electric_traction.pdf

2.
Requirements of an ideal traction
system
The starting tractive effort should be high so as to have
rapid acceleration.
The wear on the track should be minimum.
The equipments should be capable of withstanding
large temporary loads.
Speed control should be easy.
Pollution free.
Low initial and maintenance cost.
The locomotive should be self contain and able to run
on any route.
4.
Typical speed time curves for different
services
Urban or city services
5.
Typical speed time curves for different
services
Sub urban services
6.
Typical speed time curves for different
services
Main line services
7.
TYPES OF SPEED IN TRACTION
crest speed: Maximum speed
Average speed:
Schedule speed:
8.
Mechanism of train movement
Armature of driving motor has a pinion of
diameter d’ attached to it
The tractive effort at the edge of the pinion is
transferred to the driving wheel by means of a
gear wheel
9.
Specific energy consumption
Energy input to the motors is energy consumption of
the train, since it is energy consumed for propelling
the train
Energy consumption can be expressed in
watt-hr/tonne-km
10.
Factors affecting energy consumption
Distance between the stops.
Train resistance
Acceleration and retardation.
Gradient
train equipment.
11.
Traction motors
DC series motor
Ac series motor
Three phase induction motor
12.
Traction motor electrical features
High starting torque
Simple speed control
Regenerative braking
Better commutation
Capability of withstanding voltage fluctuations.
MECHANICAL FEATURES
Light in weight.
Small space requirement.
Robust and should be able to withstand vibration.