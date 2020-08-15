Successfully reported this slideshow.
Computer Ethics ATIQ UR REHMAN
Computer Ethics “Computer ethics is set of moral principles that regulate the use of computers” Moral issue such as free s...
Internet Internet is the global system of interconnected computer networks that uses the Internet protocol suite (TCP/IP) ...
Internet Free Speech Issues Hate speech, speech or expression that unfairly criticizes a person or persons on the basis of...
Combating Internet Free Speech Two types of control of pornography and hate speech have been attempted: Top-down control b...
Power RelationshipsEarlier it was thought computers would concentrate power in a few centralized bureaucracies, however wi...
Property There are two critical issues regarding property rights in computers 1. Embezzlement 2. Theft of software and inf...
Privacy Storage, retrieval, and transmission of information using computers as data processors has revolutionized communic...
Additional Issues Computer Failures Computer Implementation Health Conditions
  1. 1. Computer Ethics ATIQ UR REHMAN
  2. 2. Computer Ethics “Computer ethics is set of moral principles that regulate the use of computers” Moral issue such as free speech, privacy, respect for property, informed consent, and harm. Computers have become the technological backbone of society due their complexity, range of applications, and sheer numbers which continue to increase. Electronic computers are still only a few decades old, and it is difficult to foresee all the moral issues that will eventually surround them. Computer ethics has special importance for professionals working as designers of computers, programmers, systems analysts, and operators. “Computer abuse” is unethical or illegal conduct of computers.
  3. 3. Internet Internet is the global system of interconnected computer networks that uses the Internet protocol suite (TCP/IP) to communicate between networks and devices. Internet which is now a global network of networks, initially using the infrastructure of the telephone system and now carried by many telecommunication systems by wire, fiber, or wireless systems. The Internet has magnified all issues in computer ethics. Internet has brought forward issues of free speech, including hate speech, control of obscene forms of pornography, spam (unwanted commercial speech), and defamation(libel).
  4. 4. Internet Free Speech Issues Hate speech, speech or expression that unfairly criticizes a person or persons on the basis of (alleged) membership in a social group identified by attributes such as race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, religion, age, physical or mental disability, and others. Pornography is representation of sexual behavior in books, pictures, statues, motion pictures, and other media that is intended to cause sexual excitement. Spamming is the use of messaging systems to send an unsolicited message to large numbers of recipients for the purpose of commercial advertising, non- commercial conversions, or for any prohibited purpose. Defamation is the oral or written communication of a false statement about another that unjustly harms their reputation and usually constitutes a tort or crime.
  5. 5. Combating Internet Free Speech Two types of control of pornography and hate speech have been attempted: Top-down control by governments, and bottom-up controls by individuals and groups in the marketplace. Web sites that provide rating services for screening material should avoid hidden political agendas. Some enthusiasts however, argue that controlling free speech on the Internet would undermine principles of freedom, equality, and opportunity power of tyrants who have blocked democratic freedoms in their country.
  6. 6. Power RelationshipsEarlier it was thought computers would concentrate power in a few centralized bureaucracies, however with advent of microcomputers small size with high power, economically competitive with larger models, remote access and time-sharing made it decentralized. A few moral issues about power relationships are; Job Elimination computers continue to lead to the elimination of some jobs. Customer Relations public accountability of businesses using computer-based services. Biased Software programs can be biased like any form of communication or way of doing things. Stock Trading Programmed trading is the automatic, hands off, computer trading of stocks, futures, and options on the stock market. Military Weapons autonomous weapons that can be aimed and fired by onboard computers that make all necessary decisions, including enemy identification.
  7. 7. Property There are two critical issues regarding property rights in computers 1. Embezzlement 2. Theft of software and information
  8. 8. Privacy Storage, retrieval, and transmission of information using computers as data processors has revolutionized communication. Yet this very benefit poses moral threats to the right to privacy. Related issues are; Inappropriate Access Hackers Legal Responses
  9. 9. Additional Issues Computer Failures Computer Implementation Health Conditions

