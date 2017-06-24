TOTAL ECO ENERGY SENEGAL (TEE-SENEGAL) SMARTHOME-SMARTBUILDING-SMARTCITY SOLUTIONS
Energy Efficiency RAUGEO GROUND-SOURCE SOLUTIONS RENEWABLE SOURCE OF HEATING AND COOLING REHAU makes a number of contribut...
make a major contribution to preventing energy losses. Innovative surface-heating and -cooling systems in floors and concr...
Coaxial probes for radial drilling (p.7) - Energy Piles (p.9) RAUGEO Helix® probes are the ideal solution when borehole in...
Radial drilling is a new method of installing ground-source probes at varying angles from a central drill chamber. This dr...
REHAUAWADUKTTHERMO GROUND-AIR HEAT EXCHANGER FOR MECHANICAL VENTILATION Ground-source energy can be exploited in other way...
Remotecontrolmodule • Cabinetremote control • System supervision • Main functions •Network for a Smart City • Mobility, Go...
Object 1 System Architecture CABINET REMOTE CONTROL MODULE Functions - Configuration up to 1.024 lamps for each cabinet  ...
-Display of all the events and anomalies of the lighting plant -Automaticstatistics -Lampandcabinetmasterdata -Planning sw...
• Public and social services • Transparent governance • Living • Individualsafety • Social cohesion • Smart Economy • Smar...
Object 8 Video Surveillance FEATURES The system consists ofIPcameras installed onthelampposts. A BPL(Broadband PowerLine)M...
Wi-Fi FEATURES The system consists ofWi-FiHotSpots installed onthelampposts. A BPL(Broadband Power Line) Modem is connecte...
Electrical Vehicle (Battery) Charging ARCHITECTURE • Solution to supply battery charging stations for electrical vehicles ...
•OpenTechnology • Suitable for all Lamps and ballasts Lampsphase-out completionby2015 •Fast intervention • Real-timefaultd...
TotalEcoEnergy Smart homebuilding solutions

  1. 1. TOTAL ECO ENERGY SENEGAL (TEE-SENEGAL) SMARTHOME-SMARTBUILDING-SMARTCITY SOLUTIONS
  2. 2. Contacts: Sénégal Aziz Coly Directeur General General Manager Yoff BP 8346 Dakar, Senegal Cellulaire: (+221) 77 627 54 04 Email: acoly@totalecoenergy.com Skype: azizcolytee www.totalecoenergy.com TEE Headquarters: Claude D. Guérin Chargé de Projet International Senior International Senior Project Manager 4 Westview Blvd. Toronto, ON., M4B 3H8-CANADA Bus: (416) 755-5357 Fax: (416) 755-8129 Email: cguerin@totalecoenergy.com Skype: cguerintee www.totalecoenergy.com
  3. 3. TEE designed a revolutionary Smart Grid inverter . This intelligent inverter provides an answer to the intermittency and fluctuation of solar energy by managing multiple sources (Solar/Batteries/Grid) at once. Since several years, the prices of electricity from the grid are rising while the cost of photovoltaic modules continues to fall. By increasing the overall efficiency of photovoltaic installations with smart storage management, it generates a more competitive solar kWh than that of the public grid. It is able to optimally integrate solar energy to existing infrastructures by relieving the public grid during solar production peaks (battery charging) and supporting the grid during evening consumption peaks (battery discharge). The solutions renders solar electricity economically viable and accessible to all. It’s the logical choice. THE TEE ENERGY CONCEPT The TEE team has been long convinced of the need to combine ecological solutions with economical savings for home energy self-use needs and, as a result, we developed the innovative solution to address them. Combining many functions essential to renewable energy systems (on-grid inverter, off-grid inverter, charger, router, source switch), we designed and created the most intelligent and versatile renewable energy production management inverter on the market available today. (The solution does not require complex configuration but adapts its own operation by analysing real time production and consumption in real time. It uses and directs energy in an intelligent manner to ensure optimum performance. “Grid Optimised Storage” reduces the storage capacity requirements and significantly increases battery/system life-span. Solar energy is unlimited, and to autoconsume one’s own electricity generated by a solar installation is the logical way to go. TEE develops simple solutions which are easy to install, reliable, and increases yields to more than 30% of overall efficiency of a self-consumption solar photovoltaic installation. To do so, the solution analyses real-time solar production, available sources of energy, and the building’s consumption
