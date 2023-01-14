Final-Impact assessment report WEBOC Projects.pptx

1.
IMPACT ASSESSMENT REPORT
.
BY: MR. ARSALAN ZAHID (AM&E OFFICER) & MR. ABBAS AHMAD (SOFTWARE ENGINEER)
2.
ASSIGNMENT OVERVIEW
• The main purpose of this assignment is to critically analyze impact
of WEBOC system on National Trade which lasted from April 2018-
June 2020. Comparison were made of initially Planned work plan,
targets and whether the Projects have achieved their
objectives/impacts after completion as stated in the PC-I of all three
WEBOC Projects.
• Visit to AQD & DPPP in Karachi and FSC&RD in Islamabad were
conducted by Mr. Arsalan Zahid (AM&E Officer) and Mr. Abbas
Ahmed (Software Engineer) of M&E Cell, M/o NFS&R.
3.
“IT ENABLEMENT OF ANIMAL
QUARANTINE DEPARTMENT AND ONLINE
LINKAGE SUPPORT WITH WEBOC SYSTEM
OF PAKISTAN CUSTOMS”.
4.
BRIEF DESCRIPTION
• The Project is in line with Ministry’s initiative in Prime Minister’s
Performance Agreement 2020-21 “Automation of processes,
procedures, NOCs, others”
• Approved by DDWP on 03.05.2016
• Initiated after a delay of one year on 01.07.2017
• Proposal for further extension approved by DDWP on 19.04.2019
• The Project was completed on 30.06.2020
• Total Cost of the Project: Rs. 20.000 Million
• Expenditure of the Project: Rs. 11.486 Million
5.
BRIEF DESCRIPTION
The following were the stations considered in the Project:
• Karachi
• Lahore
• Islamabad
• Peshawar
• Quetta
• Multan
• Sialkot
6.
OBJECTIVES OF THE PROJECT
• To facilitate the national trade by linking AQD with Pakistan
Customs Web Based one custom (WEBOC)
• Electronic exchange of documents between importer, exporter,
Pakistan Customs and AQD.
• Strengthen Technical Information support system of AQD.
7.
“STRENGTHENING OF TECHNICAL
INFORMATION SUPPORT SYSTEM OF
DEPARTMENT OF PLANT PROTECTION BY
LINKING QUARANTINE OUTPOSTS WITH
WEBOC SYSTEM OF PAKISTAN CUSTOMS”
8.
BRIEF DESCRIPTION
• The Project is in line with Ministry’s initiative in Prime Minister’s
Performance Agreement 2020-21 “Automation of processes,
procedures, NOCs, others”
• Approved by DDWP on 22.05.2017.
• Proposal for extension of project was approved on 28.06.2019
• Project was completed on 30.06.2020
• Project was implemented only in Karachi.
• Total Cost of the Project: Rs. 29.800 Million
• Expenditure of the Proejct: Rs. 7.872 Million
9.
OBJECTIVES OF THE PROJECT
• To facilitate the national trade by linking DPP with Pakistan
Customs Web Based one custom (WEBOC)
• Electronic exchange of documents between importer, exporter,
Pakistan Customs and DPP.
• Strengthen Technical Information support system of DPP.
10.
“ESTABLISHING ONLINE LINKAGES OF
FEDERAL SEED CERTIFICATION AND
REGISTRATION DEPARTMENT WITH
WEBOC SYSTEM OF PAKISTAN
CUSTOMS”.
11.
BRIEF DESCRIPTION
• The Project is in line with Ministry’s initiative in Prime Minister’s
Performance Agreement 2020-21 “Automation of processes,
procedures, NOCs, others”
• Approved by DDWP on 03.05.2016.
• Proposal for extension of project was approved on 01.07.2019
• Project was completed on 30.06.2020
• Total Cost of the Project: Rs. 17.076 Million
• Expenditure of the Project: Rs. 11.50 Million
12.
BRIEF DESCRIPTION
The following were the stations considered in the Project:
• Karachi
• Lahore
• Islamabad
• Peshawar
• Quetta
• Gilgit
• Faislabad
13.
OBJECTIVES OF THE PROJECT
• To facilitate the national trade by linking FSC&RD with Pakistan
Customs Web Based one custom (WEBOC)
• Electronic exchange of documents between importer, exporter,
Pakistan Customs and FSC&RD.
• Strengthen Technical Information support system of FSC&RD.
15.
FINDINGS
• The average time of import/export consignment clearance has
significantly reduced due to WEBOC System. The main effect was on
Processing of documents which initially took 3 days has reduced to
24hours.
• Transparency in regulation of import consignment has significantly
improved since Pakistan Customs through WEBOC server timely
notifies the related department. Health certificates are issued by
department on the same server due to which fake certificates have
been regulated to a great extent.
• Communication through WEBOC System has improved significantly
which has resulted in filtration of infected livestock, seeds and plants
16.
FINDINGS
• One of the impacts after completion as stated in the PC-Is, is
paperless approach, that is digital transaction and elimination of
paper system. Unfortunately the Project has failed to achieve this
target as it was observed that papers are still being processed.
• The Project had the potential to eliminate third party
involvement but has failed to do so. Third party involvement
mainly causes time delays.
• The project was designed to facilitate both import and export
function. It has been observed that The WEBOC system is only
active for import function and not for export function.
17.
RECOMMENDATIONS
• All three departments should open WEBOC system for export
function as well.
• WEBOC System maybe used to eliminate third party
involvement.
• All three department lack manpower in this regard. Therefore,
transfer of Project posts to regular side may be made with
immediate effect.
• Work towards achieving paperless approach should be made.