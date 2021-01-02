Successfully reported this slideshow.
Iran University of Science & Technology School of Mechanical Engineering Boundary Layer Theory Course January 2021
(of 142Page) On the Validity of the No-Slip Condition January 2021 Contents  Introduction  Navier B.C.  No-Slip Conditi...
(of 143Page) On the Validity of the No-Slip Condition January 2021 Introduction  The “no-slip” boundary condition → zero ...
(of 144Page) On the Validity of the No-Slip Condition January 2021 Introduction  Comparison of continuum and Molecular Dy...
(of 145Page) On the Validity of the No-Slip Condition January 2021 Navier B.C. Claude-Louis Navier (1785-1836)  History o...
(of 146Page) On the Validity of the No-Slip Condition January 2021 Navier B.C.  λ has the unit of a length, and is referr...
(of 147Page) On the Validity of the No-Slip Condition January 2021 No-Slip Condition  Using the Scale Analysis Method 𝑽 𝒔...
(of 148Page) On the Validity of the No-Slip Condition January 2021 No-Slip Condition  Typically, λ ranges from a few angs...
(of 149Page) On the Validity of the No-Slip Condition January 2021 Slip Condition  No-slip condition is believed to be va...
(of 1410Page) On the Validity of the No-Slip Condition January 2021 Slip Condition  Gas Flow → Gas flow, in devices with ...
(of 1411Page) On the Validity of the No-Slip Condition January 2021 Slip Condition  The static and moving contact lines: ...
(of 1412Page) On the Validity of the No-Slip Condition January 2021 Conclusions  The no-slip boundary condition at a soli...
Iran University of Science & Technology School of Mechanical Engineering Special Thanks For Your Listening In contrast wit...
Iran University of Science & Technology School of Mechanical Engineering [1] J. Ghorbanian and A. Beskok, "Scale effects i...
  1. 1. Iran University of Science & Technology School of Mechanical Engineering Boundary Layer Theory Course January 2021
  2. 2. (of 142Page) On the Validity of the No-Slip Condition January 2021 Contents  Introduction  Navier B.C.  No-Slip Condition  Slip Condition  Conclusions
  3. 3. (of 143Page) On the Validity of the No-Slip Condition January 2021 Introduction  The “no-slip” boundary condition → zero fluid velocity relative to the solid at the fluid-solid interface.  The no-slip boundary condition at a solid–liquid interface is at the center of our understanding of fluid mechanics.  This condition is an assumption that cannot be derived from first principles and could, in theory, be violated.  Successful in describing many macroscopic flows  how about microscopic flows?  Is “no-slip” condition always valid?  Comparison of Continuum and Molecular Dynamics (MD) Conclus Slip No-Slip Navier B.C. Intro.
  4. 4. (of 144Page) On the Validity of the No-Slip Condition January 2021 Introduction  Comparison of continuum and Molecular Dynamics (MD) ?0slip v   n No-Slip Boundary Condition → A Paradigm Paradigms, whether right or wrong, are the basis of many judgments.
  5. 5. (of 145Page) On the Validity of the No-Slip Condition January 2021 Navier B.C. Claude-Louis Navier (1785-1836)  History of the No-Slip Condition  Navier introduced the linear boundary condition (also proposed later by Maxwell).  The component of the fluid velocity tangent to the surface,𝒖||, is proportional to the rate of strain, (or shear rate) at the surface,  Introduces a slip length 𝝀 and assumes that the amount of slip is proportional to the shear rate in the fluid at the solid surface. The strain rate tensor 𝑽 𝒔𝒍𝒊𝒑 = 𝝀 × 𝜸 Conclus Slip No-Slip Navier B.C. Intro.
  6. 6. (of 146Page) On the Validity of the No-Slip Condition January 2021 Navier B.C.  λ has the unit of a length, and is referred to as the slip length.  λ → slip length → distance from the fluid-solid interface to where the linearly extrapolated tangential velocity vanishes.  For a pure shear flow, λ can be interpreted as the fictitious distance below the surface where the no-slip boundary condition would be satisfied. Interpretation of the (Maxwell–Navier) slip length λ Conclus Slip No-Slip Navier B.C. Intro.