  4. 4. levels. According to these measures and the solution ‘s imbedded algorithms, intelligently directs the available electricity (see diagrams below). The SOLUTION MANAGES YOUR ENERGY Prioritising renewable energy Using the TEE solution is taking a step towards autonomy
  5. 5. Energy Efficiency RAUGEO GROUND-SOURCE SOLUTIONS RENEWABLE SOURCE OF HEATING AND COOLING REHAU makes a number of contributions to the effective use of precious energy resources. This manifests as efficient products, innovative materials and resource-conserving production methods. REHAU continuously develops and refines energy-efficient system solutions for nearly every area of daily life: Whether you're building or renovating, modern window and door profiles made of polymers or composites
  6. 6. make a major contribution to preventing energy losses. Innovative surface-heating and -cooling systems in floors and concrete walls enable sustainable and efficient use of energy – particularly in combination with environmentally sound geothermal energy extraction. We develop our solutions together with partners in a wide variety of industries to ensure that they function efficiently and for the good of the environment. GROUND-SOURCE ENERGY Rising energy prices and decreasing fossil fuel reserves are causing many speciﬁ ers, clients and contractors to turn to renewable energy sources to provide a building’s energy demands. Legislation is also driving the market towards more energy-efﬁ cient building solutions, reducing the burden on our planet’s precious resources. Ground-source energy is one of the most commonly exploited renewable energy sources, relying on the near constant temperature of the ground throughout the year. A common misconception is that this energy comes from the earth’s core (geothermal energy) but the energy actually comes from the sun (ground-source energy), think of the earth as a huge solar collector. At a depth of around 1.5–2m, the ground varies from between 7–12ºC throughout the year and at around 20m deep, the ground becomes a constant 10ºC. Advantages of ground-source energy: - Completely renewable energy source - Save up to 75% of heating requirements and 85% of cooling requirements - Year round usage - Hidden from view - Reduces CO2 emissions Methods of energy extraction: - Vertical Probes (p.3) - Horiziontal Collectors (p.8) - Helix Probes (p.6) -
  7. 7. Coaxial probes for radial drilling (p.7) - Energy Piles (p.9) RAUGEO Helix® probes are the ideal solution when borehole installations are not cost-effective and there is not enough space for horizontal collectors. They can easily be used for new build projects but also for refurbishments. The Helix® PE-Xa probe is delivered in a 1.1m high coil, which can be extended to 3m in height on site. Each Helix® probe can extract up to 700W/probe (typically 450W on average). For most domestic projects, 9-18 Helix® probes would be required. REHAU have created Helix® probe packages based on different size heat pumps, including all the components needed for domestic installation The Helix® probe provides the following beneﬁ ts: - Low installation costs due to 4.2m deep borehole - Low storage and transportation costs - High quality PE- Xa material for optimum reliability - Coloured ﬂ ow and return connections - Ideal for limited space installations - Temperature resistance up to 95°°C, ideal for heat storage applications - Uses REHAU EVERLOC™ ﬁ tting The drilling requires no special equipment (a standard Auger drill) and can be done by a civil contractor. The backﬁ ll is just excavated material, mixed with sand and water which makes for rapid and cost-effective installations of each Helix® probe. A 1.2m trench is ﬁ rst created and then further 3m deep boreholes are dril
