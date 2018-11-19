Vietnam disaster risk prevention aid system for urban flooding

Successfully reported this slideshow.
Dr. Lee, Byoung Jae Director of Urban Disaster Prevention & Water Resource Research Center
Background and Importance Urban Flood Management Strategy Disaster Risk Prevention Aid System for Urban Flooding Ⅰ Ⅱ Ⅲ
Background and ImportanceⅠ.
4 Background1 ￭ Vietnam is pursuing an active response to climate change and sustainable development as a national vision ...
5 Vietnam(VUPDA)-Korea(KRIHS) Joint Project2 ￭ Demands of Vietnam using the outcomes of the urban flooding research (Korea...
6 ￭ Support to Vietnam through the differentiated analytical methods and expert personnel related to disaster prevention t...
Urban Flood Management StrategyⅡ.
8  Comprehensive Disaster Prevention System needs to be constructed in which all the constituents of a city respond in ha...
9  Multi-Scale Disaster Vulnerability Analysis, Disaster Preventive Urban Planning
10 < Comprehensive disaster vulnerability analysis process > Current disaster vulnerability Future disaster vulnerability ...
11  What is PSR Strategy?  Multilayered urban disaster prevention strategy that delays runoff of rainwater or stores it ...
12  Illustration of PSR-based disaster reducing urban design techniques 1. Flood damage influencing area division 2. Land...
13 ▲Debris Barrier Infiltration▼ ◀Set Back Set Back▶ ▲Park Ecological Pond ▼ ▲ Open Space ▲Retention ◀ Retention ▼ Buildin...
Disaster Risk Prevention Aid System for Urban FloodingⅢ.
15 Develop and distribute decision support system technology to support people who lack basic knowledge of urban flooding ...
16  Simulation of the potential rise of rivers in rainfall scenario using HEC-RAS model(River flood)  Simulation of over...
17  Making Inundation Map
18  Flood Risk-Based Zonning for Urban Areas Classification of zones Accountability of Prevention measures Operational De...
19  Analyzing Social Dimensions of Flood Risks  Developing a total of 11 type of maps Public office WatersupplyFac. Educ...
20  Selection of High-Risk Areas  Application of Multi-Criteria Decision Making(MCDM) technique - Apply a total of 10 ev...
21  Support to establish disaster prevention measures GAIA Plane Analysis Composition of disaster prevention measures for...
22  Main Functions Flow Summary
23  Disaster Risk Prevention Aid System for Urban Flooding Interface Disaster Risk Prevention Aid System for Urban Floodi...
24 Expected Effects and Usage3 Demand for technology • Practitioners and local governments in Vietnam that conduct urban f...
Thank you !!! leebj@krihs.re.kr
×