Truss types analysis_examples

PRESENTATION CE-215L STRUCTURAL ANLYSIS LAB INSTRUCTED BY ENGR MUHAMMAD SALMAN PRESENTED BY GROUP-232
TRUSS S.NO TOPICS PRESENTED BY 1 Introduction, Types and Uses Of Trusses Asmar-ud-Din 2 Analysis Of Trusses, Types Of Anal...
INTRODUCTION A truss is the structure composed of slender members joined together at their end points. Usually the joint c...
TRUSS What is the difference between truss and frame as both formed by connection of members?
Classification Of Truss TRUSS Truss Simple truss Compound Truss Complex Truss
TRUSS Truss Plane Truss Bridge Truss Roof Truss Space Truss Tower Truss
Examples Of Roof Truss Examples Of Bridge Truss TRUSS Scissors Truss Howe Truss Pratt Truss Pratt Truss Howe Truss K Truss...
TRUSS Electric Tower Roof Tower Crane Bridge Truss In Practical life
Roof Truss TRUSS
Bridge Truss TRUSS
Structural Analysis Analysis is the prediction of performance of structure under load or other external effects. During an...
Analysis of Trusses There are some assumptions to make during truss analysis • The members are joined together by smooth p...
TRUSS Analysis Methods Method Of Joints Method Of Sections
Determinacy Of Truss Since all the elements of a truss are two-force members, the moment equilibrium is automatically sati...
TRUSS Example-1
TRUSS Example-2
Example-3 TRUSS
Method Of Joints The method of joints consists of satisfying the equilibrium equations for forces acting on each joint F ...
TRUSS Example Reference Structural Analysis by R. C. Hibbeler
TRUSS By taking Joint A, Y X FAG FAB 4kN 30° A + F y =0; 4-FAGsin30°=0 FAG =8kN(C) + F x =0; FAB -8cos30°=0 FAB= 6.93kN(...
By Taking Joint G, TRUSS + F y =0; F GB-3cos30°=0 FGB =2.60kN(C) + F x =0; 8-3cos30°-FGF=0 FGF= 6.50kN(C) 30° G
By Taking Joint B, TRUSS + F y = 0; F BF sin60°-2.60sin60°= 0 FBF =2.60kN(T) + F x = 0; FBC +2.60cos60°-6.93=0 FGF= 4.33...
Method Of Sections (Ritter Method) If the forces in only a few members of a truss are to be found, the method of sections...
Example TRUSS
TRUSS
TRUSS
The Following File Contains Details About Truss, its types and analysis of Truss by both Method of Joints and Method Of Sections with examples

  1. 1. PRESENTATION CE-215L STRUCTURAL ANLYSIS LAB INSTRUCTED BY ENGR MUHAMMAD SALMAN PRESENTED BY GROUP-232
  2. 2. TRUSS S.NO TOPICS PRESENTED BY 1 Introduction, Types and Uses Of Trusses Asmar-ud-Din 2 Analysis Of Trusses, Types Of Analysis Muhammad Talha 3 Method Of Joints Hammad Shoaib 4 Method Of Sections Tariq Ullah Table Of Contents Group Members S.NO NAME REGISTRATION NO 1 Asmar-Ud-Din 19pwciv5272 2 Muhammad Talha 19pwciv5212 3 Hammad Shoaib 19pwciv5298 4 Tariq Ullah 19pwciv5249
  3. 3. INTRODUCTION A truss is the structure composed of slender members joined together at their end points. Usually the joint connections are formed by bolting or welding the ends of members to a common plate , called Gusset Plate. TRUSS Gusset Plate
  4. 4. TRUSS What is the difference between truss and frame as both formed by connection of members?
