Star profile

Miley Cyrus
2004 • 2003-2009: Breakthrough with Hannah Montana and early musical releases. • Miley Cyrus auditioned for the Disney Cha...
2011-2012 • Hannah Montana was officially over in 2011 • Miley Cyrus announced that she planned to take a break from he mu...
2013-14 • In 2013, Cyrus hired Larry Rudolph to be her manager; best known for representing Britney Spears • June 3rd 2013...
2015-16 • Cyrus hosted the 2015 MTV Video Music Awards • She announced that her fifth studio album ‘Miley and Her Dead Pet...
2017 • On May 11th 2017, Cyrus released ‘Malibu’ as the lead single from her sixth album • On June 9th 2017, Cyrus release...
