Ethics in academic research: avoiding plagiarism

What is Academic Research? Explorative Research?
Characteristics of Academic Research i. Time bound ii. Investigative in nature iii. Leading to an academic degree iv. Achi...
Academic Research Output Assignments Project Reports Research Papers/Articles Book Chapters Dissertations Thesis
Characteristics of Exploratory Research i. Limitless Time ii. Exploratory in nature iii. Leading to path breaking discover...
What is research? Oxford English Dictionary: The systematic investigation into and study of materials and sources in order...
According to The Research Excellence Framework, (2014) Research is "a process of investigation leading to new insights, ef...
Purpose of Research: Research is a tool by which one can find an answer of his or her query and advance knowledge or The p...
Two fundamental Characteristics of Research Work: Novelty Originality
Novelty and Originality call for understanding of the aspects of: Truth Fact Opinion Belief
What is Truth? the quality or state of being true State which is in accordance with fact or reality a fact or belief that ...
Scientific truth A scientific truth is a truth which is the object of a repeated experimental demonstration which leads to...
The major disadvantage of falsifiability is that it is very strict in its definitions and does not take into account the c...
What is fact? A fact is a thing that is known to be consistent with objective reality and can be proven to be true with ev...
Type of Facts empirical analytical evaluative metaphysical
Empirical fact Empirical facts are verified by observation; When we think of facts, we think first of empirical facts, the...
Untested claims in Empirical Research When evidence to support an empirical claim is not convergent or Evidence is not sup...
False claims in Empirical Research False claims are contradicted by the relevant evidence or other convergent evidence Ex:...
Analytical Fact: Analytical facts are governed by the rules of a symbol system. The consistency of analytical facts are ve...
Evaluative facts Evaluative facts are verified by applying objective standards of value Evaluative claims may require expe...
Metaphysical facts Metaphysical facts are verified by revelatory evidence or self- evidence. Revelatory evidence is the re...
Metaphysics It is the study of the most fundamental concepts and beliefs about them. Examples of metaphysical concepts: Be...
Example for Metaphysical Fact: The claim that all men are created equal is verifiable by self-evidence. The axiom of equal...
Characteristics of Fact fact has to be of epistemic quality of being ontologically superior to opinion or interpretation...
Fact differs from i. opinion and ii. belief
Opinion An opinion is an expression of a person’s feelings that cannot be proven An opinion is a judgment, viewpoint, or s...
Opinion Vs Fact “Do you like looking at a smoggy view from a congested highway? How do you feel about fighting road hugs a...
Effect of Opinion on Research  when a scholar reads, it is important to judge facts and opinions carefully in order to co...
How to resolve the dilemma Ask yourself: “are the facts reliable?” or “are the opinions based on the facts?” Get answer to...
Belief According to Oxford English Dictionary “An acceptance that something exists or is true, especially one without proo...
Belief Vs fact Nehru expressed the belief that “India will win the Indo- China War of 1962 perhaps without any casualty” T...
Facts transcend belief and serve as concrete descriptions of a state of affairs on which beliefs can later be assigned
. A Venn/Euler diagram which grants that truth and well- justified belief may be distinguished and that their intersection...
. Novelty Originality
What is misconduct research?
Fabrication - making up data or results and recording or reporting them Falsification - manipulating research materials, o...
Research Ethics
Research Ethics Ethics are the moral principles that govern a person’s behaviour Research ethics may be referred to as d...
According to The Research Excellence Framework, (2014) • Researchers need to take care of various ethical issues at differ...
According to Bickman & Rog, 2009 • The reality is there can be ethical concerns at every step of the research process • Ev...
With the advent of technology, more and more ethical issues have been arising in the field of communication research
Research ethics provides: guidelines for the responsible conduct of research educates scientists conducting research, an...
Economic of Social Research Council, UK adheres six key principles for ethical research are: • research should aim to maxi...
Some ethical principles: • Honesty: Honestly report data, results, methods and procedures, and publication status. Do not ...
• Integrity: Keep your promises and agreements; act with sincerity; strive for consistency of thought and action • Opennes...
• Respect for Intellectual Property: Honor patents, copyrights, and other forms of intellectual property. Do not use unpub...
• Social Responsibility: Strive to promote social good and prevent or mitigate social harms through research, public educa...
• Competence: Maintain and improve your own professional competence and expertise through lifelong education and learning;...
• Respect and Protect Traditional Knowledge
END
Ethics in Academic Research and how to Avoid Plagiarism

  1. 1. Ethics in Academic Research: Avoiding Plagiarism Dr. Utpal Das Deputy Librarian, LNB Library, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh utpalishaan@gmail.com Copyrighted to Dr. Utpal Das, Dibrugarh University
  2. 2. What is Academic Research? Explorative Research?