  8. 8. Radial drilling is a new method of installing ground-source probes at varying angles from a central drill chamber. This dramatically reduces excavation work required and hence causes minimal disruption to gardens and driveways. Radial drilling is a cost-effective alternative for both new build and refurbishment projects. Areas with good thermal conductivity can actually be targeted with this method. Typically between 3-6 boreholes of 30-50m depth are drilled at angles between 30-60° per house ° per house. Coaxial probes comprise of an inner and outer pipe for the ﬂ ow and return, instead of a traditional U-loop probe system. The ﬂ ow passes through the smaller inner pipe and the return comes back through the larger outer pipe. RAUGEO ENERGY PILES EXPLOITING A BUILDING’S FOUNDATION Energy piles provide a cost-effective alternative to probes if the building is already including foundation piles as no extra drilling needs to be carried out. Piles are typically between 10–20m deep, depending on site conditions. Ground-source pipework can simply be integrated into the pile with cable ties PE-Xa is ideal for energy piles due to the bend-ing radius of PE-Xa which removes the need for a joint in the pile, therefore eliminating any potential leakages. RAUGEO PE-Xa pipe is also very resilient to mechanical damage which can occur on site when attaching pipework to steel reinforcement cages
  9. 9. REHAUAWADUKTTHERMO GROUND-AIR HEAT EXCHANGER FOR MECHANICAL VENTILATION Ground-source energy can be exploited in other ways. REHAU’s AWADUKT Thermo is simple and efﬁ cient renewable energy solution and has proven extremely popular in both residential and commercial applications. By drawing ventilation air through an underground network of pipes 1.5m deep, the air can be pre-cooled in summer and pre-heated in winter. When used in conjunction with a heat-recovery unit, this signiﬁ cantly reduces the heating and cooling costs for a building. It can even eliminate the need for air-conditioning in some circumstances. Additional beneﬁ ts include the reduced need for natural ventilation (such as opening windows), which improves security, noise levels and draughts REHAU have bespoke design software for AWADUKT Thermo to calculate the expected energy savings of the system. A COP of around 50 can be achieved using AWADUKT Thermo, which, compared with a COP of between 3–4 for a ground-source heat pump, making it a very efﬁ cient renewable energy solution. SMARTCITY SOLUTIONS: R E MO T E M A N A G E M E N T . E N E R G Y S A V I N G S. C OS T S S AV I N G S
  10. 10. Remotecontrolmodule • Cabinetremote control • System supervision • Main functions •Network for a Smart City • Mobility, Governance, Environment, Living, Economy, People LAMP REMOTE CONTROL MODULE Faultanalysis Functions -Low powered lamp Automatic disconnection ofthe igniter(in case of interrupted bulb) -Interrupted bulb Switch on/off command -Broken or faulty capacitor Lighting flux reduction command to the bi-power ballast -Current absence Command to the electronic ballast to reduce the lighting flux by dimming(90-20%) -Broken fuse Surge control / low voltage -Flashinglamp(exhausting) Surge control / low lamp -Connection problems between the control module and the electronic ballast
  11. 11. Object 1 System Architecture CABINET REMOTE CONTROL MODULE Functions - Configuration up to 1.024 lamps for each cabinet  Voltage control of electricity network - Communication via modem (GSM,GPRS, PSTN), dedicated line or TCP/IP protocol  2.048 memorized events overareadonlymemory  Storage of 3 different telephone numbers for emergency calls -Remote reading of energy consumption  Switch on/off command of the lighting plant by a daily, weekly or yearly programming of the astronomic clock System Architecture SYSTEM SUPERVISION MODULE Main functions -Configuration up to 100 cabinets Protect user access to LAN network or internet On line updating of software -Online assistance viainternet or modem -Creation ofacentral data storage withallthedata sent Object 3 System Architecture SYSTEM SOFTWARE Main functions
  12. 12. -Display of all the events and anomalies of the lighting plant -Automaticstatistics -Lampandcabinetmasterdata -Planning switch on/off cycles of the lighting plant throughout the astronomic clock -Planning switch on/off and flux regulation of each single lamp -Import/ exportdatainxmlformat -Cartography ofthe plant -Remotereadingof electricalparameters -Remotereadingof meteorologyparameters Smart City -Wecreate arealplatform thatcanprovide servicestothecities withoutadding cables, simplyrelyingonthe existingelectricnetworkforbothDataNetworkand electricalPower Supply. Smart City HOW CAN BE DEFINED Accordingtoaresearchperformedbythe CentreofRegional Science attheViennaUniversityofTechnology,aSmart City canbeidentifiedbythefollowingdimensions: • Mobility • AvailabilityofICT-infrastructure • Sustainable, innovative and safe transport systems • Governance
