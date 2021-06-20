Successfully reported this slideshow.
KREATORI I PRIMAOCI MEDIJSKIH PORUKA Say NO to all - isms! Natalija Stojanović I1
JAVNI NASTUP  Strah od javnog nastupa je, najizraženiji strah. Obično je asocijacija na ovu vrstu straha situacija u kojo...
 Širok je spektar svakodnevnih životnih situacija u kojima se pred nas stvara zahtev da govorimo pred grupom drugih ljudi...
SAVETI ZA USPEŠAN JAVNI NASTUP  Razbijte iluziju o tome da vas svi ljudi gledaju i procenjuju. Izlaganje pred publikom ne...
POZNATI JAVNI GOVORNICI  Dobri govornici su često političari i diktatori.  Među najpoznatije govornike spadaju: 1. Marko...
MOĆ UTICAJA NA SLUŠAOCE JAVNOG NASTUPA  Manipulacija je termin koji označava korišćenje različitih podataka ili informaci...
TREMA U JAVNIM NASTUPIMA I NAČIN NJENOG PREVAZILAŽENJA  Ukoliko želimo da izbegnemo temu, najvažnije je da se spremimo za...
 Humor često pobije strah. Ipak, priprema za javni nastup ne sme da se ostavi za sam nastup ili za nekoliko minuta pre nj...
MEDIJI KAO SREDSTVO INFORMISANJA  Mediji su osnovni izvor informacija. Glavni zadatak medija je prenošenje različitih vrs...
 Komuniciranje sa ljudima ostvaruje se putem različitih medijskih elemenata kao što su: 1. Novine 2. Televizija 3. Intern...
NOVINE  Štampani mediji  Žurnalistika  Objavljuju razne vesti iz društvenog, političkog, kulturnog i sportskog života.
SADRŽAJ TELEVIZIJSKIH PROGRAMA  Emisije  Dnevne vesti  Reklame  Serije i filmovi
DISKRIMINACIJA  Diskriminacija je nejednako postupanje prema osobi ili nekoj grupi na osnovu nekog njihovog svojstva, što...
STEREOTIPI  Stereotipi su osnovna predrasuda o drugima i različitima, i rekli bismo, jedno od pretpostavki sa koje se nas...
PREDRASUDE  Svaki grupni stereotip koji sadrži izrazito, emocijalno, negativno ocenjivanje neke rasne, verske ili socijal...
ODGOVORNOST I MORALNOST  Moral je u najširem smislu oblik društvene svesti, skup nepisanih pravila, običaja, navika i nor...
KULTURA I NAČIN OBLAČENJA  Kultura se odnosi na celokupno društveno nasleđe neke grupe ljudi, tj. na naučne obrasce mišlj...
OBIČAJI  Običaj je pravilo nastalo dugotrajnim ponavljanjem u društvu. To je tradicijom ustanovljen način ponašanja koji ...
Kreatori i primaoci medijskih poruka
  1. 1. KREATORI I PRIMAOCI MEDIJSKIH PORUKA Say NO to all - isms! Natalija Stojanović I1
  2. 2. JAVNI NASTUP  Strah od javnog nastupa je, najizraženiji strah. Obično je asocijacija na ovu vrstu straha situacija u kojoj treba održati govor pred širokim auditorijumom, međutim, on može da se javi i kada treba nešto da saopštimo mnogo manjoj grupi, da održimo prezentaciju, podnesemo izveštaj ili razmenimo ideje sa drugim ljudima.
  3. 3.  Širok je spektar svakodnevnih životnih situacija u kojima se pred nas stvara zahtev da govorimo pred grupom drugih ljudi. Javni nastup, u ovim prilikama ako je dobro osmišljen i adekvatno realizovan, donosi socijalnu i profesionalnu satisfakciju.
  4. 4. SAVETI ZA USPEŠAN JAVNI NASTUP  Razbijte iluziju o tome da vas svi ljudi gledaju i procenjuju. Izlaganje pred publikom ne mora da bude monolog.  Dobra priprema smanjuje strah od izlaganja. Prisustvo odredjenog stepena treme je neizbežno.  Improvizujte tokom govora.  Držite se glavne teme.  Razvijte prisan odnos sa publikom.
