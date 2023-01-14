Successfully reported this slideshow.
Final-Impact assessment report WEBOC Projects.pptx

Jan. 14, 2023
Federal Government of Pakistan Impact assessment report on WEBOC projects

Federal Government of Pakistan Impact assessment report on WEBOC projects

Final-Impact assessment report WEBOC Projects.pptx

  1. 1. IMPACT ASSESSMENT REPORT . BY: MR. ARSALAN ZAHID (AM&E OFFICER) & MR. ABBAS AHMAD (SOFTWARE ENGINEER)
  2. 2. ASSIGNMENT OVERVIEW • The main purpose of this assignment is to critically analyze impact of WEBOC system on National Trade which lasted from April 2018- June 2020. Comparison were made of initially Planned work plan, targets and whether the Projects have achieved their objectives/impacts after completion as stated in the PC-I of all three WEBOC Projects. • Visit to AQD & DPPP in Karachi and FSC&RD in Islamabad were conducted by Mr. Arsalan Zahid (AM&E Officer) and Mr. Abbas Ahmed (Software Engineer) of M&E Cell, M/o NFS&R.
  3. 3. “IT ENABLEMENT OF ANIMAL QUARANTINE DEPARTMENT AND ONLINE LINKAGE SUPPORT WITH WEBOC SYSTEM OF PAKISTAN CUSTOMS”.
  4. 4. BRIEF DESCRIPTION • The Project is in line with Ministry’s initiative in Prime Minister’s Performance Agreement 2020-21 “Automation of processes, procedures, NOCs, others” • Approved by DDWP on 03.05.2016 • Initiated after a delay of one year on 01.07.2017 • Proposal for further extension approved by DDWP on 19.04.2019 • The Project was completed on 30.06.2020 • Total Cost of the Project: Rs. 20.000 Million • Expenditure of the Project: Rs. 11.486 Million
  5. 5. BRIEF DESCRIPTION The following were the stations considered in the Project: • Karachi • Lahore • Islamabad • Peshawar • Quetta • Multan • Sialkot
  6. 6. OBJECTIVES OF THE PROJECT • To facilitate the national trade by linking AQD with Pakistan Customs Web Based one custom (WEBOC) • Electronic exchange of documents between importer, exporter, Pakistan Customs and AQD. • Strengthen Technical Information support system of AQD.
  7. 7. “STRENGTHENING OF TECHNICAL INFORMATION SUPPORT SYSTEM OF DEPARTMENT OF PLANT PROTECTION BY LINKING QUARANTINE OUTPOSTS WITH WEBOC SYSTEM OF PAKISTAN CUSTOMS”
  8. 8. BRIEF DESCRIPTION • The Project is in line with Ministry’s initiative in Prime Minister’s Performance Agreement 2020-21 “Automation of processes, procedures, NOCs, others” • Approved by DDWP on 22.05.2017. • Proposal for extension of project was approved on 28.06.2019 • Project was completed on 30.06.2020 • Project was implemented only in Karachi. • Total Cost of the Project: Rs. 29.800 Million • Expenditure of the Proejct: Rs. 7.872 Million
  9. 9. OBJECTIVES OF THE PROJECT • To facilitate the national trade by linking DPP with Pakistan Customs Web Based one custom (WEBOC) • Electronic exchange of documents between importer, exporter, Pakistan Customs and DPP. • Strengthen Technical Information support system of DPP.
  10. 10. “ESTABLISHING ONLINE LINKAGES OF FEDERAL SEED CERTIFICATION AND REGISTRATION DEPARTMENT WITH WEBOC SYSTEM OF PAKISTAN CUSTOMS”.
  11. 11. BRIEF DESCRIPTION • The Project is in line with Ministry’s initiative in Prime Minister’s Performance Agreement 2020-21 “Automation of processes, procedures, NOCs, others” • Approved by DDWP on 03.05.2016. • Proposal for extension of project was approved on 01.07.2019 • Project was completed on 30.06.2020 • Total Cost of the Project: Rs. 17.076 Million • Expenditure of the Project: Rs. 11.50 Million
  12. 12. BRIEF DESCRIPTION The following were the stations considered in the Project: • Karachi • Lahore • Islamabad • Peshawar • Quetta • Gilgit • Faislabad
  13. 13. OBJECTIVES OF THE PROJECT • To facilitate the national trade by linking FSC&RD with Pakistan Customs Web Based one custom (WEBOC) • Electronic exchange of documents between importer, exporter, Pakistan Customs and FSC&RD. • Strengthen Technical Information support system of FSC&RD.
  14. 14. “OUTCOMES OF THE REPORT”
  15. 15. FINDINGS • The average time of import/export consignment clearance has significantly reduced due to WEBOC System. The main effect was on Processing of documents which initially took 3 days has reduced to 24hours. • Transparency in regulation of import consignment has significantly improved since Pakistan Customs through WEBOC server timely notifies the related department. Health certificates are issued by department on the same server due to which fake certificates have been regulated to a great extent. • Communication through WEBOC System has improved significantly which has resulted in filtration of infected livestock, seeds and plants
  16. 16. FINDINGS • One of the impacts after completion as stated in the PC-Is, is paperless approach, that is digital transaction and elimination of paper system. Unfortunately the Project has failed to achieve this target as it was observed that papers are still being processed. • The Project had the potential to eliminate third party involvement but has failed to do so. Third party involvement mainly causes time delays. • The project was designed to facilitate both import and export function. It has been observed that The WEBOC system is only active for import function and not for export function.
  17. 17. RECOMMENDATIONS • All three departments should open WEBOC system for export function as well. • WEBOC System maybe used to eliminate third party involvement. • All three department lack manpower in this regard. Therefore, transfer of Project posts to regular side may be made with immediate effect. • Work towards achieving paperless approach should be made.
  18. 18. “THANK YOU”

