Intestinal parasites

Jan. 17, 2022
Health & Medicine

A discussion on intestinal parasites presented by a 5th year medical student.

Intestinal parasites

  1. 1. Epid Classification Preventio n Conclusi on DEPARTMENT OF PAEDIATRICS FACULTY OF CLINICAL SCIENCES COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY OF ABUJA A SEMINAR PRESENTATION ON INTESTINAL PARASITES Amaye-Igonikon, Babema Tonye 16/11/21
  2. 2. Parasites are organisms that depend on other organisms for food causing them harm in the process. Three main classes cause human diseases: protozoa, helminthes, and ectoparasites. Intestinal parasites are a group of worms that affect the gastrointestinal tract primarily. Introductio
  3. 3. Epid. Intestinal Parasitic Infections (IPI’s) 01 Still a major global health concern, especially in developing nations. 02 ~ 3.5 billion people are affected globally Nigeria: Almajiris, 80.9%, South-West, 28%; South-East, 55.2%; South-South, 67.2% 04 95% of school children in Ethiopia; 90% in Central Sudan, 84.7% in Burkina Faso 03
  4. 4. Risk Factors
  5. 5. Classification Figure 1: Classification of Intestinal Parasites (Bioscience, n.d.).
  6. 6. Amoebae: Entamoeba histolytica (1/2)  Losch, 1875.  Three forms – trophozoites, pre-cyst, and the cyst.  Intestinal & extra-intestinal amoebiasis. Fig. 2: Trophozoite Fig. 3: Pre-cystic Stage Fig. 4: Mature Cyst
  7. 7. Amaoebae: Entamoeba histolytica (2/2) Fig. 5: Life Cycle of E. histolytica (Tankeshwar, 2021) Fig. 6: Flask-Shaped Ulcer – E. coli Fig. 7: Amoebic Liver Abscess – E. coli
  8. 8. Flagellates: Giardia lamblia (1/3)  Unicellular, eukaryotic; a.k.a. G. intestinalis, G. duodinalis  Diarrhoeal diseases globally.  Trophozoite and cystic stages. Fig 8: G. lamblia – Trophozoite (Standford, n.d.). Fig 9: G. lamblia – Mature Cyst
  9. 9. Flagellates: Giardia lamblia (2/3) Fig. 10: Life Cycle of G. lamblia (Esch and Petersen, 2013) Fig. 11: Giardiasis (SEM)
  10. 10. Flagellates: Giardia lamblia (3/3) Fig. 12: G. lamblia – Reservoir Hosts
  11. 11. Coccidia: Cryptosporidium spp.  A cause of diarrheoal diseases.  Cryptosporidiosis, RVD patients at risk (White and Seenevasan, n.d.).  8 named (MMy Fine SCAPH) & 6 unnamed spp. cause infections in immunocompetent and immunoincompetent humans (Molloy et al., 2010). Figure 13: Cryptosporidium Subtypes (Lebbad et al., 2021)
  12. 12. Coccidia: Cryptosporidium parvum. Fig. 14: C. parvum in a stool smear micrograph Fig. 15: Life Cycle of C. parvum
  13. 13. Helminths: Nemathelminths - Ascaris lumbricoides (1/3)  Round worm.  Very common (Asaolu, Ofoezi, and Onyeju, n.d.).  Endemic in tropical and temperate regions.  Moisture; LSES.  Jejunum. Fig. 16: A. lumbricoides, M & F (Akpeli, 2019)
  14. 14. Helminths: Nemathelminths - Ascaris lumbricoides (2/3) Fig. 17: A. lumbricoides – Life Cycle (CDC, 2019) Fig. 18: A. lumbricoides - Eggs
  15. 15. Helminths: Nemathelminths - Ascaris lumbricoides (3/3) Fig. 19: A. lumbricoides - Anatomy Fig. 19: A. lumbricoides – Intestinal Obstruction (Mbanga, Ombaku, and Agbor, 2019)
  16. 16. Helminths: Nemathelminths – Enterobius vermicularis (1/2)  Pin worm (Babady et al., 2011).  Children commonly infected worldwide.  Faeco-oral; fomites.  Pruritus ani, appendicitis, intestinal abscess.  Extraintestinal presentation, rare – FGT. Fig. 21: E. vermicularis – Adult Worm (CDC, 2019) Fig. 20: E. vermicularis – Eggs
  17. 17. Helminths: Nemathelminths – Enterobius vermicularis (2/2) Fig. 22: E. vermicularis – Life Cycle
  18. 18. Helminths: Nemathelminths – Hookworms (1/3)  Tropical and subtropical nations.  Name: from bent anterior end of adult worm.  Ancyclostoma duodenale and Necator americanus.  Iron deficiency anaemia – worse in pregnant women and children. Fig. 23: Hookworm - Eggs Fig. 24: Adult Hookworm
