 3. a) Control of Temperature and RH: Cause: A specific temperature 24-300 C and relative humidity of 65% is most favourable for the growth of micro-organism. Measure: Keep temperature and relative humidity at constant desirable level, respectively at around 60 F (160C) and 50% is the key to deter growth of microorganism. Applications: Air conditioning, HVAC systems
  4. 4. Control of temperature i. Use of Air Conditioner Use of Air Conditioning system is recommended only when it is used for 24 X 7 throughout the year uninterruptedly with regular monitoring and adjustment of the temperature fixed to a desired level, i.e. around 60 F (160C).
  5. 5. ii. Use of HVAC System The Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system is a modern system designed for the need of libraries, archives and museums. The system has capacity to provide constant relative humidity and moderate temperature in storage space, 24 hours a day, 365 days in a year. Within 24 hour period the relative humidity should not change by more than ±2%.
  6. 6. Effect of Relative Humidity on chemistry of paper A high average humidity of almost 85% in Assam allows chemical reactions called hydrolysis causing chemical deterioration of writing materials. Further, small changes in relative humidity (RH) induce dimensional changes namely swelling, warping, cockling, etc. and other physical distortions.
  7. 7. Effect of Relative Humidity on fungal growth Relative humidity also has profound influence on fungal growth on papers. The environmental condition most suitable for the growth of fungi is temperature between 24-300C and relative humidity above 65%.
  8. 8. Control of Relative Humidity a. Use of Air Conditioner: Air conditioning is excellent for dehumidification, but need constant monitoring for adjustment of temperature. Moreover, the system should run 24 hours a day, 365 days in a year at a desired constant level. There is also a need to adjust air conditioning during summer and winter, and even at day time, and night.
  9. 9. b) Use of dehumidifiers For a constant high average RH region use of dehumidifiers are necessary. The overall climatic condition outside of a building during winter and summer frequently changes. The relative humidity during winter should be at least at the level of 35-38% though not below. For this, the temperature may be lowered to 60 F (160C) or even below. Likewise at summer, the level of humidity must be at the level of 50% and not above. This condition should prevail 24 hour a day, every day till the summer exists.
  10. 10. c. HVAC system The Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system is the best to dehumidify storage areas and to control relative humidity level at 50% round the year. But, in summer and winter, monitoring and adjustment of the HVAC system is required to keep the relative humidity at a constant level.
  11. 11. c) Dehumidification by dehydrating chemicals Anhydrous calcium chloride Silica gel Amount: 2 to 3 kg of silica gel for a room of 20-25 cu meter Process: The requisite quantities of silica gel may be spread in dishes and kept in different places in the room. Duration: 2-3 hours. Reuse: Silica gel may get saturated and need replacement with fresh chemical, while the saturated silica gel may be reactivated for further use.
  12. 12. Cleaning of MSS: Dry Cleaning Wet Cleaning Some Common practices for Controlling Biological Agents
  13. 13. 1. Dry Cleaning : a) Periodical cleaning or dusting of MSS by soft brash or cotton cloth swab (Dry Cleaning) b) Periodical Sun-bath of MSS in shade
  14. 14. 2.1 Wet Cleaning by traditional agents (also Act as Insecticides): a) Chua Oil or Resin Oil (Lac or Resin distillate) b) Citronella Oil c) Lemon Grass Oil d) Neem Extract or Oil
  15. 15. e) 2% solution of Ethyl alcohol or Toluene with water f) 2% solution of Xylene or Trichloroethylene with water g) 2% solution of hydrogen peroxide in distilled water h) Diluted polyvinyl acetate emulsion i) 2% solution of nylon dissolved in ethyl alcohol in distilled water j) Application of thin layer of acrylic emulsion at the edge of Mss 2.2 Wet Cleaning using chemicals
  16. 16. 2.2 Wet cleaning or Solvent Cleaning: Process for hydrophobic paper : 100% Ethyl Alcohol added with 5% Sodium Fluoride or 5% Thymol or 5% Paradichlorobenzine Apply on paper with a cotton swab Process for hydrophilic paper: 10% Ethyl Alcohol with water added with 5% Sodium Fluoride or 5% Thymol or 5% Paradichlorobenzine Apply on paper with a cotton swab :
  17. 17. 3. Use of Insect Repellents: a) Semi dry Neem (Azadirachta Indica) leaf, b) Semi dry Nirgandi (Vitex negundo) leaf c) Semi dry Pudina (Mint, Mentha arvensis) leaf d) Dry leaf of Nicotiana tabacum e) Sandalwood (Santalum album) dust is kept in a cotton bag into Cupboard f) Powder of Dalsini + Kalazira + Neem seed + Haldi + Haritaki + Blackpaper + Amla + PipliBhoira + Tabaco leaf + Clove + Tulsi 25gms each, mixing all together is kept in a cotton bag into Cupboard.