  3. 3. Characteristics of Academic Research i. Time bound ii. Investigative in nature iii. Leading to an academic degree iv. Achieving patents/copyright/IPR v. Enhancing knowledge domain
  4. 4. Academic Research Output Assignments Project Reports Research Papers/Articles Book Chapters Dissertations Thesis
  5. 5. Characteristics of Exploratory Research i. Limitless Time ii. Exploratory in nature iii. Leading to path breaking discovery/Invention iv. Fundamental contribution towards knowledge domain
  6. 6. What is research? Oxford English Dictionary: The systematic investigation into and study of materials and sources in order to establish facts and reach new conclusions.
  7. 7. According to The Research Excellence Framework, (2014) Research is "a process of investigation leading to new insights, effectively shared.” Research is a multi-stage process. Ethics are central to the research process.
  8. 8. Purpose of Research: Research is a tool by which one can find an answer of his or her query and advance knowledge or The purpose of research is really an ongoing process of correcting and refining hypotheses, which should lead to the acceptance of certain scientific truths
  9. 9. Two fundamental Characteristics of Research Work: Novelty Originality
  10. 10. Novelty and Originality call for understanding of the aspects of: Truth Fact Opinion Belief
  11. 11. What is Truth? the quality or state of being true State which is in accordance with fact or reality a fact or belief that is accepted as true. "scientific truth"
  12. 12. Scientific truth A scientific truth is a truth which is the object of a repeated experimental demonstration which leads to the same result Characteristics of Scientific Truth are: reproducibility, verifiability, falsifiability
  13. 13. The major disadvantage of falsifiability is that it is very strict in its definitions and does not take into account the contributions of sciences that are observational and descriptive
  14. 14. What is fact? A fact is a thing that is known to be consistent with objective reality and can be proven to be true with evidence or A fact is a statement that can be proven true or false after verification or A fact is a statement about the real world supported by convergent evidence
  15. 15. Type of Facts empirical analytical evaluative metaphysical
  16. 16. Empirical fact Empirical facts are verified by observation; When we think of facts, we think first of empirical facts, the conclusions of convergent scientific observation. Is historical facts are Empirical fact? Historical facts are also empirically verifiable through the convergent observations of the past as recorded in primary sources. Untested claims & False claims are not facts
  17. 17. Untested claims in Empirical Research When evidence to support an empirical claim is not convergent or Evidence is not supported by other observations, giving us inadequate grounds for asserting the claim as fact Ex: Presence of Alien /Extra terrestrial Intelligent Life
  18. 18. False claims in Empirical Research False claims are contradicted by the relevant evidence or other convergent evidence Ex: The claim that the world is flat is supported by the visual evidence of our eyes but proved wrong by scientific convergent evidences
  19. 19. Analytical Fact: Analytical facts are governed by the rules of a symbol system. The consistency of analytical facts are verifiable with the rules of a symbol system provided there is convergent evidence of their accurate usage within a symbol system Ex: 8 + 1 = 9; any definition; use of correct words
  20. 20. Evaluative facts Evaluative facts are verified by applying objective standards of value Evaluative claims may require expert judgment. Experts use trained senses and deep learning to apply evaluative standards.
  21. 21. Metaphysical facts Metaphysical facts are verified by revelatory evidence or self- evidence. Revelatory evidence is the record of the communications of divinity with humanity, found in religious traditions or sacred texts. Expert judgment may be required to determine whether revelatory claims are true.
  22. 22. Metaphysics It is the study of the most fundamental concepts and beliefs about them. Examples of metaphysical concepts: Being, Existence, Purpose, Universals, Property, Relation, Causality, Space, Time, Event, and many others
  23. 23. Example for Metaphysical Fact: The claim that all men are created equal is verifiable by self-evidence. The axiom of equality must be accepted as self- evident in order to have just government. Accordingly, we assume it to be true without external evidence.
  24. 24. Characteristics of Fact fact has to be of epistemic quality of being ontologically superior to opinion or interpretation a statement of fact is verifiable through repetitive tests it can be demonstrated to correspond to experience scientific facts can be measured by experiments or other means
  25. 25. Fact differs from i. opinion and ii. belief
  26. 26. Opinion An opinion is an expression of a person’s feelings that cannot be proven An opinion is a judgment, viewpoint, or statement that is not conclusive Opinions can be based on facts or emotions and sometimes they are meant to deliberately mislead others.
