Intestinal parasites 1. Epid Classification Preventio n Conclusi on DEPARTMENT OF PAEDIATRICS FACULTY OF CLINICAL SCIENCES COLLEGE OF HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY OF ABUJA A SEMINAR PRESENTATION ON INTESTINAL PARASITES Amaye-Igonikon, Babema Tonye 16/11/21 2. Parasites are organisms that depend on other organisms for food causing them harm in the process. Three main classes cause human diseases: protozoa, helminthes, and ectoparasites. Intestinal parasites are a group of worms that affect the gastrointestinal tract primarily. Introductio 3. Epid. Intestinal Parasitic Infections (IPI’s) 01 Still a major global health concern, especially in developing nations. 02 ~ 3.5 billion people are affected globally Nigeria: Almajiris, 80.9%, South-West, 28%; South-East, 55.2%; South-South, 67.2% 04 95% of school children in Ethiopia; 90% in Central Sudan, 84.7% in Burkina Faso 03 4. Risk Factors 5. Classification Figure 1: Classification of Intestinal Parasites (Bioscience, n.d.). 6. Amoebae: Entamoeba histolytica (1/2)  Losch, 1875.  Three forms – trophozoites, pre-cyst, and the cyst.  Intestinal & extra-intestinal amoebiasis. Fig. 2: Trophozoite Fig. 3: Pre-cystic Stage Fig. 4: Mature Cyst 7. Amaoebae: Entamoeba histolytica (2/2) Fig. 5: Life Cycle of E. histolytica (Tankeshwar, 2021) Fig. 6: Flask-Shaped Ulcer – E. coli Fig. 7: Amoebic Liver Abscess – E. coli 8. Flagellates: Giardia lamblia (1/3)  Unicellular, eukaryotic; a.k.a. G. intestinalis, G. duodinalis  Diarrhoeal diseases globally.  Trophozoite and cystic stages. Fig 8: G. lamblia – Trophozoite (Standford, n.d.). Fig 9: G. lamblia – Mature Cyst 9. Flagellates: Giardia lamblia (2/3) Fig. 10: Life Cycle of G. lamblia (Esch and Petersen, 2013) Fig. 11: Giardiasis (SEM) 10. Flagellates: Giardia lamblia (3/3) Fig. 12: G. lamblia – Reservoir Hosts 11. Coccidia: Cryptosporidium spp.  A cause of diarrheoal diseases.  Cryptosporidiosis, RVD patients at risk (White and Seenevasan, n.d.).  8 named (MMy Fine SCAPH) & 6 unnamed spp. cause infections in immunocompetent and immunoincompetent humans (Molloy et al., 2010). Figure 13: Cryptosporidium Subtypes (Lebbad et al., 2021) 12. Coccidia: Cryptosporidium parvum. Fig. 14: C. parvum in a stool smear micrograph Fig. 15: Life Cycle of C. parvum 13. Helminths: Nemathelminths - Ascaris lumbricoides (1/3)  Round worm.  Very common (Asaolu, Ofoezi, and Onyeju, n.d.).  Endemic in tropical and temperate regions.  Moisture; LSES.  Jejunum. Fig. 16: A. lumbricoides, M & F (Akpeli, 2019) 14. Helminths: Nemathelminths - Ascaris lumbricoides (2/3) Fig. 17: A. lumbricoides – Life Cycle (CDC, 2019) Fig. 18: A. lumbricoides - Eggs 15. Helminths: Nemathelminths - Ascaris lumbricoides (3/3) Fig. 19: A. lumbricoides - Anatomy Fig. 19: A. lumbricoides – Intestinal Obstruction (Mbanga, Ombaku, and Agbor, 2019) 16. Helminths: Nemathelminths – Enterobius vermicularis (1/2)  Pin worm (Babady et al., 2011).  Children commonly infected worldwide.  Faeco-oral; fomites.  Pruritus ani, appendicitis, intestinal abscess.  Extraintestinal presentation, rare – FGT. Fig. 21: E. vermicularis – Adult Worm (CDC, 2019) Fig. 20: E. vermicularis – Eggs 17. Helminths: Nemathelminths – Enterobius vermicularis (2/2) Fig. 22: E. vermicularis – Life Cycle 18. Helminths: Nemathelminths – Hookworms (1/3)  Tropical and subtropical nations.  Name: from bent anterior end of adult worm.  Ancyclostoma duodenale and Necator americanus.  