  18. 18. 4. Preparation of a) Insecticidal Paper & b) Fungicidal Paper
  19. 19. a) Insecticidal Paper: 10% Para-dichloro-Benzene in rectified spirit (i.e. 10gms PDCB in 100ml rectified spirit) This solution is gently applied on the hand made paper which will be used as a cover on the MSS or in between mss folios as insecticides whenever required. This solution is not directly used on Mss folios.
  20. 20. b) Fungicidal Paper: 5% Thymol (C10H14O) in 100ml rectified spirit This solution is gently applied on the hand made paper which will be used as a cover on the MSS or in between mss folios infected by fungus whenever required. This solution is not directly used on Mss folios .
  21. 21. 5. Synthetic Insecticides a) Borax Powder: for Silverfish only b) Termiseal liquid: for Termites only. Inject in the wall or ground c) Baygon Bait Powder: Mix with little sugar and keep in a plate inside the cupboard.
  22. 22. 6. Fumigation: a) Thymol fumigation b) Para-dichlorobenzene and Killoptera fumigation c) Vacuum fumigation d) Sterilization
  23. 23. i. Thymol fumigation: Requirements: i. An airtight fumigation chamber ii. A 40-60 watt electric bulb iii. Thymol (100-150 gms per cubic meter) iv. Infested books/manuscripts Duration: Six to ten days for which heating requires 2 to 4 hours every day. Post treatment Measure: After 10 days the chamber is opened and folios/pages are cleaned with cotton ball.
  24. 24. ii. Para-dichlorobenzene and Killoptera fumigation Requirements: i. An airtight fumigation chamber ii. Para-dichlorobenzene (1.5 kg per cubic meter) iii. Liquid Killoptera (225 ml. per cubic metre) (a mixture of carbon tetrachloride and ethylene dichloride) Duration: Para-dichlorobenzene takes 7 to 8 days Killoptera takes 24 to 26 hours Repetition: This process does not kill eggs of beetles which are laid under the binding joints and boards. The eggs take a time of 20-21 days to be hatched and so the fumigation process may be repeated to catch them next.
  25. 25. c. Vacuum fumigation 1. Vacuum fumigation is one of the most effective means of getting rid of the insects and beetles. 2. Vacuum fumigation with ethylene oxide mixed with carbon dioxide (1:9 by weight) is used. 3. This is one of the most effective method of eliminating insects and beetles.
  26. 26. d. Sterilization 1. In this process sterilization of the microclimate of the room is possible by spraying 10% solution of thymol in methylated spirit in the air. 2. This process will check the growth of fungus in the room where there is no arrangement for bringing down the relative humidity below 75% especially during high temperature and rain. 3. This process is done in a closed room and just before the close of the library or museum so that it does not affect human beings.