  19. 19. Helminths: Nemathelminths – Hookworms (2/3) Fig. 25: Hookworm – Life Cycle Fig. 26: Foot Showing Hookworm
  20. 20. Helminths: Nemathelminths – Hookworms (3/3) Table 1: Clinical Features of Hookworm Disease (Blair, 2015)
  21. 21. Helminths: Nemathelminths – Others  Strongyloides stercoralis – thread worm.  Autoinfective  Transdermal infection, contaminated soil.  68.5% fatality rate if disseminated (Page, Judd, and Bradbury, 2018).  Strongyloidiasis; asymptomatic in 50% of cases  Trichuris trichiura – whip worm.  Soil-transmitted.  Trichuris Dysentric Syndrome (TDS) in young children especially (Bianucci et al., 2015).  Heavy infection – ileitis. Fig 27: S. stercoralis – eggs and adult worm Fig 28: T. trichiura egg
  22. 22. Trematodes – Fasciolopsis buski  Largest intestinal fluke affecting humans.  Humans’ and pigs’ intestines.  Enteritis, malnutrition. Fig. 29: F. buski – Life Cycle
  23. 23. Cestodes: Taenia spp. (1/2)  T. saginata – beef tape worm.  Intermediate host - cattle.  Humans – definitive host; S.I.  Taeniasis  Eggs – diagnostic stage.  T. solium – pork tape worm.  Intermediate host - swine.  Humans – definitive host; S.I.  Taeniasis, cysticercosis.  Eggs – diagnostic stage. Fig. 30: Taenia spp.
  24. 24. Cestodes: Taenia spp. (2/2) Fig. 31: Taenia spp – Life Cycle
  25. 25. Cestodes: Others  H. nana – dwarf tapeworm.  Faeco-oral  Internal autoinfection  Abdominal pain and diarrhoea in children.  D. latum – broad fish tapeworm.  Raw or poorly- cooked fish.  Internal autoinfection  Adult worm – S.I.  Broadly asymptomatic; mild enteritis. Fig. 32: H. nana - Colonoscopy Fig. 33: D. latum
  26. 26. Management (1/4) History (Elmonir et al., 2021) Asymptomatic (26.8%) Nonspecific: nausea, vomiting, dizziness, abdominal cramps diarrhoea, bloody diarrhoea, appetite loss, UWL, fever, etc. Specific: Itchy anus, Generalized body itching Respiratory symptoms
  27. 27. Management (2/4) GPE Nil findings. Inspection Restless/irritable, small for age, malnourished, unkempt, scratch marks, erythematous papules, etc. Palpation Dehydrated, febrile, pale, icteric, lymphadenopathy, finger clubbing, etc. ABDOMINAL EXAMINATION Nil findings. Inspection Distended abdomen. Palpation Abdominal tenderness, hepatomegaly, rectal prolapse, etc. Auscultation Normo/Hyper/Hypoactive bowels. Physical findings from other systems possible.
  28. 28. Management (3/4) Investigations (CDC, 2021) Stool analysis (ova and parasite test) Blood tests (serology and smear) Endoscopy/colonoscopy Jejunal biopsy Imaging - X-ray - Abdominal USS - MRI - CAT scan Fig. 34: Abdominal USS Showing Tramway Sign – A. lumbricoides
  29. 29. Management (4/4) Specific Treatments E. histolytica – tinidazole G. Lamblia – metronidazole C. Parvum – nitazoxanide E. Vermicularis – metronidazole, pyrantel pamoate, albendazole. Ascariasis – piparazine or thiabendazole Specific Treatments Hookworm – mebendazole, thiabendazole (post-Rx iron for 2-3 months). F. Buski – praziquantel. Taenia spp. – niclosamide. Complications Treat dehydration, malnutrition, anaemia, heart failure, etc, if present.
  30. 30. Prevention General Protection - Health education - Environmental, food, and personal hygiene - Welfare programs Specific Protection - Preventive chemotherapy (WHO, 2017) Early Diagnosis and Treatment - Prompt hospital presentation - HIS - Prompt diagnosis and adequate Rx. Limitation of Disability - Adequate fluid support - Haematinics or blood transfusion, if indicated - Antipyretics - Nutritional support - Respiratory support, if indicated Rehabilitation - Housing support - Parents’/guardians’ career support
