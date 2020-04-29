2020 aprile 25 english bozza fiere e progetti

Successfully reported this slideshow.
  Nothing will be the same as before! Distribution is the first victim but it also represents a huge opportunity. Fairs, tradeshows, digital export, internationalization, broker & consortium and more Scenario - When commercial, national and international networks collapse - When local, provincial, regional or national consumption needs to be stimulated - When the procurement model is radically changed - When you need to think about innovation and investment optimization - When the future is already today - No one alone will be able to operate in the globalised and interconnected market, operators need alliances. - Everyone can / must participate, No one can be excluded Adapting / innovating the business model is no longer an option. It's a MUST!!! "WE CANNOT CHANGE THE WIN, BUT WE CAN CHANGE THE SAIL" The world has changed! The technology that was in the dock now is the weapon to deal with change. We must think in a new way. Digital export, national and foreign trade fairs and tradeshows, brokers, consortia and operators that as a prevalent activity operate on the national and international market will find in technology a valid and irreplaceable ally: operating in a network of interest supported by the digital economy (e-commerce) using and exploiting the advantages of Video e-commerce distributed sites technology.
  What we offer as an overall technological solution Preparing companies to take advantage of technology to prepare for the re-starting and the future that is called blockchain
  Once there were fairs with a defined duration, from now on the fairs will last 365 days a year, which can be updated at will and with any mix of products. Case of fairs Each Red dot is a point of aggregation of products in Italy or abroad. Each Green point is a super aggregation point managed by network organizers. Each Blue dot is a supplier of products or contributor that provides aggregators and super aggregators with The super aggregator holds the GOVERNANCE of its aggregates which it selects and manages, i.e. it selects and manages the red and blue points. How it works: everyone creates and manages one or more sites created within the Gdoox platform. Existing sites developed with old technologies can not participate in the network that will grow continuously for the emulation effect, increasing the propagation of the entire network.
  How does the network work in the case of trade fairs abroad: your foreign partners are converted into points of sale, but also into opportunity seekers. They will also be equipped with an e-commerce site where they can insert products in your aggregation site. With a special contract they can offer traditional services for internationalization. The propagation model is independent of the country. But much more can be done to widen the governance: create independently a network of buyer propagators under an Italian governance to be built. This is what we are already building with difficulty. Restaurant case valid for any distribution point With the same approach, refreshment points can be involved, generating a multiplicator effect: selling products whose governance has been obtained and at the same time being an ORDER point for online products. Digital Retail Network As you can imagine, with the technology available it is possible to cover previously unexplored spaces. It is also possible to connect merchants from an entire city, district, province, region, etc. and operate with different levels of aggregation. This scenario changes the entire Italian distribution and not only, since the business model is self-propagating. I leave it to you to evaluate the infinite opportunities that are generated. Other cases: Commercial agents, export consultants etc. A new and innovative distribution channel is born. They can/have to become traders, creating their own network of interconnected operators able to operate jointly over large territories. The business model between principal and agent changes, territorial exclusivity dies due to the effect of NET e-commerce. Operation The operating scenario No company has the critical mass to operate alone in the interconnected and globalized scenario; it needs to create alliances that are all variable and substantially opportunistic. However, whoever first creates a digital channel gets a huge competitive advantage. Business Model - Business Ecosystem Management Sharing to grow and collaborating to innovate are not philosophical connotations; sharing is a precise business model. Sharing products: a certain level of critical mass is reached by offering and asking for shared products on a commercial channel that contributors do not have. The digital channel at most has a showcase or compete against millions of showcases with almost no results. No single product company, in the near future, can survive in the globalized market. The entrepreneur will have to work to increase its presence on the market and this will be achieved by offering its products to
  aggregators that for the breadth of the offer are more credible than a single operator mono product. The business model of buyers is also changing at great speed. A supplier for many products is preferable to a single supplier for a single product. The demand for Made in Italy is growing every day but there is currently no company in Italy that can meet the quantity of product required, especially with the ability to accept continuous and recurring orders. The sharing of products must therefore be guided. Potential suppliers do not have organized digital channels, therefore they do not have critical mass; contributors are therefore easily replaceable. How to share With the functionalities present in the technology platform it is possible to propose products to aggregators, which can accept or not. In case of acceptance, the contributor's product is copied to the aggregator's site, forming a virtual enterprise network. At the same time the aggregator improves its critical mass and consequently its digital attractiveness. Sharing is not an indissoluble marriage; initially an aggregation has a standard duration of 30 days; when it expires, the sharing can be renewed at will. However, sharing is an advantage for the partners and failure to deliver will be a reason to terminate the partnership. Collections and delivery Who sells cashes, who has the ownership and availability of the product proceeds to delivery. Each product is associated with a carrier who is notified of the transaction in progress and provides for the picking and delivery of the product. The product can be delivered according to these options: - to the floor - in the gatehouse - at a point of sale - to the Post Office - in stock In the case of B2B transactions the sharing, Transfer Price & Delivery agreements will be agreed outside the platform, taking care to focus the logistics on a few operators who will have to sign an agreement defined by the aggregator or super aggregator. Note, in the case of B2C products, that a product received in sharing is administered by the recipient in total autonomy.
  Final note and confidentiality A nascent organization that starts to operate can become a huge pole of attraction for both Italian and foreign operators and the implementation of the foreign organization is our priority. As of today we are dealing with agreements in the UK, Spain, Ukraine, Australia, India and soon in China. we remain at your disposal for the necessary in-depth studies. Gdoox Italia info@gdoox.com