  5. 5. Classification Of Truss TRUSS Truss Simple truss Compound Truss Complex Truss
  6. 6. TRUSS Truss Plane Truss Bridge Truss Roof Truss Space Truss Tower Truss
  7. 7. Examples Of Roof Truss Examples Of Bridge Truss TRUSS Scissors Truss Howe Truss Pratt Truss Pratt Truss Howe Truss K Truss Warren Truss Fink Truss
  8. 8. TRUSS Electric Tower Roof Tower Crane Bridge Truss In Practical life
  9. 9. Roof Truss TRUSS
  10. 10. Bridge Truss TRUSS
  11. 11. Structural Analysis Analysis is the prediction of performance of structure under load or other external effects. During analysis we calculate the • Internal Actions • Stresses (Flexural, Shear, Axial, Torsional etc.) • Deformation • Translation and Rotation TRUSS
  12. 12. Analysis of Trusses There are some assumptions to make during truss analysis • The members are joined together by smooth pins. • All loadings are applied at joints only. Because of these two assumptions, each truss member acts as an axial force member, and therefore the forces acting at the ends of the member must be directed along the axis of the member. If the force tends to elongate the member, it is a tensile force (T), whereas if the force tends to shorten the member, it is a compressive force (C). In the actual design of a truss it is important to state whether the force is tensile or compressive. TRUSS
  13. 13. TRUSS Analysis Methods Method Of Joints Method Of Sections
  14. 14. Determinacy Of Truss Since all the elements of a truss are two-force members, the moment equilibrium is automatically satisfied. Therefore there are two equations of equilibrium for each joint, j, in a truss. If r is the number of reactions and b is the number of members TRUSS b+r=2j , Statically Determinate b+r>2j, Statically Indeterminate b+r<2j, Unstable NOTE If b + r < 2j, a truss will be unstable, which means the structure will collapse since there are not enough reactions to constrain all the joints.
  15. 15. TRUSS Example-1
  16. 16. TRUSS Example-2
  17. 17. Example-3 TRUSS
  18. 18. Method Of Joints The method of joints consists of satisfying the equilibrium equations for forces acting on each joint F x =0, F y =0 Procedure For Analysis The following is a procedure for analyzing a truss using the method of joints 1. Determine the support reactions. 2. Draw the free body diagram for each joint. In general, assume all the force member reactions are tension (this is not a rule, however, it is helpful in keeping track of tension and compression members). 3. 3. Write the equations of equilibrium for each joint. 4. If possible, begin solving the equilibrium equations at a joint where only two unknown reactions exist. Work your way from joint to joint, selecting the new joint using the criterion of two unknown reactions. 5. 5. Solve the joint equations of equilibrium simultaneously, typically using a computer or an advanced calculator. TRUSS
  19. 19. TRUSS Example Reference Structural Analysis by R. C. Hibbeler
  20. 20. TRUSS By taking Joint A, Y X FAG FAB 4kN 30° A + F y =0; 4-FAGsin30°=0 FAG =8kN(C) + F x =0; FAB -8cos30°=0 FAB= 6.93kN(T)
  21. 21. By Taking Joint G, TRUSS + F y =0; F GB-3cos30°=0 FGB =2.60kN(C) + F x =0; 8-3cos30°-FGF=0 FGF= 6.50kN(C) 30° G
  22. 22. By Taking Joint B, TRUSS + F y = 0; F BF sin60°-2.60sin60°= 0 FBF =2.60kN(T) + F x = 0; FBC +2.60cos60°-6.93=0 FGF= 4.33kN(T) 60° 60° B FBF 6.93kN FBC Y X
  23. 23. Method Of Sections (Ritter Method) If the forces in only a few members of a truss are to be found, the method of sections generally provide the most direct means of obtaining these forces. The method is created by the German scientist August Ritter (1826 -1908). This method consists of passing an imaginary section through the truss, thus cutting it into 2 parts. Provided the entire truss is in equilibrium, each of the 2 parts must also be in equilibrium. The 3 equations of equilibrium may be applied to either one of these 2 parts to determine the member forces at the “cut section”  A decision must be made as to how to “cut” the truss In general, the section should pass through not more than 3 members in which the forces are unknown When applying the equilibrium equations, consider ways of writing the equations to yield a direct solution for each of the unknown, rather than to solve simultaneous equations TRUSS
  24. 24. Example TRUSS
  25. 25. TRUSS
  26. 26. TRUSS

