Learning Multicast Part 5 How routers know where the RP is

David Hedley’s Tuesday Tech Talks Multicast Part 5 Turning networking on it’s head © 2018 David M. Hedley All Rights Reser...
David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • Cisco Certified Network Professional: Enterprise, Routing & Switchin...
David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • Specific brands and models are for illustration purposes only. • The...
David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • Definition • In computer networking, multicast is group communicatio...
David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • Purpose: How Source Specific Multicast works, and how routers learn ...
David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • Triple Constraints • Time • Quality or Scope • Money or Budget © 201...
David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • Unicast vs. Multicast © 2018 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • Multicast Advantages • Eliminates Traffic Redundancy = Less Bandwidt...
David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • Multicast Addressing (IPv4) • Source (Class A, B, C) 1.0.0.0 – 223.2...
David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • Host-Router – Internet Group Management Protocol (IGMP) • Hosts tell...
David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • Multicast Global Commands • Ip multicast-routing [distributed] • Ip ...
David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • Source Specific Multicast • Source learned through other means, rath...
David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • Source Specific Configuration • Global Commands • Ip pim ssm [defaul...
David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • Source Specific Configuration • Global Commands • Ip pim ssm [defaul...
David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • Source Specific Configuration • Global Commands • Ip pim ssm [defaul...
David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • Rendezvous Points • Static • Ip pim rp-address <address> [group-list...
David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • Rendezvous Points • BSR • Requires PIM v2 • Works with PIM so no spe...
David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • Rendezvous Points • Anycast • Use the same IP on a loopback interfac...
David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • Rendezvous Points • Autorp with Anycast Example • Ip access-list sta...
David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • Multicast Boundaries • ip multicast boundary access-list [filter-aut...
David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • Distribution Tree Creation (Shared Tree (*.G)) © 2018 David M. Hedle...
David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • PIM SM Sender Registration • (S,G) State created on Source Tree Only...
David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • PIM SM Sender Registration • (S,G) traffic arrives along Source Tree...
David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • PIM SM Sender Registration • Source flow on SPT to RP • Traffic flow...
David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • PIM SM Sender Switchover • Last Hop Router joins Source Tree • New (...
David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • PIM SM Sender Switchover • Traffic flows down new Source Tree • LHR ...
David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • PIM SM Sender Switchover • (S,G) Traffic pruned from shared tree. © ...
David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • Why Any Source Multicast (ASM)? • Traffic is only on joined branches...
David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • Components © 2018 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • Tech Talk #2 • To do list! • What do I need for redundancy? • Do my ...
David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • Thanks for watching! • You can subscribe to my YouTube Channel https...
  1. 1. David Hedley’s Tuesday Tech Talks Multicast Part 5 Turning networking on it’s head © 2018 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  2. 2. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • Cisco Certified Network Professional: Enterprise, Routing & Switching • Cisco Certified Design Professional • Cisco Certified Specialist: Enterprise Core, Enterprise Design, Wireless Design, Wireless Implementation, Advanced Infrastructure Implementation. • Cisco Certified Network Associate: Routing & Switching, Wireless, Data Center, Security • Cisco Certified Design Associate • ITIL v4 Foundations • CompTIA A+ • https://www.youracclaim.com/users/david-hedley/badges © 2018-2020 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  3. 3. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • Specific brands and models are for illustration purposes only. • They do not imply any endorsement by the vendor, in any way. • This talk does not represent the business process of any employer or client, past or present, this is based on my own work and study. • I only include equipment that I have experience with. • At the time of writing, I have not received any compensation, or inducement from any vendor. © 2018 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  4. 4. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • Definition • In computer networking, multicast is group communication[1] where data transmission is addressed to a group of destination computers simultaneously. Wikipedia https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Multicast retrieved July 5,2018 • Originally defined in RFC 966 (1985) © 2018 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  5. 5. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • Purpose: How Source Specific Multicast works, and how routers learn about Rendezvous Points. • Question: What method(s) will work best for my network? © 2018 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  6. 6. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • Triple Constraints • Time • Quality or Scope • Money or Budget © 2018 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  7. 7. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • Unicast vs. Multicast © 2018 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  8. 8. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • Multicast Advantages • Eliminates Traffic Redundancy = Less Bandwidth © 2018 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved. 0 2 4 6 8 10 12 1 4 7 10 13 16 19 22 25 28 31 34 37 40 43 46 49 52 55 58 61 64 67 70 73 76 79 82 85 88 91 94 97 100 Unicast vs Multicast Mulicast Unicast
  9. 9. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • Multicast Addressing (IPv4) • Source (Class A, B, C) 1.0.0.0 – 223.255.255.255 • Destination (Class D) 224.0.0.0 – 239.255.255.255 • SOURCE CAN NEVER BE CLASS D GROUP ADDRESS!!!! © 2018 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  10. 10. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • Host-Router – Internet Group Management Protocol (IGMP) • Hosts tells routers about group membership. • Routers solicit group membership from hosts. • IGMP v. 1 RFC 1112 (1989) https://www.rfc-editor.org/rfc/rfc1112.txt • IGMP v. 2 RFC 2236 (1997) https://www.rfc-editor.org/rfc/rfc2236.txt • IGMP v. 3 RFC 3376 (2002) https://www.rfc-editor.org/rfc/rfc3376.txt • For IPv6 Multicast Listener Discovery (MLD) v.1 is equivalent to IGMP v. 2 • MLD v. 2 is the IPv6 equivalent for IGMP v. 3. © 2018 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  11. 11. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • Multicast Global Commands • Ip multicast-routing [distributed] • Ip multicast multipath © 2018 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  12. 12. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • Source Specific Multicast • Source learned through other means, rather than RP. • No RP • No Shared Tree • IANA Reserved Range 232.0.0.0/8 • IGMP v.3 is how the receiver can tell the last hop router about the source. • Only the last hop router needs to be configured for SSM • Unlike ASM, (S,G) is kept up as long as the receiver still wants the traffic • Refer to RFC 3569 https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc3569 © 2018 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  13. 13. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • Source Specific Configuration • Global Commands • Ip pim ssm [default | range access-list ] • SSM Mapping • Static Mapping • Ip igmp ssm-map enable • No ip igmp ssm-map query dns • Ip igmp ssm-map static access-list source-address © 2018 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  14. 14. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • Source Specific Configuration • Global Commands • Ip pim ssm [default | range access-list ] • SSM Mapping • DNS Mapping • Ip igmp ssm-map enable • ip igmp ssm-map query dns • Ip domain multicast domain-prefix • Ip name-server server-address1 etc. • Used reverse DNS lookup on the multicast group address to find the source IP. © 2018 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  15. 15. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • Source Specific Configuration • Global Commands • Ip pim ssm [default | range access-list ] • SSM Mapping • Configure interface to use IGMP v.3 (use ip pim sparse-mode) • Ip igmp version 3 • Ip igmp v3lite • Ip urd © 2018 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  16. 16. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • Rendezvous Points • Static • Ip pim rp-address <address> [group-list <acl>] [override] • All routers must be configured with same RP address • No redundancy without using Anycast • Default range 224.0.0.0/4 • AutoRP • Ip pim autorp listener (all routers) • ip pim send-rp-announce {interface-type interface-number | ip-address} scope ttl- value [group-list access-list] [intervalseconds] [bidir] • RP Candidate • ip pim send-rp-discovery [interface-type interface-number] scope ttl- value [interval seconds] • Mapping Agent © 2018 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  17. 17. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • Rendezvous Points • BSR • Requires PIM v2 • Works with PIM so no special configuration needed for non-RP, non-BSR layer 3 devices. • Advertising Interface should have PIM enabled, even if a Loopback interface. • ip pim [bsr] rp-candidate {ethernet slot/port | loopback if_number | port- channel number} {group-list prefix} [priority priority] [interval interval] • Highest priority wins, default value is 192 • Default interval is 60 seconds. • Group list allows you to scope which group addresses this rp will be authoritative for. • ip pim [ bsr ] bsr-candidate { ethernet slot / port | loopback if_number | port- channel number | vlan vlan-id } [ hash-len hash-len ] [ priority priority ] • LOWEST priority wins, default is 0. © 2018 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  18. 18. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • Rendezvous Points • Anycast • Use the same IP on a loopback interface on multiple RP’s • Routers will be directed to closest RP based on the unicast route to the Anycast RP • Need a method to keep track of all senders in the Network • Multicast Source Discovery Protocol (MSDP) • RDC 3618 https://tools.ietf.org/html/rfc3618 • ip msdp peer {peer-name| peer-address} [connect-source type number] • MSDP floods Source Actives (SA)’s to all its peers. • ip msdp password peer {peer-name | peer-address} [encryption-type] string © 2018 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  19. 19. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • Rendezvous Points • Autorp with Anycast Example • Ip access-list standard MCAST_ANNOUNCE • Permit 239.200.0.0 0.0.255.255 (NEVER USE DENY!) • Interface Looback 0 • Ip address 192.168.100.254 255.255.255.255 (this will be different on each router) • Ip pim sparse-mode • Interface Loopback 239 • Ip address 192.168.100.239 255.255.255.255 • Ip pim sparse-mode • Ip pim send-rp-announce loopback239 scope 8 group-list MCAST_ANNOUNCE • Ip pim send-rp-discovery loopback0 scope 255 • Ip msdp peer 192.168.100.253 © 2018 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  20. 20. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • Multicast Boundaries • ip multicast boundary access-list [filter-autorp] • Placed at the boundary interfaces of a multicast region. • Do NOT use the filter-autorp option on an RP. • Filter-autorp will filter Auto-RP messages which for ranges denied by the boundary ACL. • Example • Ip access-list standard MCAST_BOUNDARY • Permit 239.200.0.0 0.0.255.255 • Permit 224.0.0.0 7.255.255.255 • Deny 224.0.0.0 15.255.255.255 © 2018 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  21. 21. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • Distribution Tree Creation (Shared Tree (*.G)) © 2018 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  22. 22. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • PIM SM Sender Registration • (S,G) State created on Source Tree Only © 2018 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  23. 23. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • PIM SM Sender Registration • (S,G) traffic arrives along Source Tree • RP sends a Register-Stop back to 1st Hop © 2018 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  24. 24. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • PIM SM Sender Registration • Source flow on SPT to RP • Traffic flows from RP to Receivers © 2018 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  25. 25. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • PIM SM Sender Switchover • Last Hop Router joins Source Tree • New (S,G) along new Source Tree © 2018 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  26. 26. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • PIM SM Sender Switchover • Traffic flows down new Source Tree • LHR sends (S,G) prune towards RP © 2018 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  27. 27. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • PIM SM Sender Switchover • (S,G) Traffic pruned from shared tree. © 2018 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  28. 28. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • Why Any Source Multicast (ASM)? • Traffic is only on joined branches. • Can switch to optimal source-trees • Unicast routing protocol independent. © 2018 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  29. 29. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • Components © 2018 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  30. 30. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • Tech Talk #2 • To do list! • What do I need for redundancy? • Do my applications support Source Specific Multicast, and what are their configuration requirements? • Do I need to run Bidirectional Multicast (BiDir)? • Where should I located my RP’s, if any? • Static? Auto-rp? BSR? © 2018 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.
  31. 31. David Hedley's Tuesday Tech Talks – Multicast Pt. 5 • Thanks for watching! • You can subscribe to my YouTube Channel https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZ3pcIh5Zmbp3rdjhfR7BOg • You can follow me on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/david.hedley.940 • You can follow me on Twitter @David_M_Hedley • Or connect with me on Linkedin https://www.linkedin.com/in/david- hedley-541985/ • You can suggest topics in the comments! © 2018 David M. Hedley All Rights Reserved.