Iron deficiency anaemia – worse in pregnant women and children. Fig. 23: Hookworm - Eggs Fig. 24: Adult Hookworm 19. Helminths: Nemathelminths – Hookworms (2/3) Fig. 25: Hookworm – Life Cycle Fig. 26: Foot Showing Hookworm 20. Helminths: Nemathelminths – Hookworms (3/3) Table 1: Clinical Features of Hookworm Disease (Blair, 2015) 21. Helminths: Nemathelminths – Others  Strongyloides stercoralis – thread worm.  Autoinfective  Transdermal infection, contaminated soil.  68.5% fatality rate if disseminated (Page, Judd, and Bradbury, 2018).  Strongyloidiasis; asymptomatic in 50% of cases  Trichuris trichiura – whip worm.  Soil-transmitted.  Trichuris Dysentric Syndrome (TDS) in young children especially (Bianucci et al., 2015).  Heavy infection – ileitis. Fig 27: S. stercoralis – eggs and adult worm Fig 28: T. trichiura egg 22. Trematodes – Fasciolopsis buski  Largest intestinal fluke affecting humans.  Humans’ and pigs’ intestines.  Enteritis, malnutrition. Fig. 29: F. buski – Life Cycle 23. Cestodes: Taenia spp. (1/2)  T. saginata – beef tape worm.  Intermediate host - cattle.  Humans – definitive host; S.I.  Taeniasis  Eggs – diagnostic stage.  T. solium – pork tape worm.  Intermediate host - swine.  Humans – definitive host; S.I.  Taeniasis, cysticercosis.  Eggs – diagnostic stage. Fig. 30: Taenia spp. 24. Cestodes: Taenia spp. (2/2) Fig. 31: Taenia spp – Life Cycle 25. Cestodes: Others  H. nana – dwarf tapeworm.  Faeco-oral  Internal autoinfection  Abdominal pain and diarrhoea in children.  D. latum – broad fish tapeworm.  Raw or poorly- cooked fish.  Internal autoinfection  Adult worm – S.I.  Broadly asymptomatic; mild enteritis. Fig. 32: H. nana - Colonoscopy Fig. 33: D. latum 26. Management (1/4) History (Elmonir et al., 2021) Asymptomatic (26.8%) Nonspecific: nausea, vomiting, dizziness, abdominal cramps diarrhoea, bloody diarrhoea, appetite loss, UWL, fever, etc. Specific: Itchy anus, Generalized body itching Respiratory symptoms 27. Management (2/4) GPE Nil findings. Inspection Restless/irritable, small for age, malnourished, unkempt, scratch marks, erythematous papules, etc. Palpation Dehydrated, febrile, pale, icteric, lymphadenopathy, finger clubbing, etc. ABDOMINAL EXAMINATION Nil findings. Inspection Distended abdomen. Palpation Abdominal tenderness, hepatomegaly, rectal prolapse, etc. Auscultation Normo/Hyper/Hypoactive bowels. Physical findings from other systems possible. 28. Management (3/4) Investigations (CDC, 2021) Stool analysis (ova and parasite test) Blood tests (serology and smear) Endoscopy/colonoscopy Jejunal biopsy Imaging - X-ray - Abdominal USS - MRI - CAT scan Fig. 34: Abdominal USS Showing Tramway Sign – A. lumbricoides 29. Management (4/4) Specific Treatments E. histolytica – tinidazole G. Lamblia – metronidazole C. Parvum – nitazoxanide E. Vermicularis – metronidazole, pyrantel pamoate, albendazole. Ascariasis – piparazine or thiabendazole Specific Treatments Hookworm – mebendazole, thiabendazole (post-Rx iron for 2-3 months). F. Buski – praziquantel. Taenia spp. – niclosamide. Complications Treat dehydration, malnutrition, anaemia, heart failure, etc, if present. 30. Prevention General Protection - Health education - Environmental, food, and personal hygiene - Welfare programs Specific Protection - Preventive chemotherapy (WHO, 2017) Early Diagnosis and Treatment - Prompt hospital presentation - HIS - Prompt diagnosis and adequate Rx. Limitation of Disability - Adequate fluid support - Haematinics or blood transfusion, if indicated - Antipyretics - Nutritional support - Respiratory support, if indicated Rehabilitation - Housing support - Parents’/guardians’ career support 31. Conclusion Undoubtedly, the advent of therapeutic chemotherapy for intestinal parasitic infections has brought about significant improvement of prognosis. 