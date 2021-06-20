Successfully reported this slideshow.
Say NO to all -isms! eTwinning project Valentina I1
Jun. 20, 2021

Jezik, mediji i kultura

Izborni predmet: Jezik, mediji i kultura
eTwinning project Say NO to all -isms!

Jezik, mediji i kultura

  1. 1. JEZIK, MEDIJI I KULTURA ● Cilj ovog predmeta je unapređivanje veština razvoj medijske kulture i usvajanje kulturnih obrazaca koji omogućavaju snalaženje u savremenom svetu i izgradnju identiteta.
  2. 2. ● Razumećemo pozitivan i negativan uticaj medija. ● Procenjivaćemo informacije i izvore informacija. ● Prepoznavaćemo primere manipulacije, diskriminacije i govora mržnje u medijima ● Vodićemo računa kakve medijske poruke kreiramo ● Komuniciraćemo na konstruktivan način.
  3. 3. RASIZAM Rasizam je naziv za ideologiju koja smatra da je rasa temelj ljudskog društva, odnosno da pripadnost pojedinca određenoj rasi mora biti osnov za njegov društveni položaj.
  4. 4. Rasizam odvaja grupe ljudi na osnovu njihove rase, sa namerom sagledavanja jedne rase kao najvažnije i više od drugih. Verovanje da su osobine i karakter jedinice povezani sa njihovim rasom, nije obavezno rasizam, jer to ne znači da se jedna rasa smatra boljim od drugih. Čim postojanje verovanja da je jedna rasa superiorna nad ostalim rasama, takođe se može nazvati rasizmom.
  5. 5. Davanje ili oduzimanje privilegije na osnovu rase se zovu rasna diskriminacija. Radi se o predrasudama ili u gorskim slučajevima o ideologijama, koje ne uvažavaju ravnopravnost svih ljudi i njihovih grupa u samoostvarivanju ljudskih prava i slobode.
  6. 6. Say NO to all -isms! eTwinning project Valentina I1