  5. 5. POZNATI JAVNI GOVORNICI  Dobri govornici su često političari i diktatori.  Među najpoznatije govornike spadaju: 1. Marko Tulije Ciceron 2. Adolf Hitler 3. Martin Luther King 4. Mao Ce Tung Marko Tulije Ciceron
  6. 6. MOĆ UTICAJA NA SLUŠAOCE JAVNOG NASTUPA  Manipulacija je termin koji označava korišćenje različitih podataka ili informacija u cilju “zavođenja javnosti”, odnosno usmeravanje pažnje ka poruci ili značenju koje autor bez obzira na validnost podataka želi da izazove.
  7. 7. TREMA U JAVNIM NASTUPIMA I NAČIN NJENOG PREVAZILAŽENJA  Ukoliko želimo da izbegnemo temu, najvažnije je da se spremimo za nastup. Ukoliko to ne učinimo, naša nesigurnost će se hraniti na objektivnoj činjenici da nismo spremni. Ukoliko jesmo spremni, a trema se pojavi, važno je podsetiti sebe na to, da mi to znamo i da nema razloga da ispadne loše. Simptome treba odmah prevesti u običajeno uzbuđenje, a misli fokusirati na ono što govorimo ili radimo. Čim se fokusiramo na izvođenje, trema počinje da nestaje.
  8. 8.  Humor često pobije strah. Ipak, priprema za javni nastup ne sme da se ostavi za sam nastup ili za nekoliko minuta pre njega.
  9. 9. MEDIJI KAO SREDSTVO INFORMISANJA  Mediji su osnovni izvor informacija. Glavni zadatak medija je prenošenje različitih vrsta informacija široj javnosti.
  10. 10.  Komuniciranje sa ljudima ostvaruje se putem različitih medijskih elemenata kao što su: 1. Novine 2. Televizija 3. Internet 4. Radio 5. Magazini
  11. 11. NOVINE  Štampani mediji  Žurnalistika  Objavljuju razne vesti iz društvenog, političkog, kulturnog i sportskog života.
  12. 12. SADRŽAJ TELEVIZIJSKIH PROGRAMA  Emisije  Dnevne vesti  Reklame  Serije i filmovi
  13. 13. DISKRIMINACIJA  Diskriminacija je nejednako postupanje prema osobi ili nekoj grupi na osnovu nekog njihovog svojstva, što za posledicu ima nejednakost u šansama da ostvare zagarantovana prava. To je nejednako tretiranje, isključivanje, odnosno dovođenje u podređen položaj pojedinaca ili grupa ljudi koji se nalaze u istoj, sličnoj ili uporedivoj situaciji.
  14. 14. STEREOTIPI  Stereotipi su osnovna predrasuda o drugima i različitima, i rekli bismo, jedno od pretpostavki sa koje se nastoje opravdati razni vidovi diskriminacije. U osnovi stereotipa nalazi se pogrešna i neopravdano široka generalizacija. Tačnije govori se o predpostavci da svi pripadnici te grupe imaju određene osobine koje su samo njima svojstvene i po kojima se razlikuju od drugih. Stereotipi negiraju individualnost osobe.
  15. 15. PREDRASUDE  Svaki grupni stereotip koji sadrži izrazito, emocijalno, negativno ocenjivanje neke rasne, verske ili socijalne grupe tumači se kao predrasuda.
  16. 16. ODGOVORNOST I MORALNOST  Moral je u najširem smislu oblik društvene svesti, skup nepisanih pravila, običaja, navika i normi koji su prihvaćeni u životu neke zajednice. Moral određuje kako ljudsko delovanje treba biti, a pripadnici zajednice prihvataju te principe.
  17. 17. KULTURA I NAČIN OBLAČENJA  Kultura se odnosi na celokupno društveno nasleđe neke grupe ljudi, tj. na naučne obrasce mišljenja, osećanje i delovanja neke grupe, zajednice ili društva.  Moda je termin koji označava popularne stilove u raznim sferama ljudskih aktivnosti i razmišljanja, u bilo koje vreme u istoriji. Modne promene u raznim oblastima mogu dovesti i do promene kulture u celosti.
  18. 18. OBIČAJI  Običaj je pravilo nastalo dugotrajnim ponavljanjem u društvu. To je tradicijom ustanovljen način ponašanja koji je karakterističan za sve pripadnike jedne zajednice ili kulture.

