SlideShare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our User Agreement and Privacy Policy.
SlideShare uses cookies to improve functionality and performance, and to provide you with relevant advertising. If you continue browsing the site, you agree to the use of cookies on this website. See our Privacy Policy and User Agreement for details.
1.
Epid
Classification
Preventio
n
Conclusi
on
DEPARTMENT OF PAEDIATRICS
FACULTY OF CLINICAL SCIENCES
COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES
UNIVERSITY OF ABUJA
A SEMINAR PRESENTATION ON
INTESTINAL PARASITES
Amaye-Igonikon, Babema Tonye
16/11/21
2.
Parasites are organisms that
depend on other organisms for
food causing them harm in the
process.
Three main classes cause
human diseases: protozoa,
helminthes, and ectoparasites.
Intestinal parasites are a
group of worms that affect the
gastrointestinal tract
primarily.
Introductio
3.
Epid.
Intestinal Parasitic
Infections (IPI’s)
01
Still a major global health
concern, especially in
developing nations.
02 ~ 3.5 billion people are
affected globally
Nigeria: Almajiris, 80.9%,
South-West, 28%; South-East,
55.2%; South-South, 67.2%
04
95% of school children in
Ethiopia; 90% in Central
Sudan, 84.7% in Burkina Faso
03
11.
Coccidia: Cryptosporidium spp.
A cause of diarrheoal diseases.
Cryptosporidiosis, RVD patients
at risk (White and Seenevasan,
n.d.).
8 named (MMy Fine SCAPH) & 6
unnamed spp. cause infections
in immunocompetent and
immunoincompetent humans
(Molloy et al., 2010).
Figure 13: Cryptosporidium Subtypes
(Lebbad et al., 2021)
12.
Coccidia: Cryptosporidium parvum.
Fig. 14: C. parvum in a stool smear
micrograph
Fig. 15: Life Cycle of C. parvum
13.
Helminths: Nemathelminths - Ascaris lumbricoides (1/3)
Round worm.
Very common
(Asaolu, Ofoezi, and
Onyeju, n.d.).
Endemic in tropical
and temperate
regions.
Moisture; LSES.
Jejunum.
Fig. 16: A. lumbricoides,
M & F (Akpeli, 2019)
14.
Helminths: Nemathelminths - Ascaris lumbricoides (2/3)
Fig. 17: A. lumbricoides – Life Cycle (CDC, 2019) Fig. 18: A. lumbricoides - Eggs
15.
Helminths: Nemathelminths - Ascaris lumbricoides (3/3)
Fig. 19: A. lumbricoides - Anatomy Fig. 19: A. lumbricoides – Intestinal Obstruction
(Mbanga, Ombaku, and Agbor, 2019)
16.
Helminths: Nemathelminths – Enterobius vermicularis (1/2)
Pin worm (Babady et al.,
2011).
Children commonly
infected worldwide.
Faeco-oral; fomites.
Pruritus ani,
appendicitis, intestinal
abscess.
Extraintestinal
presentation, rare – FGT. Fig. 21: E. vermicularis –
Adult Worm (CDC, 2019)
Fig. 20: E. vermicularis
– Eggs
17.
Helminths: Nemathelminths – Enterobius vermicularis (2/2)
Fig. 22: E. vermicularis – Life Cycle
18.
Helminths: Nemathelminths – Hookworms (1/3)
Tropical and
subtropical nations.
Name: from bent
anterior end of adult
worm.
Ancyclostoma
duodenale and Necator
americanus.
Iron deficiency
anaemia – worse in
pregnant women and
children.
Fig. 23: Hookworm - Eggs Fig. 24: Adult Hookworm
25.
Cestodes: Others
H. nana – dwarf
tapeworm.
Faeco-oral
Internal
autoinfection
Abdominal pain
and diarrhoea in
children.
D. latum – broad
fish tapeworm.
Raw or poorly-
cooked fish.
Internal
autoinfection
Adult worm – S.I.
Broadly
asymptomatic;
mild enteritis.
Fig. 32: H. nana - Colonoscopy
Fig. 33: D. latum
26.
Management (1/4)
History (Elmonir et al., 2021)
Asymptomatic (26.8%)
Nonspecific:
nausea, vomiting,
dizziness,
abdominal cramps
diarrhoea, bloody
diarrhoea, appetite
loss, UWL, fever,
etc.
Specific:
Itchy anus,
Generalized body
itching
Respiratory symptoms
27.
Management (2/4)
GPE
Nil findings.
Inspection
Restless/irritable, small for
age, malnourished,
unkempt, scratch marks,
erythematous papules, etc.
Palpation
Dehydrated, febrile, pale,
icteric, lymphadenopathy,
finger clubbing, etc.
ABDOMINAL EXAMINATION
Nil findings.
Inspection
Distended abdomen.