  7. 7. (of 147Page) On the Validity of the No-Slip Condition January 2021 No-Slip Condition  Using the Scale Analysis Method 𝑽 𝒔𝒍𝒊𝒑 = 𝝀 × 𝜸 = 𝝀 × 𝝏𝒖 𝝏𝒚 𝑺𝒄𝒂𝒍𝒆 𝑨𝒏𝒂𝒍𝒚𝒔𝒊𝒔 𝑽 𝒔𝒍𝒊𝒑 ∼ 𝝀 × 𝑼∞ 𝑳 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒓 × 𝒖∗ 𝒚∗ ∼ 𝑶 𝟏 𝑶 𝟏 ⇛ 𝑽 𝒔𝒍𝒊𝒑∼ 𝝀 × 𝑼∞ 𝑳 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒓 ÷𝑼∞ 𝑽 𝒔𝒍𝒊𝒑 𝑼∞ ∼ 𝝀 𝑳 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒓 ⟹ 𝑽 𝒔𝒍𝒊𝒑 ∼ 𝑼∞ × 𝝀 𝑳 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒓 Conclus Slip No-Slip Navier B.C. Intro.
  8. 8. (of 148Page) On the Validity of the No-Slip Condition January 2021 No-Slip Condition  Typically, λ ranges from a few angstroms to a few nanometers.  The Knudsen number is a dimensionless parameter defined as:  Maxwell theory predicts that the slip length is related to the mean free path as: 𝑺𝒄𝒂𝒍𝒆 𝑨𝒏𝒂𝒍𝒚𝒔𝒊𝒔 ∶ 𝑽 𝒔𝒍𝒊𝒑 ∼ 𝑼∞ 𝝀 𝑳 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒓 𝑨𝒔𝒔𝒖𝒎𝒆 ∶ 𝝀 ≪ 𝑳 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒓 ⟹ 𝝀 𝑳 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒓 ∼ 𝑶(𝟎) 𝑽 𝒔𝒍𝒊𝒑 ∼ 𝑶(𝟎) 𝑲𝒏 = 𝝀 𝑳 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒓 = 𝑴𝒆𝒂𝒏 𝑭𝒓𝒆𝒆 𝑷𝒂𝒕𝒉 𝑪𝒉𝒂𝒓. 𝑳𝒆𝒏𝒈𝒕𝒉 𝝀∗ = 𝝀 𝑳 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒓 = 𝜶 𝑲𝒏 ⇒ 𝝀 = 𝜶 𝝀 𝒘𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒆 𝜶 ≅ 𝟏. 𝟏𝟓 𝐢𝐬 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐥𝐢𝐩 𝐂𝐨𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐭 Conclus Slip No-Slip Navier B.C. Intro.
  9. 9. (of 149Page) On the Validity of the No-Slip Condition January 2021 Slip Condition  No-slip condition is believed to be valid as far as the characteristic length of the flow is much greater than the mean length of the path of the fluid molecular between collisions.  If the length scale of the fluidic system is in the same range as the mean free path, i.e., Kn = 1, the fluid cannot be treated as a continuum.  The next question → Traditional Situations,Where Slip Occurs.  The phenomenon of slip has already been encountered in three different contexts. 𝑳 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒓 ≫ 𝝀 𝝀 = 𝝀 𝜶 𝑳 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒓 ≫ 𝝀 𝜶 ∼ 𝝀 ⇒ 𝑳 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒓 ≫ 𝝀 𝒆. 𝒈. → 𝜹 Conclus Slip No-Slip Navier B.C. Intro.
  10. 10. (of 1410Page) On the Validity of the No-Slip Condition January 2021 Slip Condition  Gas Flow → Gas flow, in devices with dimensions that are on the order of the mean free path of the gas molecules shows significant slip.  For e.x, air under standard conditions of temperature and pressure, 𝝀 = 𝟏𝟎𝟎𝒏𝒎 and, in general, 𝝀 depends strongly on pressure and temperature.  Non-Newtonian Fluids → The flows of Non-Newtonian fluids such as polymer solutions show significant apparent slip in a variety of situations, some of which can lead to slip-induced instabilities.  Contact Line Motion → The no-slip boundary condition is not applicable to the moving contact line (MCL) where the fluid-fluid interface intersects the solid wall. 𝑬𝒔𝒕𝒊𝒎𝒂𝒕𝒆 𝒐𝒇 𝑴𝒆𝒂𝒏 𝑭𝒓𝒆𝒆 𝑷𝒂𝒕𝒉 → 𝝀 = 𝟏/ 𝟐𝝅𝝈 𝟐 𝝆 (for ideal gas) Conclus Slip No-Slip Navier B.C. Intro.
