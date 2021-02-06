Successfully reported this slideshow.
We use your LinkedIn profile and activity data to personalize ads and to show you more relevant ads. You can change your ad preferences anytime.
  ECR – VIENNE 2016  Radiological phenotype - genotype correlations of constitutional bone diseases (CBD) involving the pa...
Introduction • Genetic mutation of PTH / PTHrP receptor different constitutional bone diseases: acrodysostosis hypoparathy...
Patients and methods Retrospective study (1994 -2015) conducted in pediatric radiology and endocrinology departments - Bic...
36 patients / 7 CBD • PHP1A (15 cases): loss of Gs-α function (mother). • PHP1B (5 cases): default of Gs-α expression due ...
• Brachymetacarpia, brachyphalangia and brachymetatarsia = Shortening of the metacarpals, metatarsals and phalanges - Leng...
• Brachymetacarpia, brachyphalangia and brachymetatarsia = Shortening of the metacarpals, metatarsals and phalanges - Leng...
- Brachymetacarpia, brachymetatarsia, brachyphalangia Constant in acrodysostosis, PHP1A, and pseudo-PHP - Narrow lumbar ca...
- Brachymetacarpia, brachymetatarsia, brachyphalangia Constant in acrodysostosis, PHP1A, and pseudo-PHP - Narrow lumbar ca...
- Acrodysostosis: severe, bilateral & diffuse lesions - Metaphyseal acroskyphodysplasia * Severe and disseminated lesions ...
Strengths and limits Strengths •Radiological phenotype - genotype correlations synopsis • Rather large series knowing the ...
- Poznanski AK et al , The pattern of shortening of the bones of the hand in PHP and PPHP: a comparison with brachydactyly...
- A fine radiological analysis can guide the diagnosis and target the genetic research - Standard radiographs of the hands...
mohamedlahkim@ymail.com ECR 2016
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

Radiological phenotype - genotype correlations of constitutional bone diseases (CBD) involving the parathyroid hormone (PTH) and its signaling pathways

78 views

Published on

Mohamed LAHKIM, PHC MD PhD std

Published in: Health & Medicine
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

Radiological phenotype - genotype correlations of constitutional bone diseases (CBD) involving the parathyroid hormone (PTH) and its signaling pathways

  1. 1.   ECR – VIENNE 2016  Radiological phenotype - genotype correlations of constitutional bone diseases (CBD) involving the parathyroid hormone (PTH) and its signaling pathways M. Lahkim*, A. Durand*, V. Merzoug*, A Linglart**, C. Adamsbaum* •Pediatric Radiology ** Pediatric Endocrinology departments •Bicêtre University Hospital, Paris Sud university France
  2. 2. Introduction • Genetic mutation of PTH / PTHrP receptor different constitutional bone diseases: acrodysostosis hypoparathyroidism • Many descriptions of each disease but no study of genotype/phenotype • Objectives: To specify radiological semiology of these diseases in order to refine their diagnosis and to target the genetic research
  3. 3. Patients and methods Retrospective study (1994 -2015) conducted in pediatric radiology and endocrinology departments - Bicetre Hospital (Reference Center of phospho-calcic bone diseases) Inclusion criteria ▪ Short stature by genetic defect of PTH/PTH rp receptor ▪ Age ≤ 18 years old at diagnosis Control population ▪ 60 children (x males, x females ≤ 16 years old) ▪ Trauma or fever ▪ 180 normal radiographs of hands, long bones, pelvis and vertebral column Methods: Qualitative and semi-quantitative criteria’s grid
  4. 4. 36 patients / 7 CBD • PHP1A (15 cases): loss of Gs-α function (mother). • PHP1B (5 cases): default of Gs-α expression due to methylation default • Acrodysostosis (6 cases): inactivating mutation of PKAR1 • Hypoparathyroidism (4 cases): AIRE mutation • Pseudo-PHP (4 cases): loss of Gs-α function (father) • Brachydactyly type E(1 case): PTHLH mutation • Metaphyseal acroskyphodysplasia (1 case): PDE4D mutation
  5. 5. • Brachymetacarpia, brachyphalangia and brachymetatarsia = Shortening of the metacarpals, metatarsals and phalanges - Length of long axes ratio (M4/ M2 - M4/ M3…..) • Coned epiphysis • Subperiosteal resorption & mineralization • Exostosis and ectopic ossifications • Morphology of spine, pelvic bone and femoral necks • Diaphyso-metaphyseal modelling abnormalities Studied Items
  6. 6. • Brachymetacarpia, brachyphalangia and brachymetatarsia = Shortening of the metacarpals, metatarsals and phalanges - Length of long axes ratio (M4/ M2 - M4/ M3…..) • Coned epiphysis • Subperiosteal resorption & mineralization • Exostosis and ectopic ossifications • Morphology of spine, pelvic bone and femoral necks • Diaphyso-metaphyseal modelling abnormalities Studied Items Subjective analysis = Gold standard
  7. 7. - Brachymetacarpia, brachymetatarsia, brachyphalangia Constant in acrodysostosis, PHP1A, and pseudo-PHP - Narrow lumbar canal: constant but in hypoparathyroidism - Shortening of long bones: PHP1A and MASD - Short femoral neck: PHP1A and brachydactyly type E   - Ectopic ossification and exostoses: PHP1A and pseudo-PHP Results Radiological phenotype by item
  8. 8. - Brachymetacarpia, brachymetatarsia, brachyphalangia Constant in acrodysostosis, PHP1A, and pseudo-PHP - Narrow lumbar canal: constant but in hypoparathyroidism - Shortening of long bones: PHP1A and MASD - Short femoral neck: PHP1A and brachydactyly type E   - Ectopic ossification and exostoses: PHP1A and pseudo-PHP Results Radiological phenotype by item
  9. 9. - Acrodysostosis: severe, bilateral & diffuse lesions - Metaphyseal acroskyphodysplasia * Severe and disseminated lesions * Short femoral necks & Knee deformity - PHP1A and PPHP: same signs but less severe - PHP1B: Subtle anomalies - Isolated hypoparathyroidism: bone hyperdensity Results Radiological phenotype by decreasing severity
  10. 10. Strengths and limits Strengths •Radiological phenotype - genotype correlations synopsis • Rather large series knowing the rarity of CBD, 36 vs 20 PHP (St. Vincent de Paul Hospital Series) •First proposal of simple semi-quantitative methods Limits Young age of the patients
  11. 11. - Poznanski AK et al , The pattern of shortening of the bones of the hand in PHP and PPHP: a comparison with brachydactyly E, and acrodysostosis. Radiology 1977 Temtamy SA, Aglan M S. Brachydactyly. Orphanet J Rare Dis 2008 Linglart A et al. Recurrent PRKAR1A mutation in arcodysostosis with hormone resistance. N Engl J Med 2011 Comparison of results with a poor literature Confirms radiological phenotype
  12. 12. - A fine radiological analysis can guide the diagnosis and target the genetic research - Standard radiographs of the hands = key point +++ - Results limited by the number of patients (rarity of these CBD), but we continue this work on a larger cohort with a higher percentage of patients in first infancy Conclusion
  13. 13. mohamedlahkim@ymail.com ECR 2016

×