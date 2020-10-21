Minor emergency course 1 "Nose Bleeding"

Successfully reported this slideshow.
国立病院機構 西埼玉中央病院 耳鼻咽喉科専攻医 西野 桂佑
• 入院加療となる人はまれで、大半が処置後帰宅する ９割は外来で止血できる Kucik CJ, ClenneyT. Management of epistaxis.Am Fam Physician 2005;71:305. Villwock J...
M.B. Pringle, et al.The use of Merocel nasal packs in the treatment of epistaxis. The Journal of Laryngology & Otology 110...
最頻（70%以上）の出血点 圧迫〇 焼灼〇 上は見えにくい 圧迫× 焼灼× 血管塞栓術× 上は見えにくい 圧迫× 焼灼× 血管塞栓術× 後方は直視不能 圧迫△ 焼灼△ 結紮△ 塞栓△ （いずれも専門的） Clinical Practice Ep...
医療者の感染防護
David E, et al. Clinical Practice Guideline: Nosebleed (Epistaxis). Otolaryngology- Head and Neck Surgery 2020, vol162:S1-...
David E, et al. Clinical Practice Guideline: Nosebleed (Epistaxis). Otolaryngology- Head and Neck Surgery 2020, vol162:S1-...
左キーゼルバッハ部位からの出血 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PcCsixz6eSk
これで９割が止まります
隙間に軟膏ガー ゼを詰める 結び目を作る カテーテルを牽引、 結び目と鼻孔の間に ガーゼを巻いて挟む 引く 蒸留水10mlで 拡張させたバ ルーンで後鼻 孔を閉鎖
Minor emergency course for junior resident in NHO NishiSaitama Chuo Hospital

