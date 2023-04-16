Successfully reported this slideshow.
electric_traction.pdf

Apr. 16, 2023
Engineering

electric traction basics

electric traction basics

Engineering
  1. 1. ELECTRIC TRACTION
  2. 2. Requirements of an ideal traction system  The starting tractive effort should be high so as to have rapid acceleration.  The wear on the track should be minimum.  The equipments should be capable of withstanding large temporary loads.  Speed control should be easy.  Pollution free.  Low initial and maintenance cost.  The locomotive should be self contain and able to run on any route.
  3. 3. Speed time curve for train movement
  4. 4. Typical speed time curves for different services  Urban or city services
  5. 5. Typical speed time curves for different services  Sub urban services
  6. 6. Typical speed time curves for different services  Main line services
  7. 7. TYPES OF SPEED IN TRACTION  crest speed: Maximum speed  Average speed:  Schedule speed:
  8. 8. Mechanism of train movement  Armature of driving motor has a pinion of diameter d’ attached to it  The tractive effort at the edge of the pinion is transferred to the driving wheel by means of a gear wheel
  9. 9. Specific energy consumption  Energy input to the motors is energy consumption of the train, since it is energy consumed for propelling the train  Energy consumption can be expressed in watt-hr/tonne-km
  10. 10. Factors affecting energy consumption  Distance between the stops.  Train resistance  Acceleration and retardation.  Gradient  train equipment.
  11. 11. Traction motors  DC series motor  Ac series motor  Three phase induction motor
  12. 12. Traction motor electrical features  High starting torque  Simple speed control  Regenerative braking  Better commutation  Capability of withstanding voltage fluctuations. MECHANICAL FEATURES  Light in weight.  Small space requirement.  Robust and should be able to withstand vibration.