  31. 31. Conclusion Undoubtedly, the advent of therapeutic chemotherapy for intestinal parasitic infections has brought about significant improvement of prognosis. This notwithstanding, maintaining and improving preventive measures are sacrosanct and should therefore be encouraged. Merci beaucoup pour m'écoute!
  32. 32. References (1/4) Abah, A. E., & Arene, F. O. I. (2015). Status of Intestinal Parasitic Infections among Primary School Children in Rivers State, Nigeria. Journal of Parasitology Research, 2015, 1–7. https://doi.org/10.1155/2015/937096 Akpeli, A. O. (2019, March 5). Prevalence of ascaris lumbricoides among children. Dutable. Retrieved November 13, 2021, from https://dutable.com/2019/03/05/prevalence-of-ascaris-lumbricoides- among-children/ Bianucci, R., Torres, E. J. L., Santiago, J. M. D., Ferreira, L. F., Nerlich, A. G., Souza, S. M. M. D., Giuffra, V., Chieffi, P. P., Bastos, O. M., Travassos, R., Souza, W. D., & Araújo, A. (2015). Trichuris trichiura in a post-Colonial Brazilian mummy. Memórias Do Instituto Oswaldo Cruz, 110(1), 145–147. https://doi.org/10.1590/0074-02760140367 Blair. (2017, July 22). Hookworms Associated prof. Tian. Slideplayer. https://slideplayer.com/slide/6076198/ CDC - Ascariasis - Biology. (2019). CDC. Retrieved November 13, 2021, from https://www.cdc.gov/parasites/ascariasis/biology.html
  33. 33. References (2/4) CDC - DPDx - Enterobiasis. (2019). CDC. Retrieved November 13, 2021, from https://www.cdc.gov/dpdx/enterobiasis/index.html Cryptosporidium parvum (Cryptosporidiosis) - Infectious Disease and Antimicrobial Agents. (n.d.). Antimicrobe. Retrieved November 13, 2021, from http://www.antimicrobe.org/b138.asp Elmonir, W., Elaadli, H., Amer, A., El-Sharkawy, H., Bessat, M., Mahmoud, S. F., Atta, M. S., & El-Tras, W. F. (2021). Prevalence of intestinal parasitic infections and their associated risk factors among preschool and school children in Egypt. PLOS ONE, 16(9), e0258037. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0258037 Esch, K. J., & Petersen, C. A. (2013). Transmission and Epidemiology of Zoonotic Protozoal Diseases of Companion Animals. Clinical Microbiology Reviews, 26(1), 58–85. https://doi.org/10.1128/cmr.00067-12 Giardia Morphology. (n.d.). Standford. https://web.stanford.edu/group/parasites/ParaSites2006/Giardiasis/morphology.htm
  34. 34. References (3/4) Intestinal Parasites. (n.d.). BIOSCIENCE. Retrieved November 13, 2021, from https://www.bioscience.com.pk/eg?start=323 Lebbad, M., Winiecka-Krusnell, J., Stensvold, C. R., & Beser, J. (2021). High Diversity of Cryptosporidium Species and Subtypes Identified in Cryptosporidiosis Acquired in Sweden and Abroad. Pathogens, 10(5), 523. https://doi.org/10.3390/pathogens10050523 Molloy, S. F., Kirwan, P., Asaolu, S. O., Holland, C. V., Nichols, R. A. B., Connelly, L., & Smith, H. V. (2010). Identification of a High Diversity of Cryptosporidium Species Genotypes and Subtypes in a Pediatric Population in Nigeria. The American Journal of Tropical Medicine and Hygiene, 82(4), 608–613. https://doi.org/10.4269/ajtmh.2010.09-0624 Ogbuu, O., Ohaeri, C., Amaechi, E., Ejike, B. (2018). Giardiasis and its Associated Risk Factors Among School Children in Selected Rural Communities in South Eastern Nigeria. Manila Journal of Science. 11(2018). Page, W., Judd, J., & Bradbury, R. (2018). The Unique Life Cycle of Strongyloides stercoralis and Implications for Public Health Action. Tropical Medicine and Infectious Disease, 3(2), 53. https://doi.org/10.3390/tropicalmed3020053
  35. 35. References (4/4) Tankeshwar, A. (2021, June 1). Entamoeba histolytica: Life Cycle, Diseases, Lab Diagnosis. Microbe Online. https://microbeonline.com/entamoeba-histolytica-life-cycle- diseases-laboratory-diagnosis/ WHO (2017). Effects and safety of preventive chemotherapy in preschool and school-age children. Retrieved from: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/books/NBK487918/