Palpation
Abdominal tenderness,
hepatomegaly, rectal prolapse,
etc.
Auscultation
Normo/Hyper/Hypoactive
bowels.
Physical findings from other
systems possible.
28.
Management (3/4)
Investigations (CDC, 2021)
Stool analysis (ova and
parasite test)
Blood tests (serology and
smear)
Endoscopy/colonoscopy
Jejunal biopsy
Imaging
- X-ray
- Abdominal USS
- MRI
- CAT scan
Fig. 34: Abdominal USS Showing
Tramway Sign – A. lumbricoides
29.
Management (4/4)
Specific Treatments
E. histolytica – tinidazole
G. Lamblia – metronidazole
C. Parvum – nitazoxanide
E. Vermicularis –
metronidazole, pyrantel
pamoate, albendazole.
Ascariasis – piparazine or
thiabendazole
Specific Treatments
Hookworm – mebendazole,
thiabendazole (post-Rx iron
for 2-3 months).
F. Buski – praziquantel.
Taenia spp. – niclosamide.
Complications
Treat dehydration,
malnutrition, anaemia,
heart failure, etc, if present.
30.
Prevention
General Protection
- Health education
- Environmental, food,
and personal hygiene
- Welfare programs
Specific Protection
- Preventive
chemotherapy (WHO,
2017)
Early Diagnosis and
Treatment
- Prompt hospital
presentation
- HIS
- Prompt diagnosis
and adequate Rx.
Limitation of Disability
- Adequate fluid
support
- Haematinics or blood
transfusion, if
indicated
- Antipyretics
- Nutritional support
- Respiratory support,
if indicated
Rehabilitation
- Housing support
- Parents’/guardians’
career support
31.
Conclusion
Undoubtedly, the advent of
therapeutic chemotherapy
for intestinal parasitic
infections has brought about
significant improvement of
prognosis.
This notwithstanding,
maintaining and
improving preventive
measures are sacrosanct
and should therefore be
encouraged.
Merci beaucoup pour
m'écoute!
32.
References (1/4)
Abah, A. E., & Arene, F. O. I. (2015). Status of Intestinal Parasitic Infections among Primary School
Children in Rivers State, Nigeria. Journal of Parasitology Research, 2015, 1–7.
https://doi.org/10.1155/2015/937096
Akpeli, A. O. (2019, March 5). Prevalence of ascaris lumbricoides among children. Dutable. Retrieved
November 13, 2021, from https://dutable.com/2019/03/05/prevalence-of-ascaris-lumbricoides-
among-children/
Bianucci, R., Torres, E. J. L., Santiago, J. M. D., Ferreira, L. F., Nerlich, A. G., Souza, S. M. M. D., Giuffra, V.,
Chieffi, P. P., Bastos, O. M., Travassos, R., Souza, W. D., & Araújo, A. (2015). Trichuris trichiura in a
post-Colonial Brazilian mummy. Memórias Do Instituto Oswaldo Cruz, 110(1), 145–147.
https://doi.org/10.1590/0074-02760140367
Blair. (2017, July 22). Hookworms Associated prof. Tian. Slideplayer.
https://slideplayer.com/slide/6076198/
CDC - Ascariasis - Biology. (2019). CDC. Retrieved November 13, 2021, from
https://www.cdc.gov/parasites/ascariasis/biology.html
33.
References (2/4)
CDC - DPDx - Enterobiasis. (2019). CDC. Retrieved November 13, 2021, from
https://www.cdc.gov/dpdx/enterobiasis/index.html
Cryptosporidium parvum (Cryptosporidiosis) - Infectious Disease and Antimicrobial Agents. (n.d.).
Antimicrobe. Retrieved November 13, 2021, from http://www.antimicrobe.org/b138.asp
Elmonir, W., Elaadli, H., Amer, A., El-Sharkawy, H., Bessat, M., Mahmoud, S. F., Atta, M. S., & El-Tras, W.
F. (2021). Prevalence of intestinal parasitic infections and their associated risk factors among
preschool and school children in Egypt. PLOS ONE, 16(9), e0258037.
https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0258037
Esch, K. J., & Petersen, C. A. (2013). Transmission and Epidemiology of Zoonotic Protozoal Diseases of
Companion Animals. Clinical Microbiology Reviews, 26(1), 58–85.
https://doi.org/10.1128/cmr.00067-12
Giardia Morphology. (n.d.). Standford.
https://web.stanford.edu/group/parasites/ParaSites2006/Giardiasis/morphology.htm
34.
References (3/4)
Intestinal Parasites. (n.d.). BIOSCIENCE. Retrieved November 13, 2021, from
https://www.bioscience.com.pk/eg?start=323
Lebbad, M., Winiecka-Krusnell, J., Stensvold, C. R., & Beser, J. (2021). High Diversity of Cryptosporidium
Species and Subtypes Identified in Cryptosporidiosis Acquired in Sweden and Abroad.
