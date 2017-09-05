ЭКСПРЕСС- КОНКУРС «Учитель года» Воспитатель: Шарипова Маржан Ахмедиевна Ұйымдастырылған оқу іс-әрекетінің технологиялық к...
- Бір жылда неше жыл мезгілі бар? - Атап беріңдерші 2-тапсырма. Ерте, ерте, ертеде Апта деген атаның жеті бірдей ұлы болып...
(Слайд көресуту арқылы). Ханшайым: - Рахмет, балалар! Сендер маған көмектестіңдер, сендер ең ақылды балалар екенсіңдер. Ре...
Upcoming SlideShare
Loading in …5
×

учитель года шарипова м занятие

52 views

Published on

Открытое занятие на тему : «Математика еліне саяхат»

Published in: Internet
0 Comments
0 Likes
Statistics
Notes
no profile picture user

  • Be the first to comment

  • Be the first to like this

No Downloads
Views
Total views
52
On SlideShare
0
From Embeds
0
Number of Embeds
3
Actions
Shares
0
Downloads
0
Comments
0
Likes
0
Embeds 0
No embeds

No notes for slide

учитель года шарипова м занятие

  1. 1. ЭКСПРЕСС- КОНКУРС «Учитель года» Воспитатель: Шарипова Маржан Ахмедиевна Ұйымдастырылған оқу іс-әрекетінің технологиялық картасы 15.11.16ж. Білім беру саласы: «Таным» Бөлімі: ҚМҰҚ Тақырыбы: «Математика еліне саяхат» Мақсаты: Балалардың 1-ден 5-ке дейінгі сандыры дұрыс ажыратуға, оларды салыстыра білуге,уақытты бағдарлауды бекіту. Білімділік міндеті:Көрсеткен санды балаларға алдында жатқан сандырдың ішінен тауып көрсете білуге және тура, кері санауға, апта күндерін, жылмезгілдерін дұрыс айтуға үйрету. Дамытушылық міндеті : Биік, аласа заттарды салыстыру арқылы есте сақтау дағдыларын дамыту. Тәрбиелік міндеті : Тазалыққа , ұқыптылыққа тәрбиелеу. Қостілділік компонент: Сандар-цифрый, апта-неделя, жыл-год, ай-месяц. Сөздік жұмысы: Көрнекіліктер: Оқу қызметінің кезеңдері Тәрбиешінің қызметі Балалардың қызметі Мотивациалық- қозғаушалық Шаттық шенбері Музыкалық әуенмен балалар қимылдап билеп, музыка тоқтағанда топтасып әртүрлі пішіндер жасайды. Балалар шеңберге тұрып, қимылдар арқылы көрсетіп пішіндер жасайды. Ұйымдастыру- іздестіру Балалар қазір бізде математика сабағы . Бүгінгі сабағымыз күнделікті сабақтардан өзгеше. Біздің сабағымызға қонақтар келіп отыр, кәне балалар қонақтармен амандасайық. - Рахмет сендерге тек сәттілік тілеймін. - Балалар сендер математика әлеміне барғыларың келе ме? - Балалар, ол үшін барлығымыз көзімізді жұмып, әдемі әуенді естіп, қалықтай ұшып математика әлеміне жетеміз. - Қараңдаршы, бұл әлемде барлығы пішіндер, цифрлар көп екен. Біреу келе жатқан сияқты. (Музыка естіледі). «Математика ханшайымы»: - Сәлеметсіздер ме, балалар! Математика әлеміне хош келдіңіздер! Келгендеріңе мен өте қуаныштымын. Маған көмек керек: мына тапсырмаларды орындап беріңдерші. (хат береді) 1-тапсырма. Жыл атайдың 4 баласы болыпты Тәрбиешінің түсіндіргенін тыңдайды. Балалар амандасады, қонақтармен. Балалар ханшайыммен амандасады. 4 жыл мезгілі бар
  2. 2. - Бір жылда неше жыл мезгілі бар? - Атап беріңдерші 2-тапсырма. Ерте, ерте, ертеде Апта деген атаның жеті бірдей ұлы болыпты - Қандай, қандай? - Дұрыс айтасыңдар, ал енді бір аптада бала-бақшаға неше күн келесіңдер? - Неше күн демаласыңдар? - Кеше аптаның қай күні болды? - Ал, бүгін қай күн? - Ертең қай күн болады? 3-тапсырма. «Сандардың орнын тап» Ханшайым: - Менің сандарым ауысып кетті. Олардың орындарын тауып, оларды тура және кері санап беріңдерші. - 1ден кейін қандай сан, барлығы қанша сан? 4-тапсырма Үстел үсті жұмысы: «Заттарды теңестір» (Үлестірмелі материалдармен. Ханшайым: Көкеністермен жемістерді теңестіре алмапты (көкеніс4, жеміс3), көмектерің керек. 5-тапсырма «Пішіндерді құрастыр» Ханшайым: - Мына пішіндерден ештеңе құрастыра алмадым, ойыма ештеңе келмеді, көмектесіңдерші?! Сергіту сәті Жел соғады гу-гу, Орман іші шу-шу. Нөсерлеткен жаңбырдан Жапырақтар су-су. 6-тапсырма. «Есеп жұмбақтарды шеш» Ағашқа қонды 5торғай. Жел соғып ұшып кетті 1торғай. Қалды сонда неше торғай? Болды менде 3алма. Беремін досыма 1 алма. Қалды менде қанша алма? Көл бетінде 3үйрек. Ұшып келді 1үйрек. Жүзді сонда неше үйрек? Дид.ойын: «Кім жылдам?» Геометриялық пішіндерді кім айтып береді? Күз, қыс, көктем, жаз. Балалар жауап береді 5 күн келеміз. 2күн демаламыз Сандардың орындарын тауып ретімен қойып шығады. Тура және кері санайды. Балалар қойылған жолақшаларға және орындарын тауып, берілген заттарды атап, үсті, асты ажырату. 3жеміс, 4көкеніс салыстырады. Түрлі түсті пішіндерден балалар топтасып қоян, машина, үй, ағаш, т.б. Заттарды құрастырады. Шеңберге тұрып қимылдар арқылы айтады. Есеп жұмбақтың жуаптарын қызығушылықпен шешеді.
  3. 3. (Слайд көресуту арқылы). Ханшайым: - Рахмет, балалар! Сендер маған көмектестіңдер, сендер ең ақылды балалар екенсіңдер. Рефлексивті- түзетушілік Қортынды: - Біз қайда бардық? - Біз кімге көмектестік? - Қандай тапсырмалар орындадық ? - Сендерге бүгінгі оқу қызметі ұнады ма? - Жақсы, балалар , сендер бүгінгі оқу қызметіне өте жақсы қатыстыңдар, жарайсыңдар. Балалар сұрақтарға жауап береді. Күтілетін нәтиже: Нені білді: 1-ден 5-ке дейінгі сандарды танып, тура және кері санау. Қандай түсініктерді игерді: үлестірмелі заттармен және үстел үсті материалдармен жұмыс жасай білуді игерді. Меңгерген дағдылары мен іскерліктері: берілген тапсырмаларды толық орындап сұрақтарға жауап бере алады. Тәрбиеші: Шарипова М.А

×