Editor's Notes

  • Incidence: Global, more in the tropics and subtropics. Faeco-oral transmission. Trophozoites – mucosal and submucoasl layers of the L.I. of man.
  • Afikpo North LGA, Ebonyi State: 600 stool samples from pupils ages 5 to 16 – 5.0% were infected, no significant gender variation of prevalence, highest prevalence (5.8%) seen in pupils ages 8-10 (Ogbuu et al., 2018).
  • Pathophysiology not well understood. Trophozoites use a ventral adhesive disk to adhere to the epithelium of the small intestines. Theory – interfere with the activities of the intestinal epithelial gap junction and the brush border enzymes. Also elaborate thiol proteinases and lectins which cause cytopathic effects. Malabsorption and motility disturbance ensue. A gray, greasy, voluminous and malodorous diarrhoea occurs with flatulence (enzymatic breakdown of CHO’s releasing gases). G. lamblia is attracted to bile salts; cholangitis, cholecystitis, jaundice may occur. Mechanical damage to the intestines: clubbing of the villi and decreased villus-to-crypt ratio.
  • Notorious for giardiasis – daycare centres, drinking/washing utensils with untreated water, drinking from mountain springs, Colorado ski resorts
  • 20 spp. of Cryptosporidium have been described. 8 of these (C. muris, C. meleagridis, C. felis, C. suis, C. canis, C. andrsoni, C. parvum, C. hominis) and 6 unnamed spp. (C. cervine, monkey, skunk, rabbit, horse, chipmunk genotypes) infect immunocompetent and immunocompromised humans.
  • 3,826 stool samples from 36 primary schools in 13 LGA’s; Ascaris lumbricoides (51.78% of the positive samples), hookworm spp. (25.0% of the positive samples), Trichuris trichuria (15.18% of the positive samples), and Strongyloides stercoralis (7.14% of the positive samples); no gender predilection (Abah and Arene, 2015).
    Males: Smaller (15-31cm by 2-4mm), curved posterior end. Females: Bigger (20-49cm by 3-6mm). Lifeworms are creamy white or yellow, transluscent, with a tint of pink (Asaolu, Ofoezi, and Onyeju, n.d.).
  • Hosts – humans and swine. Pathogenesis is dependent on organ damage, host reaction to migrating larvae, amount and location of adult worms (Asaolu, Ofoezi, and Onyeju, n.d.). Intestines, liver, lungs – hypersensitivity reacton, granuloma formation, PEM, impaired cognitive function in children,intestinal obstruction, Loeffler’s syndrome (dry cough, high-grade fever, bronchial asthma)
  • Eggs are oval, colourless (not bile-stained), surrounded by a transparent, thin hyaline shell, four segmented ova separated from the eggshell by a clear space, floats in saturated salt solution.
  • At risk: walking barefoot in soil containing filariform larvae, farm workers, Some Ancyclostoma duodenale may become dormant after penetrating soft tissues (eg, intestinal walls). Can be reactivated much later and can re-establish infection. Transmamillary infection possible for A. duodenale but not N. americanus. Filariform larvae migrate aimlessly through the skin for several weeks, months, and up to two years; produces a reddish, itchy papule along its path.
  • Strongyloides stercoralis can live and reproduce in soil without a host.
  • YCE – Yellowish Colouration of the Eyes; UWL – Undesired Weight Loss.
  • GPE – General Physical Examination
  • Tramway sign also known as railway track sign.
  • HIS – High Index of Suspicion.

    • ×