Pathogens, 10(5), 523. https://doi.org/10.3390/pathogens10050523
Molloy, S. F., Kirwan, P., Asaolu, S. O., Holland, C. V., Nichols, R. A. B., Connelly, L., & Smith, H. V. (2010).
Identification of a High Diversity of Cryptosporidium Species Genotypes and Subtypes in a
Pediatric Population in Nigeria. The American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, 82(4),
608–613. https://doi.org/10.4269/ajtmh.2010.09-0624
Ogbuu, O., Ohaeri, C., Amaechi, E., Ejike, B. (2018). Giardiasis and its Associated Risk Factors Among
School Children in Selected Rural Communities in South Eastern Nigeria. Manila Journal of
Science. 11(2018).
Page, W., Judd, J., & Bradbury, R. (2018). The Unique Life Cycle of Strongyloides stercoralis and
Implications for Public Health Action. Tropical Medicine and Infectious Disease, 3(2), 53.
https://doi.org/10.3390/tropicalmed3020053
35.
References (4/4)
Tankeshwar, A. (2021, June 1). Entamoeba histolytica: Life Cycle, Diseases,
Lab Diagnosis. Microbe Online.
https://microbeonline.com/entamoeba-histolytica-life-cycle-
diseases-laboratory-diagnosis/
WHO (2017). Effects and safety of preventive chemotherapy in preschool
and school-age children. Retrieved from:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK487918/
Editor's Notes
Incidence: Global, more in the tropics and subtropics. Faeco-oral transmission. Trophozoites – mucosal and submucoasl layers of the L.I. of man.
Afikpo North LGA, Ebonyi State: 600 stool samples from pupils ages 5 to 16 – 5.0% were infected, no significant gender variation of prevalence, highest prevalence (5.8%) seen in pupils ages 8-10 (Ogbuu et al., 2018).
Pathophysiology not well understood. Trophozoites use a ventral adhesive disk to adhere to the epithelium of the small intestines. Theory – interfere with the activities of the intestinal epithelial gap junction and the brush border enzymes. Also elaborate thiol proteinases and lectins which cause cytopathic effects. Malabsorption and motility disturbance ensue. A gray, greasy, voluminous and malodorous diarrhoea occurs with flatulence (enzymatic breakdown of CHO’s releasing gases). G. lamblia is attracted to bile salts; cholangitis, cholecystitis, jaundice may occur. Mechanical damage to the intestines: clubbing of the villi and decreased villus-to-crypt ratio.
Notorious for giardiasis – daycare centres, drinking/washing utensils with untreated water, drinking from mountain springs, Colorado ski resorts
20 spp. of Cryptosporidium have been described. 8 of these (C. muris, C. meleagridis, C. felis, C. suis, C. canis, C. andrsoni, C. parvum, C. hominis) and 6 unnamed spp. (C. cervine, monkey, skunk, rabbit, horse, chipmunk genotypes) infect immunocompetent and immunocompromised humans.
3,826 stool samples from 36 primary schools in 13 LGA’s; Ascaris lumbricoides (51.78% of the positive samples), hookworm spp. (25.0% of the positive samples), Trichuris trichuria (15.18% of the positive samples), and Strongyloides stercoralis (7.14% of the positive samples); no gender predilection (Abah and Arene, 2015). Males: Smaller (15-31cm by 2-4mm), curved posterior end. Females: Bigger (20-49cm by 3-6mm). Lifeworms are creamy white or yellow, transluscent, with a tint of pink (Asaolu, Ofoezi, and Onyeju, n.d.).
Hosts – humans and swine. Pathogenesis is dependent on organ damage, host reaction to migrating larvae, amount and location of adult worms (Asaolu, Ofoezi, and Onyeju, n.d.). Intestines, liver, lungs – hypersensitivity reacton, granuloma formation, PEM, impaired cognitive function in children,intestinal obstruction, Loeffler’s syndrome (dry cough, high-grade fever, bronchial asthma)
Eggs are oval, colourless (not bile-stained), surrounded by a transparent, thin hyaline shell, four segmented ova separated from the eggshell by a clear space, floats in saturated salt solution.
At risk: walking barefoot in soil containing filariform larvae, farm workers, Some Ancyclostoma duodenale may become dormant after penetrating soft tissues (eg, intestinal walls). Can be reactivated much later and can re-establish infection. Transmamillary infection possible for A. duodenale but not N. americanus. Filariform larvae migrate aimlessly through the skin for several weeks, months, and up to two years; produces a reddish, itchy papule along its path.
Strongyloides stercoralis can live and reproduce in soil without a host.
YCE – Yellowish Colouration of the Eyes; UWL – Undesired Weight Loss.