  27. 27. Remedies of Silverfish Naphthalene balls Boric acid Cedar wood oil Cinnamon oil Cloves Citrus fruits Table salt Diatomaceous Earth (one class of algae called diatoms, fossilized) Insecticidal paper
  28. 28. Remedies of Cockroaches Commercial Repellent Ammonia Solution Naphthalene balls Mint Oil Listerine Cedar wood oil Insecticidal paper
  29. 29. Preventive measures for Cockroaches • Use non toxic disinfectants to keep house clean. • Seal cracks in walls, cabinets, doors and cupboards. • Screen or seal drain pipes and sink outlets. • Store food in airtight containers. • Vacuum regularly. • Remember to take out the garbage and clean the dustbins. • Use trash cans with lids.
  30. 30. Control of cockroaches and silverfish Use of insect repellent chemicals like naphthalene, D.D.T., pyrethrum, sodium fluoride, etc., reduces chances cockroaches attack. For silverfish, spray of naphthalene powder is most effective. Measures: While spraying these poisonous drugs or insecticidal liquids, it is to ensure that the spray is directed only towards the wall, dark corners, and crevices frequented by insects, and not to the manuscripts, books and records. These toxic chemicals are harmful for materials as well as man.
  31. 31. Remedies of Psocid infestations  The most effective method for controlling booklice is to reduce moisture.  Psocid generally do not survive when humidity falls below 50%.  A dehumidifier or fan is effective in reducing moisture. Sometimes airing out a room to keep the air moving may be sufficient.  Store boxes, bags, books, and papers off of the floor to minimize exposure to dampness  Vacuum fumigation  Sterilization  Insecticidal paper
  32. 32. Remedies of termites or white ants Dry environment White arsenic, D.D.T. powder, 1% solution of sodium arsenic in water or 5% solution of D.D.T., Dieldex emulsible concentrate with water, 1:60 (4-5 litres per metre) are quite satisfactory for the treatment of termite
  33. 33. Remedies/Control of Rodents  Hygienic condition of the building  Disciplined storage condition  Trapping  Poisons are always used with baits which are spread over places, frequented by rats. Sausage, rusk, dry ground biscuit mixed with water, sugar meal (9 parts of wheat flour, soaked well and formed into a thick paste), are some good baits bases.  Some of the good rat poisons are Zink Phosphide ( 3-5%), arsenous oxide (10-15%)Barium Carbonate (10-15%), ANTU (Alphanaphthyl-thiourea) and warfarin (3, Lactonyl-4 hydroxy coumarin) are commercial poisons sold under trade names can be used with baits.
  34. 34. Control of rodents Baits Preparation: Sausage, rusk, dry ground biscuit mixed with water, sugar meal (9 parts of wheat flour, soaked well and formed into a thick paste), are some good baits bases. Commercial poisons: Zink Phosphide ( 3-5%), arsenous oxide (10-15%) Barium Carbonate (10-15%), ANTU (Alphanaphthyl-thiourea) and Warfar in (3, Lactonyl-4 hydroxy coumarin) are commercial poisons sold under trade names can be used with baits.
  35. 35. SITUATION LIGHT LEVELS RECOMENDATIONS Study and Research Areas 200—600 lux Optimum light recommended for comfortable vision Storage Areas 10—50 lux Natural light to be blocked completely from storage areas, minimum light levels to be used or turned of when not in use. Exhibition Areas for Sensitive Collections 50—75 lux Paper and books should never be on permanent display or at most an annual exposure of four weeks. Facsimiles and photographs only to be exhibited for endangered collections. Optimum light levels:
  36. 36. Air pollution Air pollution is another major hazard that severely deteriorates manuscripts. Air contains many types of gases like sulphur dioxide (SO2), Nitrogen dioxide (NO2), Carbon dioxide, (CO2), Carbon monoxide (CO), Hydrogen sulphide (H2S) metal dust, carbon particles from industries sand and soil particles from stones, construction sites, desert, dry river basin and barren hills.
  37. 37. Control of Air pollution a) Use of Air conditioning b. Heating, Ventilation, and Air Conditioning (HVAC) system c. Use of wrappers and covers d. Use of poly-vinyl coated chamber e. Curtains f. Plantation of evergreen trees
  38. 38. Thanks