  27. 27. Opinion Vs Fact “Do you like looking at a smoggy view from a congested highway? How do you feel about fighting road hugs and bumper traffic everyday? Mass transportation is the solution to all these problems” “With fewer cars on the road, there would be less air pollution and traffic noise; therefore, the use of mass transportation should be encouraged”
  28. 28. Effect of Opinion on Research  when a scholar reads, it is important to judge facts and opinions carefully in order to come to the right conclusion  emotional language is neither right nor wrong, but the way in which it is used can be positive or negative  it is up to the researcher to make reasonable judgement about the material you are reading and to draw your own conclusion  it is important to be aware of the author’s purpose and choice of language. Sometimes, the author lets the facts speak for themselves.
  29. 29. How to resolve the dilemma Ask yourself: “are the facts reliable?” or “are the opinions based on the facts?” Get answer to these questions, you may be on the right track for finding and sticking to the facts; you be the judge.
  30. 30. Belief According to Oxford English Dictionary “An acceptance that something exists or is true, especially one without proof” or “something one accepts as true or real” or “a firmly held opinion” According to Justin Primmer (2018) Belief is a mental representation of an attitude positively oriented towards the likelihood of something being true In epistemology, the term "belief“ refers to personal attitudes associated with true or false ideas and concepts
  31. 31. Belief Vs fact Nehru expressed the belief that “India will win the Indo- China War of 1962 perhaps without any casualty” The fact is that India was defeated in the Indo-China War of 1962 with more than 3250 casualties
  32. 32. Facts transcend belief and serve as concrete descriptions of a state of affairs on which beliefs can later be assigned
  33. 33. . A Venn/Euler diagram which grants that truth and well- justified belief may be distinguished and that their intersection is knowledge
  34. 34. . Novelty Originality
  35. 35. What is misconduct research?
  36. 36. Fabrication - making up data or results and recording or reporting them Falsification - manipulating research materials, or changing or omitting data or results such that the research is not accurately represented in the research record Plagiarism - the appropriation of another person's ideas, processes, results, or words without giving appropriate credit
  37. 37. Research Ethics
  38. 38. Research Ethics Ethics are the moral principles that govern a person’s behaviour Research ethics may be referred to as doing what is morally and legally right in research Norms for conduct that distinguish between right and wrong, and acceptable and unacceptable behaviour
  39. 39. According to The Research Excellence Framework, (2014) • Researchers need to take care of various ethical issues at different levels of research process
  40. 40. According to Bickman & Rog, 2009 • The reality is there can be ethical concerns at every step of the research process • Even though few aspects of research ethics have been set out in legislation, moral values mostly govern the conduct of research
  41. 41. With the advent of technology, more and more ethical issues have been arising in the field of communication research
  42. 42. Research ethics provides: guidelines for the responsible conduct of research educates scientists conducting research, and monitors to ensure a high ethical standard
  43. 43. Economic of Social Research Council, UK adheres six key principles for ethical research are: • research should aim to maximise benefit for individuals and society and minimise risk and harm • the rights and dignity of individuals and groups should be respected • participation should be voluntary and appropriately informed • research should be conducted with integrity and transparency • lines of responsibility and accountability should be clearly defined • independence of research should be maintained and where conflicts of interest cannot be avoided they should be made explicit.
  44. 44. Some ethical principles: • Honesty: Honestly report data, results, methods and procedures, and publication status. Do not fabricate, falsify, or misrepresent data • Objectivity: Strive to avoid bias in experimental design, data analysis, data interpretation, peer review, personnel decisions, grant writing, expert testimony, and other aspects of research
  45. 45. • Integrity: Keep your promises and agreements; act with sincerity; strive for consistency of thought and action • Openness: Share data, results, ideas, tools, resources. Be open to criticism and new ideas
  46. 46. • Respect for Intellectual Property: Honor patents, copyrights, and other forms of intellectual property. Do not use unpublished data, methods, or results without permission. Give credit where credit is due. Never plagiarize • Confidentiality: Protect confidential communications, such as papers or grants submitted for publication, personnel records, trade or military secrets, and patient records
  47. 47. • Social Responsibility: Strive to promote social good and prevent or mitigate social harms through research, public education, and advocacy • Non-Discrimination: Avoid discrimination against colleagues or students on the basis of sex, race, ethnicity, or other factors that are not related to their scientific competence and integrity
  48. 48. • Competence: Maintain and improve your own professional competence and expertise through lifelong education and learning; take steps to promote competence in science as a whole • Legality: Know and obey relevant laws and institutional and governmental policies.
  49. 49. • Respect and Protect Traditional Knowledge
  50. 50. END