  11. 11. (of 1411Page) On the Validity of the No-Slip Condition January 2021 Slip Condition  The static and moving contact lines:  The distance over which the fluid velocity changes from U to zero tends to vanish as the contact line is approached.  In particular, this stress divergence is non-integrable.  Cause to Singularities 𝑽𝒊𝒔𝒄𝒐𝒖𝒔 𝑺𝒕𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒔 𝒗𝒂𝒓𝒊𝒆𝒔 𝒂𝒔 ∶ 𝝁𝑼 𝑿 , ⟹ lim 𝑿→𝟎 𝝁𝑼 𝑿 = ∞ Conclus Slip No-Slip Navier B.C. Intro.
  12. 12. (of 1412Page) On the Validity of the No-Slip Condition January 2021 Conclusions  The no-slip boundary condition at a solid–liquid interface is at the center of our understanding of fluid mechanics.  However, this condition is an assumption that cannot be derived from first principles and could, in theory, be violated.  Navier B.C.→ no-slip boundary condition in macroscopic flows  Traditional Situations,Where Slip Occurs →The phenomenon of slip has already been encountered in three different contexts  Gas Flow, Non-Newtonian Fluids and Contact Line Motion  Moving contact lines → Cause to Singularities 𝒘𝒉𝒆𝒓𝒆 𝑳 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒓 ≫ 𝝀 ⇒ 𝝀 ≪ 𝑳 𝒄𝒉𝒂𝒓 𝒇𝒐𝒓 𝒆.𝒙. 𝝀 ≪ 𝜹 Conclus Slip No-Slip Navier B.C. Intro.
  In contrast with the usual picture where the velocity of a liquid or gas flow on a solid wall is zero, recent experiments have shown that simple liquids and gases may significantly slip on solid surfaces and, consequently, the no-slip condition should be replaced by a more general relation
  14. 14. Iran University of Science & Technology School of Mechanical Engineering [1] J. Ghorbanian and A. Beskok, "Scale effects in nano-channel liquid flows," Microfluidics and Nanofluidics, vol. 20, p. 121, 2016. [2] E. Lauga, M. Brenner, and H. Stone, "Microfluidics: The No-Slip Boundary Condition," in Springer Handbook of Experimental Fluid Mechanics, C. Tropea, A. L. Yarin, and J. F. Foss, Eds., ed Berlin, Heidelberg: Springer Berlin Heidelberg, 2007, pp. 1219-1240. [3] Y. Li, P. Tian, and D. Li, "Effective slip length at solid–liquid interface of roughness-induced surfaces with omniphobicity," in Ninth International Symposium on Precision Mechanical Measurements, 2019, p. 113431O. [4] G. Nagayama, T. Matsumoto, K. Fukushima, and T. Tsuruta, "Scale effect of slip boundary condition at solid–liquid interface," Scientific Reports, vol. 7, p. 43125, 2017. [5] A. Noghrehabadi, R. Pourrajab, and M. Ghalambaz, "Effect of partial slip boundary condition on the flow and heat transfer of nanofluids past stretching sheet prescribed constant wall temperature," International Journal of Thermal Sciences, vol. 54, pp. 253-261, 2012. [6] T. Qian, X.-P. Wang, and P. Sheng, "Molecular hydrodynamics of the moving contact line in two-phase immiscible flows," arXiv preprint cond-mat/0510403, 2005. [7] J. Zhang and D. Y. Kwok, "Apparent slip over a solid-liquid interface with a no-slip boundary condition," Physical Review E, vol. 70, p. 056701, 2004. [8] Y. Zhu and S. Granick, "Limits of the hydrodynamic no-slip boundary condition," Physical review letters, vol. 88, p. 106102, 2002.

×