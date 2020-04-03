Successfully reported this slideshow.
Learning Multicast Part 4 Rendezvous Points

This lessons focuses on how Rendezvous Points connect Sources to Receivers.

Learning Multicast Part 4 Rendezvous Points

  1. 1. David Hedley’s Tuesday Tech Talks Multicast Part 4 Turning networking on it’s head © 2018-2020 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  2. 2. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 4 • Cisco Certified Network Professional: Enterprise, Routing & Switching • Cisco Certified Design Professional • Cisco Certified Specialist: Enterprise Core, Enterprise Design, Wireless Design, Wireless Implementation, Advanced Infrastructure Implementation. • Cisco Certified Network Associate: Routing & Switching, Wireless, Data Center, Security • Cisco Certified Design Associate • ITIL v4 Foundations • CompTIA A+ • https://www.youracclaim.com/users/david-hedley/badges © 2018-2020 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  3. 3. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 4 • Specific brands and models are for illustration purposes only. • They do not imply any endorsement by the vendor, in any way. • This talk does not represent the business process of any employer or client, past or present, this is based on my own work and study. • I only include equipment that I have experience with. • At the time of writing, I have not received any compensation, or inducement from any vendor. © 2018-2020 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  4. 4. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 4 • Definition • In computer networking, multicast is group communication[1] where data transmission is addressed to a group of destination computers simultaneously. Wikipedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Multicast retrieved July 5,2018 • Originally defined in RFC 966 (1985) © 2018-2020 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  5. 5. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 4 • Purpose: Understanding the fundamentals of Multicast. • Question: How do I connect my senders (sources) and my receivers (group members)? © 2018-2020 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  6. 6. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 4 • Triple Constraints • Time • Quality or Scope • Money or Budget © 2018-2020 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  7. 7. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 4 • Unicast vs. Multicast © 2018-2020 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  8. 8. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 4 • Multicast Advantages • Eliminates Traffic Redundancy = Less Bandwidth © 2018-2020 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved. 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 1 4 7 10 13 16 19 22 25 28 31 34 37 40 43 46 49 52 55 58 61 64 67 70 73 76 79 82 85 88 91 94 97 100 Unicast vs Multicast Mulicast Unicast
  9. 9. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 4 • Multicast Addressing (IPv4) • Source (Class A, B, C) 1.0.0.0 – 223.255.255.255 • Destination (Class D) 224.0.0.0 – 239.255.255.255 • SOURCE CAN NEVER BE CLASS D GROUP ADDRESS!!!! © 2018-2020 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  10. 10. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 4 • Host-Router – Internet Group Management Protocol (IGMP) • Hosts tells routers about group membership. • Routers solicit group membership from hosts. • IGMP v. 1 RFC 1112 (1989) https://www.rfc-editor.org/rfc/rfc1112.txt • IGMP v. 2 RFC 2236 (1997) https://www.rfc-editor.org/rfc/rfc2236.txt • IGMP v. 3 RFC 3376 (2002) https://www.rfc-editor.org/rfc/rfc3376.txt • For IPv6 Multicast Listener Discovery (MLD) v.1 is equivalent to IGMP v. 2 • MLD v. 2 is the IPv6 equivalent for IGMP v. 3. © 2018-2020 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  11. 11. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 4 • Unicast v. Multicast L3 Forwarding • Unicast is all about where the packet is going. • Destination IP indicates where the packet is going. • Hop by hop forwarding. • Multicast is all about where the packet is coming from. • Multicast group tells you nothing about where the packet is going. • Sender starts broadcasting with no idea if there are any receivers or where they may be. • Receivers need to be connected to the sender. • Protocol Independent Mulitcast (PIM) joins follow unicast routing • Build Distribution Trees to forward packets • Distribution trees rebuild dynamically. © 2018-2020 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  12. 12. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 4 • Reverse Path Forwarding • RPF Calculation • Multicast source is a unicast address of a sender to the Multicast Group. • Using that source, the unicast route table is used to determine the interface and next hop, where the PIM joins are sent. • That interface becomes the “incoming” or RPF interface • Multicast is only forwarded if received on an incoming interface. • The Source isn’t trying to get to the receiver, the receiver is trying to get to the source. © 2018-2020 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  13. 13. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 4 • Reverse Path Forwarding • RPF Calculation • Shortest Path to Source from unicast routing table • Sends joins until it completes the tree. • Multicast traffic flows down the tree. © 2018-2020 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  14. 14. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 4 • Reverse Path Forwarding • RPF Calculation • What happens with equal cost paths. • CAN’T USE BOTH!* • Uses highest next hop IP address. • What is the normal router behavior with equal cost paths? • Load is balanced either by destination or by packet. • * Cisco uses the command ip multicast multipath to allow for equal cost paths. © 2018-2020 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  15. 15. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 4 • Distribution Tree Creation (Shared Tree (*.G)) © 2018-2020 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  16. 16. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 4 • PIM SM Sender Registration • (S,G) State created on Source Tree Only © 2018-2020 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  17. 17. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 4 • PIM SM Sender Registration • (S,G) traffic arrives along Source Tree • RP sends a Register-Stop back to 1st Hop © 2018-2020 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  18. 18. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 4 • PIM SM Sender Registration • Source flow on SPT to RP • Traffic flows from RP to Receivers © 2018-2020 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  19. 19. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 4 • PIM SM Sender Switchover • Last Hop Router joins Source Tree • New (S,G) along new Source Tree © 2018-2020 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  20. 20. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 4 • PIM SM Sender Switchover • Traffic flows down new Source Tree • LHR sends (S,G) prune towards RP © 2018-2020 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  21. 21. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 4 • PIM SM Sender Switchover • (S,G) Traffic pruned from shared tree. © 2018-2020 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  22. 22. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 4 • Why Any Source Multicast (ASM)? • Traffic is only on joined branches. • Can switch to optimal source-trees • Unicast routing protocol independent. © 2018-2020 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  23. 23. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 4 • Components © 2018-2020 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  24. 24. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 4 • Tech Talk #2 • To do list! • Where are my current rendezvous points ? • Are my RP’s redundant? • Given the application boundaries I have/need, where should the RP’s be placed, and what groups to they need to advertise? © 2018-2020 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  25. 25. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 4 • Thanks for watching! • You can subscribe to my YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZ3pcIh5Zmbp3rdjhfR7BOg • You can follow me on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/david.hedley.940 • You can follow me on Twitter @David_M_Hedley • Or connect with me on Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/in/david- hedley-541985/ • You can suggest topics in the comments! © 2018-2020 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.