  13. 13. • Public and social services • Transparent governance • Living • Individualsafety • Social cohesion • Smart Economy • SmartPeople Video Surveillance Advertising Network Territory Services Wi-Fi Public Lighting Remote Control Object 6 PowerLine BROADBAND COMMUNICATION OVER ELECTRICAL LINES •In order for a Smart City to prosper, it requires an enabling platform capable of providing Value-Added Serves (VAS) in amodularand scalable configuration; •Our System creates such an enabling platforms as it provides broadband communication over electricallines (PowerLine),whichallowstousethe publiclightingfacilities to supply VASina pervasive,non-invasive and highly integratedway. Video Surveillance ARCHITECTURE • Video surveillance solution for the roads, detection and localization of sensitive events
  14. 14. Object 8 Video Surveillance FEATURES The system consists ofIPcameras installed onthelampposts. A BPL(Broadband PowerLine)Modem isconnected tothecameras inorder tosendthevideosignal over the electrical line, while a similar modem receives the video signal from the electrical line and carries it over the Internet / Intranet network. Avideoserver isconnected totheInternet /Intranet network in order to receive, record and manage the images (e.g.motiondetector). The video server can be watched from remote via a software, allowing to interact with the video surveillance system. Object 9 Wi-Fi ARCHITECTURE • Solution for the supply of Internet connection service TCP/IP GSM/GPRS VPN Wi-Fi Hot Spot BroadbandPLC Broadband PLC Service Provider Wi-FiHotSpot
  15. 15. Wi-Fi FEATURES The system consists ofWi-FiHotSpots installed onthelampposts. A BPL(Broadband Power Line) Modem is connected to theHotSpots inorder to routethetrafficoverthe electrical line, while a similar modem receives the traffic from the electrical line and carries it over the Internet / Intranet network. An Authentication Unit is connected to the Internet / Intranet network. It is designed to manage users and to recordallthetrafficdataincompliance withlocal security legislations. Object 11 Communication to the Citizen ARCHITECTURE • Real Time communication solution for City Info and Digital Advertising Outdoor panel Object 12 Communication to the Citizen FEATURES The system consists of Outdoor Info Digital Panels or Advertising Digital Panels installed on the lampposts or near the lampposts. A BPL(Broadband Power Line) Modem is connected to thePanels in orderto make available the content over the electrical line, while a similar modem receives the data from the electrical line and carries it over the Internet / Intranet network. The system includes a server where all the contents and configurations of the Panels are stored. Thecontents canbecreated, managed andmodified byaccessing theserverviaInternet.
  16. 16. Electrical Vehicle (Battery) Charging ARCHITECTURE • Solution to supply battery charging stations for electrical vehicles Object 14 Electrical Vehicle (Battery) Charging FEATURES Thesystem consists ofCharging Stations distributed within the territory and connected to the public lighting network. Every stationsupplieschargefor electricalvehicles(electric cars, assisted-riding bicycles, Segway's,wheelchars,etc.) Everystation allowstopayforthe electrical energynecessary tocharge thevehiclebyusingaSmartCard,Smart Phoneoranyotherpayment means. The Management Servercanbeconnected totheInternet allowingtoenable /disable the ChargingStations andto configuretheSmartCards. Object 15 Advantages and Benefits •Energy Saving up to 45% • Stabilityand Growth Pact •Transparent Maintenance • Improveseffectiveness andefficiency •Environmental Friendly (Kyoto) • Helps reducing CO2 emissions
  17. 17. •OpenTechnology • Suitable for all Lamps and ballasts Lampsphase-out completionby2015 •Fast intervention • Real-timefaultdetection •Security • Avoidsdangers generated bythe facilities •Claims reduction • Sensitive political issue •Short Payback • Period of3to6years ThankYou !

